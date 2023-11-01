You are here

Heidi Klum proves she's a forever fan of Arab glamor  

Heidi Klum proves she’s a forever fan of Arab glamor  
The model's newly unveiled Madame Tussauds Wax Museum sculpture is wearing a gown by Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad. Instagram
Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News
Heidi Klum proves she’s a forever fan of Arab glamor  

Heidi Klum proves she’s a forever fan of Arab glamor  
Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News
DUBAI: US German model Heidi Klum’s newly unveiled Madame Tussauds Wax Museum sculpture in Berlin is wearing a colorful gown by Lebanese designer-to-the-stars Zuhair Murad — a fitting choice for the celebrity who is often spotted in Arab designs.    

“The new figure features a Zuhair Murad ready-to-wear Resort 2023 multi-colored dress as an ode to her Daily Front Row’s Fashion Media Awards appearance,” the designer wrote on Instagram this week, sharing a picture of the model’s sculpture.  

The model wore the same dress in New York City when she attend the event’s ninth edition in September 2022. 

Klum’s gown was a blurred blue embellished mini dress with cutout detailing at the chest.  

Murad is one of Klum’s go to designers.  

In May, the supermodel turned heads as she attended the 76th Cannes Film Festival in a yellow jersey-draped gown with crossed neckline and cutouts from Murad’s Spring 2023 couture collection.  

Klum has previously championed Arab designers on multiple occasions.  

In September, Klum wore a fully embellished figure-hugging gown by Lebanese Italian designer Tony Ward as she attended the Clooney Foundation for Justice’s Albie Awards. 

In 2021, at the Luisaviaroma for UNICEF Gala in Italy, the model stunned in a heavily beaded, one-shouldered Elie Saab number. The floor-grazing gown boasted a thigh-high slit, as well as a decadent bow on one shoulder and a slinky chain belt at the waist. Geometric beading across the length of the dress added sparkle, while Klum’s pared back hair and makeup let the show-stopping gown shine on the red carpet. 

Meanwhile, Murad’s clientele includes A-list celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Taylor Swift, Emily Blunt, Becky G, Jessica Chastain, Chrissy Teigen and many more.  

Lopez previously gushed about Murad in an interview with Rabih Mockbel saying, “I love Zuhair, he’s probably my favorite.”  

“I discovered him years ago when I was doing a show somewhere. I was doing a show and I was so jetlagged and I was up in the middle of the night watching Fashion TV, which they had in this country I was in, and he had this beautiful show and I was like, ‘Who is this guy?’” 

“I wore his dress to the Met Ball and after that, I just started using him for everything — he designed my last tour — we just have a great relationship. He’s a beautiful man, a beautiful designer,” Lopez added. 

Influencer Leonie Hanne turns to Arab designers in London

Influencer Leonie Hanne turns to Arab designers in London
Updated 31 October 2023
Arab News
Influencer Leonie Hanne turns to Arab designers in London

Influencer Leonie Hanne turns to Arab designers in London
  Multiple creations from George Hobeika and Amina Muaddi worn by German social media star
Updated 31 October 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: German fashion influencer Leonie Hanne this week turned heads wearing multiple creations from Arab designers George Hobeika and Amina Muaddi in London.

Her first look was a pink and orange dress from Lebanese couturier Hobeika’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection. It was draped in shimmering crystal ropes and delicate feathers.

The model was attending an event for the British haircare brand GHD. (Getty Images)

She paired the head-turning gown with Jordanian-Romanian Muaddi’s Gilda crystal-embellished sandals. To top off her look, she accessorized with glitzy silver Magda Butrym clip-on earrings and a mauve Hermes Kelly 20 mini purse.

The model was attending an event for the British haircare brand GHD.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

For her second look, the fashion blogger wore a pink dress by Dubai-based womenswear brand Taller Marmo, which was founded in 2013 by designers Riccardo Audisio and Yago Goicoechea. She opted for the Gina Spirito feather-trimmed silk mini dress.

Hanne kept Muaddi’s heels and Butrym’s earrings on, but she changed her purse and flaunted a Chanel metallic mesh mini-flag bag.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Hobeika had presented his Spring/Summer 2023 collection in January during Paris Haute Couture Week. Hanne was among the models who walked in the January show wearing a green feathered gown.

The dress Hanne wore this week was presented by Saudi runway star Amira Al-Zuhair.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Hanne is a fan of Hobeika’s creations. In May, she wore a blue form-fitting embellished custom-made gown with a voluminous feature cape during the 76th Cannes Film Festival.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In 2022, Hanne stepped out in an eye-catching feathered creation from the Hobeika ready-to-wear Fall/Winter 2022 collection for the Emi Gala in Dubai. She also wore a colorful mini dress in 2022 during a dinner in Berlin.

At the 74th Cannes Film Festival, Hanne wore a gold sequined tulle plisse gown from his Spring/Summer 2021 couture collection.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

That same year, she also sparkled in a beaded creation from the “Ritual of the Spring Moon” Spring/Summer 2021 couture collection during Paris Fashion Week.

Hobeika is not the only Arab designer Hanne admires. She has also stepped out in gowns by Tony Ward, Rami Kadi and others at film festivals and fashion weeks.

Noon by Noor displays wardrobe staples in fall-winter collection

Noon by Noor displays wardrobe staples in fall-winter collection
Updated 30 October 2023
Arab News
Noon by Noor displays wardrobe staples in fall-winter collection

Noon by Noor displays wardrobe staples in fall-winter collection
Updated 30 October 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Noon by Noor’s fall-winter 2023 collection is an amalgamation of elongated shadows created under the Bahraini sunshine, with the new collection incorporating silhouettes that are long, lean, and chic – where skirts and coats graze the floor.

Created by Bahraini designers Shaikha Noor Al-Khalifa and Shaikha Haya Al-Khalifa, the collection works on a contrast of dense, opaque clothes and light transparencies to create a wardrobe inspired by the core inspiration of “shared” or “borrowed” pieces, translated into a reconsidered idea of seasonal wardrobe dressing.

In a statement, the cousins said: “For fall-winter 2023, we began our dialogue with images from the French illustrator Francois Berthoud and his book titled ‘Facsimile.’ First commissioned by Anna Piaggi for Conde Nast’s Vanity Fair, his work soon appeared in all leading magazines.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“Beautiful, high-impact imagery that blends art, fashion, and communication created in tones of black, grey, and browns – this was a starting point,” they added.

With the brief being long-lasting pieces that will live in a wardrobe forever, the collection’s jackets are a staple, from the Beanfield jacket incorporating silk for lighter wear to the Wilhelmina jacket made with wool to keep you extra warm for cooler nights.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

According to notes from the label, cohesiveness is a key element in the collection with smooth transitions between each look. The detachable hood used in multiple looks adds an extra edge to the final look, making a fashion statement, while keeping warm and protected by the elements.

Pared back designs reflect a 1990s minimal New York scene combined with an understated element of tradition, craft, and avant-garde glamor. Column-cut cowl front dresses carry precise cuts and constructions and areas easy to wear as a T-shirt. Classic sailor collars are seen on T-shirt shape shirts or tunics. Lean, quilted coats and jackets worn with dresses. Long, languid looks in bias cuts created from soft Melton wool.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The catwalk film for Noon by Noor’s fall-winter 2023 collection was captured on the grounds of RAK Art Foundation in Bahrain, a non-profit art gallery founded by Bahraini artist and collector Shaikh Rashid bin Khalifa Al-Khalifa.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas stuns in Tony Ward gown

Priyanka Chopra Jonas stuns in Tony Ward gown
Updated 29 October 2023
Arab News
Priyanka Chopra Jonas stuns in Tony Ward gown

Priyanka Chopra Jonas stuns in Tony Ward gown
Updated 29 October 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Indian actress and producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas turned heads on the red carpet of the newly returned Mumbai Film Festival (MAMI) in a glittering gown by Lebanese couturier Tony Ward.

She chose a twilight-embroidered white and gold tulle dress, paired with a pure white taffeta cape.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The 41-year-old Hollywood and Bollywood star – who lives in Los Angeles with her husband Nick Jonas – took to Instagram to share photos of her look, captioning the post, “opening night. Jio Mami Mumbai Film Festival @mumbaifilmfestival.”

On the opening night, Chopra Jonas, the chairperson of MAMI, presented the Excellence in Cinema Award (International) to Italian filmmaker Luca Guadagnino, who will also deliver a master class at the festival.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Guadagnino is best known for films such as “Bones and All,” “Suspiria,” and “Challengers.”

The ceremony took place at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center, marking a long-awaited return of an event that went online during the coronavirus pandemic. The festival’s organizing committee, the Mumbai Academy of Moving Image, announced in February that it would be returning as an in-person event with backing from telecommunications firm Reliance Jio.

In her opening speech, Chopra Jonas highlighted the festival’s role in supporting new talent as well as championing female filmmakers. She said: “We’d like to acknowledge the pivotal role of women in front of the camera and behind – we have some of the most amazing women, some of them here tonight, whose contribution to cinema is unparalleled.”

Chopra Jonas will share screen space with John Cena and Idris Elba in the upcoming film “Heads of State.” “Nobody” filmmaker Ilya Naishuller is directing off a script by Josh Appelbaum and Andre Nemec, with an initial draft by Harrison Query based on Query’s original idea.

Chopra Jonas was last seen on screen appearing with Sam Heughan in “Love Again,” a remake of the 2016 German film “SMS fur Dich,” based on a novel by Sofie Cramer.

Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival is screening more than 250 films in a 10-day run until Nov. 5.

'Friends' pays tribute to Matthew Perry after actor's sudden death

‘Friends’ pays tribute to Matthew Perry after actor’s sudden death
Updated 30 October 2023
Arab News
‘Friends’ pays tribute to Matthew Perry after actor’s sudden death

‘Friends’ pays tribute to Matthew Perry after actor’s sudden death
Updated 30 October 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: The show that catapulted Matthew Perry to stardom has paid tribute to the beloved US actor after he was found dead at his Los Angeles home – he was 54.

The official “Friends” and Warner Bros. accounts posted about the news on Instagram, writing: “We are devastated to learn of Matthew Perry’s passing. He was a true gift to us all. Our heart goes out to his family, loved ones, and all of his fans.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who went to Rockcliffe Park Public School alongside Perry, said he would “never forget the schoolyard games we used to play.”

Maggie Wheeler, who played Chandler Bing’s on-and-off-again girlfriend Janice on “Friends,” wrote on Instagram: “What a loss. The world will miss you Mathew Perry. The joy you brought to so many in your too short lifetime will live on. I feel so very blessed by every creative moment we shared.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In his 2022 memoir, “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing,” Perry talked in length about his struggles with substance abuse and noted while he was promoting the book that he had been clean for 18 months but had “probably spent $9 million or something trying to get sober.”

Following appearances on “Boys Will Be Boys” and “Growing Pains” in the 1980s, Perry’s big break came when he landed the part of the sarcastic Chandler Bing on the NBC sitcom about a group of 20-something pals living in New York City alongside Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

After premiering in 1994, the hit series went on for 10 seasons and found new viewers in recent years thanks to streaming platforms.

The cast reunited in 2021 for a well-received reunion special on HBO Max. During the special, Perry grew emotional while speaking with his former costars about their special bond.

“The best way that I can describe it is after the show was over, at a party or any kind of social gathering, if one of us bumped into each other, that was it,” he shared. “That was the end of the night. You just sat with the person all night long and that was it.”

He continued: “You apologized to the people you were with, but they had to understand you had met somebody special to you and you were going to talk to that person for the rest of the night. And that's the way it worked.” As some of his costars began to tear up, he finished: “It’s certainly the way it worked with all of us. It’s just the way it is.”

At the time of writing, none of Perry’s “Friends” co-stars had shared tributes of their own.

'Friends' star Matthew Perry, who struggled with substance abuse, dead at 54

‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry, who struggled with substance abuse, dead at 54
Updated 29 October 2023
Reuters
‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry, who struggled with substance abuse, dead at 54

‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry, who struggled with substance abuse, dead at 54
  Matthew Perry was found dead in a hot tub on Saturday, as per American media reports
  Perry played the iconic, wise-cracking Chandler Bing on hit US TV show 'Friends'
Updated 29 October 2023
Reuters

LOS ANGELES: Actor Matthew Perry, who gained fame in the 1990s as the wise-cracking Chandler Bing in the top-rated US television comedy “Friends” and chronicled his decades-long battle with substance abuse in a memoir last year, died on Saturday at age 54.

His death was confirmed in a statement posted by NBC, the broadcast network that aired “Friends” for 10 years, on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

“We are incredibly saddened by the too soon passing of Matthew Perry,” NBC Entertainment said. “He brought so much joy to hundreds of millions of people around the world with his pitch perfect comedic timing and wry wit. His legacy will live on through countless generations.”

The Los Angeles Times and TMZ.com, both citing unnamed law enforcement sources, reported that the American-Canadian performer was found dead in a hot tub or jacuzzi.

NBC News, citing an unnamed representative of Perry and a law enforcement source, reported the actor was found dead of an apparent drowning at his home in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Ironically, Perry’s last post on Instagram, on Oct. 23, was a photo of him sitting by a pool or jacuzzi at night, with him writing, “Oh, so warm water swirling around makes you feel good? I’m Mattman.”

Perry was best known for his longtime role as Chandler in the hugely successful “Friends,” which ran for 10 seasons on the NBC network from 1994 to 2004, co-starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow.

The series made international celebrities out of all six castmates, playing a close-knit group of young adults who shared space in one another’s apartments and met for coffee at the “Central Perk,” a fictional Manhattan cafe.

One of the major storylines involved a clandestine romance between Chandler and Monica Geller, the character played by Cox, which the four other friends — Rachel, Joey, Phoebe and Ross — each discovered one by one. The two characters eventually marry.

The entire group came back together 17 years after the series finale for a much-ballyhooed reunion special that aired on HBO Max in 2021.

But none ever managed to rekindle quite the level of individual stardom and commercial success they garnered as the ensemble cast of what was for a time the most watched US television program in prime time. Each reportedly earned $1 million per episode at the height of the show’s popularity.

Hidden from the public’s view during much of the original run was Perry’s prolonged struggle with addiction to prescription drugs and alcohol, which he detailed in his 2022 memoir, “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.”

“Hi, my name is Matthew, although you may know me by another name. My friends call me Matty. And I should be dead,” Perry wrote in the opening of the book.

In a New York Times interview published in October 2022, Perry said he had been clean for 18 months, telling the newspaper: “I’ve probably spent $9 million or something trying to get sober.”

Perry recounted in his book that he had to be driven back to rehab right after shooting the episode of Chandler and Monica’s wedding.

Following “Friends,” Perry went on to star in three more network television ventures that proved short-lived — “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip,” “Mr. Sunshine” and “Go On.”

Through his career, he also logged guest appearances or recurring roles in other hit TV shows, including “The West Wing,” “Ally McBeal,” “Scrubs” and “Beverly Hills, 90210.” His motion picture credits included “Fools Rush In,” “The Whole Nine Yards,” “Almost Heroes” and “Three to Tango.”

The Massachusetts-born actor grew up in Ottawa after his mother, a Canadian journalist who once served as press secretary to former Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, divorced Perry’s father and married a Canadian broadcast personality.

Trudeau’s son and incumbent Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau paid tribute to his boyhood friend, calling Perry’s death “shocking and saddening.”

“I’ll never forget the schoolyard games we used to play, and I know people around the world are never going to forget the joy he brought them,” Trudeau wrote on X.

As a youngster, Perry became a top-ranked junior tennis player before moving to Los Angeles to pursue acting and improvizational comedy.

