You are here

  • Home
  • Riyadh’s Grade A office space rents rise 6.2% in H1: Knight Frank 

Riyadh’s Grade A office space rents rise 6.2% in H1: Knight Frank 

Riyadh’s Grade A office space rents rise 6.2% in H1: Knight Frank 
The report said that the rise in demand in Riyadh was spurred by the Kingdom’s HQ program. Shutterstock.
Short Url

https://arab.news/gef93

Updated 31 October 2023
ARAB NEWS 
Follow

Riyadh’s Grade A office space rents rise 6.2% in H1: Knight Frank 

Riyadh’s Grade A office space rents rise 6.2% in H1: Knight Frank 
Updated 31 October 2023
ARAB NEWS 
Follow

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Regional Headquarters Program to encourage international entities to establish their presence in the Kingdom has increased demand for Grade A office spaces in its capital city. 

According to global real estate consultancy Knight Frank, rents in this category in Riyadh rose 6.2 percent in the first half of this year compared to the year-ago period. 

The city’s occupancy rate for Grade A offices between January and June stayed at 97 percent. 

The report said that the rise in demand was spurred by the Kingdom’s HQ program, with over 44 international companies committing to establishing their regional headquarters in Riyadh. 

“The emergence of new public-sector linked entities, rising rates of job creation as evidenced by the non-oil sector PMI readings and fall in unemployment levels, plus the rising tide of global businesses looking to expand or establish a presence in the Kingdom, are together driving up rents and occupancy levels,” said Faisal Durrani, Knight Frank’s partner and head of research in the Middle East and North Africa. 

The HQ initiative incentivizes global firms by offering them simplified procedures for obtaining visas, and work and residency permits for their employees. 

It enables spouses under the family residency to take up employment and extends the age limit of their employees’ dependents to 25 years. 

The report further highlighted that the demand for Grade A office spaces in Riyadh was so high that several businesses were compelled to opt for Grade B spaces. 

Grade B lease rates in the city rose 17.3 percent in the first half and averaged about SR1,050 ($279) per sq. meter. 

Grade A office spaces enjoy a premium over the average rent prevailing in the area due to their location, infrastructure and young age. On the other hand, Grade B office spaces are more affordable than Grade A spaces. 

“The root cause for the sustained uptick in demand stems from Vision 2030 and the economic transformation unfolding in the Kingdom,” said Durrani. 

In the retail sector, lease rates for regional and super regional malls in Riyadh increased by 2.9 percent in the first half of this year. In comparison, Jeddah experienced a decline of 5.7 percent during the same period. 

“The pandemic has driven a permanent shift in consumer shopping patterns, with many of these persisting. Landlords who do not adapt their offers to align with changing consumer behaviors, their wants and needs will find resulting suppressed footfall, conversion, and profitability in their assets,” said Jonathan Pagett, partner, retail advisory for Saudi Arabia at Knight Frank. 

He added: “Saudi Arabia’s retail sector is expected to grow to SR596 billion by 2024, becoming the largest market in the region. The evolving landscape of emerging F&B, as well as entertainment concepts, continues to reshape the retail narrative within the Kingdom.” 

Topics: Knight Frank Riyadh real estate

Related

GE HealthCare to relocate regional headquarters to Riyadh
Business & Economy
GE HealthCare to relocate regional headquarters to Riyadh

Value of real estate transactions in Eastern Province hits $9.6bn in first three quarters

Value of real estate transactions in Eastern Province hits $9.6bn in first three quarters
Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Value of real estate transactions in Eastern Province hits $9.6bn in first three quarters

Value of real estate transactions in Eastern Province hits $9.6bn in first three quarters
Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The volume of real estate transactions in the Kingdom’s Eastern Province reached 28,000 worth SR36 billion ($9.6 billion) by the end of the third quarter, said a top official.

Abdullah Saud Al-Hammad, CEO of the Real Estate General Authority, noted that 45 percent of these transactions involved commercial real estate properties. In comparison, 39 percent were residential properties, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Al-Hammad said the contribution of real estate activities to the Kingdom’s overall gross domestic product reached 6.1 percent by the end of the third quarter.

On the other hand, the contribution of the real estate division to the non-oil GDP of the Kingdom stood at 12.7 percent during the same period.

Developing the property sector is crucial for Saudi Arabia, as it is steadily diversifying its economy away from oil.

Earlier this month, a report released by the General Authority for Statistics revealed that Saudi Arabia’s real estate price index rose by 0.7 percent in the third quarter compared to the year-ago period, fueled by an increase in residential estate values.

In August, Saudi Arabia unveiled a real estate market initiative to streamline the sector.

Topics: real estate Commercial Residential Market Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi real estate price index up 0.7% in Q3: GASTAT report 
Business & Economy
Saudi real estate price index up 0.7% in Q3: GASTAT report 

Saudi Arabia takes initiative to advance petchem conversion technologies

Saudi Arabia takes initiative to advance petchem conversion technologies
Updated 13 min 46 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia takes initiative to advance petchem conversion technologies

Saudi Arabia takes initiative to advance petchem conversion technologies
Updated 13 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: To advance petrochemical conversion technologies in the Kingdom, the Ministry of Energy, Saudi Arabian Oil Co., and the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology have signed a memorandum of understanding.

Under the agreement, the three entities will collaborate to develop and test technologies to help convert crude to petrochemicals, the ministry said in a tweet.

The deal will also see Saudi Aramco and KAUST develop opportunities for cooperation and strategic partnerships in applying petroleum conversion technologies.

Earlier this month, Saudi Aramco agreed with ENOWA, NEOM’s energy and water company, to establish a synthetic electro-fuel demonstration plant in the Kingdom.

As part of the deal, NEOM will oversee the plant’s construction, while Aramco and ENOWA will jointly manage operations and invest in relevant research programs.

According to a press statement, the primary aim of this initiative is to showcase the technical feasibility and commercial viability by producing 35 barrels daily of low-carbon synthetic gasoline using renewable-based hydrogen and capturing carbon dioxide.

Topics: saudi energy ministry Aramco KAUST

Related

Saudi Aramco to pump $7bn into biggest petchem investment in South Korea 
Business & Economy
Saudi Aramco to pump $7bn into biggest petchem investment in South Korea 

New shipping service connects Dammam port with 7 global hubs

New shipping service connects Dammam port with 7 global hubs
Updated 31 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

New shipping service connects Dammam port with 7 global hubs

New shipping service connects Dammam port with 7 global hubs
Updated 31 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam has launched a shipping service to enhance connections with seven additional global destinations. 

Operated by France’s container carrier CMA CGM, the India Gulf Express shipping service was unveiled by the Saudi Ports Authority. 

The new service has established a direct connection between the Dammam port and seven major maritime hubs, including Nhava Sheva, Mundra, and Mangalore in India. These hubs also include Colombo in Sri Lanka, Jebel Ali and Khalifa in the UAE, and Umm Qasr in Iraq. 

With a capacity exceeding 39,000 containers, the new service includes four ships weekly, strengthening trade capacity, competitiveness, and connectivity of the King Abdulaziz Port. 

The move aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, aiming to bolster maritime links, provide faster transit times, and offer cost-effective solutions for local exporters, establishing the Kingdom as a leading logistics and economic powerhouse.

The new service is the 25th addition to the ports authority’s expanding network of maritime links this year. This has contributed to the country’s improved score of 77.66 points in the UNCTAD’s Liner Shipping Connectivity Index during the third quarter, up from 76.16 points in the second quarter. 

According to the 2023 Lloyd’s List of Top 100 Ports, Saudi Arabia is ranked 16th globally in terms of annual container throughput volumes.  

In 2022, the Kingdom’s ports handled 10.44 million containers, with plans to increase capacity to more than 40 million containers by 2030. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Dammam logistics maritime trade

Related

Container volumes at Saudi ports rise 17.6% to 2m tons in Q1: Mawani
Business & Economy
Container volumes at Saudi ports rise 17.6% to 2m tons in Q1: Mawani

Saudi Arabia’s flynas bolsters fleet with 4 new aircraft 

Saudi Arabia’s flynas bolsters fleet with 4 new aircraft 
Updated 42 min 42 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia’s flynas bolsters fleet with 4 new aircraft 

Saudi Arabia’s flynas bolsters fleet with 4 new aircraft 
Updated 42 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s budget airline flynas has taken delivery of four A320neo aircraft in the last 14 days, the company said in a statement.   

The airline has been expanding as part of its “We Connect the World to the Kingdom” initiative, which aligns with Saudi Arabia’s national strategy for civil aviation.     

The national strategy aims to accommodate 330 million passengers and attract 100 million tourists by 2030. Moreover, it seeks to significantly increase the number of international destinations connected to the country, with a target of over 250 within the same time frame.   

Bander Al-Mohanna, the CEO and managing director of flynas, affirmed that the substantial expansion of the company’s fleet amid industry and supply chain challenges underscores the airline’s reliability.   

He added that the company’s strategic partnership with the top aircraft producers in the world continues with its plans to increase its fleet size.   

“We are delighted to receive 15 new aircraft during 10 months of the total 19 A320neo aircraft scheduled for delivery in 2023, within an order of purchasing 120 aircraft from Airbus for a total amount exceeding SR32 billion ($8.5 billion),” he said. 

The CEO added that this reflects the airline’s commitment to the Pilgrims Experience Program to streamline access to the two holy cities.  

The airline has a fleet of 60 aircraft, including 43 A320neos, 13 A320ceos and four A330s. 

On Monday, it announced a new travel route from Saudi Arabia to Bahrain.  

According to a statement, the airline is set to launch seven direct flights a week connecting Bahrain International Airport and Riyadh beginning Nov. 15.  

The decision to introduce this route resulted from a memorandum of understanding signed between Saudi Arabia and its Gulf neighbor. 

Additionally, flynas will inaugurate a direct flight connecting Jeddah and Brussels as part of its ongoing partnership with the Air Connectivity Program and its international expansion.  

The route will see three flights a week, with the maiden trip departing from King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah on Dec. 2. 

Topics: Flynas

Related

Saudi airline flynas expands networks to Brussels and Bahrain 
Business & Economy
Saudi airline flynas expands networks to Brussels and Bahrain 

NEOM partners with Dive Butler International to enhance aquatic experience in Sindalah

NEOM partners with Dive Butler International to enhance aquatic experience in Sindalah
Updated 31 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

NEOM partners with Dive Butler International to enhance aquatic experience in Sindalah

NEOM partners with Dive Butler International to enhance aquatic experience in Sindalah
Updated 31 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s $500 billion giga-project NEOM has partnered with UK-based Dive Butler International to enhance the aquatic and diving experience at luxury island Sindalah. 

In a press statement, NEOM noted that the partnership will provide visitors with a deluxe experience both above and below the waters of the Red Sea. 

Under the agreement, Dive Butler will operate a five-star Professional Association of Diving Instructors dive center in Sindalah, providing a wide range of aquatic activities for visitors. 

Moreover, the firm will also operate electric and hybrid vessels that exclusively use environmentally friendly moorings. 

“We are proud to collaborate with Dive Butler International to provide our visitors with the opportunity to explore the marvels of Sindalah’s waters and facilitate unique experiences across a multitude of marine activities,” said Antoni Vives, NEOM’s chief urban development and islands officer. 

He added: “Sindalah, located in the north of Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea coastline, will offer the world a new destination for sustainable and cutting-edge underwater exploration activities all year round.” 

Alexis Vincent, founder of Dive Butler International, said that the company’s partnership with NEOM will offer a one-of-a-kind marine experience to visitors. 

“All Sindalah guests will have access to unique underwater excursions tailored to their preferences, ultimately giving them the best of marine exploration experiences,” added Vincent. 

Scheduled for a grand opening in 2024, Sindalah is expected to emerge as NEOM’s premier tourism destination.

Developing NEOM into a world-class tourist hub is one of the key goals outlined in Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, as the region is steadily diversifying its economy away from oil. 

The Kingdom’s National Tourism Strategy is to attract 100 million visitors by 2030 while raising the sector’s contribution to gross domestic product to more than 10 percent.

Earlier in August, NEOM had appointed JLS Yachts as a “key partner superyacht agency” for Sindalah. 

The partnership aims to transform the island into a sought-after destination for yachting enthusiasts worldwide, according to a press statement. 

In August, NEOM also inked a deal with IMG Golf Course Services to launch a nine-hole beachfront facility on Sindalah Island.

NEOM and BlueNalu join hands in sustainable food ecosystem push

NEOM has signed a memorandum of understanding with BlueNalu, a company known for developing cell-cultured seafood. 

According to a press statement, this partnership aims to progress the commercialization, marketing, and distribution of BlueNalu’s cell-cultured seafood products, along with developing sustainable solutions that will ensure food security in the Kingdom. 

Under the deal, both companies will work together to establish an incubation and food innovation ecosystem in Saudi Arabia. They will also engage with regulatory agencies to obtain the approval and sale of these novel foods. 

This partnership follows NEOM Investment Fund’s $20 million backing in BlueNalu, aimed at commercializing healthy and sustainable seafood around the globe. 

“Our investment in BlueNalu goes beyond mere financial backing; it marks a pivotal moment in our commitment to fostering sustainable regenerative aquaculture and resilient food ecosystems,” said Majid Mufti, CEO of NEOM Investment Fund. 

He added: “By aligning NEOM Food with BlueNalu’s trailblazing approach, we’re not just envisioning a sustainable future— we’re investing in the transformative technologies that make it achievable.” 

BlueNalu’s founder, President and CEO Lou Cooperhouse said the partnership with NEOM will help ensure an accessible seafood supply in Saudi Arabia. 

“By combining our global expertise in cell-cultured seafood and the tremendous number of strategic partnerships we’ve developed to date at BlueNalu, together with NEOM’s extraordinary vision and resources, we can accelerate the development of innovative, renewable food solutions via cell-cultured seafood,” he added.

Topics: NEOM Sindalah Island Dive Butler

Related

NEOM partners with Animoca to drive regional Web3 development 
Business & Economy
NEOM partners with Animoca to drive regional Web3 development 

Latest updates

France probes Stars of David graffiti in Paris
France probes Stars of David graffiti in Paris
Eastern Province records 28,000 real estate transactions in 9 months
Eastern Province records 28,000 real estate transactions in 9 months
French architect to design AlUla cultural institute
French architect to design AlUla cultural institute
Saudi Arabia takes initiative to advance petchem conversion technologies
Saudi Arabia takes initiative to advance petchem conversion technologies
Tabuk governor receives torch for 2023 Saudi Games
Tabuk governor receives torch for 2023 Saudi Games

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.