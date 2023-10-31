You are here

UN experts call on Taliban to free two women rights defenders from custody

UN experts call on Taliban to free two women rights defenders from custody
Above, Afghan girls leave their school following order of closure just hours after reopening in Kabul on March 23, 2022. (AFP)
Updated 8 sec ago
UN experts call on Taliban to free two women rights defenders from custody

UN experts call on Taliban to free two women rights defenders from custody
  The Taliban have barred women from most areas of public life and work and stopped girls from going to school beyond the sixth grade
ISLAMABAD: UN experts on Tuesday demanded the Taliban immediately release two women rights defenders who have been in detention for more than a month with no reason given for their arrest.
The Taliban have barred women from most areas of public life and work and stopped girls from going to school beyond the sixth grade as part of harsh measures they imposed after taking power in 2021, as US and NATO forces were pulling out of Afghanistan following two decades of war.
UN experts, including the special rapporteur on Afghanistan, Richard Bennett, described the release of Neda Parwan and Zholia Parsi and their family members as an urgent matter. They have not been granted legal representation, charged with a crime or brought before a court.
“We are increasingly concerned about their physical and mental wellbeing,” the experts said in a statement. They urged Taliban authorities to demonstrate respect for rights and freedoms and said there was no justification for the detention.
The experts say people must not lose their freedom just for expressing dissenting views, and women human rights defenders are particularly at risk and more likely to be targeted because of their gender.
“The Taliban seem to be continuing to intensify their restrictions on civic space, especially through silencing of the voices of women and girls, thus creating a chilling effect,” the statement said.
The experts welcomed the recent release of French-Afghan journalist Mortaza Behboudi and campaigner Matiullah Wesa, the founder of the nongovernmental group Pen Path, which champions girls’ rights to education.
Wesa, who was arrested seven months ago, has been outspoken in his demands for girls to have the right to go to school and repeatedly called on the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan to reverse its bans on female education.
Afghanistan is the only country in the world with restrictions on female education.

Hijab-wearing woman shot by police in Paris metro, condition critical

Hijab-wearing woman shot by police in Paris metro, condition critical
Hijab-wearing woman shot by police in Paris metro, condition critical

Hijab-wearing woman shot by police in Paris metro, condition critical
  Woman was struck by a bullet to her abdomen and was transferred to a nearby hospital
PARIS: Police shot and critically wounded a hijab-wearing woman in a Paris metro station on Tuesday morning, local media said, after commuters reported her behaving in a threatening manner.
“Out of fear for their own safety, police agents used their weapons,” a police spokesperson told Reuters. The spokesperson could not say what in the “fully-veiled” woman’s behavior at the Bibliotheque Nationale de France station had prompted the officers to shoot her.
The fire service, which provided emergency care for the woman, said she was struck by a bullet to her abdomen. She was transferred to a nearby hospital, a fire brigade spokesperson said.
Broadcaster BFM TV and daily newspaper Le Parisien earlier cited police sources as saying the woman’s behavior indicated a possible Islamist “terrorist” motivation.
The metro station had been evacuated, police said.

'End Israeli occupation now': Filipinos rally in solidarity with Palestine

'End Israeli occupation now': Filipinos rally in solidarity with Palestine
‘End Israeli occupation now’: Filipinos rally in solidarity with Palestine

‘End Israeli occupation now’: Filipinos rally in solidarity with Palestine
  Philippine civil society groups call on the government to support the UN's ceasefire call
  Israeli attacks pose danger to Filipinos in the Middle East region, protest organizer says
MANILA: Filipinos rallied in Manila in front of Israel’s Embassy on Tuesday to protest its occupation of Palestine and the continuous deadly bombardment of Gaza. 

The demonstration was organized by civil society groups, including BAYAN — the Philippines’ largest alliance of grassroots groups — women’s associations, medics, migrant workers, and students. 

Hundreds of protesters carried Palestinian flags and banners reading: “You don’t need to be Muslim to stand up for Palestine, you just need to be human,” “Stop the genocide,” and “End Israeli occupation of Palestine now!” 

BAYAN president Renato Reyes told Arab News that the protest was initially planned for November, but the intensifying Israeli attacks against civilians in Gaza and the Philippine government’s decision to follow in the footsteps of the US and abstain from last week’s UN resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire made it urgent to go to the streets now. 

“The protest action is in solidarity with the Palestinian people and in strong opposition to the genocide being committed against the Palestinians,” he said. 

“This is a protest directed against the Israeli government, of course also against the US government and the Philippine government, which abstained from the important UN resolution.” 

Reyes referred to Filipinos’ own lived experience of struggling against occupation — over 300 years of Spanish colonial rule from 1565 to 1898 and nearly five decades of American colonization from 1898 to 1946. 

“Filipinos should stand against genocide, Filipinos should stand against the oppression of other peoples as a people who have also suffered colonial occupation, colonial subjugation … It is important that we sympathize with the Palestinians who are also experiencing colonial occupation from Israel,” he said, adding that he believed Philippine voices would count in pushing authorities in Manila to oppose the attacks, which in the past three weeks have killed more than 8,000 people in Gaza and injured tens of thousands more. 

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, 66 percent of the dead are women and children. 

“As a human being, as a parent … the images are heartbreaking. I cannot even imagine the grief of the parents who have to bury their children. No parents should bury their own children,” Reyes said. 

“As human beings, we have to empathize with what’s happening and we have to make a stand.” 

BAYAN Secretary-General Raymond Palatino told Arab News that the protest also aimed at showing that the Philippine government’s decision to abstain from the UN resolution vote did not represent the voices of Filipinos. 

“In Southeast Asia, I think we are the only government which abstained. So, we want to send the message that the vote of the Philippine government does not represent the sentiment of many,” he said. 

“We want to support the UN resolution, and we want to highlight our calls to stop the attacks and to end the unjust occupation.” 

Palatino also warned that a further escalation of Israeli warfare poses danger to over 2 million overseas Filipino workers in the Middle East region. 

“It is in our interest that there should be an end to the attacks,” he said. “If the war escalates, if it continues, if the attacks expand, eventually it will harm our migrants in the Middle East.” 

Chinese forces shadow a Philippine navy ship near disputed shoal, sparks new exchange of warnings

Chinese forces shadow a Philippine navy ship near disputed shoal, sparks new exchange of warnings
Chinese forces shadow a Philippine navy ship near disputed shoal, sparks new exchange of warnings

Chinese forces shadow a Philippine navy ship near disputed shoal, sparks new exchange of warnings
  Chinese and Philippine security officials give conflicting accounts of Monday's encounter near Scarborough Shoal
MANILA: A Philippine navy patrol ship was shadowed by Chinese forces near a disputed shoal in the South China Sea, sparking a fresh exchange of accusations and warnings between the Asian neighbors Tuesday.
Chinese and Philippine security officials gave conflicting accounts of Monday’s encounter near Scarborough Shoal. China has surrounded the shoal with its navy and coast guard ships since a tense standoff with Philippine vessels more than a decade ago.
A rich fishing atoll and a safe mooring area during storms, Scarborough off the northwestern Philippines coast is one of most fiercely contested territories in the South China Sea, where Chinese and Philippine forces have faced off in recent months.
The frequent confrontations, which led to an Oct. 22 collision of Chinese and Philippine vessels near another disputed shoal, have prompted the United States to repeatedly renew a warning that it’s obligated to defend the Philippines, its oldest treaty ally in Asia, if Filipino forces, ships or aircraft come under an armed attack in the Pacific, including in the South China Sea.
Chinese air force Col. Tian Junli, a spokesperson for the Southern Theater Command of the People’s Liberation Army, said a Philippine warship trespassed into what he said were Chinese waters around Scarborough Shoal on Monday and was “tracked, monitored, warned and restricted” by the Chinese navy and air force for seriously violating “China’s sovereignty and international law.”
“We urge the Philippine side to immediately stop its infringement and provocation to avoid further escalation,” he said in a statement. “The troops assigned to the PLA Southern Theater Command remain on high alert at all times to resolutely defend China’s national sovereignty and security and peace and stability in the South China Sea.”
Philippine National Security Adviser Eduardo Año, however, said in Manila that the Philippine navy ship carried out a routine patrol of the waters in the vicinity of Scarborough “without any untoward incident,” but added that “Chinese vessels, as usual, conducted shadowing on the movement” of the Philippine navy ship.
Año accused China of hyping up the encounter and “creating unnecessary tensions between our two nations.”
“The Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine coast guard will not be deterred by the aggressive and illegal activities” of China’s navy, coast guard and militia forces, he added. “We will protect our territory and sovereign rights at all cost,” Año said, citing the orders of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to Filipino forces.
The territorial disputes in the South China Sea, which also involve Vietnam, Malaysia, Taiwan and Brunei, have long been feared as an Asian flashpoint and have become a delicate fault line in the regional rivalry between the US and China.
In Beijing on Tuesday, Singapore Defense Minister Ng Eng Hen underscored the importance of efforts to prevent conflicts from escalating, including by establishing defense hotlines.
Southeast Asian diplomats expressed concern over recent flare-ups of the disputes in the South China Sea in a new round of talks with their Chinese counterparts in Beijing last week, two regional diplomats told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the issue publicly.
During the talks on a proposed nonaggression pact, the Chinese and Philippine delegations had a “tense exchange” of renewed accusations over recent confrontations, one of the diplomats said.
The proposed pact aims to prevent occasional spats from degenerating into a major armed conflict, but the negotiations have been stymied by differences, including whether the agreement should be legally binding and what areas of the strategic sea passage it should cover.

Thai FM travels to Qatar, Egypt for Hamas hostage talks

Thai FM travels to Qatar, Egypt for Hamas hostage talks
Thai FM travels to Qatar, Egypt for Hamas hostage talks

Thai FM travels to Qatar, Egypt for Hamas hostage talks
  Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said his government working hard to get Thai citizens home
BANGKOK: Thailand’s foreign minister begins an urgent visit to Qatar and Egypt on Tuesday for talks on the fate of 22 Thais taken hostage by Hamas in its attack on Israel.
Israeli authorities say more than 1,400 people, mostly civilians, were killed in an attack launched by the Palestinian militant group on October 7 from the Gaza Strip.
In response, the Israeli military has pounded Gaza, where the Hamas-controlled health ministry says more than 8,300 have been killed — more than 3,000 of them children.
More than 230 hostages are being held by Hamas in Gaza, according to the latest Israeli figures — 22 of them Thai nationals, the foreign ministry in Bangkok has said.
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said Monday his government was working hard to get Thai citizens home.
He has dispatched Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara to meet the Qatari prime minister and foreign minister on Tuesday, before talks with the Egyptian foreign minister on Wednesday.
Parnpree will “discuss the situation of Thai nationals being held hostage as a result of the ongoing violence in Israel and Gaza,” the ministry said in a statement.
About 30,000 Thais were working in Israel, many in the agricultural sector, when the conflict erupted.
At least 32 Thais have been killed in the conflict and 19 wounded, according to the ministry.
“We are more like victims of the war,” Srettha told reporters before a trip to neighboring Laos on Monday.
“We have been more affected because there are more workers from Thailand in Israel than from other countries.”
Srettha said the government would provide financial help for Thais wanting to return home from Israel.
“The reason why Thais won’t return to Thailand is because of money,” he said.
“We are providing financial aid of 50,000 baht ($1,400) per person, including those who already returned,” Srettha told reporters.

King Charles visits Kenya as colonial abuses loom large

King Charles visits Kenya as colonial abuses loom large
King Charles visits Kenya as colonial abuses loom large

King Charles visits Kenya as colonial abuses loom large
  Royal visit also comes as pressure mounts in some Caribbean Commonwealth countries to remove the British monarch as head of state
NAIROBI: King Charles III and Queen Camilla began a state visit to Kenya on Tuesday, facing widespread calls for an apology over Britain’s bloody colonial past.
Although the four-day trip has been billed as an opportunity to look to the future and build on the cordial modern-day ties between London and Nairobi, the legacy of decades of British colonial rule looms large.
It is the 74-year-old British head of state’s first visit to an African and Commonwealth nation since ascending the throne in September last year on the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.
The royal couple, who arrived late Monday, were welcomed at a formal ceremony on Tuesday by Kenyan President William Ruto, who has hailed the visit as a “significant opportunity to enhance collaboration” in various fields.
The British High Commission said the tour, which follows trips to Germany and France earlier this year, will “spotlight the strong and dynamic partnership between the UK and Kenya.”
But it will also “acknowledge the more painful aspects” of Britain’s historic relationship with Kenya as the East African country prepares to celebrate 60 years of independence in December.
This includes the 1952-60 “Emergency,” when colonial authorities brutally suppressed the Mau Mau guerrilla uprising, one of the bloodiest insurgencies against British rule.
At least 10,000 people — mainly from the Kikuyu tribe — were killed, although some historians and rights groups claim the true figure is higher.
Tens of thousands more were rounded up and detained without trial in camps where reports of executions, torture and vicious beatings were common.
The royal visit also comes as pressure mounts in some Caribbean Commonwealth countries to remove the British monarch as head of state, and as republican voices in the UK grow louder.
Kenya nevertheless has special resonance for the royal family.
It is the country where Elizabeth learned in 1952 of the death of her father, King George VI, marking the start of her historic 70-year reign.
And it comes almost exactly four decades since Elizabeth’s own state visit in November 1983.
During two days in the capital Nairobi, Charles and Camilla will meet entrepreneurs and young Kenyans, and attend a state banquet hosted by Ruto.
Charles will also lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior in Uhuru Gardens, where Kenya declared independence in December 1963.
The royal couple will then travel to the Indian Ocean port city of Mombasa, with a stop at a nature reserve and a meeting with religious leaders on the agenda.
Although the program largely focuses on the environment, creative arts, technology and young people, Buckingham Palace said Charles will take time to “deepen his understanding of the wrongs suffered” by Kenyans during colonial rule.
On Sunday, the Kenya Human Rights Commission urged him to make an “unequivocal public apology... for the brutal and inhuman treatment inflicted on Kenyan citizens,” and pay reparations for colonial-era abuses.
Britain agreed in 2013 to compensate more than 5,000 Kenyans who had suffered abuse during the Mau Mau revolt, in a deal worth nearly 20 million pounds ($25 million at today’s rates).
Then foreign secretary William Hague said Britain “sincerely regrets” the abuses but stopped short of a full apology.
“The negative impacts of colonization are still being felt to date, they are being passed from generation to generation, and it’s only fair the king apologizes to begin the healing process,” delivery rider Simson Mwangi, 22, told AFP.
But 33-year-old chef Maureen Nkatha disagreed.
“He doesn’t have to apologize, it’s time for us to move on and forward. We are now an independent country and he is not coming to save us,” she said.
“It is embarrassing to always ask the British to pay us for the wrongs yet we want to be treated as independent.”
Kenya and Britain are key economic partners with two-way trade at around 1.2 billion pounds over the year to the end of March 2023.
But another lingering source of tension is the presence of British troops in Kenya, with soldiers accused of rape and murder, and civilians maimed by munitions.
In August, the Kenyan parliament launched an inquiry into the activities of the British army, which has a base near Nanyuki, a town about 200 kilometers (120 miles) north of Nairobi.
Britain’s Daily Mail newspaper has billed Kenya as the first stop on Charles’ “mission to save the Commonwealth.”
More than a dozen nations out of the Commonwealth grouping of 56 countries still recognize the UK monarch as head of state.
But clamor to become a republic is growing among some, including Jamaica and Belize, with Barbados making the switch in 2021.

