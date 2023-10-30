Saudi Arabia attends Gulf Cooperation Council anti-corruption meeting

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia participated in the ninth meeting of the Anti-Corruption Ministerial Committee of the Gulf Cooperation Council, which took place in Oman on Monday.
The Saudi delegation was led by Mazin Al-Kahmous, president of the Kingdom’s Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority.
The meeting focused on efforts to bolster integrity and the collective fight against corruption in the region, the Saudi Press Agency reported, and the discussions included the potential inclusion of the GCC in the UN Convention against Corruption.
The committee examined a proposed draft resolution by Saudi Arabia on the global corruption measurement index. It is set to be presented during the 10th session of the Conference of the States Parties to the UN Convention against Corruption, which will take place in the US in December.
The pivotal role of the 2020 Riyadh Initiative, also known as the Global Operational Network of Anti-Corruption Law Enforcement Authorities, was also highlighted during the meeting.
In addition, committee members assessed a number of programs, projects and guidelines developed as a result of previous meetings with the aim of preserving integrity and eradicating corruption. They also honored distinguished employees of agencies that helped combat corruption in GCC countries during 2022.
‘Saudi Arabia has great food, it’s a fact,’ says world-renowned chef
Legendary chef Marco Pierre White says Kingdom takes traditional dishes somewhere they’ve never been
Updated 55 min 54 sec ago
Rahaf Jambi
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has great food. Who says so? None other than Marco Pierre White, the legendary “enfant terrible” of global gastronomy.
And he should know. In 1995, when he was 33, White became the youngest chef whose restaurant held three Michelin stars, and the first British chef to do so. He also trained culinary legends including Mario Batali, Heston Blumenthal and Gordon Ramsay.
White is in Riyadh to take part in InFlavour, the Saudi government’s trade event for the global food and beverage industry, where he cooked a risotto with saffron for an audience at the Chef Arena platform.
“The food in Saudi Arabia is deliciously simple. I always think that simple is intelligent. I don’t like overworked food,” he said.
“What I like about the food in Saudi Arabia is they feed you and make you taste everything. Therefore, you indulge and enjoy the taste and you don’t leave the table hungry … I can’t say that about a lot of restaurants in Europe.”
Sometimes the story behind a dish was the key ingredient, and Arab dishes told many stories, he said. “I think the story is more important than the recipe. Why? Because the recipe can confuse you but a story can inspire you.
“Saudi Arabia has great food, it’s a fact. We live in a world of refinement, not invention.
“When you can respect traditional methods or traditional dishes and take them somewhere they’ve never been before … that’s called genius.”
Saudi Arabia provides taste of food to come at InFlavour expo
Kingdom is adopting technology to transform agriculture and food sector, says ministry official
Contrary to perceptions, Saudi Arabia is a major producer of poultry, eggs, fish, shrimp, vegetables, fertilizer
Updated 30 October 2023
Nada Alturki
RIYADH: InFlavour, an international exhibition underway in the Kingdom’s capital, is showcasing a taste of things to come in terms of technical innovations in the food industry, much of which Saudi Arabia has already adopted as it develops its local production, says a government official.
In collaboration with the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, InFlavour is hosting renowned chefs and industry leaders, under the theme “Ensuring Abundant Tomorrows.” The event opened Sunday and will run until Oct. 31.
Dr. Suliman Al-Khateeb, assistant deputy for agriculture at the ministry, told Arab News the event is being held to bring together “investors, the producers, the consumers, the retailers … to collaborate, to exchange ideas.”
“One of the things that I would like to emphasize here is: Who is the hero in this story? I think the hero, from my point of view, is the farmer who is producing the food and creating all these jobs.”
HIGHLIGHTS
• InFlavour Expo in Riyadh will run until Oct. 31.
• Contrary to perceptions, Saudi Arabia is a major producer of poultry, eggs, fish, shrimp, vegetables, fertilizer.
• Cellular or cultured agriculture and plant-based meat alternatives are predicted to revolutionize global food systems.
While the Kingdom is known for its date production and exports, the country cultivates much more than the local delicacy, said Al-Khateeb. Saudi Arabia is currently producing 10.6 million tons of food, regardless of water scarcity, infertile soil, and high desert temperatures. He stated that the country is also producing 10 million tons of fertilizer, part of which is exported around the world.
He said: “For instance, we are now producing more than 1.1 million tons of poultry. There are more than 375,000 tons of eggs. There are 3 million tons of vegetables produced here in Saudi Arabia, representing almost 80 percent of our self-sufficiency, using the most modern technology in vegetable production around the world. And what we are looking for is much more than that. Now we have put (forward) the advanced agricultural strategy for targeting unique production systems in Saudi Arabia.”
He cited the ministry’s work with the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology for algae production as a feeding source for animals and fish. “One of the biggest companies in the world for fish aquaculture production is here in Saudi Arabia,” he explained. “They are, alone, producing 70,000 tons of fish and shrimp and they are following the highest standards in the world for production, for safety, for quality.”
Al-Khateeb added: “This is what we are looking for in our future: targeting innovative technologies as a key driver for production in Saudi Arabia because of our scarce natural resources and the harsh environment.”
Two of the biggest emerging technologies for food production that are predicted to revolutionize global systems are cellular or cultured agriculture and plant-based meat alternatives — two areas where the Kingdom is working to adopt sustainable practices.
“Saudi Arabia now (has) the chance to be a leader in this sector, but not in the business as usual of production … if you look (to) the future, you do not know where the world will go. Maybe later on we will eat cultured meat instead of cow meat, and this is what is happening now. It’s in the market, and there are some countries now investing in such a thing,” Al-Khateeb said.
Omar Sartawi pushes culinary boundaries at InFlavour
Sartawi is working with some of the best brands to develop bespoke experiences that inject an immersive element into fine dining
Updated 30 October 2023
Ghadi Joudah
RIYADH: Jordanian food artist and molecular gastronomist Omar Sartawi, who is presenting his approach to the culinary arts at ongoing event InFlavour Expo, spoke to Arab News about his techniques and the concept of sustainability in cooking.
Most great chefs are artists, according to Sartawi.
“I use food as a medium … I use it as my canvas,” he told Arab News.
“Through my creations, I show people that elements of nature that we would throw away or call waste can be transformed into something luxurious and beautiful.”
Sartawi is currently collaborating with numerous international designers to merge the worlds of design, fashion, and food in order to create more sustainable furniture, jewelry, and apparel.
In one instance, Sartawi cured orange peels and eggplant skins to create a new material resembling leather, which he used to manufacture unique handbags and a luxurious table he named the “Duck a l’orange,” inspired by the popular French dish that combines duck with orange sauce.
“The purpose of the skin of fruits and vegetables is to protect the inside from outside elements, and that is also the case with leather derived from animals,” he explained.
To further his talents, he joined a six-month course by Harvard Online that draws on the expertise of scientists and the world’s best chefs, an experience Sartawi said allowed him to envision an idea, conceptualize it and turn it into a reality.
He explained: “The course provided me with the tools to actually explore and try to venture into (uncharted) territory. To be creative, you need culinary elements, but you (also) need the science to back that.”
Sartawi is working with some of the best brands to develop bespoke experiences that inject an immersive element into fine dining.
“Previously, food was at the frontier, but now we are creating a melange of food, entertainment, theater, and music,” he said.
Speaking about his experience in the Kingdom, Sartawi said: “I love exploring cultures when I travel somewhere, not just to eat. When I came to Saudi Arabia, I found that the food is strongly embedded in the culture, and it’s something that people celebrate three times a day.”
He shared that he is working on a special project in honor of Vision 2030.
Inspired by the Saudi culinary scene, Sartawi decided to explore his creativity with jareesh, a popular dish in Saudi cuisine.
“I tried seven different versions, such as … risotto, croquet, and crackers by using jareesh as a canvas. Tomorrow at InFlavour, I will be cooking a creation of mine, which is jareesh ice cream,” he said.
Food has always been an essential part of the human experience, Sartawi said, describing it as “the most important activity we do.”
He added: “I am happy that the Middle East is being innovative and allowing ourselves a multidisciplinary approach to food … That is a beautiful thing.”
Who’s Who: Linah Orkoubi, director general of the environmental protection department at Eastern Province Municipality
Updated 30 October 2023
Arab News
Linah Orkoubi was appointed director general of the environmental protection department at Eastern Province Municipality in November 2022.
Orkoubi brings a strong understanding of client business requirements, leadership, communication and community participation to the municipal sector.
She has taken an active part in committees and projects related to placemaking, innovation, environmental challenges and public participation.
In her role, Orkoubi serves as the main point of contact between the National Center for Environmental Compliance and the Eastern Province Municipality.
She also oversees and performs routine inspections, in order to ensure compliance with environmental policies and practices. Additionally, she enhances the community’s environmental awareness by launching environmental initiatives and taking part in environmental events.
Before her role, Orkoubi worked as a business development consultant at Khobar Municipality, where she identified new business opportunities through strategic networking and influenced critical decision-making by establishing trust with stakeholders.
In addition, she was director of the Municipal Creativity Center at Eastern Province Municipality in 2018. The center’s establishment was in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and its strategy for the growth and development of the sector.
Orkoubi holds a bachelor’s degree in food and nutrition from King Abdulaziz University and a master’s degree in executive business administration from Prince Mohammad Bin Fahd University. She is also a certified innovation practitioner from the UK’s Global Innovation Academy.
Prince Khalid's visit comes on the directives of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
Updated 30 October 2023
Arab News
WASHINGTON D.C.: Saudi defense minister Prince Khalid bin Salman arrived in Washington D.C. on Monday for an official visit, Saudi Press Agency reported.
Prince Khalid's visit comes on the directives of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, SPA added.
During the visit, the defense minister will meet a number of American officials to discuss relations between the two countries, as well as regional and international issues, and topics of common interest.