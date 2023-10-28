Newcastle boss Eddie Howe defends controversial substitution decision as tiring Magpies let Premier League points slip

NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe has defended his decision not to call on the cavalry as Newcastle United let two Premier League points slip at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Having talked of his need to manage players’ workload and minutes in recent press conferences, Howe, with his team fatigued from the midweek Champions League battle against Borussia Dortmund, decided to make just one second half change.

That call had many fans scratching their heads, especially as the momentum switched and the lead slipped in the closing stages.

Howe has moved to justify that call, though, explaining the logic behind his thinking.

“It was difficult for us today. We had limited attacking options, so what I want to do when I make a substitute is try to make the team better and play players in their best positions,” said Howe, whose side were twice in front thanks to Callum Wilson in the 2-2 Molineux draw.

“So, if I was to make changes today, it would’ve probably been playing players out of position and I’m reluctant to do that with the game so evenly poised.

“It was certainly a massively tough game for us today. I thought there were two really good teams and probably a really good spectacle for the viewers, but disappointed not to get over the line and win the game. But I’m really proud of what we had to give today, off the back of a really challenging week.”

Both of Wilson’s goals, which took him to seven Premier League for the campaign, had an element of controversy about them. The first, Sean Longstaff was adjudged to not have jumped into Jose Sa in the Wolves goal in the build up to Wilson’s overhead opener. Then again for the second, a foul on Fabian Schar was given the VAR test only to be given as a controversial penalty, which the England frontman dispatched via Sa.

On the penalty decision, Howe can understand why some questioned referee Anthony Taylor’s decision. He said: “It was one of those, it was a strange one. I’d need to see it again, I’ve only seen it live. It looked like a coming together. Fabi [Fabian Schar] maybe nicked the ball first before there was contact, but there was a little bit of a delay before the penalty was given so I was aware that it was going to be a tight call.”

Howe went into battle today without long-term absentees Alexander Isak, Sven Botman, Harvey Barnes, Jacob Murphy, Elliot Anderson and Lewis Miley, as well as suspended Sandro Tonali.

And it doesn’t look like things are set to improve before Manchester United in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

“Alex is still where he is,” Howe said.

“He’s aggravated the injury he suffered at West Ham and we’ll wait and see whether he’ll be fit before the international break, there’s a high chance he won’t be but we’ll see. And Jacob, we fear might need an operation on his shoulder

“I thought we came on strong late in the game. I was really pleased with that because it has been a physically and mentally challenging week for us, but I thought we were the team in the ascendancy at the end.

“When you come away from home it’s difficult enough. We had the game away from home, the Sandro [Tonali] situation, and we’ve had a few injuries in the week, so it was a real test today and I’m really pleased with how the players responded to that.

“I think, in this job, you learn everyday and there is sometimes an unpleasant surprise around the corner. You’ve just got to learn to adapt and roll with it, and try and be positive with the players you have.

“We’re very limited with our training ground work and we have been for the majority of this season. We want to make sure not to overload the players, but that we go into each game tactically able to deliver what we need to, because every game is so different.”