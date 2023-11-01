You are here

Closing Bell: TASI up for fourth consecutive day, SAL Logistics makes strong debut

Closing Bell: TASI up for fourth consecutive day, SAL Logistics makes strong debut
SAL Saudi Logistics Services Co. made an impressive debut on its first day of trading. Shutterstock.
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News
Closing Bell: TASI up for fourth consecutive day, SAL Logistics makes strong debut

Closing Bell: TASI up for fourth consecutive day, SAL Logistics makes strong debut
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index extended its four-day winning streak on Wednesday, with a boost from the successful debut of SAL Saudi Logistics Services Co. on the main index. 

The TASI closed at 10,814.89, marking a gain of 124.80 points for the day. 

SAL Saudi Logistics Services Co. made an impressive debut on its first day of trading, with its share price surging by 26.60 percent to SR132.60 ($35.35).

Another top performer of the day was Saudi Steel Pipe Co., which saw its share price rise by 7.81 percent to SR35.90. 

On the downside, Al-Baha Investment and Development Co. was the worst performer of the day, as its share price declined by 7.14 percent to SR0.13. 

The total trading turnover for the benchmark index amounted to SR8.37 billion, with 108 listed stocks advancing and 109 declining. 

In contrast, the Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu dropped by 164.17 points to close at 22,185.44, while the MSCI Tadawul Index gained 1.49 percent, reaching 1,400.64. 

In corporate announcements, Nahdi Medical Co. reported a 4.96 percent decrease in net profit for the first nine months of the year, amounting to SR722.1 million, compared to the same period in 2022.  

In a Tadawul statement, the company attributed this decline to lower gross profit and a 2.4 percent increase in operating expenses. As a result, the company’s net profit decreased by 5.22 percent to SR134.40. 

Arabian Pipes Co. also announced positive financial results, reporting a net profit of SR91.4 million for the first nine months of this year, a significant turnaround from the SR7.5 million net loss in the same period the previous year.  

According to a bourse filing, the rise in net profit was driven by a 153 percent increase in the company’s year-on-year sales revenue. The company was one of the top performers in the main index, as its share price soared by 9.98 percent to SR105.80. 

SHL Finance Co. saw a decline in net profit to SR9.81 million for the first nine months, compared to SR80 million in the same period in 2022. However, the company’s share price increased by 1 percent to SR18.18. 

Saudi Printing and Packaging Co. reported widening losses, with a net loss of SR57.35 million in the first nine months of this year, compared to a loss of SR6.25 million in the same period the previous year. The company’s share price dipped by 0.43 percent to SR13.92.

Global Health Exhibition in Riyadh sees deals worth $3.55bn

Global Health Exhibition in Riyadh sees deals worth $3.55bn
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Agreements worth SR13.3 billion ($3.55 billion) across 138 deals were signed at the three-day Global Health Exhibition in Riyadh.  

Organized by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health, the event brought together over 300 companies from 29 countries, encompassing local, regional, and international entities, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

Under the theme “Invest in Health,” the event, which concluded on Oct. 31, provided a platform for industry leaders and experts to explore various topics, including digital health and the influence of artificial intelligence on the sector. 

Speaking at the forum, Saudi Arabia’s Health Minister Fahad Al-Jalajel discussed investment opportunities in the Kingdom and highlighted the growth of technology, research, and innovation in the sector. 

The sixth edition of the event offered health practitioners 30-credit-hour Continuing Medical Education programs, presented by 100 speakers in 30 dialogue sessions. 

The exhibition comprised several pavilions, with one dedicated to showcasing the latest government initiatives and developments in the healthcare sector, while another highlighted cutting-edge medical innovations and techniques. 

During the forum, Al-Jalajel unveiled Saudi Arabia’s plan to provide comprehensive state-funded insurance coverage for all citizens by 2026.  

The National Insurance Program will not require annual renewal and will ensure lifelong coverage for all citizens in the Kingdom, without a specific ceiling, eliminating the need for prior approvals and streamlining the process for beneficiaries. 

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef also announced that the government aims to localize between 80 percent and 90 percent of the Kingdom’s overall insulin needs.  

Alkhorayef expressed his ministry’s eagerness to attract investments in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors. 

During the event, Saudi Basic Industries Corp. signed three cooperation agreements with the Ministry of Health, King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center. 

The first agreement aims to support the localization of medical industries in the Kingdom, while the second deal eyes to work on developing products and applications in the health sector and transferring technologies in the sector. 

Under the third cooperation agreement, SABIC will provide support and advice related to the establishment, design and development of the shared services model for the Ministry of Health. 

Projects launched to boost Jubail ports capacity, performance

Projects launched to boost Jubail ports capacity, performance
Updated 9 min 52 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Projects launched to boost Jubail ports capacity, performance

Projects launched to boost Jubail ports capacity, performance
Updated 9 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: In a move to enhance the transport and logistics sector, the governor of Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province unveiled several strategic initiatives at Jubail Commercial and Industrial Ports on Wednesday.

Prince Saud bin Nayef Al-Saud said that these projects aim to augment throughput capacity and elevate the infrastructure to superior standards, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

“By launching world-class projects at Jubail’s ports, we are not only boosting the Kingdom’s foreign trade but also strengthening our global competitive edge,” the governor said.

Among the launched projects is a railway initiative connecting the northern and eastern networks. It also integrates the internal railway system with Jubail Industrial City and its accompanying industrial and commercial ports.

These enhancements aim to alleviate congestion, reduce carbon emissions, and amplify shipping operations.

At the inauguration ceremony, Omar bin Talal Hariri, president of the Saudi Ports Authority, expressed appreciation to the governor for attending the launch of these initiatives.

Hariri underscored the alignment of these projects with Vision 2030’s strategy for transportation and logistics, which aims to cement the Kingdom’s reputation as a global logistics hub and a converging point for three continents.  

Further, the projects are designed to meet the goals of the Global Supply Chain Resilience Initiative by enhancing the Kingdom’s logistics network.

Another highlight is establishing a petrochemical hub featuring 10 berths and a dedicated storage area.  

Echoing the goals of the Saudi Green Initiative, the projects will also champion environmental conservation by planting over 5,000 saplings within the King Fahad Industrial Port in Jubail.

Notably, King Fahad Industrial Port, recognized as the world’s largest industrial dockyard, accommodates 34 berths and processes over 100 distinct petrochemical products annually, including agricultural fertilizers, sulfur, and petroleum coke.  

It also serves as a pivotal receiving station for large machinery, boasting a handling capacity of up to 70 million tons.

On the other hand, Jubail Commercial Port possesses 16 berths equipped to manage over 1.5 million containers annually and a capacity reaching 36 million tons.

AI to play a part in future of education: minister

AI to play a part in future of education: minister
Updated 01 November 2023
Manal Al-Barakati
AI to play a part in future of education: minister

AI to play a part in future of education: minister
Updated 01 November 2023
Manal Al-Barakati

RIYADH: Cybersecurity conversations in schools need to extend beyond security concerns, the Saudi education minister has insisted.

In what he described as his first appearance in a business setting since being appointed to the role in September 2022, Yousef Al-Benyan addressed the Global Cybersecurity Forum, calling for a new approach within the sector. 

During the discussion, he encouraged a more comprehensive, individualized process focusing on awareness, prevention, and “change management programs,” eliminating the emphasis on fear factors. 

“We need to expand the view on cybersecurity to a different approach. I think if we look at it only from a compliance perspective, or basically a system issue, continuously we will struggle,” Al-Benyan said.

“It's beyond security. It requires a huge change in management programs. Let’s move away from the terminology ‘security’ or ‘protection.’ I'm not fond of this because you cannot really operate on a fear factor. You need to operate on a more sophisticated transformation awareness protocol … because we need to protect ourselves, our family, our society, and the entire community we operate,” he added.

He further noted that within the Kingdom, organizations such as the National Cybersecurity Authority and the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority are assuming measures to ensure that new power technologies, such as AI, are harnessed to aid rather than harm the educational sector. 

“As of today, we in the ministry formed a team to look at how the school will look like in 2035/2040. I do believe technology and AI is going to play a major role in this. It’s going to be an integral part of our education. Cybersecurity is going to be an integral part of it,” the minister said.

“Any new technology has its own risks. But as of today, I think we have a very strong technology innovation and indications, more or less in a controlled environment. They will be less risk than others. They will allow teachers and also faculty in universities to enhance their skill set, their research using AI, in a more safe way,” he added

In October, the ministry initiated test runs utilizing AI in various schools, as well as developmental programs for teachers that the minister noted are in their “final stages.”

Al-Benyan said the trials showed the Kingdom has “very innovative teachers” who used the technology in their own ways.

“Those (developmental) programs will basically touch every aspect of teachers’ developmental needs, and their digital needs, because teachers have to be digitally equipped in terms of knowledge in order for them to deal with the current and future generations – and cybersecurity is going to be part of it,” he said.

 

Saudi-based Tabby achieves unicorn status with new funding round

Saudi-based Tabby achieves unicorn status with new funding round
Updated 01 November 2023
Arab News
Saudi-based Tabby achieves unicorn status with new funding round

Saudi-based Tabby achieves unicorn status with new funding round
Updated 01 November 2023
Arab News

 

RIYADH: Tabby, Saudi Arabia’s “buy now, pay later” platform, has become the first fintech firm in the Middle East and North Africa to have achieved “unicorn” status after securing $200 million in a series D funding round. 

A unicorn rating is achieved when a business reaches a valuation of $1 billion without the need for a stock market listing. 

In a press release, the company shared that its valuation has reached $1.5 billion, ahead of its anticipated initial public offering in the Kingdom. 

The latest funding has bolstered Tabby’s financial standing, enabling it to cater to the demand for its flagship BNPL solution, which oversees over $6 billion in annualized transaction volume. 

“Tabby set out with a purpose to reshape financial services — one that’s fair and responsible — and with this investment, we can advance our mission across Saudi Arabia and the UAE,” noted Hosam Arab, CEO and co-founder of the company. 

Initially established in the UAE, Tabby recently shifted its headquarters to the Kingdom in line with its IPO plans. 

Moving to Saudi Arabia was a strategic step for Tabby, as 80 percent of its users were from the Kingdom. 

The financing was led by Wellington Management, one of the world’s leading independent investment management firms, besides existing investors like STV, Mubadala Investment Capital, PayPal Ventures and Arbor Ventures. 

The company boasts 10 million users and collaborates with over 30,000 brands, encompassing 10 of MENA’s top retail groups.   

It recently introduced Tabby Shop, featuring over 500,000 items from brands, aiding consumers in locating and monitoring prime products and deals.  

Tabby’s adoption in brick-and-mortar stores via the Tabby Card is growing and now accounts for over 20 percent of total volumes, the company claimed. 

“Tabby created a new industry and is transforming the way people consume and pay across MENA. Hosam and team built an iconic enterprise that is a reference model in terms of discipline and disruption, two things that are hard to crack in tandem,” Abdulrahman Tarabzouni, founder and CEO of STV, said. 

“We are excited to see Tabby become an integral part of Saudi’s fintech landscape, nurturing growth and empowering the broader economy,” Tarabzouni added. 

Saudi Arabia a global hub for digital advancements, says former European Commission president

Saudi Arabia a global hub for digital advancements, says former European Commission president
Updated 01 November 2023
Nadin Hassan 
Saudi Arabia a global hub for digital advancements, says former European Commission president

Saudi Arabia a global hub for digital advancements, says former European Commission president
Updated 01 November 2023
Nadin Hassan 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia can serve as a “platform for cooperation” and the advancement of digital developments, as it is a “great place” for global conversation, according to a former European Commission president. 

Speaking at the third Global Cybersecurity Forum in Riyadh, Jose Manuel Barroso, who also served as prime minister of Portugal, emphasized that this cooperative platform can be further developed and expanded to go beyond discussions and result in concrete actions to address various issues.  

He said: “I believe we need places like Saudi Arabia that can offer a platform for cooperation, and I hope that can be developed so that this conversation, not only conversation, hopefully some action can take place.”   

During the panel discussion, Kersti Kaljulaid, former president of the Republic of Estonia, emphasized that the Kingdom has the potential to drive and positively impact developments. 

She used her country, Estonia, as an example of how it can catalyze progress in digital development within the EU, particularly concerning digital identities. She stressed that in the past, technology in this area was outdated. 

“The European Union has decided that all EU countries had to offer all their citizens digital identities and in addition, they had to interoperate. So absolutely this country can be a catalyst for positive things,” Kaljulaid said. 
She underscored that in the 20th century, technological development was primarily led and controlled by governments. In the 21st century, there appears to be a shift toward more collaborative and diverse efforts, potentially involving both governments and the private sector in advancing technology. 

Highlighting the complexities of international cooperation in the field of cybersecurity, Barroso pointed out that some major global powers are reluctant to fully share their expertise in the field of cybersecurity.

“They may share some, but not everything,” he noted. 

For instance, Barroso added, that when it comes to combating cybercrime in the business sector, it is feasible. According to the best available statistics, he estimated the cost of cybercrime amounts to $8 trillion per year, and it is projected to increase to $10.5 trillion in the next two years.

During the Saudi-EU Investment Forum in October, Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih highlighted the crucial role of Saudi-EU coordination in the Kingdom’s ongoing economic transitions. He emphasized that Saudi Arabia is uniquely positioned to meet Europe’s needs “like no other.”  

The GCF, hosted by the National Cybersecurity Authority and the Saudi Information Technology Co., is dedicated to addressing some of the most urgent challenges in cyberspace. 

Furthermore, it aims to promote multi-stakeholder collaboration on a global level, bringing together industry experts, decision-makers, CEOs, senior government and academic representatives, as well as international companies from over 120 countries. 

