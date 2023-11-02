What We Are Reading Today: The Great Derangement

In this book, acclaimed Indian writer Amitav Ghosh explains our imaginative failure in the face of global warming. Ghosh examines our inability — at the level of literature, history, and politics — to grasp the scale and violence of climate change.
The extreme nature of today’s climate events, Ghosh asserts, makes them peculiarly resistant to contemporary modes of thinking and imagining.
In the writing of history, the climate crisis has sometimes led to gross simplifications.
Ghosh shows that the history of the carbon economy is a tangled global story with many contradictory and counterintuitive elements, according to a review on goodreads.com.
Ghosh ends by suggesting that politics, much like literature, has become a matter of personal moral reckoning rather than an arena of collective action. But to limit fiction and politics to individual moral adventure comes at a great cost.
The climate crisis asks us to imagine other forms of human existence — a task to which fiction, Ghosh argues, is the best suited of all cultural forms. His book serves as a great writer’s summons to confront the most urgent task of our time.
New book highlights little-known Islamic monuments outside the Arab world
DUBAI: When you think of Islamic architecture, what usually comes to mind are buildings located in the Arab world, with one or two famous exceptions. But a new book aims to shed light on lesser-known monuments both in and outside the region — all the way from Chile to China. “Islamic Architecture: A World History” was written by Dutch author Eric Broug, who has specialized in Islamic design for more than two decades.
Broug says he wanted to avoid concentrating on “the usual suspects” in his book.
“I love these buildings, but it’s always the Alhambra Palace (Granada), the Topkapi Palace (Istanbul)…” Broug tells Arab News from his base in the UK. “From an academic point of view, I always found it a bit silly to have such a narrow focus. I wanted to make it a global book. Let’s not pretend that everything stops being interesting after the 16th century — let’s carry on until the 21st century.”
Broug has succeeded in widening that focus. The book, published by Thames & Hudson, is full of jaw-dropping pictures of around 350 museums, mosques, mausoleums, tombs, bath houses, and other (not necessarily ‘religious’) buildings, from over 60 countries that vary in scale and aesthetics, and have been influenced by Islamic design, which Broug describes as providing “uninterrupted excellence for a millennium.”
He adds: “What I love about Islamic architecture is the creative exuberance and the imagination.”
He also acknowledges that the term ‘Islamic architecture’ — which reportedly “started” in Syria around 661 CE — is a contentious and nuanced one. Broug defines it as “architecture built in Islamic societies.” However, he adds, “There would need to be a little asterisk to that, because, what about all the mosques built in Holland, Belgium, or the UK?”
Broug’s selection process, he says, was “based on beauty, not just historical importance.” For instance, the Pink Mosque in the Philippines is draped head-to-toe in exuberant Barbie pink (the patron family’s favorite color), whereas the Haji Habib Mosque in Ethiopia is far less ostentatious — built of long wooden logs assembled by nomads.
Every building, though, tells a story of the people who built it — the conditions they lived in, as well as the natural resources available to them. Broug opens the book with a telling quote, inscribed on a building in Samarkand: “If you want to know about us, examine our buildings.”
Review: ‘Super Mario Bros. Wonder’ is a blast from the past
LONDON: In the era of vast technological power that allows gamers to access huge, detailed and realistic worlds for months’ worth of gameplay, what place does a good old-fashioned 2D side-scroller have?
Well, according to Nintendo, lots, and it has attempted to prove its case with “Super Mario Bros. Wonder,” a game with an ancestry that can be traced all the way back to 1985.
Yet this is no retro game, despite the obvious nostalgia. Perfect for entry-level players and veterans alike, it gives you a ticket to the dazzling, colorful and well-drawn Flower Kingdom, with its variety of worlds and sub-missions.
It is a game that oozes joy as you select from 12 playable characters who can power up to become fire throwers, walking drills or even elephants.
Complete with a classic catchy, although not iconic, soundtrack, the essence of the game remains a combination of jumping skill, timing, patience, and mastering the different opponents and end-of-stage bosses. Some enemies are new, others will be older than most people playing the game. The storyline does not take much unpacking, it is the classic good versus evil, Mario versus Bowser that has stood the test of decades to date.
Unlike previous Mario scrollers there is no timer forcing you to rush stages, and instead the game rewards exploration, badge collection and discovery of secrets. The badges give you a series of active or passive effects, which is a nice touch, but the cornerstone of the game is each area’s hidden wonder seed, after which the game was named.
Once you get this, chaos ensues as the location changes into a multitude of madcap scenarios. The camera may move to a top-down perspective, a herd of cows may suddenly appear, or Mario may turn into a spiky ball. You never quite know what is going to happen and the deranged inventiveness is a unique feature.
In addition to this main event feature, the game has several other things going for it. Unlike previous Mario games, it feels like the multiplayer, whether local or online, has really clicked for this game. You can almost imagine the developers having scenarios of seasoned Mario-fan parents encouraging their children to play along with them, with quirks like having an invincible character so smaller children can play without fear of dying.
The obvious criticism of the game is the absence of challenge and difficulty which can leave you feeling a bit shortchanged. That said, the sheer fun that the game projects will be enough for most people.
“Drawing Nature” presents the creative process of an acclaimed nature artist, guiding readers from field sketches to finished art and demonstrating how science and the close observation of nature can be integrated into the artist’s work to create dynamic, meaningful images.
With chapters that flow from drawing basics to more advanced methods and concepts, this beautifully illustrated book is like a look inside the artist’s sketchbooks to discover their secrets.
Feltner demonstrates how observation and recording are sparks to creativity.