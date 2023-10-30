GCC sustainable cultural assets could cut 1.3m tons of CO2: report  

RIYADH: Investments in sustainable cultural assets have the potential to reduce the Gulf Cooperation Council region’s lifetime carbon emissions by at least 1.3 million tons, equivalent to removing 320,000 cars from the roads a year, according to a new report.

This reduction can be achieved by implementing green methods and technologies in the development of planned cultural assets in the region, as outlined in the latest research by Strategy& Middle East, a part of the PwC network.

The report titled “A Sustainable and Inclusive Cultural Renaissance for the Middle East” emphasized that Saudi Arabia could lead this transformative effort as it plans to invest $100 billion in cultural projects to boost domestic spending on entertainment and leisure.

Yahya Anouti, a partner at Strategy& Middle East, said: “Within the context of the region’s ambitious net-zero agendas, GCC cultural leaders have a unique opportunity to put the region in the global vanguard by bringing together culture and sustainability.”

The report underscored that the adoption of sustainable construction methods for cultural assets in the GCC can yield substantial savings by 2030. This results from reduced maintenance requirements and lower energy and water consumption.

According to the report, transitioning to sustainable construction methods and materials has the potential to save nearly $14 billion in terms of the net present value of capital and operating expenses associated with cultural infrastructure throughout its lifecycle.

“With so many cultural assets being built this decade, GCC countries could integrate sustainability features from the outset, ensuring their long-term preservation while making a significant contribution to the region’s net-zero objectives,” said Nay Abi Ramia, principal at Strategy& Middle East.

“Moreover, a collaborative approach that involves communities in the development of cultural assets could lead to outcomes such as social inclusion, physical regeneration, sustainable development and job creation,” she added.

The report also suggests that GCC countries could reduce greenhouse gas emissions by over 600,000 metric tons annually by hosting cultural events and film productions in a more sustainable fashion.

Adopting climate-positive measures within the cultural sector could, in addition, spur tourism. The report expects that such endeavors could draw an extra 8 million visits to the region by 2030.

The report concludes by emphasizing that integrating culture with sustainability necessitates a fresh approach to cultural governance. To further this undertaking, cultural leaders should consider adopting a hybrid model that combines centralized strategic leadership with decentralized execution.