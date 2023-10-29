Migrant protest at Rhodes port causes chaos/node/2399776/world
Migrant protest at Rhodes port causes chaos
Hellenic Red Cross rescuers and health workers stand by a boat carrying some 400 refugees and migrants at the town of Paleochora, southwestern Crete island on November 22, 2022, following a rescue operation. (AFP/File)
ATHENS: Some 400 migrants and refugees protested at the port of Rhodes island on Sunday, demanding to be transferred elsewhere in Greece and obstructing port traffic, the Greek coast guard said.
Most who protested their conditions had been rescued after making the perilous Mediterranean crossing, then transported to Rhodes for processing.
The migrants obstructed the launch of the “Nissos Chios” vessel, preventing it from leaving the island, meaning an incoming ship was unable to dock.
They demanded to board the vessel to be taken immediately from the southeastern Aegean island to the Greek mainland or to proper accommodation, the coast guard said.
Greek Ministry of Migration and Asylum sources said that it had allocated as many places as needed in its reception facilities for the registration and accommodation of all migrants on the island, as Rhodes does not have its own reception facilities.
They added that “transfers from the island are carried out regularly” and are overseen by the police and the coast guard.
According to official figures, 10,790 migrants and refugees arrived in Greece in the first eight months of 2023, double the 5,216 recorded over the same period last year.
Thousands of Ukrainians run to commemorate those killed in the war
Amid the lively backdrop of Ukrainian songs, joy and sorrow intermingled in the air as life carried on despite the war
Updated 30 October 2023
AP
KYIV, Ukraine: Around 2,000 Ukrainians ran a one-kilometer race on Sunday in Kyiv, wearing bibs displaying the name of a person instead of a number.
Each runner chose one person to whom they dedicated their run. Spouses, children, friends, siblings, neighbors, and colleagues ran for someone they knew who either was killed, taken captive or injured during Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine.
The crowd cheered the runners, and many in the audience wept while waiting for participants at the finish line. Amid the lively backdrop of Ukrainian songs, joy and sorrow intermingled in the air as life carried on despite the war.
The organizers of the run called it the “World’s Longest Marathon” — “because no race has lasted as long as Ukraine has been fighting for its freedom.”
Around 13,000 people across the world registered for the event. Those competing remotely could run any distance they wanted and were encouraged to post about it on social media.
The race was hosted by Nova Post, Ukraine’s most prominent private delivery company, with the dual purpose of honoring the defenders and raising funds to bolster Ukraine’s air defense system.
“We want to thank and support our defenders, doctors, rescuers, sappers, and volunteers — all the strong and resilient marathoners who do not stop even for a moment for the sake of each of us,” said the project description.
Nova Post has delivered starter kits to 65 countries across all continents, said Inna Popereshniuk, co-founder of Nova Post. She dedicated her race to six colleagues who were killed and 17 injured in a Russian attack on the Nova Post depot in the Kharkiv region on Oct. 21.
Volodymyr Rutkovskyi, a 31-year-old veteran, completed the course walking. In mid-June, he sustained a severe injury when a Russian projectile struck his right leg during Ukraine’s counteroffensive in the Zaporizhzhia region.
After months of rehabilitation, he now uses a prosthetic limb and participated in the event to pay tribute to two fallen comrades, Zheka and Tykhyi, who were killed in eastern Ukraine.
“They did a lot for our country, and sadly, they could have done much more if they were alive,” he said. “But their struggle continues. We will do everything for them and in their honor.”
He crossed the finishing line with his gaze obscured by the low brim of a black Panama hat. He sported running shorts, which revealed his prosthetic leg.
“I don’t really have words to describe what I’m feeling,” he said. “Many of our comrades won’t be ever alive, and I won’t be able to shake their hand or sit down with them.”
But while taking part, he reminded himself that the memory of them remains for a lifetime. “And we need to carry their cross, just as we do our own,” Rutkovskyi added.
Some people came from other cities to the capital to participate in the race. 24-year-old Tetiana Boiko came to Kyiv from the western Ternopil region.
“This is a token of gratitude to everyone who defends and has defended our country. I believe it shows that we are not indifferent to what is happening right now,” she explained.
Her bib bore the name of Volodymyr Semanyshyn, a young man from her hometown who sustained injuries while attaching an explosive device to a drone, resulting in a sudden detonation that left him without arms.
“There are many young men from my town who are worth running for in this race,” said Boiko. “However, I believe he needs this support now. I would like to convey this message to all compassionate people so that they join in fundraising”.
Boiko tries to draw attention to Semanyshyn’s case because he has only elderly parents who can’t afford to cover the expensive rehabilitation that he needs.
She had longed to participate in a marathon, and this was the race she finally mustered the courage to enter.
“And it turned out that my first ‘marathon’ became truly special,” she said. “It demonstrates our compassion, and it’s the least we can do.”
Muslims in Japan denounce Israel against bombing of Gaza
The demonstrators voiced their anger at the bombing of civilians in Gaza by the Israeli occupation military
Updated 30 October 2023
Arab News Japan
TOKYO: Around 1,000 demonstrators from Japan’s Muslim community gathered in the Ichigaya district of Tokyo near the Israeli Embassy on Sunday to protest against the bombing of Gaza.
The demonstrators voiced their anger at the bombing of civilians in Gaza by the Israeli occupation military.
A Palestinian who has family in Gaza told Arab News Japan that part of her family was killed by the Israeli bombings and she wants to see a ceasefire.
Communities from different nationalities such as Indonesians, Bangladeshis, Pakistanis, Moroccans, Turks and Uzbeks shouted slogans such as “Israel Terrorist.”
The bombings have reportedly caused more than 7,000 deaths on the Palestinian side and the Israeli government is refusing to declare a humanitarian ceasefire despite United Nations resolutions.
Protesters approached the Israeli Embassy in Tokyo and raised the slogans of “Free Palestine,” “Israel Terrorist” and “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.” They denounced “the genocide committed by Israel” and asked people not to turn a blind eye to what is happening in the Gaza Strip.
Head of Palestinian UK mission thanks British public for support, rejects Netanyahu’s ‘racist’ rhetoric
Zomlot slammed mainstream media outlets for blaming Palestinian victims for being killed
Updated 30 October 2023
Arab News
LONDON: The Palestinian ambassador to the UK, Husam Zomlot, has thanked the hundreds of thousands of protesters across Britain who demanded a ceasefire in Gaza and an end to the Israeli occupation of Palestine.
The remarks were made in an BBC interview on Sunday, a day after large-scale demonstrations took place in several cities, including London, Manchester, Glasgow and Cardiff.
On @BBCNews
The #BBC and international media must stop blaming the victims for being killed and abandon the false racist Israeli propaganda that those Israel kills are “human shields”.
The massive demonstration in #London yesterday for an immediate ceasefire in #Gaza was… pic.twitter.com/5NfGs1Dplg
“The British people are renowned for always siding with fairness and today they have really delivered a loud and clear verdict that they are not pro-Palestine but that they are pro-international law, pro-humanity, pro-justice, and pro-peace,” Zomlot said. “For that, we salute everyone one of them who came out despite the intimidations and the attempts to silence them to say enough is enough.”
Emphasizing the importance of grassroots campaigns, Zomlot reminded listeners that the anti-apartheid movement that led to the end of apartheid in South Africa “emanated” from London.
“That is why you have South Africa House in Trafalgar Square standing there to remind everybody of the role of the people, particularly of the British people,” he said.
The ambassador also pointed out that some of the largest demonstrations in the US have been spearheaded by Jewish activists.
Earlier on Friday, hundreds of activists from the group Jewish Voice for Peace took over New York’s Grand Central Terminal to call for a ceasefire in Gaza.
Reacting to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s announcement that his country’s war against Hamas was moving into its second phase, Zomlot remarked, “This isn't a war against Hamas; it's a war against our people.”
He elaborated: “Bombing children is targeting Hamas? Bombing hospitals is targeting Hamas? Bombing churches and mosques targeting Hamas? Bombing our civil infrastructure, rescue teams and medical teams is targeting Hamas? Cutting food, water, electricity and telecommunications…”
Zomlot then criticized the BBC and other international media outlets for blaming Palestinian victims for being killed. He challenged them to reconsider perpetuating what he describe as "false, racist Israeli propaganda that those Israel kills are 'human shields'."
Concluding his interview, Zomlot posed a hypothetical scenario, “For the sake of Israeli propaganda. Let’s imagine a psychopath in London takes 10 children into a hospital and takes them hostage. The British authorities would go and bombard that hospital? Seriously?”
Five charged after pro-Palestinian protests in London
The Metropolitan Police arrested nine people — two on suspicion of assaulting police officers and seven for public order offenses
A further two people were arrested on Sunday morning, suspected of inciting racial hatred following an incident in Trafalgar Square on Saturday evening
Updated 29 October 2023
AFP
LONDON: Police in London said that five people had been charged on Sunday after their arrest during pro-Palestinian protests a day earlier, which saw tens of thousands march for a humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza.
The Metropolitan Police arrested nine people — two on suspicion of assaulting police officers and seven for public order offenses.
A further two people were arrested on Sunday morning, suspected of inciting racial hatred following an incident in Trafalgar Square on Saturday evening, the Met said in a statement.
Among the five charged, aged between 16 and 51, two were accused of racially aggravated offenses, including the display of a placard that was “threatening and racist in nature.”
The others were accused of throwing a beer can at a protester and verbal and physical assaults on police officers.
About 100,000 people joined the “March for Palestine” in London on Saturday according to British media, which also reported scuffles with police.
It was the third consecutive weekend that London hosted a large rally in support of Palestinians.
Organizers claimed that 500,000 people took part this Saturday, compared with 300,000 a week ago.
London’s Metropolitan Police deployed more than 1,000 officers to patrol the march.
On Sunday afternoon, around 200 people holding portraits of hostages taken by Hamas gathered outside the Qatari embassy in London to call for their release, according to an AFP photographer.
Hamas militants stormed across the Gaza border on October 7 in the deadliest attack in Israel’s history, killing 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and kidnapping 230 others, according to Israeli officials.
The health ministry in Gaza says the retaliatory Israeli bombardment has killed more than 8,000 people, mainly civilians and half of them children.
The conflict has led to a sharp rise in racist incidents in the UK.
Anti-Semitic acts in London have multiplied about 14-fold, and Islamophobic acts by almost three, Scotland Yard chief Mark Rowley told Sky News on Sunday.
Crowd storms Russian airport to protest flight from Israel; at least 20 people injured
Dagestan's Supreme Mufti called on residents to stop the unrest and governor promised consequences for those involved
Authorities later said the airport was cleared of the mob, but would tentatively remain closed to incoming aircraft until Nov. 6
Updated 30 October 2023
AP AFP
MOSCOW: Hundreds of people stormed into the main airport in Russia’s Dagestan region and onto the landing field Sunday, chanting antisemitic slogans and seeking passengers arriving on a flight from Tel Aviv, Israel, Russian news agencies and social media reported.
Russian news reports said the crowd surrounded the airliner, which belonged to Russian carrier Red Wings. The website Flightradar indicated that a Red Wings flight out of Tel Aviv had landed at Makhachkala at 7:00 p.m. (1600 GMT).
The independent Russian media outlet Sota said it was a transiting flight that had been due to take off again for Moscow two hours later.
Authorities closed the airport in Makhachkala, the capital of the predominantly Muslim region, and police converged on the facility. Dagestan’s Ministry of Health said more than 20 people were injured, with two in critical condition. It said the injured included police officers and civilians.
Russia’s civilian aviation agency, Rosaviatsia, later reported that the airfield had been cleared, but that the airport would remain closed to incoming aircraft until Nov. 6.
Video on social media showed some in the crowd waving Palestinian flags and others trying to overturn a police car. Antisemitic slogans can be heard being shouted and some in the crowd examined the passports of arriving passengers, apparently in an attempt to identify those who were Israeli.
One protester could be seen in the videos holding a sign reading “Child killers have no place in Dagestan.”
Other videos showed a crowd inside an airport terminal trying to break down doors as staff members tried to deter them.
The incident comes as Israeli forces continued to besiege and pummel Gaza in a bid to avenge the Oct. 7 storming of Israel's border villages by Hamas militantsl, indiscriminately killing 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and kidnapping 230 others.
Israel's relentless bombing of the coastal strip has killed more than 8,000 people, half of them children, according to aid agencies and the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory.
In a statement Sunday night, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said Israel “expects the Russian law enforcement authorities to protect the safety of all Israeli citizens and Jews wherever they may be and to act resolutely against the rioters and against the wild incitement directed against Jews and Israelis.”
Netanyahu’s office added that the Israeli ambassador to Russia was working with Russia to keep Israelis and Jews safe.
The Ministry of Internal Affairs for Russia’s North Caucasian Federal District, where Dagestan is located, said that CCTV footage would be used to establish the identities of those who stormed the airport and that those involved would be brought to justice.
While voicing support for Palestinians in Gaza, the regional Dagestani government appealed to citizens to remain calm and not take part in such protests.
“We urge residents of the republic to treat the current situation in the world with understanding. Federal authorities and international organizations are making every effort to bring about a cease-fire against Gaza civilians … we urge residents of the republic not to succumb to the provocations of destructive groups and not to create panic in society,” the Dagestani government wrote on Telegram.
The Supreme Mufti of Dagestan, Sheikh Akhmad Afandi, called on residents to stop the unrest at the airport.
“You are mistaken. This issue cannot be resolved in this way. We understand and perceive your indignation very painfully. ... We will solve this issue differently. Not with rallies, but appropriately. Maximum patience and calm for you,” he said in a video published to Telegram.
Dagestan Gov. Sergei Melikov promised consequences for anyone who took part in the violence.
“All Dagestanis empathize with the suffering of victims by the actions of unrighteous people and politicians and pray for peace in Palestine. But what happened at our airport is outrageous and should receive the appropriate assessment from law enforcement. And this will definitely be done!” he wrote on Telegram.
Dagestan and Chechnya are both mainly Muslim areas — known in Russia as “republics” — in a region that has witnessed years of violent tension with the central Russian authorities.
Earlier on Sunday, the RIA Novosti news agency reported that a Jewish center in another North Caucasus republic — Kabardino-Balkaria — had been set on fire in the city of Nalchik.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, expressing concern at the “appalling” videos posted on social media, said on X, formerly Twitter, that it was not an isolated incident.
It was, he said, “part of Russia’s widespread culture of hatred toward other nations, which is propagated by state television, pundits and authorities.”
Dagestan is Russia’s southernmost territory and one of its poorest regions.
It has taken an active part in the Ukraine offensive — with independent reports showing it has sent proportionally more men to Ukraine than many more ethnically Russian regions.
Melikov, in his statement, said the mob had betrayed Dagestanis who were “representing the republic with dignity” while fighting in Ukraine.