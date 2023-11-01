Heidi Klum proves she’s a forever fan of Arab glamor  

DUBAI: US German model Heidi Klum’s newly unveiled Madame Tussauds Wax Museum sculpture in Berlin is wearing a colorful gown by Lebanese designer-to-the-stars Zuhair Murad — a fitting choice for the celebrity who is often spotted in Arab designs.

“The new figure features a Zuhair Murad ready-to-wear Resort 2023 multi-colored dress as an ode to her Daily Front Row’s Fashion Media Awards appearance,” the designer wrote on Instagram this week, sharing a picture of the model’s sculpture.

The model wore the same dress in New York City when she attend the event’s ninth edition in September 2022.

Klum’s gown was a blurred blue embellished mini dress with cutout detailing at the chest.

Murad is one of Klum’s go to designers.

In May, the supermodel turned heads as she attended the 76th Cannes Film Festival in a yellow jersey-draped gown with crossed neckline and cutouts from Murad’s Spring 2023 couture collection.

Klum has previously championed Arab designers on multiple occasions.

In September, Klum wore a fully embellished figure-hugging gown by Lebanese Italian designer Tony Ward as she attended the Clooney Foundation for Justice’s Albie Awards.

In 2021, at the Luisaviaroma for UNICEF Gala in Italy, the model stunned in a heavily beaded, one-shouldered Elie Saab number. The floor-grazing gown boasted a thigh-high slit, as well as a decadent bow on one shoulder and a slinky chain belt at the waist. Geometric beading across the length of the dress added sparkle, while Klum’s pared back hair and makeup let the show-stopping gown shine on the red carpet.

Meanwhile, Murad’s clientele includes A-list celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Taylor Swift, Emily Blunt, Becky G, Jessica Chastain, Chrissy Teigen and many more.

Lopez previously gushed about Murad in an interview with Rabih Mockbel saying, “I love Zuhair, he’s probably my favorite.”

“I discovered him years ago when I was doing a show somewhere. I was doing a show and I was so jetlagged and I was up in the middle of the night watching Fashion TV, which they had in this country I was in, and he had this beautiful show and I was like, ‘Who is this guy?’”

“I wore his dress to the Met Ball and after that, I just started using him for everything — he designed my last tour — we just have a great relationship. He’s a beautiful man, a beautiful designer,” Lopez added.