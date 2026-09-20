Our bodies are home to viral multitudes. Live viruses circulating in our blood help protect us from harmful bacteria. Bursts of viral particles are released in our brains every time we make a new memory. A dormant virus is activated in nerve cells when we become excited during learning.

Following the traces of viruses from multispecies landscapes to high-tech labs around the world, Eben Kirksey describes the power of these invisible agents. They shape our minds, social relationships, financial markets, and ecological communities.