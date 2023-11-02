You are here

  • Home
  • Iraq summit for ‘regional stability’ pushed back over Gaza war

Iraq summit for ‘regional stability’ pushed back over Gaza war

Iraq summit for ‘regional stability’ pushed back over Gaza war
Palestinians react at the damages at a UN-run school sheltering displaced people in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ysm32

Updated 02 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Iraq summit for ‘regional stability’ pushed back over Gaza war

Iraq summit for ‘regional stability’ pushed back over Gaza war
  • The gathering was announced by the Iraqi and French governments in August to establish ‘a regional agenda in support of Iraqi sovereignty’
Updated 02 November 2023
AFP
Follow

BAGHDAD: An international summit in Baghdad on “regional stability” planned for late November has been postponed due to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, an Iraqi official said.

The third edition of the Baghdad conference “for economic integration and regional stability,” co-organized by France, “is postponed until further notice due to the regional events” in the Middle East, said Farhad Alaaldin, adviser to Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani.

Confirming a report by French daily Le Figaro, Alaaldin said the Baghdad summit, which French President Emmanuel Macron was due to attend, had been pushed back “to focus on Iraq’s efforts to reach a ceasefire and help the Palestinian people and their plight.”

He did not say who was behind the postponement or when the summit would be held.

The gathering, which follows one in Baghdad in 2021 and another in Jordan late last year, was announced by the Iraqi and French governments in August to establish “a regional agenda in support of Iraqi sovereignty” after years of unrest.

Since the start of the Israel-Hamas war, Iraq’s prime minister has criticized “the occupation,” accusing Israel of committing “genocide” against the Palestinian people in Gaza.

The Palestinians enjoy broad support in Iraqi politics and society. 

Since the Gaza conflict began, there have been a string of attacks on US forces in Iraq and Syria, deployed to the region as part of an international anti-terrorist coalition.

A group has claimed responsibility for many of the recent strikes on US forces via Telegram channels affiliated with pro-Iranian factions.

The surge in attacks on US troops is linked to the war between Hamas and Israel, which has had strong backing from Washington.

The US has said Tehran shares the blame for some of the attacks by its regional proxies.

Topics: Iraq

Related

France ‘concerned’ by Israeli strikes on Gaza refugee camp
Middle-East
France ‘concerned’ by Israeli strikes on Gaza refugee camp
Iran and Iraq pledge to forge stronger trade ties during official visit
Business & Economy
Iran and Iraq pledge to forge stronger trade ties during official visit

Two Palestinians killed in West Bank: Palestinian health ministry

Two Palestinians killed in West Bank: Palestinian health ministry
Updated 03 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Two Palestinians killed in West Bank: Palestinian health ministry

Two Palestinians killed in West Bank: Palestinian health ministry
Updated 03 November 2023
AFP

JERUSALEM: Two people were killed during an Israeli military operation in the West Bank city of Jenin, the Palestinian health ministry said in a statement early Friday, as fighting there continues alongside the conflict in Gaza.
A spokesperson for the Israeli military told AFP in a statement that the Israel Defense Forces were “currently conducting counterterrorism activities in the area,” without elaborating.
The latest deaths in the West Bank come on top of three Palestinians killed by Israeli fire on Thursday and an Israeli killed in a Palestinian shooting attack, according to first responders.
Two Palestinians were shot dead during an Israeli raid in El-Bireh near the city of Ramallah, while a third was killed in the northern town of Qalqilya, the Palestinian health ministry said.
The Israeli victim died when his car came under fire near Einav settlement in the northwest of the territory.
Around 130 Palestinians have now been killed in clashes with troops or Jewish settlers since the Israel-Hamas war began on October 7, according to the health ministry.

Topics: War on Gaza

French defense minister fears ‘untenable situation’ for UN peacekeepers in Lebanon

French defense minister fears ‘untenable situation’ for UN peacekeepers in Lebanon
Updated 03 November 2023
Reuters
Follow

French defense minister fears ‘untenable situation’ for UN peacekeepers in Lebanon

French defense minister fears ‘untenable situation’ for UN peacekeepers in Lebanon
  • France has been trying to defuse tensions between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah militia, but violence has spiked
  • Some 700 French soldiers are part of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon established in 1978
Updated 03 November 2023
Reuters

PARIS: France has passed messages to Hezbollah and Israel to not destabilize the United Nations’ Lebanon peacekeeping force UNIFIL and said that any broadening of the Hamas-Israel war to Lebanon would plunge the country “into an abyss.”

France has sought to use its historical relationship with Lebanon to try to defuse tensions between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah, but violence has spiked. Some 700 French soldiers are part of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) established in 1978 following violence on the Israel-Lebanon border.
“It is clear that we must not put UNIFIL in an untenable situation in which it will not be able to carry out the mission that the United Nations has given it,” Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu told France Info radio.
“This is the message we are sending to the various actors, on the Lebanese side as well as on the Israeli side.”
Speaking after meeting the French contingent in Lebanon and ahead of a much-anticipated speech by Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on Friday, Lecornu said all of Lebanon’s leaders needed to understand the risk of going to war.
“The war here in Lebanon would plunge part of the Middle East into an abyss, into an abyss which we would have difficulty collectively to get back up from,” Lecornu said.
President Emmanuel Macron appointed a former foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian in June to try to come up with a method to convince Lebanon’s political elite to put rivalries aside and appoint a new head of state after more than a year of blockage to carry out economic reforms and unlock vital foreign aid.
However, that has led to nowhere.
“It’s clear that in the difficulties we are experiencing, not having a contact person for over a year now makes no sense. This weakens Lebanon even more,” Lecornu said.
Hezbollah has been exchanging fire with Israeli forces across the Israeli-Lebanese border since the Palestinian militant group Hamas and Israel went to war on Oct. 7, in the deadliest violence at the frontier since a 2006 war.

Topics: War on Gaza UNIFIL Lebanon Hezbollah Sebastien Lecornu

Related

Special Lebanon draws up emergency plan as threat of war grows
Middle-East
Lebanon draws up emergency plan as threat of war grows
Lebanon's Hezbollah works to curb hefty losses in Israel clashes, sources say
Middle-East
Lebanon's Hezbollah works to curb hefty losses in Israel clashes, sources say

‘No income, no life’: Jerusalem’s Old City suffers as war rages

‘No income, no life’: Jerusalem’s Old City suffers as war rages
Updated 03 November 2023
AFP
Follow

‘No income, no life’: Jerusalem’s Old City suffers as war rages

‘No income, no life’: Jerusalem’s Old City suffers as war rages
  • Jerusalem’s lucrative tourism sector has all but collapsed since October 7
  • “We don’t want to kill each other like animals. We need to live.”
Updated 03 November 2023
AFP

JERUSALEM: The once bustling streets of Jerusalem’s Old City have fallen eerily quiet, with the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas keeping away tourists and their much-needed cash.
In the maze-like warren of shopping streets that surrounds the city’s holy sites, most businesses remained shuttered, nearly four weeks into the war.
The few remaining shopkeepers brave enough to open their stores wait day after day for tourists that have yet to return.
“There is no tourism industry any more,” said Marwan Attieh, 48, a third-generation tour guide and souvenir shop owner.
“We have families, we have children... (There is) no business, no income, no revenue, no life. How can you spend money, if you don’t have money?“
The walled Old City in annexed east Jerusalem is home to some of the holiest sites for Christians, Jews and Muslims and has drawn pilgrims and travelers for centuries.
Yet Jerusalem’s lucrative tourism sector has all but collapsed since October 7, when Hamas militants from Gaza stormed across the border in an attack that killed at least 1,400 people, according to Israeli officials.
Following the onslaught, Israel has struck back hard at the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip with a relentless bombing campaign that has killed more than 9,000 people, mainly civilians, according to the territory’s Hamas-run health ministry.
The Church of the Holy Sepulchre, where most Christians believe Jesus was crucified and buried, stood largely empty on Thursday, other than the occasional priest stirring in its cavernous halls.
“Before, this place was really alive, full of people praying and offering their problems to God and in general very spiritual,” said Pietro Mazzocco, a 31-year-old Italian seminary student studying in Jerusalem.
“And now it’s completely empty, as you can see here. There are no people.”
While many flights to Israel have been suspended and tour packages canceled, a few tourists managed to reach the largely deserted Old City.
Rachid, a 24-year-old French tourist, refused to cancel his trip to Israel, saying he wanted to see the situation on the ground with his own eyes.
He arrived earlier this week via the land border from Jordan, following lengthy interrogation sessions by Israeli authorities.
“It’s a bit weird, nobody is in the streets,” he told AFP, adding that he had been stopped several times by Israeli police since arriving.
“People are afraid on both sides,” he shrugged. “People are sensitive. They don’t know who I am or where I’m from.”
Outside of the tourism bubble, daily life has also taken a hit.
Attendances at Friday prayers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque are down, while checkpoints and patrols in occupied east Jerusalem have been beefed up.
Many residents of the mostly Palestinian-populated Old City are afraid to leave their homes, citing harassment and physical violence by Israeli security forces.
In the nearby West Bank, the number of deaths of Palestinians has surged amid a flurry of Israeli operations, with more than 130 killed in clashes with the military and settlers.
On Wednesday, a general strike was called in solidarity with the residents of the besieged Gaza Strip, with businesses closing across the West Bank, including east Jerusalem.
On Thursday, many shop owners declined to speak to AFP out of concern for their personal security.
“It’s a dangerous time. It’s not safe,” said Emad Sideyyi, a shop keeper in the Old City.
“The soldiers, they kick everybody,” he said. “They don’t deal in a good way with people.”
For most, the war cannot end soon enough.
But with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowing that a cease-fire with Hamas remained off the table, despair appeared only to be deepening.
“We hope to have a peace for everybody,” said Sideyyi. “We don’t want to kill each other like animals. We need to live.”

Topics: War on Gaza Jerusalem

Three Palestinians killed in West Bank violence

Three Palestinians killed in West Bank violence
Updated 02 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Three Palestinians killed in West Bank violence

Three Palestinians killed in West Bank violence
  • Violence has surged across the West Bank for months and intensified further since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip
Updated 02 November 2023
AFP

RAMALLAH: Three Palestinians were killed on Thursday by Israeli fire in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry said, and an Israeli was killed in a Palestinian shooting attack, according to first responders.

Violence has surged across the West Bank for months and intensified further since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, triggered by the Palestinian group’s unprecedented attack on Israeli soil on Oct. 7.

On Thursday in El-Bireh, near the seat of the Palestinian Authority in Ramallah, two Palestinians, Ayham Al-Shafei, 14 and Yazan Shiha, 24, were killed and two others wounded when Israeli troops opened fire during a raid, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

A 19-year-old Palestinian, Qusai Qur’an, was killed by Israeli forces during a raid on Qalqilya in the northern West Bank, according to the ministry, reporting two others were wounded.

Elsewhere, an Israeli was killed after his car came under fire near the settlement of Einav, said Israel’s Magen David Adom emergency response organization.

Israeli officials have not identified the fatality.

The army said in a statement it “has set up roadblocks in the area and is hunting down the terrorists” behind the alleged shooting near the Palestinian city of Tulkarm in the northern West Bank.

After the Israeli man’s death, dozens of settlers stormed the Palestinian village of Dayr Sharaf, located about 7 km from the Einav settlement, an AFP correspondent said. The correspondent saw Israelis setting Palestinian businesses and fields ablaze and smashing empty cars.

Also on Thursday, the Palestinian Health Ministry reported the death of 14-year-old Hamdan Hamdan of wounds sustained on Monday by Israeli fire in a village near Nablus.

For several months, the West Bank has seen increasing Israeli army raids, attacks on Palestinians by Israeli settlers and Palestinian assaults against Israeli settlers and security forces.

According to the Palestinian ministry, Israeli forces and settlers have killed around 130 Palestinians in the West Bank since Oct. 7.

In the same period around 1,900 have been arrested by Israeli security forces, according to the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club advocacy group.

Some media and rights organizations have said videos circulating on social media show Israeli soldiers filming the abuse and humiliation of detained Palestinians.

In a statement this week, Geneva-based Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor said it “has documented severe abuse and torture against Palestinian civilians and detainees at the hands of the Israeli army.”

The NGO said Palestinians near Hebron in the south of the West Bank had been “dragged and assaulted by Israeli soldiers.”

“The Palestinian civilians in the footage have been stripped of their clothes, have their hands and feet tied, and appear to have been left outdoors for hours at a time,” the statement said.

The US warned on Wednesday that violence by settlers in the West Bank was “incredibly destabilizing.”

Topics: Palestine

Related

At least 4 killed in West Bank, Palestinians call general strike
Middle-East
At least 4 killed in West Bank, Palestinians call general strike
Living conditions in Gaza turning grim under Israeli siege
Middle-East
Living conditions in Gaza turning grim under Israeli siege

Living conditions in Gaza turning grim under Israeli siege

Living conditions in Gaza turning grim under Israeli siege
Updated 02 November 2023
Reuters
Follow

Living conditions in Gaza turning grim under Israeli siege

Living conditions in Gaza turning grim under Israeli siege
  • Doctors fear for sanitation and health
  • Clean water is scarcely available
Updated 02 November 2023
Reuters

GAZA: Palestinians in Gaza sheltering from an intensifying Israeli bombardment that has killed thousands of people are running out of clean water and face growing health risks with public services at a halt and hospitals closing.

Israel has blocked off all power and fuel supply to Gaza and allowed in only a trickle of food and medicine as it presses its siege and invasion after Hamas’ cross-border attack on Oct. 7.

In Khan Younis, in the south of the tiny, crowded enclave, nine-year-old Rafif Abu Ziyada said she was drinking dirty water and getting stomach pains and headaches.

“There is no cooking gas, no water, we don’t eat well. We are getting sick,” she said. 

“There’s garbage on the ground, and the whole place is polluted.”

Health authorities in the enclave said on Thursday that Israeli bombardment had killed 9,060 people, including 3,760 children. They put several hospitals out of service — even as a mounting ground offensive increases casualty numbers.

Civilians ordered by Israel to leave the northern half of Gaza but also under bombardment in the south are facing ever worse conditions despite the start of some aid deliveries through the Rafah crossing with Egypt last week.

“Water is being used as a weapon of war. Many people are resorting to unsafe sources of water ... Clean water in Gaza is either unavailable or available in very, very small quantities,” said Juliette Touma, a spokesperson for the UN agency for Palestinian Refugees UNRWA.

Israel initially severed all water supply to Gaza after Oct. 7 but says it has restored it in southern areas by reopening lines that provide 28.5 million liters of water a day.

Israeli military officials insist there is enough available water and other supplies for all Gazans, and they were in touch with all UN agencies to track the humanitarian situation.

However, pumps to extract groundwater and desalination plants to treat seawater are out of order because of a lack of electricity. Tankers cannot move water by road without fuel.

“The water is salty. On normal days, you wouldn’t give it to a donkey to drink. But nowadays, you must drink it and let your children drink it,” said Ibrahim Al-Jabalawy, 60.

“There’s no medicine to treat them if they get sick from the polluted water,” he added.

Major hospitals, especially in the northern areas where shelling and fighting are heaviest, are closing because of power cuts, Gaza health authorities say. 

On Thursday, Israel’s army chief signaled a willingness to ease its wartime embargo on fuel for the Gaza Strip imposed over concerns Hamas could seize it, saying that if hospitals there run out they could be resupplied under supervision.

Hospitals that remain open are so full they are turning away some of the wounded and sick or asking them to leave before they are healed. Pharmacies are running out of medicine.

Basic sanitation is deteriorating, with bags of rubbish piling up in the streets between mounds of debris from the rising number of bomb sites.

The population of densely populated Khan Younis, home to a 75-year-old refugee camp, has greatly swelled since hundreds of thousands of people left their homes in the north of Gaza in the teeth of Israel’s offensive.

Hundreds of displaced people cram into UN-run schools, and hospital courtyards function as temporary shelters where people hope the bombardment will be less intense.

Garbage workers fear being out in the streets and cannot reach the main landfills near the frontier with Israel. People forage for firewood to cook depleting reserves of rice and vegetables near mounds of rubbish.

Washing facilities have little water. Toilets get filthier every day. At Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, people said they struggled to find a working toilet within hundreds of meters of the facility. Those they find are dirty.

Two doctors warned Reuters that there was a growing risk of skin problems such as scabies.

Topics: War on Gaza

Related

UN experts warn time is running out to prevent genocide in Gaza
Middle-East
UN experts warn time is running out to prevent genocide in Gaza
Special Latin American Muslims criticize regional interfaith leaders over stand on Gaza war photos
World
Latin American Muslims criticize regional interfaith leaders over stand on Gaza war

Latest updates

Democrats fear that Biden’s Israel-Hamas war stance could cost him reelection in Michigan
Democrats fear that Biden’s Israel-Hamas war stance could cost him reelection in Michigan
Arrests of three prominent Turkish reporters stoke free-speech concerns
Arrests of three prominent Turkish reporters stoke free-speech concerns
Trump asks appeals court to lift gag order imposed on him in 2020 election interference case
Trump asks appeals court to lift gag order imposed on him in 2020 election interference case
US flying drones over Gaza in search of hostages
US flying drones over Gaza in search of hostages
Ex-crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried convicted of defrauding FTX customers
Ex-crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried convicted of defrauding FTX customers

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.