Private insurance will grow fivefold in the coming years: Saudi health minister

RIYADH: Private insurance will grow fivefold in the coming years, fueled by several factors, including the increase in population, said Saudi Health Minister Fahad Al-Jalajel.
Speaking at the Global Health Forum in Riyadh, Al-Jalajel indicated the increase in premium residency holders and the number of tourists were other factors that will change the dynamics of private insurance.
Bahrain expands EV charging network through KPS-ABB deal
Updated 28 min 7 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Bahrain is poised to witness a surge in electric vehicle charging stations following a strategic partnership between Kanoo Power Solutions and Swedish-Swiss engineering major ABB.
This move is part of Bahrain’s efforts to promote sustainable transportation within the nation.
In line with the goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2060, the KPS-ABB agreement is aimed at accelerating the adoption of EVs by expanding the Gulf country’s electric charging infrastructure.
Sudhindra Kalibhat, head of KPS, emphasized that their partnership with ABB represents a significant step toward building a sustainable future for Bahrain.
He added, “Our extensive network and expertise in power solutions, coupled with ABB’s state-of-the-art technology, can accelerate the transition to electric vehicles by supporting the growing demand for fast, reliable and convenient EV charging stations.”
The ABB EV charging stations feature connectivity options that enable remote monitoring, diagnostics and updates, which can enhance performance and facilitate future improvements.
Vinayak Joshi, ABB’s vice president of electrification business for the GCC and East Africa, highlighted that their EV charging station incorporates various noteworthy features. These include fast and seamless charging and addressing concerns related to charging availability and speed.
He added, “Its flexibility and interoperability ensure compatibility with diverse EV models, promoting convenience for users regardless of their vehicle’s make.”
Saudi Arabia’s NDMC closes October sukuk issuance at $1bn
Updated 42 min 3 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s National Debt Management Center concluded the October issuance of its SR-denominated sukuk program, amounting to SR3.98 billion ($1.06 billion) — a 64 percent surge over September.
The October issuance was divided into two tranches. The first tranche was valued at SR2.21 billion, set to mature in 2030 and the second at SR1.77 billion due in 2033.
“This is to ensure the Kingdom’s continuous presence in debt markets and manage the debt repayments for the coming years while taking into account market movements and the government debt portfolio risk management,” said NDMC in a statement.
This issuance confirms the NDMC’s statement in February 2022 that it will continue considering additional funding activities subject to market conditions and through available funding channels locally or internationally.
In September, the center raised SR2.45 billion ($650 billion) compared to the total received bids of SR8.75 billion.
The first tranche in the September issuance was valued at SR1.02 billion, maturing in 2030, and the second tranche at SR1.42 billion, peaking in 2033.
The NDMC’s consecutive successes in sukuk issuances reflect its proactive and adaptive approach to managing Saudi Arabia’s debt portfolio, contributing to its financial stability.
The emergence of sukuk capital addressed a significant market gap, offering debt instruments to companies and establishments seeking financing less than SR240 million.
This unmet need highlighted a significant demand within many businesses seeking financial support but lacking access to debt instruments.
Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund is set to raise $3.5 billion in its first sale of dollar-denominated Shariah-compliant sukuk, according to an official statement issued earlier this month.
The wealth fund is offering Islamic bonds with tenors of five and 10 years and the issuance will be listed on London Stock Exchange’s International Securities Market.
“The sukuk issuance was more than seven times oversubscribed, with orders exceeding $25 billion, reflecting investor confidence in PIF,” the statement said.
The total issuance of the Shariah-compliant bonds consists of two tranches. The first tranche is $2.25 billion, maturing in 2028 and the second is $1.25 billion, with its tenure ending in 2033.
The wealth fund will use proceeds from the issuance for its general corporate purposes.
Saudi Arabia’s aging population set to spur retirement living market: Knight Frank
Updated 29 October 2023
ARAB NEWS
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is bracing for a notable spike in the retirement living market as its aging population is predicted to escalate from 1.11 million in 2022 to 3.58 million by 2035, according to a new report.
In its latest healthcare advisory publication, global property consultant Knight Frank unveiled that the demographic shift, combined with evolving housing preferences, is poised to substantially boost the concept of retirement living in the Kingdom.
Shehzad Jamal, partner at Knight Frank Middle East, said: “We are witnessing a global shift towards retirement living unfolding, offering a potential solution for Saudi Arabia’s aging population as young professionals are being attracted to the key cities and new cities for improved economic prospects.”
“However, education and awareness are required to highlight the benefits and convenience offered by such concepts for senior citizens,” he added.
The growing necessity for comprehensive support for seniors was highlighted in the report, which indicated a growing trend of individuals aged 65 or above set to move from regular housing to facilities offering essential support.
The survey, which involved 1,014 Saudi households, revealed that approximately 43 percent of respondents have relocated from their hometowns for work-related reasons to cities like Riyadh and Jeddah.
As the report outlines, “empty nesters” require increased physical, mental, and social support as they age.
The report further emphasized that multiple factors are driving the demand for retirement facilities in Saudi Arabia. These include increased life expectancy, an aging population, and changing social dynamics.
Furthermore, the projected growth in the aging sector is anticipated to lead to a ratio of five elderly individuals for every 100 workforce members by 2050.
Gireesh Kumar, associate partner at Knight Frank Middle East, emphasized that assisted living is set to reduce the burden on the healthcare system and decrease the demand for long-term care beds in the Kingdom.
He also explained that Saudi Arabia’s high-income population will play a significant role in the nascent retirement living market.
“The population of high-net-worth individuals and ultra-high-net-worth individuals in Saudi Arabia is anticipated to grow up to 185,000 HNWIs and 1,000 UHNWIs by 2027, according to the Wealth Report Series by Knight Frank, making this segment a significant contributor to the demand for senior living options,” Kumar said.
“In addition, the number of households in Saudi Arabia with an annual income of $200,000 is also expected to increase from 141,000 to 175,000 between 2022 and 2035 respectively, which further bolsters this demand,” he added.
Saudi refinery oil exports in August rise despite production cuts: report
Updated 29 October 2023
Dayan Abou Tine
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s exports of refined oil products grew by 16 percent in August compared to July, marked by higher shipments of diesel, according to data collated from the Joint Organizations Data Initiative.
The total volume of exported refined oil products reached 1.3 million barrels per day in August, a significant rise from the previous month’s 1.1 million bpd.
Refinery oil output is the outcome of processing crude oil within refineries to produce various refined petroleum products. This comprehensive procedure transforms raw crude oil into everyday products for consumers and industries.
Diesel shipments exports in August surged 45 percent, registering the highest monthly growth rate observed in the last three years, to 587,000 bpd.
However, fuel oil exports in August declined by 15 percent or 24,000 bpd compared to July. Motor and aviation oil fell by 7 percent or 20,000 bpd during the same period.
According to the JODI database, diesel constituted 44 percent of the total refinery oil exports, motor and aviation oil 21 percent and fuel oil 11 percent.
The database also showed that the Kingdom shipped 55 percent of refinery output in August compared to 44 percent in July.
Specifically, 50 percent of the diesel produced in August was exported, compared to 39 percent in July.
The Kingdom also exported 31 percent of the fuel oil produced in August compared to the previous month’s 39 percent.
In the case of motor and aviation gasoline, 40 percent of its output was exported in August as opposed to 45 percent in the prior month.
Moreover, Saudi Arabia generated 2.5 million bpd of refined oil products, representing a 1.5 percent decline from July.
Diesel, which contributes 46 percent to the refined output, surged by 13 percent in August compared to July, reaching 1.2 million bpd, the highest level achieved since last April.
Fuel oil, which accounted for 18 percent of refinery output, increased by 7.26 percent during the same period.
Meanwhile, motor and aviation gasoline, which hold 27 percent of the output, saw a 4 percent increase in August.
Deals signal burgeoning momentum in region’s venture capital arena
Updated 29 October 2023
Nour El-Shaeri
RIYADH: Startups in the Middle East and North Africa region are consistently securing investment deals, signaling a burgeoning momentum in the region’s startup and venture capital arena.
Among the recent funding agreement, Saudi proptech firm Ejari benefited from a $1 million pre-seed funding round by Sanabil 500 MENA and Hambro Perks’ Oryx Fund, which also saw participation from various angel investors.
Launched in 2022 by Yazeed Al-Shamsi, Fahad Al-Bedah, Mohammed Al-Khelewy, and Khalid Al-Munif, Ejari offers a rent now, pay later service tailored for the residential sector in Saudi Arabia.
“Our vision is to democratize access to the real estate market with our solution, empowering and enabling tenants to change their rental bill from a large yearly expense into a manageable monthly one,” Al-Shamsi said.
The service caters to a growing demand for more versatile payment alternatives within the country’s rental market. The newly acquired funds are set to bolster Ejari’s RNPL offerings and facilitate its foray into a broader range of proptech services.
Saudi Venture Capital invests $10m in RuyaPrivate Capital I LP
Saudi Venture Capital has invested $10 million in Ruya Private Capital I LP, a private credit fund managed by Ruya Partners.
Established in 2020 by Omar Al-Yawer, Mirza Beg, and Rashid Siddiqi, Ruya Partners is a dedicated private credit institution aimed at offering financing solutions to private enterprises in emerging markets.
With the fresh infusion of funds, the firm intends to channel capital into private debt instruments, primarily targeting small and medium-sized enterprises.
“We are honored to have received this commitment of capital and trust from SVC and look forward to a successful partnership together,” stated Al-Yawer.
The fund will concentrate its efforts on mid-market entities, encompassing late-stage venture capital-backed companies, both within Saudi Arabia and the wider region.
UAE’s proptech Nomad Homes secures $20m in a series A round
UAE’s proptech firm Nomad Homes has secured $20 million in a series A extension round spearheaded by Acrew Capital.
Established in 2019 by Damien Drap, Dan Piehler, and Helen Chen, Nomad Homes operates as a software-augmented marketplace catering to the residential real estate sector in Europe and the Middle East.
The new funding will bolster the company’s growth trajectory, enhancing its artificial intelligence-driven co-pilot feature for prospective buyers.
Additionally, the capital will also support the launch of their exclusive offering, Nomad Homes Private Client.
“Buyers deserve expert representation just like sellers do; having one agent represent both buyers and sellers is just not fair,” says Chen, Nomad Homes CEO.
Nomad Homes Private Client is a service for clients purchasing a single property or a portfolio of assets worth over 10 million dirhams ($2.7 million).
Emirati proptech Keyper raises $6.5m in a seed round
Another Emirati proptech startup, Keyper, has successfully raised $6.5 million in a seed funding round spearheaded by Access Bridge Ventures and Vivium Holdings, which also saw contributions from venture capital firm MEVP, Jabbar Internet Group, several real estate stalwarts, and a consortium of angel investors.
Conceived by Omar Abu Innab and Walid Shihabi in 2022, Keyper presents a property management platform enabling tenants to oversee expenses and make online payments, while investors gain curated real estate portfolios bolstered by data-infused insights.
“This seed funding significantly accelerates our growth trajectory, empowering us to deliver a seamless, transparent, and data-driven real estate experience for all stakeholders,” Abu Innab said.
Since its inception, Keyper has amassed 2,100 freehold residential units in Dubai, with valuation surpassing 4.5 billion dirhams and onboarding 800 landlords, the company claimed.
In May, Keyper unveiled its rent now, pay later service, aimed at financially supporting Dubai’s populace. The new capital influx is anticipated to turbocharge Keyper’s endeavors in rent facilitation and property management advancement.
Egypt’s eCommerce Boost launches ‘Expand to Saudi Arabia’ master class series
One of the largest e-commerce communities in the MENA region, eCommerce Boost, has announced the launch of a series of master classes aimed to support companies to expand to the Saudi market.
Founded by digital strategist Sherif Makhlouf, the firm aims to support the fast-growing online retailing ecosystem with actionable strategies and practical knowledge.
The series of masterclasses will aim to provide MENA ecommerce businesses with an understanding of the Saudi consumer and competitive landscape as well as marketing strategies and tech solutions specific to the Saudi market.
“The Saudi market is an extremely attractive market but difficult to crack if you don’t approach it correctly, and that is why we have launched the Saudi expansion Masterclass series to bridge this knowledge gap and bring more MENA e-commerce founders into the Saudi market,” Makhlouf said.
The first master class is scheduled to take place on Oct. 31, with more sessions set to be unveiled.
EV startup Neo Mobility raises $10m in a seed funding round
Neo Mobility, an electric vehicle last-mile startup based in the UAE, has successfully secured $10 million in a seed funding round from Delta Corp Holdings, Pyse Sustainability Fund, and a group of angel investors.
Launched in 2020 by innovators Abhishek Shah and Anish Garg, Neo Mobility is dedicated to providing eco-friendly last-mile logistics services through its all-electric fleet.
With this fresh influx of capital, the startup is gearing up to expand its EV fleet to 5,000 two-wheeler and four-wheeler vehicles by 2025.
UAE’s Democrance secures an undisclosed round from Wa’ed Ventures
The UAE-based insurance technology company Democrance has secured funding from Wa’ed, Saudi Aramco’s venture capital division, to fast-track its foray into the Saudi market.
Founded in 2015 by Alberto Pérez, Damian Dimmich, and Michele Grosso, Democrance offers insurers a white-label Software-as-a-Service solution to bolster their digital services, streamlining sales and distribution.
Already operating in 15 countries across the Middle East, Africa, South-East Asia, and Latin America, the firm previously garnered support from Global Ventures in 2021 for expansion endeavors.
UAE’s Belong raises $1.5m in a pre-series A
UAE’s Belong, a city-centric social app previously known as ASKWHO, has secured $1.5 million in its pre-series A financing round, taking its cumulative fundraising to $3.5 million.
Established in 2019 by Michael Askew and Matthew Gaziano, the platform fosters connections among urban inhabitants.
With the fresh capital, Belong aims to enhance its services and broaden its reach in cities such as Dubai, San Francisco, and New York.