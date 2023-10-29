You are here

Saudi Arabia's aging population set to spur retirement living market: Knight Frank 

Saudi Arabia's aging population set to spur retirement living market: Knight Frank 
The survey, which involved 1,014 Saudi households, revealed that approximately 43 percent of respondents have relocated from their hometowns for work-related reasons to cities like Riyadh and Jeddah. Shutterstock
Updated 29 October 2023
ARAB NEWS 
Saudi Arabia's aging population set to spur retirement living market: Knight Frank 

Saudi Arabia's aging population set to spur retirement living market: Knight Frank 
Updated 29 October 2023
ARAB NEWS 
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is bracing for a notable spike in the retirement living market as its aging population is predicted to escalate from 1.11 million in 2022 to 3.58 million by 2035, according to a new report.  

In its latest healthcare advisory publication, global property consultant Knight Frank unveiled that the demographic shift, combined with evolving housing preferences, is poised to substantially boost the concept of retirement living in the Kingdom. 

Shehzad Jamal, partner at Knight Frank Middle East, said: “We are witnessing a global shift towards retirement living unfolding, offering a potential solution for Saudi Arabia’s aging population as young professionals are being attracted to the key cities and new cities for improved economic prospects.”  

“However, education and awareness are required to highlight the benefits and convenience offered by such concepts for senior citizens,” he added. 

The growing necessity for comprehensive support for seniors was highlighted in the report, which indicated a growing trend of individuals aged 65 or above set to move from regular housing to facilities offering essential support. 

The survey, which involved 1,014 Saudi households, revealed that approximately 43 percent of respondents have relocated from their hometowns for work-related reasons to cities like Riyadh and Jeddah.   

As the report outlines, “empty nesters” require increased physical, mental, and social support as they age.

The report further emphasized that multiple factors are driving the demand for retirement facilities in Saudi Arabia. These include increased life expectancy, an aging population, and changing social dynamics. 

Furthermore, the projected growth in the aging sector is anticipated to lead to a ratio of five elderly individuals for every 100 workforce members by 2050. 

Gireesh Kumar, associate partner at Knight Frank Middle East, emphasized that assisted living is set to reduce the burden on the healthcare system and decrease the demand for long-term care beds in the Kingdom. 

He also explained that Saudi Arabia’s high-income population will play a significant role in the nascent retirement living market. 

“The population of high-net-worth individuals and ultra-high-net-worth individuals in Saudi Arabia is anticipated to grow up to 185,000 HNWIs and 1,000 UHNWIs by 2027, according to the Wealth Report Series by Knight Frank, making this segment a significant contributor to the demand for senior living options,” Kumar said. 

“In addition, the number of households in Saudi Arabia with an annual income of $200,000 is also expected to increase from 141,000 to 175,000 between 2022 and 2035 respectively, which further bolsters this demand,” he added.

Saudi Exchange to launch single stock options contracts in November

Saudi Exchange to launch single stock options contracts in November
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Exchange to launch single stock options contracts in November

Saudi Exchange to launch single stock options contracts in November
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Local and global investors will soon be able to hedge and manage portfolio risks effectively as the Saudi Exchange announces the introduction of single stock options contracts.

SSOs contracts are standard option agreements with an individual stock as its underlying asset. Moreover, they represent the third derivative product to be introduced to the Kingdom’s exchange, which will be available for trading on Nov.27, according to a statement.

“The launch of SSOs, the third derivatives product, reinforces the Saudi Exchange’s efforts to providing investors with diversified investment opportunities and tools to manage risk effectively while increasing market liquidity,” Mohammed Al-Rumaih, the exchange’s CEO, said.

“The Saudi Exchange continues to explore the introduction of new products and services to the Saudi capital market in line with efforts to align it with international best standards,” Al-Rumaih added.

Following international best practices, the contracts will be cleared and settled by the Securities Clearing Center Co.

Four underlying assets have been selected from the largest and most liquid firms listed on the exchange, namely Aramco, Al-Rajhi Bank, Saudi Telecom Co., and SABIC.

The exchange has plans to expand its pool of SSOs contracts to include more companies.

It is also projected to physically introduce settled American options, which are a type of financial contract that requires the actual delivery of the underlying asset that can be exercised at any time before expiration.

In 2020, the Saudi Stock Exchange, also known as Tadawul, launched the Kingdom’s first exchange-traded derivatives market and clearing house as part of its strategy to make its equity markets more attractive to foreign investors.

Using Nasdaq technology, the Saudi Futures 30 Index Futures Contract is based on the MSCI Tadawul 30, the first exchange-traded derivatives product, according to a statement released at the time.

“This is a significant step in introducing sophisticated market products and creating a trading environment that is attractive to local as well as international investors,” Tadawul CEO Khalid Al-Hussan said at the time.

In 2019, the Saudi market joined the FTSE Emerging All Cap Index and the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, initiating more foreign fund inflows.

Saudi fund seals $100m loan deal to propel Argentina's water sector

Saudi fund seals $100m loan deal to propel Argentina's water sector
Updated 29 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi fund seals $100m loan deal to propel Argentina's water sector

Saudi fund seals $100m loan deal to propel Argentina's water sector
Updated 29 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Argentina’s water sector is set to get a boost thanks to a $100 million deal signed with the Saudi Fund for Development.

The soft loan agreement — which marks the fund’s first presence in the South American country — aims to contribute to financing the first phase of the joint water canal construction project in Santa Fe and Cordoba, according to a statement.

This initiative aligns with SFD’s commitment to promoting sustainable development across Latin America to enhance living standards and contribute toward socio-economic prosperity.

It will also support the growing demand for portable water in the two provinces, contributing to the country’s economic resilience.

In addition, it aligns well with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, specifically SDG 3, Good Health and Well-being, and SDG 6, Clean Water and Sanitation.

“We are proud to play a role in this important initiative and look forward to continuing to support projects that improve access to potable water in developing countries and which help to positively impact the lives of many,” said the CEO of the Saudi Fund for Development, Sultan bin Abdulrahman Al-Marshad.

He further emphasized that access to safe water, sanitation, and hygiene stands as a fundamental human necessity for health and well-being, highlighting that it helps to prevent a range of water-related diseases.

“This signing marks the beginning of a strong economic partnership between the SFD and Argentina, and we are grateful for the support that will help our development,” noted the Cordoba Gov.Juan Schiaretti.

Meanwhile, the provincial governor of Santa Fe, Omar Perotti, underscored: “Today is an important day for Argentina, marking our first collaboration with SFD to establish an aqueduct that will change many lives for the better.”

This agreement makes Argentina the 93rd country to benefit from the fund.

SFD has financed more than 750 development projects worth $20 billion in over 90 countries. It works to assist developing nations by funding social and infrastructure projects.

It covers diverse fields, including transport, communications, agriculture and renewable energy, among other sectors.

KSA, Oman to boost trade ties through cooperation over free zones

KSA, Oman to boost trade ties through cooperation over free zones
Updated 29 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

KSA, Oman to boost trade ties through cooperation over free zones

KSA, Oman to boost trade ties through cooperation over free zones
Updated 29 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Oman are discussing enhancing cooperation in free zones and economic cities to further boost trade. 

On Sunday, Saudi Economic Cities and Special Zones Authority Secretary-General Nabil Khoja met his Omani counterpart Ali Al-Sunaidy, the chairman of the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones, to jointly explore the consolidation of the economic zones. 

During the meeting in the Saudi capital, the two officials reviewed significant investment opportunities for the targeted sectors, incentives and facilities proposed for the integrated economic zone project in Dhahirah and its role in increasing the trade volume between the two countries, according to the Oman News Agency.  

It is noteworthy that the two countries have established a committee dedicated to overseeing the development of the integrated economic zone in Dhahirah. 

The committee is responsible for crafting a comprehensive plan for the zone’s development, execution and management in Oman, besides monitoring the implementation of all related programs and initiatives. 

The officials also reviewed the complementarities between the economic zones in the Oman, their Saudi counterparts and the importance of framing the relationship between Omani and Saudi companies through an electronic platform that links these firms to benefit from the sector’s added value, including available raw materials and production inputs. 

Furthermore, the two sides highlighted investment opportunities in renewable energy, petrochemicals, fisheries, medicines, medical supplies and services for oil and gas spare parts. They also discussed the importance of attracting investors from both regions to the integrated economic zone in the Dhahirah governorate.  

The meeting was attended by Omani Ambassador Sayyid Faisal bin Turki Al-Said along with several senior officials.

Closing bell: Saudi Arabia's main index edges up to close at 10,482

Closing bell: Saudi Arabia's main index edges up to close at 10,482
Updated 29 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Closing bell: Saudi Arabia's main index edges up to close at 10,482

Closing bell: Saudi Arabia's main index edges up to close at 10,482
Updated 29 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index rose on Sunday, gaining 73.91 points, or 0.71 percent, to close at 10,482.85. 

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR3 billion ($802 million) as 122 stocks advanced, while 91 retreated.  

Similarly, the Kingdom’s parallel market, Nomu, also rose 147.79 points, or 0.66 percent, to close at 22,596.28. This comes as 26 stocks advanced, while 25 retreated. 

As for the MSCI Tadawul Index, it gained 12.45 points, or 0.93 percent, to close at 1,349.40. 

The best-performing stock of the day was Saudi Fisheries Co. as its share price surged 9.20 percent to SR23.50. 

Other top performers included Al-Baha Investment and Development Co. as well as Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Services Group, whose share prices soared by 7.69 percent and 6.39 percent, to close at SR0.14 and SR239.60, respectively. 

The worst performer was Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. The firm’s share price dropped by 6.31 percent to SR37.85. 

Other worst performers included Thimar Development Holding Co. as well Saudi Automotive Services Co., whose share prices dropped by 3.32 percent and 2.60 percent to stand at SR13.98 and SR56.30, respectively. 

On the announcements front, Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Services Group released its interim financial results for the first nine months of 2023.  

The firm’s net profits reached SR544.77 million in the third quarter of the year, reflecting a 29.52 percent surge from the figure recorded in the same period a year ago.  

The rise in net profit is mainly attributed to an overall increase in revenues, net income, and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.  

The National Agricultural Development Co. also announced its financial results for the period ending on Sept. 30.  

A bourse filing disclosed that the company’s net profits reached SR75.27 million in the third quarter of 2023, recording a 171.24 percent increase compared to the same quarter in 2022. 

This surge is primarily attributed to the company experiencing a growth in revenues and an uptick in selling and marketing expenses during the period. Additionally, there was a reduction in the cost of sales as a percentage of revenue. 

Similarly, Elm Co. also announced its interim condensed consolidated financial results for the first nine months of 2023.  

According to a Tadawul statement, the entity’s net profits hit SR334 million in the third quarter of the year, up 22.34 percent in comparison to the amount recorded in the same period a year earlier.  

This surge in net profits comes as a result of a 30.33 percent rise in revenues, in addition to a 17.76 percent rise in operating expenses.  

Meanwhile, Arabian Internet and Communications Services Co., also referred to as SOLUTIONS, has announced its interim condensed consolidated financial results for the period ending in Sept. 30.  

A bourse filing revealed that the company’s net profits stood at SR387 million by the end of the third quarter of 2023, reflecting a 29 percent increase compared to the same quarter a year ago.  

This rise in net profits is attributed to the increase in revenues by SR756 million which was offset by an increase in the cost of revenues by SR459 million. 

Sudan's ongoing crisis spells economic trouble for its neighbors

Sudan's ongoing crisis spells economic trouble for its neighbors
Updated 29 October 2023
ROBERT BOCIAGA
Follow

Sudan's ongoing crisis spells economic trouble for its neighbors

Sudan's ongoing crisis spells economic trouble for its neighbors
  Call for 'conflict-sensitive human security approach to humanitarian response'
Updated 29 October 2023
ROBERT BOCIAGA

TUNIS: Sudan, currently mired in a protracted war and economic turmoil, stands at the center of a multifaceted humanitarian crisis that ripples across its neighboring nations.

With Sudan’s economy in decline, the adjoining countries, deeply intertwined with its economic prospects, grapple with the fallout — disrupted trade and skyrocketing inflation. These challenges pose the risk of social upheaval and political instability that extends beyond Sudan’s borders, impacting millions throughout the region.

Armed groups operating in Sudan have also shown a propensity to seize opportunities presented by the chaos. They engage in criminal activities such as arms smuggling, human trafficking, and illicit trade, further destabilizing the region. The unrestricted flow of arms and fighters across borders poses a direct threat to the security of neighboring nations, creating challenges for humanitarian organizations striving to uphold the sacred “do no harm” principle.

Additionally, the aid sector grapples with a glaring gap between the pressing need for assistance and its actual delivery. According to the UN, a staggering 18 million people in Sudan require humanitarian aid, but only 3.5 million have received any assistance thus far. This stark disparity underscores the dire circumstances faced by millions of Sudanese citizens and raises critical questions about the effectiveness of humanitarian efforts in this complex environment.

The destruction of infrastructure in the most heavily affected regions, namely Khartoum, Darfur, and Kordofan, is estimated at $60 billion, equivalent to 10 percent of its total worth, according to Ibrahim El-Badawi, Sudan’s former finance minister and an economics researcher. He predicts a potential 20 percent drop in the gross domestic product for this year.

The former minister emphasizes that if the conflict were to cease, Sudan would require emergency economic support ranging from $5 billion to $10 billion to resuscitate the economy. He warns that the continuation of the war would lead to the further deterioration of the Sudanese economy and the state itself.

Experts highlight that beyond the physical insecurity plaguing the nation, the financial underpinnings of the aid sector are entangled in a web of challenges.

Grace Ndungu, a communications manager at Mercy Corps, a global nongovernmental humanitarian aid organization, underscores this point, stating: “Armed groups operating in the region often seize opportunities presented by Sudan’s chaos.”

These groups’ involvement in criminal activities, coupled with their ability to exploit international and regional financing meant for humanitarian assistance, further complicates the situation. At the same time, disputes over vital resources like water and arable land escalate tensions along the country’s borders.

Historically, Sudan’s violent conflicts have often been rooted in contestation over revenue. The ongoing conflict that erupted in April 2023 follows similar patterns, partially fueled by warring parties’ strategies for self-enrichment, including looting, manipulation of international and regional financing, and smuggling of resources such as gold.

The heart of Sudan’s current conflict lies in its historic domination by Khartoum, where revenue sources were frequently concentrated, leaving economic peripheries, including Darfur and Red Sea State, in dependent relations. This inequitable political economy has fueled grievances against the Khartoum-led rule, leading to violent conflicts.

The country is now compelled to utilize its limited remaining resources to assist an internally displaced population that, when considering those previously displaced by past conflicts, totals nearly 7.1 million people, surpassing any other nation globally. According to UN data, more than 5.25 million out of Sudan’s 49 million citizens have been displaced since the conflict began. Over 1 million have sought refuge in neighboring countries, while more than 4.1 million remain within Sudan, facing mounting financial hardships.

Against this background, Sudan’s cash crisis, coupled with soaring inflation rates, has exacerbated economic challenges for its citizens, limiting access to much-needed cash. Also, Sudanese state and non-state armed groups rely on the established network of profitable business interests to sustain their war chests, as they continue to control key aspects of the country’s financial landscape. The Military Industry Corp., responsible for concealing state control of businesses within a broader web of military-controlled companies, penetrates crucial sectors like manufacturing, gold, agriculture, and livestock production, contributing to Sudan’s complex war economy.

Over time, “the humanitarian aid has also become a resource leveraged by various armed groups and state institutions in Sudan,” Dallia Abdelmoniem, a Sudanese political analyst, told Arab News, as the groups occasionally co-opt humanitarian aid not only for financial benefits but also for legitimacy in the eyes of host populations.

She stresses that these challenges necessitate a conflict-sensitive human security approach to humanitarian response, rooted in cooperation with civic actors to mitigate risks. “Customized cash programming modalities can be a viable solution to navigate the intricacies of Sudan’s financial challenges,” Abdelmoniem said.

Experts say that in this tumultuous landscape of Sudan’s conflict and humanitarian crisis, proactive and sensitive approaches can mitigate risks and ensure that humanitarian assistance reaches those who need it most.

Ngungu advocates for collaboration and due diligence procedures to protect aid from being captured by Sudan’s security arena, thereby ensuring that it remains a lifeline for those in desperate need. “The struggle to ensure the safe transport of aid becomes a Herculean task in the face of political complexities.”

Abdelmoniem added that “as the aid theft has re-emerged as a distressing phenomenon in Sudan, perpetrated by both sides of the conflict and opportunistic looters, in order to navigate the intricacies of Sudan’s financial challenges and uphold humanitarian principles, international humanitarian actors must adopt a conflict-sensitive approach.”

She emphasizes that by focusing on collaboration, accountability, and civic engagement, the humanitarian sector can strive to alleviate suffering and support Sudanese civilians as they navigate the complex aftermath of conflict.

Ngungu echoes her views, proposing establishing forums for collaboration and due diligence procedures to vet financial modalities that can help protect aid from being captured by Sudan’s security arena.

“This approach should involve close collaboration with in-country civic groups and transparency initiatives to ensure that aid does not become a financial or political resource for combatants,” she added, stressing the importance of the role that regional and international actors play in shaping the dynamics of the crisis.

