SATORP converts used cooking oil to certified sustainable aviation fuel 

SATORP converts used cooking oil to certified sustainable aviation fuel 
SATORP is 62.5 percent owned by Aramco and 37.5 percent owned by France’s TotalEnergies. File.
Updated 20 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 
SATORP converts used cooking oil to certified sustainable aviation fuel 

SATORP converts used cooking oil to certified sustainable aviation fuel 
Updated 20 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 
RIYADH: Saudi Arabian Oil Co. has successfully converted used cooking oil into certified sustainable aviation fuel through one of its joint ventures.

In a statement, Saudi Aramco Total Refining and Petrochemical Co. announced it had used the foodstuff as a renewable feedstock in its low-pressure hydrodesulfurization unit, resulting in the production of certified SAF. 

SAF is a liquid fuel that reduces carbon dioxide emissions by up to 80 percent, according to the International Air Transport Association

It can be produced from several sources, including waste oil and fats, green and municipal waste and non-food crops. 

SATORP said in a statement that it expects to meet the rise in SAF demand in the Kingdom and estimates that the fuel produced from used cooking oil contributes to reducing carbon dioxide emissions over the entire lifecycle. 

The firm is 62.5 percent owned by Aramco and 37.5 percent owned by France’s TotalEnergies and was established in June 2008. 

Fuel is typically the single largest operating cost for the airline industry. The fluctuating price of crude oil also makes it very difficult to plan and budget for operating expenses in the long term. 

SAF may offer a solution to this problem since its production can be spread worldwide and across several different feedstocks, thereby reducing airlines’ exposure to the fuel cost volatility that comes with having a single energy source. 

On a social level, SAF could stimulate job growth and encourage improved waste management strategies, as it is not uncommon for waste to be an environmental problem in developing countries. 

Implementing SAF could provide a mutually beneficial strategy to process waste while simultaneously reducing CO2 emissions in aviation. 

In March, SATORP swung into profit of SR9 billion ($2.4 billion) compared to the same month in 2022 due to improved refining and petrochemicals margins.    

The company also hit an impressive gross profit of SR12.6 billion in 2022, compared to SR346.8 million reported in the same period a year earlier.    

Its sales also almost doubled to nearly SR76.8 billion in 2022 from SR41.7 billion in 2021. 

Topics: SATORP Aramco sustainable aviation fuel

NEOM partners with Animoca to drive regional Web3 development 

NEOM partners with Animoca to drive regional Web3 development 
Updated 6 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 
NEOM partners with Animoca to drive regional Web3 development 

NEOM partners with Animoca to drive regional Web3 development 
Updated 6 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s $500-billion giga-project NEOM has entered into a strategic partnership with Hong Kong-based Animoca Brands Corp. to drive regional Web3 initiatives, aligning with the objectives outlined in the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. 

As part of this partnership, Animoca Brands will collaborate with NEOM to develop new enterprise service capabilities with global commercial applicability. These will be deployed to support technological advancements in Riyadh and the NEOM region. 

Web3 represents the third generation of the World Wide Web, incorporating concepts such as decentralization, blockchain technologies, and token-based economics. This strategic agreement also aims to establish a hub within NEOM dedicated to nurturing the local Web3 ecosystem. 

Majid Mufti, CEO of NEOM Investment Fund, said: “We are excited to partner with Animoca Brands to support the development of NEOM’s digital infrastructure.”  

He added: “Web3 technology and infrastructure development will not only be an important foundation of NEOM’s tech stack and architecture but also has the potential to revolutionize global industries. By partnering with a market-leading company like Animoca Brands, we hope to accelerate Web3 technology development and adoption.” 

According to a press statement, NEOM has also entered into a convertible notes financing term sheet agreement with Animoca Brands.  

Under this agreement, NEOM Investment Fund will put in $50 million in Animoca Brands. Of this amount, $25 million will be through the issuance of convertible notes at a conversion cap price of $4.50 per share, with the remaining $25 million invested in purchasing the company's shares on the secondary market.  

However, the company said the execution of definitive documents for the notes is subject to various conditions precedent. 

“We are honored and excited to partner with and receive investment from NEOM, one of the world’s most ambitious projects seeking to use innovation and technology to redefine how we live, work, and play,” said Yat Siu, the co-founder and executive chairman of Animoca Brands.  

Earlier this month, NEOM signed an investment deal with the US-based electric seaglider manufacturer REGENT to enhance its transport offerings. NEOM aims to strengthen its capabilities in sustainable water mobility, providing state-of-the-art water transport services in the region. 

Topics: NEOM Animoca Brands

Saudi airline flynas expands networks to Brussels and Bahrain 

Saudi airline flynas expands networks to Brussels and Bahrain 
Updated 14 min 56 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 
Saudi airline flynas expands networks to Brussels and Bahrain 

Saudi airline flynas expands networks to Brussels and Bahrain 
Updated 14 min 56 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi low-cost carrier flynas has introduced a new travel route from Saudi Arabia to Bahrain. 

According to a statement, the airline is set to launch seven direct flights a week connecting Bahrain International Airport and Riyadh beginning Nov. 15. 

The decision to introduce this route resulted from a memorandum of understanding signed between Saudi Arabia and its Gulf neighbour.

The agreement aims to promote both countries as a unified tourist destination on regional and international stages. 

Additionally, flynas will inaugurate a direct flight connecting Jeddah and Brussels as part of its ongoing partnership with the Air Connectivity Program and its international expansion. 

The route will see three flights a week, with the maiden trip departing from King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah on Dec. 2.

The ACP was established in 2021 to support the tourism sector in Saudi Arabia by enhancing air connectivity and developing existing and prospective air routes, connecting the Kingdom to new destinations. 

“With the addition of this new destination connecting Jeddah to the capital of Belgium, Brussels, flynas continues to strengthen its position as a globally leading low-cost airline, said Bander Al-Mohanna, CEO and managing director of flynas, in a statement.  

ACP CEO Ali Rajab said: “Europe remains a pivotal market for Saudi Arabia. Building upon the successful launch of the Marseille-Jeddah route by flynas last year, the introduction of this new route to Brussels serves as a significant step forward in our ongoing commitment to bolster air connectivity with Europe.” 

He added: “We are eager to continue facilitating improved access for European travelers to the Kingdom by collaborating with both local and international airlines.” 

In addition to the Bahrain and Brussels routes, flynas has unveiled a range of other destinations, especially from its upcoming operations base at Madinah Airport. 

Starting Dec. 1, the airline will launch two domestic routes from Madinah to Abha and Tabuk within Saudi Arabia.  

Internationally, the airline will also operate five new routes from Madinah to Dubai, Amman and Baghdad, as well as Istanbul and Ankara. 

This move will increase flynas’ number of routes from Madinah to 11. 

Earlier this month, the flag carrier expanded its fleet by acquiring five new Airbus A320neo aircraft, bringing the total fleet size to 56 airliners. 

Topics: Flynas

ACWA Power expands Sudair Solar PV with 25% capacity boost

ACWA Power expands Sudair Solar PV with 25% capacity boost
Updated 48 min 50 sec ago
Arab News
ACWA Power expands Sudair Solar PV with 25% capacity boost

ACWA Power expands Sudair Solar PV with 25% capacity boost
Updated 48 min 50 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi utility company ACWA Power has obtained a commercial operation certificate for the second phase of its 1,500-megawatt Sudair solar power project, as per a recent bourse filing. 

On Sunday, the company officially reported receiving the certification from the Saudi Power Procurement Co., the primary energy purchaser within the Kingdom.  

In September, ACWA Power secured a commercial operation certification for the project’s first phase, which accounted for 50 percent of the total plant capacity.

The second phase represents a 25 percent addition, meaning that with this expansion the cumulative production capacity now stands at 1,125 MW.  

Upon completion, this SR3.5 billion ($932.9 million) facility is poised to provide power to 185,000 homes and play a crucial role in offsetting approximately 2.9 million tons of annual emissions.  

Notably, the Sudair solar power project is backed by the Saudi Public Investment Fund with a 50 percent stake, while ACWA Power owns 35 percent of the project.

Topics: ACWA Power solar

Knowledge Economic City signs $933m deal with GIB Capital

Knowledge Economic City signs $933m deal with GIB Capital
Updated 30 October 2023
Arab News
Knowledge Economic City signs $933m deal with GIB Capital

Knowledge Economic City signs $933m deal with GIB Capital
Updated 30 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Knowledge Economic City Co. has signed an agreement with Gulf International Bank Capital for SR3.5 billion ($933 million) in a bid to establish a real estate investment fund. 

This initiative is poised to launch the initial phase of the Islamic World District in Madinah and will span over 140,000 sq. meters, transforming the land area into a mixed-use development. 

The site will include hospitality, residential, retail, entertainment, and cultural zones, providing over 5,000 hotel keys, 743 residential apartments, plus a designated area of 24,000 sq. m. for retail shops.

GIB Capital is a subsidiary of Gulf International Bank, owned by the governments of the Gulf Cooperation Council, in which Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund holds 97.2 percent, according to the bank’s 2022 annual report.

 

Topics: Knowledge Economic City Co Gulf International Bank (GIB)

Brazil conducts unprecedented survey on halal consumers

Brazil conducts unprecedented survey on halal consumers
Updated 30 October 2023
Eduardo Campos Lima
Brazil conducts unprecedented survey on halal consumers

Brazil conducts unprecedented survey on halal consumers
  • The South American nation is the world’s biggest halal poultry and beef exporter
  • Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt and Malaysia are among the countries surveyed
Updated 30 October 2023
Eduardo Campos Lima

SAO PAULO: An unprecedented survey on the needs of consumers of halal products carried out by a group of Brazilian organizations showed that 80 percent of them would like more information concerning all the stages of production, and over 90 percent take into account social responsibility and sustainability when they decide what to buy in grocery shops.

The study was conducted in September by Brazilian research company H2R Insights & Trends at the request of the Arab Brazilian Chamber of Commerce — known by the Portuguese acronym CCAB — and halal certifier Fambras Halal. Its results were presented in October during a forum on halal markets in Sao Paulo.

The research team surveyed 1,023 people aged 18 or older, 71 percent of them living in Muslim countries — Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt and Malaysia — and the rest from South Africa, France, the UK and Germany.

“Our effort was to define a group of respondents who could represent the global reality of halal trade,” said Alessandra Frisso, a partner at H2R and a CCAB director.

“In the multicultural nations that we selected, there are sizable Muslim communities which are served by specialized shops.”

Ninety-five percent of the interviewees said they look for a halal certification seal on products’ packaging when they shop. More than 60 percent believe it ensures that it is a high-quality, fresh product.

Sixty percent of them believe that a halal certification demonstrates that a product has a reliable origin and was produced according to hygiene standards.

For many of those surveyed, halal certifications and the environmental, social and governance agenda are connected.

Eighty percent of them said they pay attention to companies’ adherence to ESG principles, and 42 percent prefer to buy products that provide ESG information.

“Halal processes are much older than the ESG agenda. They include not only concerns with the way food is prepared, but also with social and environmental aspects. The convergence is huge,” Frisso said.

She added that respondents want to have immediate digital access to as much information as possible regarding the products they buy.

“Most halal food production is outside the Muslim world. Reliable information has to reach Muslim consumers along with the products,” Frisso said. 

Blockchain-based solutions may be ideal to ensure products’ traceability, and adequate documentation and availability of information.

QR codes on packaging can lead the consumer to the platform on which all necessary data is provided. “That could qualify Brazilian products in the eyes of Muslim consumers,” Frisso said.

The attention Brazilians pay to Muslim consumers is not casual. The South American country is the world’s biggest halal poultry and beef exporter.

Other food and beverage products from Brazil have also reached the Islamic world, along with cosmetics.

Ali Zoghbi, vice president of Fambras Halal, told Arab News that his organization has been working over the past five years on a digital platform to ensure halal products’ traceability.

“We developed it in partnership with CCAB. The idea is to document every phase of production, from the birth of an animal to the food it eats, and also transportation and slaughter,” he said.

Not only will all documents and certificates be immediately available, but also videos showing each process.

“At the beginning of 2024, we’ll conclude work on a digital platform that gathers all products’ documentation, something that makes analysis easier and quicker by customs agents and other authorities,” Zoghbi said. The consumers’ platform will also be launched next year.

Zoghbi said Brazilian exporters already have their own systems of traceability, especially food and beverage producers. The idea is that the new platform will absorb their data and make it available to consumers.

“That will improve Brazilian products’ appeal to Muslim buyers. We’ll try to work with the government and make that system mandatory for all exporters,” he said.

Ali Saifi, CEO of Cdial Halal, another major halal certifier in Brazil, told Arab News that traceability is a key requirement in global markets.

“Several countries aren’t only concerned with themes like animal welfare, but also with the religious aspect when it comes to imported goods,” he said.

Halal certifications are becoming a widely respected instrument to ensure quality, and nowadays even countries such as Japan prefer to import halal beef, he added.

“Many companies in Brazil can already offer more information and improve their communication with Muslim consumers. It’s important to take that step,” Saifi said.

The Brazilian Muslim community, estimated at 1 million people, does not have access to a well-structured halal market network despite the nation’s central role in the international halal trade, he added. “Most communities have to create their own systems of distribution. It’s a paradox,” Saifi said.

The expansion of halal certifications in non-Muslim countries may help Muslims in Brazil and other nations in the future.

“The halal system offers important solutions for mankind. It’s not only for Muslims, it’s universal,” Zoghbi said.

Topics: Brazil halal

