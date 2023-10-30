Burundi president meets Saudi Arabia’s Al-Jubeir

Saudi Ministry of Health organizes forum for health volunteering

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health organized the first International Forum for Health Volunteering in Riyadh.

The forum, titled “The Role of Health Volunteering in Confronting Chronic Diseases,” came as part of efforts to achieve the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

The ministry aims to improve the integration of health fields to encourage volunteering work raising awareness of chronic diseases.

About 1,500 people attended the conference, including health academics, NGO officials, volunteers, as well as volunteer department officials from the Kingdom.

During the conference, a dialogue session discussed the challenges of volunteering in confronting chronic diseases, such as coordination between relevant sectors and awareness about health volunteering.

Those taking part in the dialogue included Issam Al-Shammari Al-Ajmi, project manager of health volunteering at the Zayed Giving Initiative in UAE, and Dr. Talaat Wazna, chairman of the Council of Health Associations, Riyadh.

The forum also presented scientific papers by local and international experts, as well as workshops and dialogue sessions for visitors.

An exhibition was organized, introducing some of the achievements of the participating institutions to visitors.