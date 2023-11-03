You are here

Democrats fear that Biden's Israel-Hamas war stance could cost him reelection in Michigan

Democrats fear that Biden's Israel-Hamas war stance could cost him reelection in Michigan
A view of the Dar Al Hijrah Islamic Center in Falls Church, Virginia. (AFP)
Democrats fear that Biden's Israel-Hamas war stance could cost him reelection in Michigan
Women gather to pray at Dar Al Hijrah Islamic Center in Falls Church, Virginia, on October 31, 2023. With a year to go until the 2024 presidential election, support among Arab and Muslim Americans for Biden threatens to plummet over his Middle East policy. (AFP)
Democrats fear that Biden's Israel-Hamas war stance could cost him reelection in Michigan
Men gather to pray at Dar Al Hijrah Islamic Center in Falls Church, Virginia, on October 31, 2023. (AFP)
AP
Democrats fear that Biden's Israel-Hamas war stance could cost him reelection in Michigan

Democrats fear that Biden's Israel-Hamas war stance could cost him reelection in Michigan
  Michigan holds the largest concentration of Arab Americans in the US and many in the community are pledging to coalesce against Biden's reelection campaign unless he calls for a cease-fire in the Gaza war
AP
LANSING, Michigan: Democrats in Michigan have warned the White House that President Joe Biden’s handling of the Israel-Hamas conflict could cost him enough support within the Arab American community to sway the outcome of the 2024 election in a state he almost certainly can’t afford to lose in his bid for reelection.
The situation has prompted the White House to discuss ways to alleviate tensions with some of the state’s prominent Democrats, including several who have been vocal critics of the president about the war.
“The message has been relayed. We’ve had calls with the White House. We’ve had calls with DNC officials,” said Abraham Aiyash, the third-ranking Democrat in the state House of Representatives, referring to the Democratic National Committee. “We’ve been clear in saying the humanity should matter, but if that is not a calculation that you’re going to make in this moment, recognize that there will be electoral reverberations to this.”
Michigan was a critical component of the so-called blue wall of states that includes Wisconsin and Pennsylvania that Biden returned to the Democratic column, helping him win the White House in 2020. Since then, Democrats have felt more confident about their standing in Michigan, particularly after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer notched a commanding 10-point reelection victory last year.

But a cross current of developments in recent months has tested the party. Beyond the war, Michigan was shaken by a showdown between the autoworkers’ union and the Detroit Three automakers. Former President Donald Trump visited the state during the strike and Biden, who has longtime ties to unions, became the first sitting president to join a picket line.
Now that the strike is resolved, the war may have a more lasting political impact for the president. In 2020, Muslim voters nationally supported Biden over Trump 64 percent to 35 percent, according to AP VoteCast.
Aiyash, the Democratic floor leader in the state House, said Arab American leaders who have spoken to the White House “are worried” about the implications for 2024 and have relayed those concerns to Biden. Other prominent Michigan Democrats have shared similar concerns.
“Certainly none of us want to see part two of a Trump disaster presidency. But we also are not going to just passively give Joe Biden a second term if our concerns are not even dignified through a response,” Aiyash said.
Michigan holds the largest concentration of Arab Americans in the nation and over 310,000 residents are of Middle Eastern or North African ancestry. Many in the community are pledging to coalesce against Biden’s reelection campaign unless he calls for a cease-fire in the war.
He has been reluctant to do that, emphasizing Israel’s right to defend itself after the Oct. 7 attack and casting doubt on estimates provided by the Gaza-based Ministry of Health on the number of Palestinians who have died in the region in the ensuing conflict.
That stance changed slightly Wednesday when Biden responded to a protester calling for a cease-fire at a fundraiser in Minnesota by saying there should be a humanitarian “pause” in the Israel-Hamas war.
“A pause means give time to get the prisoners out,” he said.
Nearly 30 Arab American leaders and activists convened in the Detroit suburb of Dearborn on Oct. 16 to discuss the Biden administration’s response to the war. One attendee, Hussein Dabajeh, has begun forming a political action committee that will boycott Democratic candidates who fail to speak out against Israel’s retaliatory strikes.
Dabajeh and other community leaders have said that while many Arab Americans may not support a Republican candidate such as Trump, they would leave the top of the ticket blank. Trump won Michigan by just over 10,000 votes in 2016, and tens of thousands of Michigan voters opted to not vote in the presidential race that year.
Anger over Democrats’ response to the war was on full display this past weekend in Wayne County, home to the largest bloc of Democratic votes in the state and the source of much of the pushback. A day after thousands of people gathered in downtown Detroit to call for a cease-fire, Gov. Whitmer had a Sunday appearance in Dearborn canceled after a protest was planned outside the event.
Whitmer, a co-chair of Biden’s reelection campaign, said in a statement that her appearance would have “distracted” from the event. Jakaku Tayeb, the board chair for the HUDA Clinic, who organized the Sunday event, said the decision to cancel the governor’s appearance was mutual but that her statements regarding the Israel-Hamas war have “upset our community and we didn’t want to lose our community support.”
Wayne County’s large Muslim communities helped Biden retake the state for the Democrats in 2020 by a roughly 154,000-vote margin. Biden enjoyed a roughly 3-to-1 advantage in Dearborn, where nearly half of the city’s 110,000 residents are of Arab descent.
“People are openly saying that the Biden administration and Democrats who agree with his position on the war do not deserve our votes next year in the election. That’s come across very clear from community activists and people who are on the ground,” said Dawud Walid, the executive director of Michigan’s Council on American-Islamic Relations.
A senior Michigan Democratic Party official said Biden’s handling of the war has emerged in the state as a “huge” problem and could become more vexing if the war stretches on and the death toll in Gaza continues to rise. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive party concerns.
The state Democratic Party has also begun having internal discussions and outreach on how to ease political tensions with the Arab American community and work toward unifying all Democratic constituencies, according to a source familiar with discussion who spoke on the condition of anonymity.
Electoral college math has narrowed in recent presidential elections, making it hard to envision a scenario for Biden to win reelection that doesn’t include Michigan. Republicans have made significant gains in Florida and Ohio, both of which were considered crucial swing states until recently.
Biden personally met with Muslim leaders from across the country last Thursday and his administration announced Wednesday that it is developing a national strategy to combat Islamophobia. The initiative is meant to bring together lawmakers, advocacy groups and other community leaders with the administration in order to “counter the scourge of Islamophobia and hate in all its forms,” the White House said.
“President Biden continues to work closely and proudly with leaders in the Muslim and Palestinian communities in America, to listen to them, stand up for them, and fight back against hate,” said Ammar Moussa, a spokesman for Biden’s campaign.
 

Topics: Arab Americans Muslim Democrats Joe Biden Israel Gaza Abraham Aiyash

Trump asks appeals court to lift gag order imposed on him in 2020 election interference case
AP
Trump asks appeals court to lift gag order imposed on him in 2020 election interference case

Trump asks appeals court to lift gag order imposed on him in 2020 election interference case
  The order bars Trump from making public statements targeting special counsel Jack Smith and his team, court employees and possible witnesses
AP

Former President Donald Trump asked a federal appeals court on Thursday to lift a gag order restricting his speech about potential witnesses, prosecutors and court staff in the case that accuses him of scheming to overturn his 2020 election loss.

Trump’s attorneys urged the US Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit to block the gag order ruling from US District Judge Tanya Chutkan while the former president pursues his appeals.

“The Gag Order violates the First Amendment rights of President Trump and over 100 million Americans who listen to him,” Trump’s attorneys wrote in court papers.

Chutkan, an appointee of former President Barack Obama, reimposed the gag order on Sunday after denying Trump’s request to let him speak freely while he challenges the restrictions in higher courts.

The order bars Trump from making public statements targeting special counsel Jack Smith and his team, court employees and possible witnesses.

It does not prohibit Trump from airing general complaints, even incendiary ones, about the case against him. The judge has explicitly said Trump is still allowed to assert his claims of innocence and his claims that the case is politically motivated.

Trump has made verbal attacks on those involved in the criminal cases against him a central part of his bid to reclaim the White House in 2024. Trump has denied any wrongdoing in the case, and cast himself as the victim of a politically motivated justice system working to deny him another term.

In pushing to reinstate the gag order, prosecutors pointed to Trump’s recent social media comments about his former chief of staff Mark Meadows, which they said represented an attempt to influence and intimidate a likely witness in the case.

Topics: Donald Trump US

US flying drones over Gaza in search of hostages
Reuters
US flying drones over Gaza in search of hostages

US flying drones over Gaza in search of hostages
  US officials said 10 Americans who remain unaccounted for may be among the more than 200 people taken as hostages into Gaza
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The United States has been flying surveillance drones over Gaza in search of hostages taken by Hamas when the Palestinian militant group attacked Israel on Oct. 7, two US officials said on Thursday.

The two US officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the US was flying intelligence gathering drones over Gaza to assist with hostage location efforts. One of the officials said they had been carrying out the drone flights for over a week.

US officials have said 10 Americans who remain unaccounted for may be among the more than 200 people taken as hostages into Gaza, where they are believed to be held in Hamas’ extensive tunnel network.

Israeli forces on Thursday encircled Gaza City — the Gaza Strip’s main city — in their assault on Hamas, which resisted with hit-and-run attacks from underground tunnels.

The city in the north of Gaza has become the focus of attack for Israel, which has vowed to annihilate the Islamist group’s command structure and has told civilians to flee to the south.

Hamas fighters launched a surprise attack into Israel on Oct. 7, killing 1,400 people, mostly civilians, according to Israeli officials, in the deadliest day of the nation’s 75-year history.

Israel’s retaliation bombardment and ground offensive of the small Palestinian enclave of 2.3 million has killed at least 9,061 people, according to Gaza health authorities.

Topics: War on Gaza

Russian drones hit civilian targets in Ukraine's Kharkiv, officials say
Reuters
Russian drones hit civilian targets in Ukraine's Kharkiv, officials say

Russian drones hit civilian targets in Ukraine's Kharkiv, officials say
Reuters

Russian drones struck civilian targets and triggered a fire early on Friday in and near Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, and officials said they were clarifying whether there were any casualties.
Kharkiv regional governor Oleh Synehubov, writing on Telegram, said the attacks targeted civilian infrastructure in the city, in Ukraine’s northeast, and also struck a locality in the region.
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said the fire was being brought under control, without elaborating.
Half an hour after the initial reports in Kharkiv, air raid alerts remained in effect many regions in central, western and eastern Ukraine. They did not, however, extend to the capital Kyiv and the surrounding region.
The Ukrainian air force said Russian drones were still in the air in areas outside Kharkiv and warned of possible attacks in western Ukraine, including Lviv region, on the Polish border. 

Topics: Russian invasion in Ukraine Kharkiv combat drones

House approves nearly $14.5 billion in US military aid for Israel without humanitarian aid for Gaza
AP
House approves nearly $14.5 billion in US military aid for Israel without humanitarian aid for Gaza

House approves nearly $14.5 billion in US military aid for Israel without humanitarian aid for Gaza
  President Joe Biden has said he would veto the bill in the event it is also passed by the Senate
  But the Democrat-controlled Senate said the "stunningly unserious" bill has no chances of passing
AP

WASHINGTON: The House approved a nearly $14.5 billion military aid package Thursday for Israel, a muscular US response to the war with Hamas but also a partisan approach by new Speaker Mike Johnson that poses a direct challenge to Democrats and President Joe Biden.
In a departure from norms, Johnson’s package required that the emergency aid be offset with cuts in government spending elsewhere. That tack established the new House GOP’s conservative leadership, but it also turned what would typically be a bipartisan vote into one dividing Democrats and Republicans. Biden has said he would veto the bill, which was approved 226-196, with 12 Democrats joining most Republicans on a largely party-line vote.
Johnson, R-Louisiana, said the Republican package would provide Israel with the assistance needed to defend itself, free hostages held by Hamas and eradicate the militant Palestinian group, accomplishing “all of this while we also work to ensure responsible spending and reduce the size of the federal government.”
Democrats said that approach would only delay help for Israel. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has warned that the “stunningly unserious” bill has no chances in the Senate.
The first substantial legislative effort in Congress to support Israel in the war falls far short of Biden’s request for nearly $106 billion that would also back Ukraine as it fights Russia, along with US efforts to counter China and address security at the border with Mexico.
It is also Johnson’s first big test as House speaker as the Republican majority tries to get back to work after the month of turmoil since ousting Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., as speaker. Johnson has said he will turn next to aid for Ukraine along with US border security, preferring to address Biden’s requests separately as GOP lawmakers increasingly oppose aiding Kyiv.
The White House’s veto warning said Johnson’s approach “fails to meet the urgency of the moment” and would set a dangerous precedent by requiring emergency funds to come from cuts elsewhere.
While the amount for Israel in the House bill is similar to what Biden sought, the White House said the Republican plan’s failure to include humanitarian assistance for Gaza is a “grave mistake” as the crisis deepens.
Biden on Wednesday called for a pause in the war to allow for relief efforts.
“This bill would break with the normal, bipartisan approach to providing emergency national security assistance,” the White House wrote in its statement of administration policy on the legislation. It said the GOP stance “would have devastating implications for our safety and alliances in the years ahead.”
It was unclear before voting Thursday how many Democrats would join with Republicans. The White House had been directly appealing to lawmakers, particularly calling Jewish Democrats, urging them to reject the bill.
White House chief of staff Jeff Zients, counselor to the president Steve Ricchetti and other senior White House staff have been engaging House Democrats, said a person familiar with the situation and granted anonymity to discuss it.
But the vote was difficult for some lawmakers, particularly Democrats who wanted to support Israel and may have trouble explaining the trade-off to constituents, especially as the large AIPAC lobby and other groups encouraged passage. In all, two Republicans opposed the bill.
Rep. Brad Schneider, D-Ill, who voted against the package, said: “It was one of the hardest things I’ve had to do.”
To pay for the bill, House Republicans have attached provisions that would cut billions from the IRS that Democrats approved last year and Biden signed into law as a way to go after tax cheats. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office says doing that would end up costing the federal government a net $12.5 billion because of lost revenue from tax collections.
Republicans scoffed at that assessment, but the independent budget office is historically seen as a trusted referee.
Backers said the package would provide support for Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system, procurement of advanced weaponry and other military needs, and help with protection and evacuations of US citizens. CBO pegged the overall package at about $14.3 billion for Israel.
As the floor debate got underway, Democrats pleaded for Republicans to restore the humanitarian aid Biden requested and decried the politicization of typically widely bipartisan Israel support.
“Republicans are leveraging the excruciating pain of an international crisis to help rich people who cheat on their taxes and big corporations who regularly dodge their taxes,” said Rep. Jim McGovern of Massachusetts, the top Democrat on the House Rules Committee.
Rep. Dan Goldman of New York described hiding in a stairwell with his wife and children while visiting Israel as rockets fired in what he called the most horrific attack on Jews since the Holocaust.
Nevertheless, Goldman said he opposed the Republican-led bill as a “shameful effort” to turn the situation in Israel and the Jewish people into a political weapon.
“Support for Israel may be a political game for my colleagues on the other side of the aisle,” the Democrat said. “But this is personal for us Jews and it is existential for the one Jewish nation in the world that is a safe haven from the rising tide of antisemitism around the globe.”
The Republicans have been attacking Democrats who raise questions about Israel’s war tactics as antisemitic. The House tried to censure the only Palestinian-American lawmaker in Congress, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Michigan, over remarks she made. The censure measure failed.
Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., said he was “so thankful there is no humanitarian aid,” which he argued could fall into the hands of Hamas.
In the Democratic-controlled Senate, Schumer made clear that the House bill would be rejected.
“The Senate will not take up the House GOP’s deeply flawed proposal, and instead we’ll work on our own bipartisan emergency aid package” that includes money for Israel and Ukraine, as well as humanitarian assistance for Gaza and efforts to confront China.
Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky is balancing the need to support his GOP allies in the House while also fighting to keep the aid package more in line with Biden’s broader request, believing all the issues are linked and demand US attention.
McConnell said the aid for Ukraine was “not charity” but was necessary to bolster a Western ally against Russia.
In other action Thursday, the House overwhelmingly approved a Republican-led resolution that focused on college campus activism over the Israel-Hamas war. The nonbinding resolution would condemn support of Hamas, Hezbollah and terrorist organizations at institutions of higher education.

Topics: War on Gaza GOP US House Speaker Mike Johnson Israel Gaza

Israeli diplomat sees possible foreign hospital ships for Gaza wounded
Reuters
Israeli diplomat sees possible foreign hospital ships for Gaza wounded

Israeli diplomat sees possible foreign hospital ships for Gaza wounded
  France said last week it was sending the naval vessel Tonnerre to the eastern Mediterranean on what it described as a mission to support Gaza hospitals
  A spokesperson for the German defense ministry said Berlin was in close contact with its Israeli partners and each request would be thoroughly looked into
Reuters

JERUSALEM/BERLIN/PARIS: Israel has asked foreign countries to send hospital ships to help treat wounded Palestinians who are allowed to leave the war-ravaged Gaza Strip for neighboring Egypt, the Israeli ambassador to Germany said on Thursday.
France said last week it was sending the naval vessel Tonnerre to the eastern Mediterranean on what it described as a mission to support Gaza hospitals. Egypt this week began admitting limited numbers of wounded across its Gaza border.
In an Israeli public broadcast interview on Kan radio, Israel’s ambassador to Germany, Ron Prosor, was asked whether Israel had asked France and other European countries to send hospital ships for receiving Gazan wounded at Al-Arish, an Egyptian port close to the Palestinian enclave.
Prosor described this scenario as correct, saying he had submitted such a request to Berlin.
“I don’t know yet if it is happening,” said Prosor, a former director-general of Israel’s Foreign Ministry. “We asked for this. I suppose it is being discussed. There is a leaning, here in Europe, to help in humanitarian matters in any way possible.”
A spokesperson for the German defense ministry said Berlin was in close contact with its Israeli partners and each request would be thoroughly looked into. He declined, however, to comment on the specific request for a hospital ship.
“I ask for your understanding that I cannot comment on the content and details of confidential conversations,” he said. With that, he appeared to refer to a meeting between German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius and Prosor on Tuesday.
A French military source said the Tonnerre, which has about 60 beds and two operating blocs, could only be used temporarily and as back-up for a larger hospital on land.
“The medical support capacities of the ship make it possible to provide a rapid response but only temporary and only complementary to heavier hospital installations capable of treating significant flows of injured people effectively and over time.”
The source said that at this stage the Tonnerre remained off the coast of Cyprus and no decision had been made on where it could dock and how it would be used. The immediate priority for France was to provide humanitarian aid through air lifts via Egypt.
Speaking to France Info radio, Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu said Paris had decided to send a second helicopter carrier, the Dixmude, to the region and it was being transformed into a hospital vessel.
When asked how practical it would be to bring people from land to sea, Lecornu said things were still in the planning stages and discussions were ongoing with Egyptian and Israeli authorities.
“The idea is to tell all the actors in this conflict that we cannot leave civilian populations exposed to danger and, above all, without a health care solution on a humanitarian level,” Lecornu said.
He said he hoped that France’s decision to send ships would encourage others to follow their lead.
A French diplomatic source said it was unlikely that the Tonnerre would be used as an offshore field hospital for Palestinians or foreigners from Gaza.
The source said the idea was to see how the ship, along with other vessels in the region, could eventually be used to help establish a field hospital in southern Gaza, although all that would depend on the situation on the ground and discussions with regional authorities.
Prosor said Israel also asked Italy to send a hospital ship but has yet to hear back.

Topics: War on Gaza Gaza hospitals France Germany Wounded

