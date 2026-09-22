Eritrean Information Minister Yemane Gebremeskel welcomed the United States' decision to lift sanctions affecting his country, describing the move as reflecting "a reservoir of constructive political goodwill" and saying it could pave the way for a new chapter in bilateral cooperation, particularly in investment and trade.

In remarks to Asharq Al-Awsat, the minister said the sanctions, which had caused significant economic damage to Eritrea, had sent an important message to the international community.

The United States recently ended the national emergency related to the crisis in Ethiopia, under which sanctions had been imposed on Eritrean entities and individuals over Eritrea's military role in the war in Ethiopia's Tigray region. The conflict ended with a peace agreement in 2022. Washington said the expiration of the emergency reflected changed circumstances underlying the measures.

The US Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control subsequently removed from its sanctions list entities and individuals designated under the relevant executive order. These included the People's Front for Democracy and Justice, Eritrea's ruling party, the Eritrean Defense Forces, and the Red Sea Trading Corporation, as well as Eritrean officials.

"Restoring Lost Opportunities"

In his remarks to Asharq Al-Awsat, Gebremeskel said the sanctions that have now been lifted "were not justified by any criteria in the first place and caused significant economic damage."

"Lifting them sends an important message to the international community by removing a political impediment that was not conducive to investment and broader engagement," he said.

He said the details of future cooperation would be determined through appropriate channels and platforms, with a focus on investment and trade.

Asked about the role of Massad Boulos, the US president's senior adviser for Arab and African affairs, Gebremeskel said Boulos had met Eritrean Foreign Minister Osman Saleh on the sidelines of Saleh's recent visit to Cairo.

He said the previous meetings had been "initial discussions to lay the groundwork for broader talks at appropriate levels on comprehensive bilateral cooperation, with a focus on investment and trade," expressing hope that the lifting of the sanctions would accelerate those contacts.

On the immediate implications of lifting the sanctions, he said the move opens "prospects for restoring lost opportunities and moving forward quickly." He said Eritrea has advantages across multiple sectors and is open to investment in areas of mutual benefit, supported by an established legal and administrative framework.

He stressed that "Eritrea's international partnerships have always been based on sustainable ties that enhance mutual and equal benefits, while avoiding imbalanced advantages or structural dependency, principles that have become norms governing bilateral and multilateral cooperation."

Relations With Egypt

On relations with Egypt, he said: "Cooperation with Egypt has developed rapidly over the past decade, not only because of history and geography, but also because the two countries are located in a vital strategic region, particularly along the Red Sea maritime route, and share similar views on mechanisms for cooperation among coastal states to enhance the security of this waterway."

"Eritrea, Egypt, and other like-minded countries in the Horn of Africa and Red Sea region have moved beyond slogans toward mechanisms for joint action to strengthen regional security and stability," he added.

He stressed that "the principles of the Council of Arab and African Coastal States of the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden remain a key platform for multilateral cooperation," alongside convergence in positions on resolving the conflict in Sudan and the situation in Somalia.

On Eritrea's foreign policy priorities for the next phase, he said his country's policy "has always been consistent and transparent, based on building bilateral and multilateral relations within frameworks of equal and mutually beneficial cooperation."

He rejected describing Eritrea as "isolationist," calling the characterization "a false and malicious concept promoted by its critics" that contradicts the country's strategic geographic position, economic potential, and government policies.

"Asmera will seriously seek to capitalize on new diplomatic openings to advance its core national interests," he said.