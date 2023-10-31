You are here

  • Home
  • Can Syria sit out the shadow war between Israel and Iran as Gaza bombardment intensifies?
War on Gaza
War on Gaza

Can Syria sit out the shadow war between Israel and Iran as Gaza bombardment intensifies?

Special Can Syria sit out the shadow war between Israel and Iran as Gaza bombardment intensifies?
Israeli military vehicles deployed in Majdal Shams in Golan Heights as smoke billowed from a Syrian position after Israeli bombardment in September. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gjns8

Updated 31 October 2023
ANAN TELLO
Follow

Can Syria sit out the shadow war between Israel and Iran as Gaza bombardment intensifies?

Can Syria sit out the shadow war between Israel and Iran as Gaza bombardment intensifies?
  • Dependent on Tehran and Hezbollah, Syria’s Assad government may have little choice but to side with Hamas
  • Syrians say their “hearts are with Gaza,” but a decade of war and sanctions has left them too exhausted to fight
Updated 31 October 2023
ANAN TELLO
Follow

LONDON: Syrians are growing increasingly concerned that repeated Israeli airstrikes and incursions could drag the country into the intensifying Israel-Hamas war, extending Syria’s decade-long existence as a proxy battleground.

In the three weeks since Hamas’ deadly assault on sites across the Israeli border of the Gaza Strip, Israel has launched attacks against Syria’s civilian airports in Aleppo and Damascus, including a simultaneous strike on Oct. 12.

Nearly two weeks later, the Israeli Defense Forces killed eight soldiers during a raid in southern Syria, allegedly in response to rocket fire launched from Syrian territory the previous day.

On Monday, Israeli fighter jets again struck what Tel Aviv regarded as sites of rocket launchers in Syria, and Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, apparently in response to earlier such attacks into Israeli territory. 




A picture taken from Israel’s southern city of Sderot shows a fire erupting following Israeli shelling of the northern Gaza Strip, on October 29, 2023, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement. (AFP)

“Since the 2006 Lebanon war, we have anticipated a direct confrontation with Israel or a full-blown US-Iran war on Syrian soil,” said Diana, 37, a UAE-based accountant whose name has been changed to maintain her anonymity. Having left the country in 2022 after losing hope of an economic recovery, she told Arab News that she feared “any war at this point might wipe my country off the map.” 

The uptick in IDF-led strikes builds on a history of hostilities since the eruption of Syria’s civil war in 2011. Israel has not been hesitant in launching hundreds of air raids in the Syrian north, often claiming that its targets were Iranian-backed forces and Hezbollah. The argument is that Tehran, as one of Syria President Bashar Assad’s strongest allies, has deployed both its Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps and proxy forces to different parts of Syria, including near the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights.

Further to this, various actors including the US, Russia and Turkiye, as well as foreign and regional militias and terrorist groups, have waged battles on Syrian land. Together with tight economic sanctions, the impact has devastated the country’s infrastructure, economy and citizens. In 2021, World Vision estimated that the economic toll of Syria’s war exceeded $1.2 trillion and, assuming the war ended that year, the burden was projected to increase until 2035 by an additional $1.7 trillion at current rates.




An Israeli soldier takes position near the Israeli military base of Har Dov on Mount Hermon, a strategic and fortified outpost at the crossroads between Israel, Lebanon, and Syria, on October 10, 2023. (AFP)

Echoing Diana’s concerns is 48-year-old mother of two, Yara, whose name has also been changed. After leaving Syria in 2019 to start a new life in the UK, Yara thought the Syrian war was beginning to fade into the past, but recent developments in Gaza have made her “worry that the tumultuous years from 2012 to 2018, when the war was at its peak, might return.”

She told Arab News that she was now reliving the horrors of the 2018 clashes in Beit Sahem, which was close to her home in southeastern Damascus. 

“Syrians are tired of war,” Joshua Landis, who holds the Sandra Mackey chair and is the director of the Center for Middle East Studies at the University of Oklahoma, told Arab News. “For the last several years, Israel has been bombing Syria weekly. Syria is the main conduit for Iranian arms to reach Hezbollah in Lebanon. 

“The Syrian government would prefer not to be stuck in the middle of the Gaza war, but it has little choice as it is dependent on both Iran and Hezbollah. Iran provides it with most of its oil, evading strict US sanctions against oil imports to Syria. Hezbollah helped Syria win the war against opposition forces.” 

But Iran does not seem to be in favor of a wider Middle East conflict. During a UN General Assembly emergency meeting on Thursday, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Iran’s foreign minister, said his government did not welcome an expansion of the war, but warned that if the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip continues, the US “will not be spared from this fire.”

He also said it was “totally wrong” for Washington to blame Tehran for attacks on its forces without providing proof. This comes in the wake of US fighter jets carrying out strikes at two sites in eastern Syria last week that the Pentagon said were used by the IRGC and its proxies, after allegedly two new attacks on US forces in Syria and Iraq.




A drone carries a flag of Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement above Aaramta bordering Israel on May 21, 2023 ahead of the anniversary of Israel’s withdrawal from southern Lebanon in 2000. (AFP)

Iran, which backs both Hamas and Hezbollah, has denied any role in Hamas’ Oct. 7 assault but also described it as a victory for “the anti-Zionist resistance.” 

Landis said “Iranians do not appear to want an escalation.” He pointed out that “Iran and Hezbollah have both refused to establish red lines that would trigger their involvement in Gaza. All the same, they have made general threats, backing Hamas and the Palestinians.” 

One of the reasons that an all-on war against Israel “does not seem to be on the cards,” according to Landis, “is the poverty of the ‘resistance states,’” which include Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, Yemen and Gaza.

INNUMBERS

  • 2.3% Projected contraction of Syria’s real GDP in 2023.
  • 60% Projected increase in inflation rate this year.
  • 80% Syrian pound’s loss of value in May-August period.

Syria’s economy is “completely broken” while Lebanon’s economy has been in free fall since 2019, when its banks and government fell into bankruptcy, he said. Iraq and Iran are also struggling, the latter being “eager to get out of sanctions.”

Be that as it may, many Syrians, inside their home country and abroad, have been expressing solidarity with Gaza through demonstrations and social media. Syrian aid and civil society organizations, including Molham Team and Mart, showed support for the Palestinians by launching donations and educational campaigns. 

Marwan Alrez, the head of Mart Group, posted a video on Instagram in which he said that shared pain and loss may be the main reason for Syrians standing in solidarity with Palestinians. Over 12 years of conflict and isolation from the rest of the world have displaced more than half of the population, pushed over 90 percent under the poverty line, and killed more than 306,000, according to UN figures. 

“Syrians feel a strong sense of affinity to Palestinians,” said Landis. “Syrians are horrified by the brutal retribution that Israel is inflicting on Gazans. Despite normally being supportive of any government that bombs Syrian forces and Iranian surrogates in the region, even Syrian opposition groups have begun to speak out against Israel. Syrians are torn. Their hearts are with the Gazans, but they are exhausted by war.” 




A convoy of vehicles of the United Nation drive through damaged buildings in the Syrian town of Quneitra, in the Golan Heights on March 26, 2019. (AFP)

Yara said that news images of Palestinian women in their prayer dresses evoked painful memories of clashes near her home in Syria. “The authorities had asked us to evacuate, but there was nowhere for us to go,” she recounted. 

Describing how she and her family weathered those perilous times, Yara said: “I would wear my prayer set and gather with my children, mother and husband in one room — the safest in our house — so as to be together if we die or get trapped under rubble. 

“I doubt what is left of my country can survive another war.”

In emailed comments to Arab News, Camille Alexandre Otrakji, a Syrian-Canadian analyst, said ordinary Syrians clearly recognize the exhaustion of their nation’s economic resources and the diminished capabilities of their armed forces as a result of more than a decade of conflict.

“However, there are elements that desire the involvement of the entire Axis of Resistance in the ongoing struggle, even though Syria cannot — and should not be expected to — bear this burden,” Otrakji said.




Syrian army soldiers raised the national flag in Quneitra in 2018, four years after losing control of the area to rebels. (AFP)

Landis, the Syria expert, does not rule out the eruption of a regional conflict, citing Hamas’ surprise attack on Israel as a cautionary tale. 

“No one thought that Hamas had the capability to inflict such a heavy blow on Israel,” he told Arab News.

“Hezbollah, which has built up an inventory of over 100,000 rockets, could inflict considerable pain on north Israel. We got an inkling of its capabilities in the 2006 war with Israel. Israel devastated Lebanon with its wide-ranging bombing raids, which were meant to ‘take Lebanon back to the Middle Ages,’ according to one Israeli general.

“They seem to have worked in creating a deterrent, but one never knows how long that deterrent will last. Everyone thought that Hamas had been deterred and was wrong. In Operation Cast Led, Israel inflicted a 100-to-1 kill ratio on Gazans and here we are — Hamas was not deterred.”

 

Topics: War on Gaza Syria Israel Editor’s Choice

Related

Demonstrators shout as they wave the Palestinian and Syrian flag during an anti-Israel rally in solidarity with Palestinians.
Middle-East
UN warns of Syria danger and Israel-Hamas ‘spillover’
Israel hits military infrastructure in Syria
Middle-East
Israel hits military infrastructure in Syria

UN alarmed as Mideast war intensifies

The Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres. (REUTERS)
The Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres. (REUTERS)
Updated 01 November 2023
AFP
Follow

UN alarmed as Mideast war intensifies

The Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres. (REUTERS)
  • UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that the escalating fighting included “ground operations by the Israel Defense Forces accompanied by intense air strikes, and the continued rocket fire toward Israel from Gaza”
Updated 01 November 2023
AFP

UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations chief said Tuesday he was “deeply alarmed” by the intensifying conflict between Israel and Hamas, while the UN refugee agency appealed for the divided Security Council to act.
The 15-member Council has not adopted any resolution on the three-week-long war in the Middle East, rejecting four drafts.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that the escalating fighting included “ground operations by the Israel Defense Forces accompanied by intense air strikes, and the continued rocket fire toward Israel from Gaza.”
“Civilians have borne the brunt of the current fighting from the outset,” he said in his statement.
“I repeat my utter condemnation of the acts of terror perpetrated by Hamas on 7 October. There is never any justification for the killing, injuring and abduction of civilians. I appeal for the immediate and unconditional release of those civilians held hostage by Hamas.
“I condemn the killing of civilians in Gaza and I am dismayed by reports that two-thirds of those who have been killed are women and children.”
Guterres also underlined his fears “about the risk of a dangerous escalation beyond Gaza.”
As fierce fighting raged Tuesday, the United Nations high commissioner for refugees urged the UN Security Council to unite and back a cease-fire.
“A humanitarian cease-fire can at least stop this spiral of death and I hope that you will overcome your divisions and exercise your authority in demanding one,” Filippo Grandi told the Security Council in New York.
Grandi later told reporters that bringing help into Gaza was the most important humanitarian goal.
“Palestinians do not want to leave Gaza. They want aid to come into Gaza and that should be the priority,” he said.
Some Security Council draft texts have been blocked by the United States because they did not mention Israel’s right to defend itself, while one was stymied by Russia and China in particular because it did not clearly call for a cease-fire.
Israel launched its most intense military campaign ever on Gaza after suffering the bloodiest attack in its history when Hamas gunmen on October 7 killed some 1,400 people in a brutal cross-border raid, according to Israeli officials.
Israeli warplanes on Tuesday kept up a relentless barrage of strikes on Gaza, where the Hamas-run health ministry said that at least 8,525 people had been killed, including over 3,500 children.
 

 

Topics: Palestine Gaza Israel

Related

Hezbollah steps up attacks on Israeli military targets
Middle-East
Hezbollah steps up attacks on Israeli military targets

Blinken says US, others exploring options for future of Gaza after Hamas

Blinken says US, others exploring options for future of Gaza after Hamas
Updated 01 November 2023
Reuters
Follow

Blinken says US, others exploring options for future of Gaza after Hamas

Blinken says US, others exploring options for future of Gaza after Hamas
  • UN and other aid officials said civilians in the besieged Palestinian enclave were engulfed by a public health catastrophe, with hospitals struggling to treat casualties as electricity supplies petered out
Updated 01 November 2023
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The United States and other countries are looking at “a variety of possible permutations” for the future of the Gaza Strip if Hamas militants are removed from control, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday.
Blinken told a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing the status quo of Palestinian Islamist group Hamas being in charge of the densely populated enclave could not continue, but Israel did not want to run Gaza either.
Between those two positions were “a variety of possible permutations that we’re looking at very closely now, as are other countries,” Blinken said.
What would make most sense at some point, Blinken said, was an “effective and revitalized Palestinian Authority” to have governance over Gaza, but it was a question whether that can be achieved.
“And if you can’t, then there are other temporary arrangements that may involve a number of other countries in the region. It may involve international agencies that would help provide for both security and governance,” Blinken said.
In retaliation to the Oct. 7 Hamas attack that killed more than 1,400 people in Israel, the worst assault on Jews since the Holocaust, Israel has vowed to wipe out Hamas in a relentless onslaught in the Gaza Strip, however it does not appear to have an obvious endgame in sight.
On Tuesday, Palestinian health officials said at least 50 Palestinians were killed when Israeli air strikes hit a densely populated refugee camp in north Gaza.
UN and other aid officials said civilians in the besieged Palestinian enclave were engulfed by a public health catastrophe, with hospitals struggling to treat casualties as electricity supplies petered out.
Washington has been speaking with Israel, as well as other countries in the region on how to govern the Palestinian enclave if Israel triumphed on the battlefield, but a clear plan was yet to emerge.
Among the options that are being explored by the United States and Israel was the possibility of a multinational force that may involve US troops, or Gaza be placed under United Nations oversight temporarily, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.
Some of US President Joe Biden’s aides are concerned that while Israel may craft an effective plan to inflict lasting damage to Hamas, it has yet to formulate an exit strategy.
“We have had very preliminary talks about what the future of Gaza might look like,” State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a briefing. “I expect that it will be the subject of a good bit of diplomatic engagement moving forward,” he added.

 

Topics: Palestine Gaza Israel

Related

The Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres. (REUTERS)
Middle-East
UN alarmed as Mideast war intensifies
Lebanon accuses Israel of white phosphorus attacks
Middle-East
Lebanon accuses Israel of white phosphorus attacks

Has Israel invaded Gaza? The military has been vague, even if its objectives are clear

Has Israel invaded Gaza? The military has been vague, even if its objectives are clear
Updated 01 November 2023
AP
Follow

Has Israel invaded Gaza? The military has been vague, even if its objectives are clear

Has Israel invaded Gaza? The military has been vague, even if its objectives are clear
  • Israel has set two objectives: the return of all hostages and the destruction of Hamas, a militant group armed with thousands of fighters, rockets, bombs, anti-tank missiles and significant public support
Updated 01 November 2023
AP

GAZA: Over the past five days, Israeli ground troops have pushed deeper and deeper into Gaza in their war against Hamas, launched in response to a bloody Oct. 7 cross-border raid by the Islamic militant group.
A growing array of units, including naval, air and ground forces, have joined the effort. The army says it has killed scores of militants and damaged Hamas’ strategic tunnel network. Soldiers have taken over abandoned Palestinian homes to stake out positions.
Yet even as the operation expands each day, the army refuses to call it an invasion.
Its vague choice of words is more than an issue of semantics. It appears to be a deliberate strategy aimed at keeping its enemy off balance and preserving its options as a lengthy war unfolds.
Here is a closer look at what Israel is doing inside Gaza.
IS IT AN INVASION?
In the classic sense of the word, an Israeli invasion appears to be underway.

Israeli security forces inspect the damage at a residential building after it was hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in Ashdod, southern Israel, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. (AP)

Ground forces have moved into enemy territory and operated continuously since last Friday. While the army has given few specifics about the operations, it has acknowledged that tanks, artillery, infantry, bulldozers and special forces have taken part, all backed by aerial support.
The army has been vague about the location or size of its forces. But its announcements indicate that thousands of troops have joined the effort, with those numbers seeming to grow by the day.
The Palestinians have used far stronger language, referring to Israel’s ongoing bombing with terms like “massacre” and “genocide.” The ongoing offensive has killed over 8,000 Palestinians, according to the Health Ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza, and reduced thousands of buildings to rubble.
WHAT DOES THE ARMY CALL IT?
The army refuses to say it has invaded Gaza, referring to its activities as “raids” and “operations.”
This reflects what is a fluid situation, as the number of troops fluctuates and, for the time being at least, Israel avoids trying to overwhelm Hamas with an overpowering number of ground troops.
These tactics appear to be aimed at confusing Hamas and leaving options for further action open. Still, Israel has made clear it will maintain a presence inside Gaza for a long time to come.
Over the weekend, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that operation had moved into a new phase.
“We have reached a new stage in the war,” Gallant said. “The ground in Gaza is shaking. The operation will continue until a new order.”
While visiting troops on Tuesday, Gallant added: “We are deploying forces on a large scale in the depths of Gaza.”
WHAT IS THE PLAN?
Israel has set two objectives: the return of all hostages and the destruction of Hamas, a militant group armed with thousands of fighters, rockets, bombs, anti-tank missiles and significant public support.
Israel’s chief military spokesman, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, routinely refers to a methodical plan to achieve these goals, even if he does not call it an invasion. “Our offensive operations will continue and intensify according to plan,” he said Tuesday.
Amir Avivi, a retired general and former deputy commander of the military’s Gaza division, says the vague terminology is intentional. “They don’t want the enemy to know what they are doing,” he said.
But Avivi, who now heads the Israel Defense and Security Forum, a group of hawkish former military commanders, said it is clear what will be needed to achieve the objectives.
“There is only one way to do this. They will have to conquer the whole Gaza Strip and spend months and months and months dismantling all the capabilities,” he said. “What does it matter what the army is saying?”

 

Topics: Palestine Gaza Lebanon Israel Syria Iran US

Related

The Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres. (REUTERS)
Middle-East
UN alarmed as Mideast war intensifies
Lebanon accuses Israel of white phosphorus attacks
Middle-East
Lebanon accuses Israel of white phosphorus attacks

Lebanon accuses Israel of white phosphorus attacks

Lebanon accuses Israel of white phosphorus attacks
Updated 01 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Lebanon accuses Israel of white phosphorus attacks

Lebanon accuses Israel of white phosphorus attacks
  • Israeli attacks have also set olive groves and greenery ablaze in the border area, with at least one fire still raging in Lebanon’s south on Tuesday
Updated 01 November 2023
AFP

BEIRUT: Lebanon on Tuesday accused Israel of white phosphorus attacks that it said it would file a complaint to the UN over, with a minister alleging the incendiary weapon had burned 40,000 olive trees.
Rights groups and Lebanese officials have repeatedly accused Israel of using the weapon, which can cause serious burns if it hits people — allegations Israel had previously denied.
“I instructed the Lebanese mission to the UN to submit a new complaint to the Security Council to condemn Israel’s use of white phosphorus in repeated attacks on Lebanon,” Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib said.
In a statement, Bou Habib also accused Israel of “deliberately burning Lebanese groves and forests.”
Since Palestinian militant group Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip on October 7, Lebanon’s southern border has seen tit-for-tat exchanges between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah, a Hamas ally.
The skirmishes have killed at least 62 people in Lebanon according to an AFP tally, mostly Hezbollah combatants but also four civilians, including a Reuters journalist.
Israel said eight people were killed, including soldiers and civilians.
Israeli attacks have also set olive groves and greenery ablaze in the border area, with at least one fire still raging in Lebanon’s south on Tuesday.
Agriculture Minister Abbas Al Hajj Hassan said Israeli white phosphorus strikes burnt down 40,000 olive trees in Lebanon’s south.
His ministry found in a preliminary survey that “128 fires resulted from the Israeli enemy’s phosphorus bombing of our regions,” he told AFP.
Phosphorus, a substance that catches fire on contact with the air, is used to create smokescreens to hide troop movements, illuminate the battlefield or destroy buildings by fire.
It falls under the 1983 Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons, which restricts incendiary weapons without banning their use altogether.
While the convention outlaws their use against civilians and non-military targets as well as their deployment against military targets near civilians, it does not cover deployment for smokescreening or battlefield illumination.
Earlier Tuesday, Amnesty International released an investigation saying it had “evidence of Israel’s unlawful use of white phosphorus” in south Lebanon between October 10 and 16.
“One attack on the town of Dhayra on 16 October must be investigated as a war crime because it was an indiscriminate attack that injured at least nine civilians... and was therefore unlawful,” the group added.
Human Rights Watch also accused Israel of using white phosphorus in Gaza and Lebanon earlier this month — which Israel denied.
 

 

Topics: Palestine Gaza Lebanon Israel

Related

Hezbollah says it has downed an Israeli drone in south Lebanon
Middle-East
Hezbollah says it has downed an Israeli drone in south Lebanon
Israel strikes Hezbollah in Lebanon as fighting intensifies
Middle-East
Israel strikes Hezbollah in Lebanon as fighting intensifies

Egypt to receive wounded Gazans through key crossing: sources

Egypt to receive wounded Gazans through key crossing: sources
Updated 01 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Egypt to receive wounded Gazans through key crossing: sources

Egypt to receive wounded Gazans through key crossing: sources
  • The border authority in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip said that Egypt had agreed to let in 81 of the most badly wounded on Wednesday through Rafah, the only crossing not controlled by Israel
Updated 01 November 2023
AFP

CAIRO: Egypt is preparing to treat wounded Palestinians from the bombarded Gaza Strip starting Wednesday, with the opening of a border crossing to people after weeks of war, medical and security sources said.
The border authority in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip said that Egypt had agreed to let in 81 of the most badly wounded on Wednesday through Rafah, the only crossing not controlled by Israel.
An AFP photographer on Tuesday saw a large number of ambulances gathered at Rafah.
It comes amid unrelenting Israeli bombardment of the Hamas-run Gaza Strip, with the health ministry in the besieged Palestinian territory saying more than 8,500 people have been killed, including over 3,500 children.
The strikes come in response to an October 7 attack in which Hamas militants infiltrated into southern Israel, killing 1,400 people, the majority civilians, according to Israeli officials.
“Medical teams will be present tomorrow (Wednesday) at the crossing to examine the cases coming (from Gaza) as soon as they arrive... and determine the hospitals they will be sent to,” a medical official in Egypt’s city of El Arish told AFP.
A security source at the Rafah crossing confirmed the information, which was earlier reported by the state-affiliated Al-Qahera news channel.
The medical official added that a field hospital with an area of 1,300 square meters (about 14,000 square feet) would be built to receive the wounded Palestinians in the city of Sheikh Zuweid in northern Sinai, about 15 kilometers (nine miles) from Rafah.
The United States voiced hope that hundreds of Palestinian-Americans stuck in Gaza would be able to leave through Rafah.
“We do think we’ve made very good progress on this in just the past few hours,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters in Washington.
“We would hope that any agreement to get any individuals out would also unlock the possibility of American citizens or their families and other foreign nationals coming out,” he said.
He said that the United States would inform US citizens in Gaza to head to Rafah “as soon as we have actionable information.”
US officials had earlier reported a deal with Egypt on the crossing and accused Hamas of not letting people through.
Miller said that Secretary of State Antony Blinken raised the Rafah issue in telephone talks with leaders of Qatar, where Hamas has an office.
Foreign governments say that people from 44 countries and 28 agencies, including UN bodies, are living in the Gaza Strip, where 2.4 million people have been living through bombardment without water or electricity and with little food after Israel tightened its 16-year blockade further in response to the Hamas attacks.
Israeli National Security Council chief Tzachi Hanegbi told reporters that Israel was speaking with Egypt about the injured.
But he made clear that there was still a dispute on aid deliveries, with Egypt seeking to let more trucks into Gaza but Israel saying it was limited to searching dozens of vehicles per day.
The United States, which has backed Israel but pressed for greater humanitarian considerations, has voiced hope that 100 trucks per day could go through Rafah.
The decision to open the crossing came hours after an Israeli strike on the largest refugee camp in Gaza, where the health ministry has said at least 50 people were killed.
Egypt on Tuesday condemned the strike on Jabalia camp “in the strongest terms,” warning against “the consequences of the continuation of these indiscriminate attacks that target defenseless civilians” in a foreign ministry statement.

Topics: War on Gaza Egypt Gazans Rafah crossing Israel

Related

Bodies line Gaza hospital wall and surgeons operate in corridors
Middle-East
Bodies line Gaza hospital wall and surgeons operate in corridors
Gaza not ‘liveable’ by 2020 barring urgent action: UN
Middle-East
Gaza not ‘liveable’ by 2020 barring urgent action: UN

Latest updates

Leipzig’s German Cup title defense ends in 1-0 loss at Wolfsburg
Leipzig’s German Cup title defense ends in 1-0 loss at Wolfsburg
Bolivia severs diplomatic ties with Israel as Chile and Colombia recall their ambassadors
Bolivia severs diplomatic ties with Israel as Chile and Colombia recall their ambassadors
UN alarmed as Mideast war intensifies
The Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres. (REUTERS)
MEPRA to host PR and communications leaders at annual event in Riyadh
Kate Midttun, MEPRA Chairperson
Vives Compound shines at Arabian Property Awards
L-R: Metteb Al-Kredees, Rep.of the Owners; Jean Noujaim, GM; Faisal Al-Kredees, Rep.of the Owners & Giovanna N.,Leasing Director

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.