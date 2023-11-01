You are here

  Saudi Arabia's non-oil revenues jump by 53% in Q3

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil revenues jump by 53% in Q3

Update Saudi Arabia’s non-oil revenues jump by 53% in Q3
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s oil revenues amounted to SR147 billion ($39 billion) in the third quarter of 2023, the Ministry of Finance said in its quarterly budget performance report on Wednesday.

Non-oil revenues, according to the ministry, surged by 53 percent on an annual basis to reach SR111.5 billion.

The Kingdom recorded a budget deficit for the fourth consecutive quarter totaling SR35.77 billion as expenses during the quarter ending on Sept. 30 amounted to SR294.3 billion.

The total revenues were recorded at SR258 billion, the report showed.

Public debt during the nine months of the fiscal year reached SR994.26 billion, with domestic debt at SR628.637 billion and external debt at SR365.623 billion.

Observers may recall that the Kingdom issued a preliminary budget statement last month lowering its growth forecast for 2023.

It showed that the largest Arab economy expects real gross domestic product to grow by 0.03 percent this year compared with a previous forecast for growth of 3.1 percent.

Saudi Arabia will continue its fiscal and structural reforms as the Kingdom is steadily embarking on its economic diversification journey in line with the goals outlined in Vision 2030, Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan had said.

The document also projected the government would post a budget deficit of 1.9 percent of the gross domestic project in 2024, 1.6 percent of GDP in 2025, and 2.3 percent of GDP in 2026. It said “limited budget deficits” would continue in the medium term.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia revenue budget

WASHINGTON:The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady on Wednesday but left the door open to a further increase in borrowing costs in a policy statement that acknowledged the US economy’s surprising strength but also nodded to the tighter financial conditions faced by businesses and households.

“Economic activity expanded at a strong pace in the third quarter,” the US central bank said in a policy statement after a two-day meeting in which officials unanimously agreed to leave the benchmark overnight interest rate in the 5.25 percent-5.50 percent range where it has been since July.

The language marked an upgrade to the “solid pace” of activity the Fed saw as of its September meeting, and followed on recent data that showed US gross domestic product grew at a 4.9 percent annual rate in the third quarter.

US stocks edged higher following the release of the policy statement while the US dollar pared gains against a basket of currencies. US Treasury yields fell to session lows.

“The statement leans to the dovish side,” said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities. “The fact that they left rates unchanged for the second time in a row suggests the Fed might leave rates unchanged in December. And if they do, that means the Fed is done.”

Topics: US Fed Interest Rate policy

RIYADH: Establishing “global or regional” command and control centers in Saudi Arabia to counter cyber threats is seen as a “win-win” in enhancing international cooperation, according to Walid Abukhaled, CEO of Saudi Arabian Military Industries. 

Speaking at the Global Cybersecurity Forum in Riyadh on Wednesday, Abukhaled highlighted that such a “hub”, which various countries can be part of, could facilitate the sharing of regulatory reforms, information on threat types, best practices, and mutual learning. 

He said: “There is a direct relationship between the safety, security, and prosperity of any nation. Foreign investments are always linked to the safety and security of any nation, so if a country wants to invest in another country, they look at the safety and security of that nation.”  

The SAMI CEO added: “The future is all about cyber, and this is huge security about protecting strategic assets and investments.” 

Megat Zuhairy bin Megat, CEO of the National Cyber Security Agency in Malaysia, emphasized that “global collaboration” is “the fifth pillar of national cybersecurity strategy.” 

He said: “We have been communicating and collaborating with our cybersecurity entities around the world.” 

The CEO added: “We have been communicating and collaborating with cybersecurity entities around the world.

“We have our command center in Malaysia. We share our intelligence with Singapore, Indonesia, and the rest of the world. However, without the capability and capacity of us receiving the information, we will not be able to translate that better whether it is a real threat or not, for example.” 

Felix Barrio Juarez, director general of the Spanish National Cybersecurity Institute, indicated that in the EU, they are currently enhancing standardization processes to establish a set of requirements.  

Juarez added: “We have to talk about national sovereignty in terms of technology, and cybersecurity allows this.” 

Abdulrahman Ali Al-Malki, president of the National Cyber Security Agency in Qatar, said: "Nations that dedicated large budgets for cybersecurity have benefited in the short and long term from attracting the global solutions and establishing the appropriate infrastructure for new future projects.” 

This has attracted “international companies plus safeguarding assets in the country from cyberattacks and their consequences in restoring services." Al-Malki added. 

Topics: Global Cybersecurity Forum Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI)

RIYADH: The energy sector is notably susceptible to cybersecurity attacks by new technologies, warns Aramco CEO.

In an address at the Global Cybersecurity Forum in Riyadh, Amin H. Nasser outlined that while rapid digitalization has greatly improved efficiency, new technologies pose “unique risks” that energy companies are more susceptible to.

Last year, 97 zettabytes of data – equivalent to 97 trillion gigabytes — were generated internationally.

As the world digitalizes, the volume is predicted to reach 175 zettabytes by 2025. According to the CEO, this unprecedented growth has also increased susceptibility.

“While all industries face threats, the energy sector in particular, is an attractive target to those who want to do harm. We play a critical role in the lives of billions of people. We supply the products that the world economy needs to make modern life possible,” Nasser said.

“Any large-scale disruption to the steady supply of energy would have an immediate and significant impact around the world,” he added.

Warding off potential threats cannot be the responsibility of a sole institution or sector. The CEO emphasized that a global obligation between all entities is needed to ensure collective protection.  

“We know that cyber incidents really localized to any one organization or industry. Our collective security requires close collaboration between all stakeholders regionally and globally,” he said

He further outlined initiatives by Aramco, such as the founding of the new operational Cybersecurity Center of Excellence and a master’s program in collaboration with the Georgia Institute of Technology. The program focuses on a “cutting edge cybersecurity curriculum” and has already witnessed 140 graduates.

New technologies, such as generative AI, which serves to contribute between $2.6 to $4.4 trillion to the global economy, according to Nasser, must be assessed to identify how they may pose new threats, and any vulnerabilities must be addressed before it is fully deployed.

“AI, it’s new, it is exciting. And it is a game-changer for many industries including energy with generative AI tools now part of the daily life for hundreds of millions of people that economies potential is truly astounding,” he said.

“It is absolutely critical that we keep our guard up. This approach enables us to harness the powerful potential of new digital innovation while mitigating their risk,” he added.

Nasser outlined that the Kingdom has already established impressive guidelines to advance AI capabilities in a safe, secure, and responsible manner.

He noted that moving forward, collaboration between all stakeholders can help to establish international standards and best practices that keep up with the rapid pace of development.

The CEO also used the forum to warn against complacency and to ensure vigilance in all sectors.

“This forum is a great opportunity to carry on that work at Aramco. We believe that continuous innovation backed by comprehensive cybersecurity regime is critical to our future,” he said.

Topics: Global cybersecurity forum Riyadh Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: Iran and Iraq have underscored the importance of using their national currencies to boost trade exchanges during high-level meetings in Baghdad, emphasizing the pivotal role of economic ties between the two nations. 

In a meeting held in the Iraqi capital, Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Sudani engaged in discussions with Iran’s Minister of Industry, Mining and Trade Abbas Ali-Abadi, to expand mutual trade and deepen partnerships across various sectors, reported the Iraqi News Agency. 

Both sides expressed a strong commitment to strengthening their bilateral relations, with a specific focus on collaborative ventures in sectors such as petrochemicals and fertilizers. 

Al-Sudani emphasized his country’s eagerness to enhance cooperation, highlighting the potential for significant progress in these key industries. 

In response, Ali-Abadi stressed the urgency of advancing trade and economic projects, especially in the face of ongoing economic challenges, both regionally and globally. 

Accompanied by Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Mehdi Safari, Ali-Abadi's visit aimed to engage with top Iraqi officials and explore potential opportunities for economic collaboration. 

During the visit, the Iranian minister held discussions with key figures, including Iraq’s Minister of Industry and Minerals Fawzi Hariri, and the head of the Iraq Chamber of Commerce, underscoring the depth and significance of the ongoing economic dialogue between these neighboring nations. 

Topics: Iran Iraq trade

Related

Turkiye emerges as UAE’s 6th top growth partner with $13.5bn bilateral trade
Business & Economy
Turkiye emerges as UAE’s 6th top growth partner with $13.5bn bilateral trade

RIYADH: Saudi companies’ push toward artificial intelligence has increased their productivity, driven innovation and created new economic opportunities, believes Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella. 

Speaking to Arab News on the sidelines of the “Microsoft AI, a New Era” event in Riyadh, Nadella said his customers in the Kingdom were using AI to create cutting-edge technology for the world. 

“I had a chance to meet customers like ACWA Power, Saudi Airlines, the King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center. They’re all using technology in unique ways to accelerate productivity,” he told Arab News.   

He added: “Especially with the age of AI coming, this is a fantastic time for us to bring world-class technology to Saudi Arabia so that it can create world-class technology for the world.” 

Nadella was in the city to meet local business leaders, government officials and developers and convey the role of AI in unlocking new opportunities that can accelerate the Kingdom’s digital economy. 

Using AI, Nadella said small businesses in the Kingdom could become more productive, large multinationals could become globally competitive, and startups could become unicorns. 

“Our goal is to be able to really bring the usage of cloud, data, and AI … to Saudi,” he said, adding that this would enable companies to create better technology for themselves and other markets. 

Nadella also highlighted some of the critical innovations Saudi companies have spearheaded using AI, including King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center, one of the top medical facilities in the Middle East. 

“The hospital is trialing AI clinical documentation features in Nuance DAX. The speech-to-text solution is three times faster than typing and is helping clinicians at King Faisal Hospital to increase their productivity, reduce documentation errors, and spend more time with patients,” said Nadella while speaking at the customer event. 

Also at the gathering, Communications and Information Technology Minister Abdullah Al-Swaha lauded the strategic partnership with Microsoft as a pillar of the Kingdom’s innovative future. 

He highlightedthe partnership between the Saudi Basic Industry Corp. and Microsoft as an example of how technology can support sustainability. The two companies are recycling plastic found in the ocean and then using it to produce electronic devices. 

Commenting on Microsoft’s initiatives in fostering digital skills in the Kingdom, Nadella said they are doing a lot in the transformational program to empower women in the workplace. 

“When it comes to women and their skills, I had a chance to meet even with women at Microsoft. I had a chance to see some developers and professionals working in various organizations using our tools to advance their careers,” Nadella told Arab News. 

He was also excited about the developer community and encouraged them and upcoming startup companies to use the latest tools, such as GitHub Copilot, which drives more than 50 percent productivity.  

“Everybody uses Copilot, just like the PC or the mobile phone. I think two or three years from now, we will be seeing people using Copilot to get whatever it is, their task or job, done faster and more productively,” he said.  

Nadella was also upbeat about Microsoft’s investments in the gaming industry and said the company has a long history in this domain and expanding its horizons. 

“Flight Simulator was built even before Microsoft Office. And we have a long history here. And now, with obviously Activision Blizzard closing, we are doubling down on being the best game publisher there,” he said.   

He added that with Xbox as its platform, the company intends to have over 13 big franchise games on all platforms.

Topics: Microsoft Satya Nadella artificial intelligence (AI)

