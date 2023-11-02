You are here

  • Home
  • ADX and HSBC collaborate on digital fixed-income securities for Middle East capital markets

ADX and HSBC collaborate on digital fixed-income securities for Middle East capital markets

ADX and HSBC collaborate on digital fixed-income securities for Middle East capital markets
HSBC represented in nine countries in the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye. Shutterstock.
Short Url

https://arab.news/5879a

Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

ADX and HSBC collaborate on digital fixed-income securities for Middle East capital markets

ADX and HSBC collaborate on digital fixed-income securities for Middle East capital markets
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

RIYADH: Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and HSBC Bank Middle East Limited have partnered to introduce digital fixed-income securities to the region’s capital markets.

This initiative capitalizes on ADX’s expertise in investment products as the fastest-growing exchange in the Middle East, according to a press release.

It also underscores HSBC’s capabilities in investment banking, capital markets, and blockchain technology.

Digital bonds are financial instruments managed using blockchain and smart contract technology to streamline operations in capital markets. 

CEO of ADX, Abdulla Salem Al-Nuaimi, expressed his enthusiasm, saying: “We are thrilled to partner with HSBC, one of the world’s leading banks, to create a digital fixed-income product. We firmly believe that digital assets will gain increasing importance in the future, and ADX aims to be at the forefront of this innovation.”

He added: “This project underscores our commitment to ADX’s digital transformation journey and complements our ongoing efforts to provide innovative products to our expanding investor base. ADX and HSBC will jointly explore a framework that enables digital assets, such as digital bonds, to be accessible through HSBC Orion, the bank’s digital assets platform, and to be listed on ADX.”

CEO of HSBC UAE, Mohammed Al-Marzouqi, said: “HSBC is embracing digital transformation on a large scale by adopting technologies like blockchain to facilitate the issuance, custody, and trading of digital assets.”

He added: “This capability promises to enhance efficiency and create new, innovative opportunities for investors. HSBC and ADX are working together to leverage HSBC Orion, our proprietary digital assets platform, and our combined expertise in capital markets and custody to bring this exciting development to the market.”

By utilizing blockchain technology, a broader range of assets, including equities, fixed income, real estate, and private equity, can be tokenized, democratizing asset ownership and making securities markets more accessible to a broader range of investors.

ADX is the second largest market in the Arab region, and its strategy of providing stable financial performance with diversified sources of income aligns with the guiding principles of the UAE’s “Towards the next 50” agenda.

HSBC is the largest and most widely represented international banking organization in the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye, with a presence in nine regional countries.

The institution is a 31 percent shareholder of Saudi British Bank and a 51 percent shareholder of HSBC Saudi Arabia for investment banking in the Kingdom. Across MENAT, HSBC had assets of $71bn as of Dec. 31, 2022.

Topics: HSBC Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange

Related

HSBC allocates $1bn to back early-stage climate tech startups 
Business & Economy
HSBC allocates $1bn to back early-stage climate tech startups 

Climate change discussion needs to be led by logic not emotion, Saudi official says

Climate change discussion needs to be led by logic not emotion, Saudi official says
Updated 02 November 2023
Nadin Hassan
Follow

Climate change discussion needs to be led by logic not emotion, Saudi official says

Climate change discussion needs to be led by logic not emotion, Saudi official says
Updated 02 November 2023
Nadin Hassan

RIYADH: Climate change discussions have grown increasingly emotional and are often overshadowed by "hypocrisy," according to a Saudi official.

During a fireside chat at the third Global Cybersecurity Forum, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir emphasized the urgent need to instill a “logical and rational” mindset to resolve climate change issues scientifically and effectively. 

“We see a lot of emotions when it comes to climate change discussions and we frankly see a lot of hypocrisy, and that doesn't serve anyone. We have a problem, we need to fix the problem,” Al-Jubeir, also a member of the Council of Ministers, said.

He added: “The temperatures are not coming down. The air is not becoming cleaner and no matter how much we argue, we need to roll up our sleeves and work together to solve the problems in a rational and effective manner and we need to do it quickly.”

Topics: Global Cybersecurity Forum climate change Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir

Related

Global security hubs in Saudi Arabia will strengthen efforts to tackle cybercrimes: SAMI CEO
Business & Economy
Global security hubs in Saudi Arabia will strengthen efforts to tackle cybercrimes: SAMI CEO

GCC central banks’ interest rates unchanged following Fed’s move

GCC central banks’ interest rates unchanged following Fed’s move
Updated 02 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

GCC central banks’ interest rates unchanged following Fed’s move

GCC central banks’ interest rates unchanged following Fed’s move
Updated 02 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Central banks in the Gulf Cooperation Council region have seen their interest rates remain unchanged after the US Federal Reserve opted to keep its benchmark level at between 5.25 percent and 5.50 percent.

As most currencies in the Gulf are pegged to the US dollar, monetary policy follows the decisions taken in Washington, with policymakers opting to lock the rate at the level it has been since July.

The freeze comes as rate setters balance trying to control inflation with supporting the economy, having previously hiked interest rates 11 times in succession in a bid to put the brakes on rising prices.

The decision means the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, will keep its repo rates at the current 6 percent level.  

Repo rates represent a form of short-term borrowing, primarily involving government securities.  

This decision underscores the close economic ties and financial dynamics between the GCC countries and the global economic landscape, particularly the US. 

Topics: interest rates US Federal Reserve Saudi Central Bank (SAMA)

Related

Fed keeps interest rates unchanged, acknowledges economic strength
Business & Economy
Fed keeps interest rates unchanged, acknowledges economic strength

Microsoft partners with stc Group to accelerate corporate digital transformation

Microsoft partners with stc Group to accelerate corporate digital transformation
Updated 02 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Microsoft partners with stc Group to accelerate corporate digital transformation

Microsoft partners with stc Group to accelerate corporate digital transformation
Updated 02 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s stc Group, majority owned by the Public Investment Fund, has announced the expansion of its strategic partnership with global tech giant Microsoft. 

To advance innovation across the Kingdom, the companies will unite to deploy cutting-edge technology solutions that will accelerate the digitalization journey of organizations across various industries in Saudi Arabia, according to a press statement. 

The partnership agreement was formalized during Microsoft CEO and Chairman Satya Nadella’s visit to Saudi Arabia on Nov. 1.

“Our strategic partnership with Microsoft marks a defining moment in the history of digital transformation for both stc Group and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” said Olayan Alwetaid, CEO of stc Group. 

He added: “Together with Microsoft, we will work to bring the latest technologies to Saudi Arabia and help businesses of all sizes to embrace digital transformation, advance economic diversification, and create a more vibrant and prosperous future for our country.”

The press statement noted that this strategic collaboration will help stc subsidiaries explore new markets, develop disruptive business models, and bring innovative products and services. 

“Our aim is to empower businesses of all sizes and industries with tailored digital solutions that enable them to innovate and solve their unique challenges to drive equitable business growth,” said Ralph Haupter, president of Microsoft Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Agthia Group inks deal with Microsoft

Abu Dhabi-based food and beverage company Agthia Group signed a memorandum of understanding with Microsoft to accelerate its digital transformation journey by embracing advanced technologies like artificial intelligence. 

Under the deal, Agthia Group will also aim to leverage MS Dynamics Retail and Point of Sales solutions to establish digital stores for the group. 

“Our work with Microsoft will play a pivotal role in Agthia’s ongoing digital transformation, utilizing new tools to navigate the digital landscape and identify opportunities for market expansion, operational excellence and commercial success, while accelerating innovation and responsible, sustainable business practices throughout the FMCG value chai,” said Alan Smith, Group CEO of Agthia Group. 

Vanderlei Santos, chief digital officer of Agthia Group, said that the partnership with Microsoft will help provide its customers with a personalized experience. 

“We are delighted to embark on this transformative journey with Microsoft that enables us to offer our customers a truly personalized experience, and we look forward to providing unparalleled value to our customers and employees, leveraging Microsoft’s experience and comprehensive suite of technologies,” said Santos. 

Topics: STC group Microsoft

Related

Special Microsoft CEO says Saudi Arabia using AI in unique ways to accelerate productivity 
Business & Economy
Microsoft CEO says Saudi Arabia using AI in unique ways to accelerate productivity 

UAE and Jordan sign $2bn investment MoU to boost bilateral cooperation 

UAE and Jordan sign $2bn investment MoU to boost bilateral cooperation 
Updated 02 November 2023
ARAB NEWS  
Follow

UAE and Jordan sign $2bn investment MoU to boost bilateral cooperation 

UAE and Jordan sign $2bn investment MoU to boost bilateral cooperation 
Updated 02 November 2023
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: The UAE’s Ministry of Investment has signed a memorandum of understanding worth $2 billion with Jordan, aimed at establishing a framework for investment cooperation in key areas.

The areas of investment covered by the MoU include infrastructure and development projects, with a focus on enhancing the enduring strategic partnership between the two countries, according to the Emirates News Agency. 

The MoU was signed by the UAE’s Minister of Investment Mohammed Hassan Al-Suwaidi and Jordan’s Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Zeina Toukan. 

Furthermore, Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Co. has entered into a strategic partnership agreement with the Jordan Investment Fund to establish a joint investment fund.  

This partnership reflects ADQ’s commitment to enhancing sustainable development initiatives in Jordan and the region. 

Al-Suwaidi said: “We are committed to enhancing cooperation with our partners to ensure collective growth and economic prosperity. This memorandum reflects our desire to boost cooperation and investment in Jordan and solidify the fraternal relationship between the UAE and Jordan.”  

He added: “We look forward to working with our brothers in Jordan to explore new opportunities and create a brighter future, achieving growth for both countries.”  

Toukan said: “The memorandum of understanding represents an opportunity to build on the deep historical ties between the two countries. It also underscores their shared commitment to enhancing economic prosperity for both nations.”  

She added: “Through cooperation and knowledge exchange, we hope to pave the way for innovation and growth that will benefit the people of Jordan and the United Arab Emirates.”  

Through the MoU, both nations are poised to explore opportunities to enhance bilateral investments and bolster the gross domestic product, with a particular focus on sectors like renewable energy, industrial projects, manufacturing, transportation, pharmaceuticals, and food manufacturing. 

Non-oil trade surge  

In the past decade, non-oil trade between the UAE and Jordan has surged by 138 percent, reaching 16.4 billion dirhams ($4.47 billion) by the end of 2022, compared to 6.9 billion dirhams in 2013, according to WAM. 

Non-oil trade between the two countries grew by 46.4 percent in the past year, reaching 16.4 billion dirhams, as compared to 11.2 billion dirhams in 2021. 

The UAE is among the top five non-oil trading partners for Jordan, which represents one of the emirate’s most significant trading partners in the Arab world.  

The total mutual investments are estimated at approximately $20 billion. 

Moreover, there are 1,908 registered Jordanian trademarks in the UAE, along with 20 commercial agencies and 34 registered companies operating in seven main sectors. 

The UAE is committed to developing economic cooperation with Jordan and expanding cooperation to include sectors that form the foundational pillars of the new economy based on innovation and knowledge, particularly advanced technology and digital transformation applications.   

This will contribute to achieving more advanced indicators and prosperity, reflecting the joint will of both countries to enhance cooperation and increase trade and cooperation channels for the benefit of both nations.  

The Joint Economic Committee between the two countries plays a pivotal role in enhancing trade and investment flows, contributing to the growth of vital economic sectors, leading to increased trade flows and the development of economic cooperation between the two countries. 

Topics: UAE Jordan trade

Related

US, UAE look to strengthen trade, investment ties
Middle-East
US, UAE look to strengthen trade, investment ties

Oil Updates — crude rises 1% after Fed keeps rates unchanged

Oil Updates — crude rises 1% after Fed keeps rates unchanged
Updated 02 November 2023
Reuters
Follow

Oil Updates — crude rises 1% after Fed keeps rates unchanged

Oil Updates — crude rises 1% after Fed keeps rates unchanged
Updated 02 November 2023
Reuters

RIYADH: Oil gained 1 percent on Thursday to snap its three-day decline, as risk appetite returned to financial markets after the US Federal Reserve kept benchmark interest rates on hold.

Brent crude futures rose 82 cents, or 1 percent, to $85.45 a barrel by 9:57 a.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures advanced 83 cents, also 1 percent, to $81.27 a barrel.

Both benchmarks settled at their multi-week lows in the previous session.

Oil’s rally comes along with gains across financial assets after the Fed kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 5.25 percent-5.50 percent at its latest meeting on Wednesday.

Policymakers struggled to determine whether financial conditions may be tight enough already to control inflation, or whether an economy that continues to outperform expectations may need still more restraint.

“It is likely that the Fed will once again pause in December, keeping the door open for further hikes if necessary ... This could potentially stabilize the risk-off movements experienced over the past few months,” Jon Maier, chief investment officer at Global X ETFs, said in a note.

Investors are also watching for developments in the Middle East which has kept investors on edge as a wider conflict could disrupt oil supplies around the region.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called on Muslim states to cease oil and food exports to Israel, demanding an end to its bombardment of the Gaza Strip, state media reported.

Iran, a member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, produced around 2.5 million barrels per day of crude in 2022, according to US energy data.

Market participants awaited a Bank of England meeting, expected Thursday. In Europe, October inflation in the Eurozone was at its lowest in two years, a Eurostat flash reading showed, stoking the view the European Central Bank is unlikely to hike interest rates soon.

J.P.Morgan analysts estimated global oil demand averaged 102.1 million barrels per day in October, about 100,000 bpd below their previous projection for the month.

Data from the US Energy Information Administration showed that the country’s crude stocks increased as refiners undergoing seasonal maintenance restarted units more slowly than expected.

But despite lower refining runs, US gasoline stocks rose by 0.1 million barrels in the week to 223.5 million barrels, the EIA said.

Topics: Oil Updates  crude

Related

Oil Updates — crude rises ahead of Fed meet as Middle East conflict rages
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — crude rises ahead of Fed meet as Middle East conflict rages

Latest updates

ADX and HSBC collaborate on digital fixed-income securities for Middle East capital markets
ADX and HSBC collaborate on digital fixed-income securities for Middle East capital markets
Bangladesh’s apex business body in Riyadh for trade, energy, infrastructure talks
Bangladesh’s apex business body in Riyadh for trade, energy, infrastructure talks
Climate change discussion needs to be led by logic not emotion, Saudi official says
Climate change discussion needs to be led by logic not emotion, Saudi official says
Marks & Spencer’s Christmas ad causes outrage over perceived burning of Palestinian flag
Marks & Spencer’s Christmas ad causes outrage over perceived burning of Palestinian flag
GCC central banks’ interest rates unchanged following Fed’s move
GCC central banks’ interest rates unchanged following Fed’s move

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.