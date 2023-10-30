You are here

Saudi investment ministry signs 8 MoUs to boost healthcare sector 

Saudi investment ministry signs 8 MoUs to boost healthcare sector 
The MoUs were inked during the Global Health Forum in Riyadh.
Updated 30 October 2023
Arab News
Saudi investment ministry signs 8 MoUs to boost healthcare sector 

Saudi investment ministry signs 8 MoUs to boost healthcare sector 
Updated 30 October 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Almost 4,000 new healthcare jobs are set to be created in Saudi Arabia after the Ministry of Investment signed eight memorandums of understanding, valued at SR4 billion ($1.07 billion), with seven international and local companies. 

These MoUs, inked during the Global Health Forum in Riyadh on Sunday, are expected to facilitate Saudi Arabia’s pursuit of self-sufficiency in the sector.  

These agreements will lead to the localization of the supply chain for advanced medical devices, encompassing sensors, stents and sutures. This supply will also include prosthetics, orthopedic devices, and wound care solutions, as reported by the Saudi Press Agency. 

The report further noted that these MoUs are expected to generate 3,800 job opportunities within the Kingdom. 

At the forum, Saudi Arabia also unveiled its plan to introduce comprehensive state-funded insurance coverage for all citizens by 2026, aligning with the goals outlined in Vision 2030.  

The National Insurance Program, as revealed by Saudi Arabia’s Health Minister Fahad Al-Jalajel during the Global Health Forum, won’t necessitate annual renewal and will ensure lifelong coverage for all citizens, reported the SPA. 

Furthermore, the scheme will not impose a specific ceiling, eliminating the need for prior approvals and streamlining the process for beneficiaries. 

In the same event, the health minister also unveiled investment opportunities in the healthcare sector, estimating a total of SR330 billion until 2030.  

Al-Jaleel added that the sector’s contribution to the Kingdom’s gross domestic product will reach SR318 billion by 2030, with the private industry contributing SR145 billion.  

Meanwhile, during the forum, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef, disclosed that the government is aiming to localize between 80 percent and 90 percent of the Kingdom’s insulin needs.  

In collaboration with pharmaceutical groups Sudair and Sanofi, the National Unified Procurement Co., owned by the Public Investment Fund, signed an agreement to commence local production of insulin in the country. 

Alkhorayef emphasized the ministry’s eagerness to attract investments in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors.  

He noted that his ministry has registered 84 pharmaceutical factories, of which 48 are licensed by the Saudi Food and Drugs Authority, with a total investment approaching SR7 billion.  

The Kingdom currently hosts 148 licensed medical devices and equipment factories, with a total investment of approximately SR3.1 billion. 

Topics: Ministry of Investment Healthcare

Closing Bell: TASI closes in green at 10,536 points as earnings season dawns  

Closing Bell: TASI closes in green at 10,536 points as earnings season dawns  
Updated 57 min 29 sec ago
Arab News
Closing Bell: TASI closes in green at 10,536 points as earnings season dawns  

Closing Bell: TASI closes in green at 10,536 points as earnings season dawns  
Updated 57 min 29 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index concluded its Monday trading at 10,535.87 points, recording an increase of 53.02 – or 0.51 percent. 

The MSCI Tadawul 30 Index edged up 5.98 points to 1,355.38, marking 0.44 percent growth. 

However, Saudi Parallel Market Nomu declined 105.59 points or 0.47 percent to 22,490.69 points. 

By the close of trading, the primary index recorded a turnover of SR4.9 billion ($1.3 billion), as 156 stocks advanced and 62 retreated.  

Conversely, Nomu posted a trading volume of SR15.4 million. 

On the announcement front, stc Group released its financial results for the first nine months of 2023, recording an 9.1 percent increase in revenue compared to the same period last year. 

The company revealed that gross profit recorded SR28.87 billion, a 1.8 percent increase from the corresponding period last year. 

Additionally, net profit saw a 17.08 percent increase in the first nine months compared to 2022, recording SR11.02 billion. 

The growth is mainly due to a 4.71 percent rise in revenues from the company’s commercial unit, driven by a 3.78 percent increase in mobility segment revenues and a 9.56 percent increase in residential segment revenues, according to a bourse filing. 

Furthermore, Riyadh Cables Group Co. disclosed its financial results for the third quarter, recording a 43.28 percent growth in net profit compared to the same quarter last year. 

The company’s profit growth was mainly driven by the increase in sales revenue of 17.6 percent, which saw SR2.08 million in the third quarter of 2023. 

In another bourse filing, Arabian Cement Co. reported a 49.66 percent slump in its net profit in the third quarter of 2023 compared to the same period last year. 

The company attributed the drop to a slowdown in sales revenue due to a decrease in the average selling price despite an increase in volume. 

However, Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff Co. saw 31 percent growth in its net profit in the third quarter of the year compared to the same period last year. 

The company’s profit increase was fueled by a 11.4 percent growth in its sales revenue, it stated in a bourse filing. 

Moreover, SABIC Agri-Nutrients Co. was among the companies that saw a massive drop in its net profit in the third quarter of the year. 

The company registered a 55 percent drop in net profit to close the third quarter with SR1.04 billion. 

This fall was mainly due to a decrease of 43 percent in the average selling prices of the company’s products. 

Topics: Closing Bell Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

Saudi Arabia adopts new aviation policy to improve sector's performance 

Saudi Arabia adopts new aviation policy to improve sector's performance 
Updated 3 min 45 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  
Saudi Arabia adopts new aviation policy to improve sector's performance 

Saudi Arabia adopts new aviation policy to improve sector's performance 
Updated 3 min 45 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Monday launched a new aviation policy that seeks to boost the sector’s performance and attract investments worth $100 billion by 2030.

According to the General Authority of Civil Aviation, the policy will adopt regulations for airports, ground services, air cargo and air transport services effective Oct. 30. 

The policy supports the privatization of airports, facilitates the procedures for new investors to join the aviation market, and enables airport operators to set wages according to their plans.  

The authority will also enable airport operators to flexibly diversify their revenues by increasing revenues from non-navigational services.  

This move will incentivize airports to diversify services and commercial activities, becoming stronger travel hubs with international standards.

Additionally, the authority’s economic policy and regulations will help stimulate the Kingdom’s investment environment, boost the transport and logistics sector’s contribution to the local gross domestic product to 10 percent, and create direct and indirect job opportunities in the aviation sector. 

Furthermore, the measure will attract investments of up to $100 billion from the public and private sectors by 2030 and aims to create a competitive climate that offers equal opportunities for the sector’s current operators and future investors. 

The measure supports the National Aviation Sector’s strategic plan, aiming to position it as the leading sector in the Middle East and contribute to Saudi Arabia’s economic diversification. 

In an effort to enhance the authority’s regulatory role, the airport regulations are designed to establish the foundation for supervising the processes of airport operators, encouraging privatization, and facilitating the entry of new investors into the region’s aviation market.

The economic regulations for ground handling and air cargo services require adherence to the principle of “market access freedom” for anyone wishing to provide services at the Kingdom’s airports, as well as establishing criteria and principles governing the selection of ground service providers. 

Moreover, GACA’s air transport services regulations aim to stimulate traffic by facilitating the requirements for issuing economic licenses for air carriers and canceling the economic requests for non-commercial flights, enhancing air connectivity in the Kingdom. 

Topics: General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA)

GCC sustainable cultural assets could cut 1.3m tons of CO2: report  

GCC sustainable cultural assets could cut 1.3m tons of CO2: report  
Updated 30 October 2023
Arab News
GCC sustainable cultural assets could cut 1.3m tons of CO2: report  

GCC sustainable cultural assets could cut 1.3m tons of CO2: report  
Updated 30 October 2023
Arab News

 

RIYADH: Investments in sustainable cultural assets have the potential to reduce the Gulf Cooperation Council region’s lifetime carbon emissions by at least 1.3 million tons, equivalent to removing 320,000 cars from the roads a year, according to a new report. 

This reduction can be achieved by implementing green methods and technologies in the development of planned cultural assets in the region, as outlined in the latest research by Strategy& Middle East, a part of the PwC network. 

The report titled “A Sustainable and Inclusive Cultural Renaissance for the Middle East” emphasized that Saudi Arabia could lead this transformative effort as it plans to invest $100 billion in cultural projects to boost domestic spending on entertainment and leisure. 

Yahya Anouti, a partner at Strategy& Middle East, said: “Within the context of the region’s ambitious net-zero agendas, GCC cultural leaders have a unique opportunity to put the region in the global vanguard by bringing together culture and sustainability.”   

The report underscored that the adoption of sustainable construction methods for cultural assets in the GCC can yield substantial savings by 2030. This results from reduced maintenance requirements and lower energy and water consumption.   

According to the report, transitioning to sustainable construction methods and materials has the potential to save nearly $14 billion in terms of the net present value of capital and operating expenses associated with cultural infrastructure throughout its lifecycle. 

“With so many cultural assets being built this decade, GCC countries could integrate sustainability features from the outset, ensuring their long-term preservation while making a significant contribution to the region’s net-zero objectives,” said Nay Abi Ramia, principal at Strategy& Middle East.  

“Moreover, a collaborative approach that involves communities in the development of cultural assets could lead to outcomes such as social inclusion, physical regeneration, sustainable development and job creation,” she added.   

The report also suggests that GCC countries could reduce greenhouse gas emissions by over 600,000 metric tons annually by hosting cultural events and film productions in a more sustainable fashion. 

Adopting climate-positive measures within the cultural sector could, in addition, spur tourism. The report expects that such endeavors could draw an extra 8 million visits to the region by 2030.
The report concludes by emphasizing that integrating culture with sustainability necessitates a fresh approach to cultural governance. To further this undertaking, cultural leaders should consider adopting a hybrid model that combines centralized strategic leadership with decentralized execution. 

Topics: Strategy& carbon emissions

PIF's AlUla Development Co. and Six Senses to open luxury hotel in 2027

PIF's AlUla Development Co. and Six Senses to open luxury hotel in 2027
Updated 30 October 2023
Arab News
PIF's AlUla Development Co. and Six Senses to open luxury hotel in 2027

PIF's AlUla Development Co. and Six Senses to open luxury hotel in 2027
Updated 30 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s historic city of AlUla is set for a new luxury hotel following the signing of an agreement by a Public Investment Fund-owned firm tasked with developing the tourist destination.  

The deal, inked between AlUla Development Co. and resort and spa management operator Six Senses, will see a 1.2 million sq. meter hotel open in 2027, according to a statement.  

This move cements the company’s commitment to boost luxury hospitality offerings in the ancient archaeological area, according to AlUla Development Co. Managing Director Naif Al-Hamdan.  

“We are working to enrich the hospitality offerings and experiences in AlUla so that we can enable visitors to explore its rich history amidst its natural picturesque setting,” Al-Hamdan said.

The new hotel, named Six Senses AlUla, will be built within an oasis and feature 100 guest villas and 25 residences.

“We are excited to join hands with Six Senses to open a one-of-a-kind luxury hotel in AlUla,” CEO of AlUla Development Co. Fabien Toscano noted.

“The venture aligns with our commitment to elevating the hospitality offering in AlUla and marks another significant stride in our pursuit of sustainable development, contributing to the economic diversification and transformation of Saudi Arabia in line with Vision 2030,” the CEO added.

On behalf of Six Senses, CEO Neil Jacobs commented on the venture, saying: “Bringing to life the drama and beauty of a site with unprecedented historical and cultural significance is a sensational opportunity.”

He went on to say that the company is looking forward to building a lasting relationship with AlUla Development Co. while actively supporting the burgeoning tourism sector in the Kingdom.

In September, it was announced that AlUla will welcome a Marriott International Autograph Collection property.      

According to a statement released at the time, AlUla Development Co. inked an agreement with Marriott International to launch a 250-room hotel in the heart of AlUla.

Scheduled to open its doors in 2025, the property will offer rooms, suites and an array of recreational and entertainment amenities. These include four dining establishments, a spa, and a swimming pool, as noted in the statement at the time.

Topics: AlUla Development Co six senses hotel

SATORP converts used cooking oil to certified sustainable aviation fuel 

SATORP converts used cooking oil to certified sustainable aviation fuel 
Updated 30 October 2023
ARAB NEWS 
SATORP converts used cooking oil to certified sustainable aviation fuel 

SATORP converts used cooking oil to certified sustainable aviation fuel 
Updated 30 October 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian Oil Co. has successfully converted used cooking oil into certified sustainable aviation fuel through one of its joint ventures.

In a statement, Saudi Aramco Total Refining and Petrochemical Co. announced it had used the foodstuff as a renewable feedstock in its low-pressure hydrodesulfurization unit, resulting in the production of certified SAF. 

SAF is a liquid fuel that reduces carbon dioxide emissions by up to 80 percent, according to the International Air Transport Association

It can be produced from several sources, including waste oil and fats, green and municipal waste and non-food crops. 

SATORP said in a statement that it expects to meet the rise in SAF demand in the Kingdom and estimates that the fuel produced from used cooking oil contributes to reducing carbon dioxide emissions over the entire lifecycle. 

The firm is 62.5 percent owned by Aramco and 37.5 percent owned by France’s TotalEnergies and was established in June 2008. 

Fuel is typically the single largest operating cost for the airline industry. The fluctuating price of crude oil also makes it very difficult to plan and budget for operating expenses in the long term. 

SAF may offer a solution to this problem since its production can be spread worldwide and across several different feedstocks, thereby reducing airlines’ exposure to the fuel cost volatility that comes with having a single energy source. 

On a social level, SAF could stimulate job growth and encourage improved waste management strategies, as it is not uncommon for waste to be an environmental problem in developing countries. 

Implementing SAF could provide a mutually beneficial strategy to process waste while simultaneously reducing CO2 emissions in aviation. 

In March, SATORP swung into profit of SR9 billion ($2.4 billion) compared to the same month in 2022 due to improved refining and petrochemicals margins.    

The company also hit an impressive gross profit of SR12.6 billion in 2022, compared to SR346.8 million reported in the same period a year earlier.    

Its sales also almost doubled to nearly SR76.8 billion in 2022 from SR41.7 billion in 2021. 

Topics: SATORP Aramco sustainable aviation fuel

