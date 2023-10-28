You are here

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe defends controversial substitution decision as tiring Magpies let Premier League points slip

Newcastle United's English head coach Eddie Howe looks on during the English Premier League football match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United at Molineux. (AFP)
Newcastle United's English head coach Eddie Howe looks on during the English Premier League football match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United at Molineux. (AFP)
Updated 28 October 2023
Arab News
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe defends controversial substitution decision as tiring Magpies let Premier League points slip

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe defends controversial substitution decision as tiring Magpies let Premier League points slip
  • Howe, with his team fatigued from the midweek Champions League battle against Borussia Dortmund, decided to make just one second half change
Updated 28 October 2023
Arab News
NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe has defended his decision not to call on the cavalry as Newcastle United let two Premier League points slip at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Having talked of his need to manage players’ workload and minutes in recent press conferences, Howe, with his team fatigued from the midweek Champions League battle against Borussia Dortmund, decided to make just one second half change.

That call had many fans scratching their heads, especially as the momentum switched and the lead slipped in the closing stages.

Howe has moved to justify that call, though, explaining the logic behind his thinking.

“It was difficult for us today. We had limited attacking options, so what I want to do when I make a substitute is try to make the team better and play players in their best positions,” said Howe, whose side were twice in front thanks to Callum Wilson in the 2-2 Molineux draw.

“So, if I was to make changes today, it would’ve probably been playing players out of position and I’m reluctant to do that with the game so evenly poised.

“It was certainly a massively tough game for us today. I thought there were two really good teams and probably a really good spectacle for the viewers, but disappointed not to get over the line and win the game. But I’m really proud of what we had to give today, off the back of a really challenging week.”

Both of Wilson’s goals, which took him to seven Premier League for the campaign, had an element of controversy about them. The first, Sean Longstaff was adjudged to not have jumped into Jose Sa in the Wolves goal in the build up to Wilson’s overhead opener. Then again for the second, a foul on Fabian Schar was given the VAR test only to be given as a controversial penalty, which the England frontman dispatched via Sa.

On the penalty decision, Howe can understand why some questioned referee Anthony Taylor’s decision. He said: “It was one of those, it was a strange one. I’d need to see it again, I’ve only seen it live. It looked like a coming together. Fabi [Fabian Schar] maybe nicked the ball first before there was contact, but there was a little bit of a delay before the penalty was given so I was aware that it was going to be a tight call.”

Howe went into battle today without long-term absentees Alexander Isak, Sven Botman, Harvey Barnes, Jacob Murphy, Elliot Anderson and Lewis Miley, as well as suspended Sandro Tonali.

And it doesn’t look like things are set to improve before Manchester United in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

“Alex is still where he is,” Howe said.

“He’s aggravated the injury he suffered at West Ham and we’ll wait and see whether he’ll be fit before the international break, there’s a high chance he won’t be but we’ll see. And Jacob, we fear might need an operation on his shoulder

“I thought we came on strong late in the game. I was really pleased with that because it has been a physically and mentally challenging week for us, but I thought we were the team in the ascendancy at the end.

“When you come away from home it’s difficult enough. We had the game away from home, the Sandro [Tonali] situation, and we’ve had a few injuries in the week, so it was a real test today and I’m really pleased with how the players responded to that.

“I think, in this job, you learn everyday and there is sometimes an unpleasant surprise around the corner. You’ve just got to learn to adapt and roll with it, and try and be positive with the players you have.

“We’re very limited with our training ground work and we have been for the majority of this season. We want to make sure not to overload the players, but that we go into each game tactically able to deliver what we need to, because every game is so different.”

Topics: football soccer Premier league Newcastle United

Updated 25 min 27 sec ago
SALEH FAREED
Defending champions Brazil win NEOM Beach Soccer Cup 2023

Defending champions Brazil win NEOM Beach Soccer Cup 2023
  • Spain took the title in the women competition, denying Brazil and double victory
  • Brazil’s Mauricinho was named MVP of the men’s tournament
  • Spain's Andrea Miron was the MVP in the women's tournament
Updated 25 min 27 sec ago
SALEH FAREED

NEOM, Saudi Arabia: Brazil was crowned on Saturday as winner of the NEOM Beach Soccer Cup 2023 champion for the second year in a row. They went undefeated in each of their games to lift their second NEOM Beach Soccer Championship title.

Brazil won 5-2 against Japan in the final at the Gayal Beach in NEOM in front of a large number of spectators.

Both sides battled to take the lead in the opening period, but it took over 11 minutes for that opening goal to come. 

After a fantastic swivel under pressure from his opponents, Yamauchi blasted his shot into the top-right corner from close range to send Japan ahead in the crucial fixture.

Brazil were determined to make their way back into the match and with less than four minutes played in the second period, Mauricinho added to his goal tally to even up the scoring. Japan found themselves in front once again, however, as Kibune converted from a penalty, but the match provided another twist as Brendo struck for the Brazilians and Catarino’s extraordinary strike from distance rippled the back of the Japanese net.

With Brazil taking a one goal advantage into the final period, the match was still very much on a knife edge. Following a perfectly weighted lofted pass, Brendo slammed home for his brace to widen the gap between the nations and the match was put to bed when Edson Hulk capitalized on a defensive error.

The final whistle blew to confirm that Brazil had retained the NEOM Beach Soccer Cup.

After the match, three individual awards were given out. Brazil’s Mauricinho was the MVP of the tournament, as well as joint top scorer with team mate, Edson Hulk on seven goals and Japan’s Kawai was the best goalkeeper.

In the 3rd and 4th place match, UAE came from strong to defeat Germany 3-2. 

England won 3-2 against Spain to clinch the 5th place.

Saudi Arabia came out on top 5-3 winners against Turkey, confirming a seventh-place finish.

In the women competition, Spain had a chance to avenge their defeat in the Women’s NEOM Beach Soccer Cup final after losing to Brazil the previous day.

Sara Tui scored her brace in the final period to give Spain some breathing room, but that goal was cancelled out by a Dani Barbosa free-kick which nestled in the right side of the goal. Tense moments followed at both sides of the pitch the nations were only separated by one goal, but the Spaniards confirmed their title triumph as Manau calmly picked out the bottom left corner with 90 seconds to play.

A fantastic day for the Spanish team as they found a way to beat the Brazilians when it really mattered most.
Spain's Andrea Miron was the MVP of the tournament, as well as joint top scorer with team mate, Sara Tui. Spain’s Laura was selected as the best goalkeeper.

 

Topics: NEOM Beach Soccer Cup 2023 NEOM Gayal Beach Saudi sport

Tyson Fury survives scare from former UFC fighter Ngannou to win split decision in ‘Battle of the Baddest’

Tyson Fury survives scare from former UFC fighter Ngannou to win split decision in ‘Battle of the Baddest’
Updated 29 October 2023
AP
Tyson Fury survives scare from former UFC fighter Ngannou to win split decision in 'Battle of the Baddest'
Updated 29 October 2023
AP

Tyson Fury survives scare from former UFC fighter Ngannou to win split decision in ‘Battle of the Baddest’
Updated 29 October 2023
AP

RIYADH: Reigning WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury’s appearance against an MMA fighter making his boxing debut figured to be another show to go along with his other ventures.
Francis Ngannou proved, however, he wouldn’t be the pushover so many anticipated.
Ngannou not only shockingly took Fury the 10-round distance, he came within one judge’s scoreboard of pulling off the upset early Sunday morning. Juan Carlos Pelayo of Mexico scored the fight 96-93 for Fury and Alan Krebs of the United States gave him a 95-94 victory. Ed Garner of Canada gave the fight to Ngannou at 95-94.
“That definitely wasn’t in the script,” Fury said. “Francis is a hell of a fighter — stronger, big puncher and a lot better boxer than we all thought he would ever be.”
Fury remained undefeated at 34-0-1 with 24 knockouts.
Ngannou, whose UFC record was 17-3, knocked down Fury in the third round, but this was a missed opportunity at a major upset. Ngannou landed only six of 38 punches in the final two rounds, according to CompuBox, compared to 14 of 37 for Fury.
Fury landed more punches overall (71-59), but Ngannou hit the mark with more power shots (37-32).
“I feel fantastic,” Ngannou said. “I’m very happy. It didn’t go my way, but I want to thank ... the kingdom of Saudi Arabia (for) the opportunity to prove people wrong one more time.”
Fury’s championship belt was never on the line in this bout, though it counts as an official fight.
He was a prohibitive minus-1,800 favorite, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, though some late money came in on Ngannou.
“He was very awkward,” Fury said. “He wasn’t coming forward. He was standing back waiting for me to land my punches and then try to counter. He’s a good fighter. He’s given me probably one of my toughest fights in the last 10 years.”
Fury relied on his jab early and switched to left-handed briefly in the second round when Ngannou made some headway and even opened a cut above Fury’s left eye. Then with 43 seconds remaining in the third round, Ngannou sent Fury to the floor with a left hook, the seventh time he has been knocked down in his career.
Ngannou staggered Fury early in the fourth, but Fury stayed on his feet and the rest of the round was fairly even after that. Fury appeared to gain control late in the fifth round and carried it over into the sixth, but Ngannou showed in the seventh he wasn’t going anywhere as both boxers traded blows.
Ngannou delivered three powerful lefts early in the eighth and then staggered Fury with two strong combinations midway through the round. Fury found himself holding on as Ngannou grabbed the momentum.
Fans chanted “Francis! Francis!” early in the 10th round, and just the fact the fight went the distance was an upset in itself.
Recording artists Kanye West and Eminem also attended, as did soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo, UFC headliner Conor McGregor and current and former boxing greats such as Sugar Ray Leonard and Manny Pacquiao.
Taking on this fight is the latest venture for the 35-year-old Brit, who has appeared in the WWE and been the focal point of a Netflix reality series. The money, a reported $50 million, to open the country’s entertainment festival called Riyadh Season, also likely piqued his interest.
The host country did its part in making Fury-Ngannou a stand-alone event. That fight was inside 26,000-seat Kingdom Arena, and the preliminary bouts were in a nearby outside venue constructed for this night.
Recording artists Lil Baby and Becky G performed in the main arena before both boxers entered. Then each fighter took his place on a throne wearing robes fit for a king.
If Fury figured to be in his element in a boxing ring, this was definitely a move out of the comfort zone for Ngannou, the Cameroon native, Las Vegas resident and former UFC heavyweight champion more accustomed to fighting in an octagon cage. Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, who also made the trip to Saudi Arabia, helped Ngannou get ready for his boxing debut.
This not only was his first boxing match, but Ngannou hasn’t competed at all since beating Ciryl Gane in UFC 270 in January 2022.
“I know I’ve come up short, but I’m going to go back and work harder with a little more experience this time, a little more feeling of the game and come back stronger,” Ngannou said. “This is a new sport that I never did, that I never fit. Now I know I can do this (expletive).”
Ngannou, 37, had a falling out with the UFC earlier this year. UFC President Dana White stripped him of his belt in January, and in May, Ngannou signed with the rival Professional Fighters League. His first fight for the PFL is expected to take place early next year.
Fury has the chance to unify the heavyweight division. He has agreed to fight Oleksandr Usyk, a Ukrainian who is in possession of the other three championship belts, on Dec. 23 in Saudi Arabia.
“I’m going to go home and take a little rest and we’ll see what’s next for us,” Fury said.
In the co-feature between to undefeated British heavyweights, Fabio Wardley knocked down David Adeleye with a right-left combination in the final minute of the seventh round, then finished him off at 2:43 when referee John Latham stopped the fight. Adeleye then shoved Latham, which could draw a suspension.
Wardley, 28, improved to 17-0 with 16 knockouts, and he owns the British, Commonwealth Boxing and WBO European heavyweight championships. Adeleye, 26, is 12-1.
The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds.
 

Topics: Tyson Fury Francis Ngannou

More medals awarded as Riyadh World Combat Games reaches Day 9

More medals awarded as Riyadh World Combat Games reaches Day 9
Updated 28 October 2023
Arab News
More medals awarded as Riyadh World Combat Games reaches Day 9

More medals awarded as Riyadh World Combat Games reaches Day 9
Updated 28 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Medals were awarded in arm wrestling, muaythai and savate, while the muaythai and taekwondo competitions were in full swing on Saturday on day nine of the Riyadh World Combat Games.

The day concluded with 14 gold medals being awarded: 12 in arm wrestling and two in savate.

At the close of day nine, Ukraine, Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia led the gold tally with 21, 12 and nine medals, respectively. Ukraine leads the event in podium finishes, with 48 to date.

In the women’s right arm wrestling competition, Turkiye’s Esra Kiraz secured victory for the -55 kg division, while Rebeka Martinkovic of Slovakia claimed the -65 kg title. Sweden’s Mona Ann-Sofi Reisek emerged as the champion in the -80 kg category, followed by Barbora Bajciova of Slovakia taking the +80 kg division win.

In the men’s right arm division, Armenia’s Vachagan Hovhannisyan secured victory for the –70  kg category, while Daniel Procopciuc of Moldovia claimed the -80 kg title.  

Viorel Marian Dobrin of Romania emerged as the champion in the –90 kg weight class, while Kazakhstan’s Yesbolat Karzhau took the -100 kg win. Within the -110kg weight division, Croatia’s Rino Masic took the gold, and Oleg Mykhailenko took first in the +110 kg category. 

In the savate competition, the winner of the women’s Canne de Combat was Nicole Holzmann of Germany, who beat Eunjung Kim of Korea with a final score of 3-0.

The gold medal for the men’s Canne de Combat was secured by Thomas Richard Dardour, an Independent Neutral Athlete, winning against Michael Vrastil of the Czech Republic with a final score of 3-0. 

On the inaugural day of the muaythai competition, attendees were treated to the Wai Kru competition, where athletes perform ceremonial dances through which fighters honor their trainers and the heritage of the sport.

Saturday also marked the conclusion of the Mixed Muaythai finals, coinciding with the kick-off of the men’s and women’s weight division rounds.

With a final score of 9.50, first place in women’s Wai Kru was awarded to Malaysia’s Jia Chi Yan, while Chun Ka Mok of Hong Kong took gold in the men’s Wai Kru final with a final score of 8.87.

The mixed Kyorugi Team of the taekwondo competition also began its first round of competition on Saturday.

Topics: 2023 World Combat Games Riyadh 2023 World Combat Games

Talisca at the double as Al-Nassr go second

Talisca at the double as Al-Nassr go second
Updated 28 October 2023
John Duerden
Talisca at the double as Al-Nassr go second

Talisca at the double as Al-Nassr go second
  • Ronaldo assist sets up away win to put Yellows 4 points behind leaders Al-Hilal
Updated 28 October 2023
John Duerden

RIYADH: Anderson Talisca fired Al-Nassr into second in the Roshn Saudi League with two goals in a 3-1 win at Al-Fayha on Saturday, a 13th victory in 14 games in all competitions for the Yellows.

The win means Al-Nassr are four points behind leaders Al-Hilal and, at the moment, appear the only team capable of stopping the Blues from claiming title number 19. The start of the season, and successive losses, feels like an age ago.

There is still a long time to go this season, but the win showed that there was little fatigue from that epic 4-3 win over Al-Duhail of Qatar in the Asian Champions League on Monday.

While Al-Fayha almost took the lead through Fashion Sakala inside the first 30 seconds of the match, Al-Nassr did most of the pressing as they looked to go forward.

It was no surprise that the visitors were full of confidence and attacking intent given their recent form. Perhaps the only eyebrow-raiser was the fact that Cristiano Ronaldo, the top scorer in the league, did not add to his season tally of 11.

Coach Luis Castro will not be too bothered, as his team is showing that it can score without the five-time Ballon D’or winner — even if his assists have been crucial, too.

Ronaldo did his utmost to put the team in front and saw a shot saved by Vladamir Stojkovic just after the half hour. The Portuguese star had head in hands seconds before the break, as his cross from the right was pushed out by the Serbian goalkeeper into the chest of the onrushing Abdulrahman Ghareeb, with the ball bouncing back off the post.

Al-Fayha, who lost 4-1 at the UAE home of Al-Ain on Monday, were delighted to have been keeping their opponents goalless, but the deadlock was finally broken five minutes after the restart as Al-Nassr moved up a gear.

Ronaldo was inevitably involved and while the assist was not as spectacular as some have been recently, his pull-back to the edge of the area laid it on a plate for Talisca, who picked his spot on the left side of goal and guided his shot there perfectly. The pair, along with Sadio Mane, who had a goal ruled out for offside, have an understanding that is improving by the game.

Ten minutes later and the Brazilian extended his team’s lead and his own impressive goalscoring form  — six in the last eight — with one of the best headers seen in Saudi Arabia or Asia — or anywhere else. Alex Telles pinged a cross from the left and, standing near the penalty spot, Talisca rose majestically to nod the ball powerfully into the bottom corner.  The only downside is that he limped off before the end.

It seemed as if that was game over, but the hosts had other ideas and pulled a goal back just five minutes later. It was a simple goal to concede from coach Castro’s point of view. Abdelhamid Sabiri floated over a free-kick and Hussain Al-Shuwaish was there first to head home from close range.

After 74 minutes, however, Otavio intervened to restore Al-Nassr’s two-goal advantage in spectacular fashion. The former FC Porto man picked up the ball just outside the area and curled a shot into the top corner to give Stojkovic no chance. 

There was no coming back from that, and the Al-Nassr winning machine rolls on with Al-Hilal firmly in their sights. 

Elsewhere, Al-Shabab stay in the lower reaches of mid-table after a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Abha.

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia Saudi Pro League Al-Nassr

Officials hail success of NEOM Beach Soccer Cup ahead of finals 

Officials hail success of NEOM Beach Soccer Cup ahead of finals 
Updated 28 October 2023
SALEH FAREED
Officials hail success of NEOM Beach Soccer Cup ahead of finals 

Officials hail success of NEOM Beach Soccer Cup ahead of finals 
Updated 28 October 2023
SALEH FAREED

NEOM: Officials have hailed the success of the NEOM Beach Soccer Cup ahead of tournament’s final round on Saturday night.

Coaches of the men and women’s side finalists took part in a press conference to preview their respective showdowns.

The conference was attended by Joan Cusco, FIFA Beach Soccer Worldwide president; Jan Paterson, NEOM Sports director; Teruki Tabata, Japan men’s coach; Marco Octavio, Brazil men’s coach; Lorena Ruiz, Spain women’s coach; and Fabricio Santos, Brazil women’s coach.

In an opening address, Jan Paterson welcomed guests and extended her appreciation to FIFA for their support in hosting the event at NEOM.

She said: “It is absolutely a privilege to sit on this table with such great figures in beach soccer. In fact, it is a milestone for NEOM and its success will help to further position the region as a natural hub for the beach soccer sport.”

Paterson also praised Cusco for giving his full support to the tournament.

The FIFA beach soccer president began his speech by marking the relationship between the sport and NEOM.

He said: “NEOM Beach Soccer Cup is one of the best beach soccer events ever. I always tell people around that whenever we go to NEOM, we get the best hospitality and always enjoy our stay here in Saudi Arabia.

“The tournament has been amazingly organized and every year we come to NEOM we see the difference.”

He thanked NEOM for “the support that they always give beach soccer and the amazing events we have done together,” and hailed the teams and officials from the local organising committee that had attended the conference.

Asked by Arab News about the expansion of the sport around the world, Cusco said: “We work to make the sport grow all over the world and at all levels, from grassroots and formation, to top-class international events with the best teams and players in the world.”

He added that the body has so far registered 134 countries, with more to come.

Octavio was asked how pressured he felt ahead of the final, having lost two finals previously in the 2022 season (Copa America vs. Paraguay and the Intercontinental Cup against Iran).

He said: “I do not feel pressure, but we are playing against Japan, which is considered as one of the top teams in the world. I really like the commitment and determination of the Japanese players.”

His Japanese counterpart, Tabata, spoke about his team’s preparation, saying: “We are fully prepared to play against a great team such as Brazil. They are very skillful players but we will do our best to beat them.

“So, in the end, we all have to take our chances and do what we have to do.”

Ruiz, Spain women’s coach, who will oversee her team’s game in the final round against Brazil, said: “The final match is totally different from last night’s match, which we lost.

“No doubt that Brazil is a tough team and its players have shown great skills in the field, but we also have great players and we will never give up easily.”

She added: “We will give our best efforts as a team and focus on getting our jobs done on the field.”

Her Brazilian counterpart, Santos, said he had “huge respect” for the Spanish team and is looking forward to his side playing them again in the final.

He added: “Yes, we won last night but it does not mean tonight’s match will be easy.”

Topics: NEOM Beach Soccer

