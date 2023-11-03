‘We need other players to step up’: Ettifaq coach Gerrard seeks a goal hero for club’s stadium opener against Al-Raed

You are here

Ettifaq's English coach Steven Gerrard celebrates his team's win in the Saudi Pro League football match between Al-Ettifaq and Al-Nassr (AFP)
Updated 03 November 2023
Arab News
  • Club star striker Moussa Dembele to miss Saturday’s Roshn Saudi League game after knee surgery
Updated 03 November 2023
Arab News
DAMMAM: Al-Ettifaq manager Steven Gerrard has called for his players to step up to the mark in search of goals ahead of their Roshn Saudi League match vs. Al-Raed this weekend.

Al-Ettifaq go into the clash against the team at the bottom of the table on Saturday with limited striking options, after Gerrard confirmed that star striker Moussa Dembele will be “missing for a few weeks” after undergoing a “small surgery on his knee.”

With Swedish striker Robin Quaison also missing for Ettifaq’s King’s Cup defeat to Al-Nassr during the week, Gerrard may once again go with former Leicester City and Everton winger Demarai Gray leading the line.

Whoever plays vs. Al-Raed, however, has the chance to make history at the opening of the new Al-Ettifaq Club stadium on Saturday night (9 p.m. KSA).

Gerrard said: “Without key players in the final third, it’s challenging at the moment — there’s no Moussa, no Robin Quaison, no Vitinho. We asked young (midfielder) Hamed Al-Ghamdi to jump up a line on Tuesday. We played Demarai Gray out of position to give us some speed in attack.”

“We need other players to step up,” he added. “When we get players back, we will be more aggressive. We will be more dangerous. Until then, other players need to step up. That starts against Al-Raed.”

Al-Ettifaq may have exited the King’s Cup at the quarter-final stage, but the team’s battling performance in the 1-0 extra-time loss against Al-Nassr gave Gerrard great encouragement.

Having called for “a reaction” from his players following the home defeat to Al-Riyadh on Oct. 22, Al-Ettifaq responded by beating Al-Wehda 3-2 and putting in a strong showing against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr.

Gerrard, whose side go into the Roshn Saudi League matchday 12 weekend in seventh position in the table, said: “I’m very proud of the players. There was effort, commitment, desire. Al-Nassr showed us big respect on Tuesday night by playing their full team and we knew it was going to be a big challenge for the players but everyone stood up and was brave. They really played for the fans and gave everything that they’ve got. We know why we’re not as good as we should be in the front line right now. But in terms of what the players have given me, I’m ever so proud. We now need to continue that.”

Topics: Al-Ettifaq Steven Gerrard football

Updated 24 sec ago
AFP
  • Chasing 180 to win, Afghanistan reached their target with 111 balls to spare to clinch a fourth win at the tournament
  • Next up for Afghanistan is a potential grudge match against Australia that called off a series against them in January
Updated 24 sec ago
AFP

LUCKNOW: Afghanistan swept past the Netherlands by seven wickets on Friday to boost their chances of reaching the World Cup semifinals.

Chasing 180 to win, Afghanistan reached their target with 111 balls to spare to clinch a fourth win at the tournament to add to victories over defending champions England, Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

They now have eight points, the same as Australia and New Zealand, who currently occupy two of the semifinal qualifying places.

Undefeated India have already made sure of a last-four spot with South Africa almost certain to join them.

Next up for Afghanistan on Tuesday is a potential grudge match against five-time champions Australia.

In January, Australia controversially canceled a series against Afghanistan in protest, they claimed, at the Taliban’s treatment of women.

Rahmat Shah hit his third successive half-century for Afghanistan while skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi made an undefeated 56, also his third fifty in a row.

Rahmat had scored 77 against Pakistan and 62 in the win over Sri Lanka.

On Friday, he hit a 54-ball 52 with eight fours and shared a 74-run third wicket partnership with Hashmatullah after openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz (10) and Ibrahim Zadran (20) had departed cheaply.

Rahmat fell, caught and bowled by Saqib Zulfiqar with 129 on the board and his team well set for victory.

Hashmatullah’s 56 came off 64 balls and followed his 80 against India and 58 in the match with Sri Lanka.

Earlier, Afghanistan restricted error-plagued Netherlands to 179 all out.

The Netherlands, who still harbored a slim hope of squeezing into the semifinals, won the toss and opted to bat but were undone by seeing four of their batsmen run-out.

They recovered from seeing 39-year-old opener Wesley Barresi dismissed by spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman in the first over.

Max O’Dowd and Colin Ackermann put on 70 for the second wicket when a series of calamities put them on the back foot.

O’Dowd was on 42 when he was beaten by a direct hit by Azmatullah Omarzai from fine leg.

With the score on 92-2, Ackermann (29) failed to make his ground when Ikram Alikhil whipped off the bails from a smart throw by Rashid Khan.

On the next delivery, skipper Scott Edwards swept, lost sight of the ball and as he wandered aimlessly out of his crease Alikhil ran him out without scoring.

Mohammad Nabi and teenage wrist spinner Noor Ahmad then sent back Bas de Leede and Saqib Zulfiqar with Logan van Beek dismissed thanks to a smart stumping by wicketkeeper Alikhil.

Sybrand Engelbrecht had made 58 with six fours when he became the fourth run-out of the innings, failing to beat Nabi’s throw from midwicket.

That left the Dutch on 152-8 before they went on to be bowled out after 46.3 overs.

Nabi was the pick of the bowlers with the veteran off-spinner taking 3-28.

“When the pressure is on the batsman you know they will make mistakes and bad calls. So that helped us get the four run-outs,” said Nabi.

Topics: Cricket World Cup 2023 Afghanistan Netherlands

Updated 5 min 5 sec ago
Francesco Bongarrà
  • The deal, signed in Juventus’ home city of Turin, is an agreement for the mutual development of football excellence and new sporting talent in Italy and Saudi Arabia
Updated 5 min 5 sec ago
Francesco Bongarrà

TURIN: A joint program signed on Friday between Juventus FC and the Saudi Future Falcons will have a positive impact on the development of Saudi footballing talent, officials said.

The deal, signed in Juventus’ home city of Turin, is an agreement for the mutual development of football excellence and new sporting talent in Italy and Saudi Arabia.

The agreement was signed by Ghassan Felemban and Romeo Jozak, general director and technical director of the Future Falcons Program — promoted by the Saudi Football Federation as part of the Vision 2030 project — and Juventus President and CEO Gianluca Ferrero and Maurizio Scanavino.

Gianluca Pessotto, head of the Juventus FC youth system, told Arab News that the partnership “could definitely lead to further occasions of cooperation for us.”

Under this partnership, Juventus, one of the oldest and most prestigious Italian football clubs in the Serie A league, will open its doors to young soccer Saudi talents who will be able to attend training sessions in Turin and play in friendly matches.

Young Juventus players will also have the highly formative opportunity to play in international matches.

Training for Saudi technical, administrative and medical staff, who will also be granted access to the Juventus facilities in Turin, and the attendance of Juventus observers and coaches at matches and training sessions of the Future Falcons Program in KSA, are also part of the agreement.

“Our main goal is to allow young promising players in Italy and in Saudi Arabia to develop their skills at the best. I think that Future Falcons is a great project as it focuses on the best young Saudi players,” Pessotto said.

“We want to help develop talent, and combine our knowledge with our partners, from a sporting but also educational point of view,” he said.

Ghassan Felemban expressed his gratitude to Juventus, adding: “This collaboration will have a positive impact on the development of the talents.”

“Our commitment to technical excellence and personal improvement, following the methodology of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, is continuous,” he said.

Juventus FC, the second-oldest Italian soccer club, has won 36 Italian official league titles, 14 Coppa Italia titles and nine Supercoppa Italiana titles, and is the record holder for all these competitions. Juve has also won two Intercontinental Cups, two European Cups/UEFA Champions Leagues, one European Cup Winners’ Cup, a joint national record of three UEFA Cups, two UEFA Super Cups and a joint national record of one UEFA Intertoto Cup.

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia Italy Juventus Green Future Falcons

Updated 10 min 45 sec ago
Arab News
  • Castro hopes for more Mane goals when Al-Nassr face Al-Khaleej in league on Saturday
Updated 10 min 45 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Al-Nassr manager Luis Castro has praised the “natural movement and finishing ability” of Sadio Mane, as his Roshn Saudi League side prepare for an important run of fixtures.

Senegalese striker Mane, who signed from Bayern Munich in the summer, has scored nine times in all competitions for the Riyadh giants this season.

His latest strike was an extra-time winner against Al-Ettifaq, managed by Steven Gerrard, in the quarterfinals of the King’s Cup at Alawwal Park earlier this week.

The goal delighted Castro, who is hoping for more to come as second-placed Al-Nassr get set to face Al-Khaleej on Saturday.

Castro said: “On Tuesday he was on the right side, in the No. 7 position, and the cross came from the left wing, and he moved into the No. 9 position so naturally.

“His movement inside the box is excellent, it’s natural – as is his shooting. He knows how to score. He is a big player for the team.”

The fixtures are coming thick and fast for Al-Nassr before the next international break in the middle of the month.

After the Al-Khaleej match, Mane and his teammates travel to Qatar to face Al-Duhail in the AFC Champions League on Tuesday before heading to Al-Wehda for Saudi league action on Saturday, Nov. 11.

“I have experience of this, I come from a country where we are used to playing every two or three days, so it’s just a matter of always making sure the players get the rest they need and that they are physically and mentally prepared for the next match.

“That for us is Al-Khaleej, and that is our focus,” Castro added.

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia Saudi Pro League Al-Nassr Sadio Mane

Updated 03 November 2023
Andrew Nagy
  • Whether ditching Manchester United for Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr, or PSG for Messi’s Inter Miami, football’s latest generation of supporters are here to be entertained
Updated 03 November 2023
Andrew Nagy

When Cristiano Ronaldo was unveiled by Al-Nassr on Dec. 31, 2022, the Portuguese journalist Pedro Sepuleda reported that the footage received more than 3.5 billion views globally.

It was a sizeable claim in every respect. After all, viewing figures for the FIFA World Cup Final in Qatar less than two weeks earlier had peaked at 1.5 billion. Were we to believe that twice that number were interested in watching “CR7” parade around King Abdullah Sports City than tune in to see Argentina face France for the biggest prize in football?

Well, yes, actually.

How superstar players can affect a club profile

Whether those 3.5 billion views were even close to being accurate or not — and many Reddit threads are devoted to the contrary — you could bet your life that the vast majority had not heard of Al-Nassr Club prior to Ronaldo’s move to Riyadh. Overnight the club’s Instagram figures rocketed from 850,000 to more than 10 million. At time of writing, almost 11 months later, they sit at 20.8 million — more than AC Milan, Newcastle United, Atletico Madrid and many more established UEFA Champions League sides.

This was not an isolated incident of player power on social media.

When Lionel Messi arrived at Inter Miami just seven months later, the five-year-old club saw a boost of more than 10 million Instagram followers. Numbers that made the David Beckham-owned side the most followed MLS team on the platform. It also ensured that they surpassed all NFL, MLB, and NHL clubs to become the fourth most-followed sporting franchise in the US.

Supporting the player, not the club

“I used to be a huge Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo fan when I was younger,” says Hamza Waqar from Dubai. “Then I saw how beautifully this No. 10 named Messi played — as well as Samuel Eto’o — as Barcelona destroyed a solid Man Utd team (in the 2009 Champions League final). After that I started watching more of Barcelona. I became a Messi fan and was truly upset when he left Barcelona as I knew what it meant to him. But I also realized that it was better for him (to leave), as the Barcelona management was becoming toxic.”

Of course, for every fan who finds a club to love via a player they admire, there are others who are simply there for the entertainment.

“I come from The Hague,” says Dutch football journalist Ruben Aartsen, “and the local club is ADO Den Haag, but I’ve never really liked them. My dad wasn’t a loyal one-club fan either, so I didn’t grow up with that pressure of following a certain team. Instead I enjoy watching real ballers like Messi, Luca Modric, Jamal Musiala, Marco Verratti. I like these elegant players who seem like they just go out and have fun.”

Pele and the rise of player power

You can probably chart the modern rise of the individual back to a failed football experiment in the 1970s. While names on the back of shirts had been a fixture in baseball since the 1960s — Chicago White Sox owner, Bill Veeck, wanting his players to be more recognisable to TV viewers — it was adopted by a nascent North American Soccer League, as the money men behind it delivered superstars such as Franz Beckenbauer and Pele in a bid to help the sport thrive in the US.

Despite liberal splashes of razzmatazz, and a peak in popularity around 1977, the experiment bombed and the NASL folded in 1985. But the marketing men took note. When the English First Division became the Premier League just seven years later, player names were proudly emblazoned on the back of each shirt.

If players were now becoming financial drivers to rival their clubs, one man would eventually tip the balance. In the recent Netflix documentary “Beckham” it is claimed that the former England captain’s move from Manchester United to Real Madrid was due largely to his influence in key global markets. No player could compete with David Beckham’s popularity — among football fans and non-fans alike — meaning that his move would be a lucrative success for the Spanish giants, regardless of how things went on the pitch.

As the commodification of football players increased, it was perhaps inevitable that fans would alter their perception of them as well. Rather than be stuck with a club which may or may not be successful, they would now follow the stardust offered by Beckham, Ronaldo, or Messi instead.

“I have affection for lots of teams, but I couldn’t care less if they win or lose,” says Aartsen. “If a player I like scores a hat-trick but his team loses, I am happy. Of course the downside is that I’ve never really experienced that unconditional love for a club, which in a weird way I miss sometimes. Then again, when I see the faces of my friends who support Ajax (the Dutch champions are currently bottom of the Eredivisie), then maybe that’s not such a bad thing.”

The reality of the modern day football fan

“There’s no doubt that changes in technology have meant the very best footballers probably have a following that extends beyond the club, region and nation,” explains Matthew Taylor, professor of history at De Montfort University in the UK. “But, to a degree, the habit to follow star players has always been there. We know that in parts of the northwest of England, many football fans would travel to watch the likes of Tom Finney and Stanley Matthews (in the 1940s and ‘50s) and, as a result, a large number of supporters claimed to be emotionally attached to more than one team.”

While daily arguments rage on X about the requirements for authenticity as a football fan, the fact is that the one-club affiliation rule has always enjoyed a certain degree of flexibility.

“We know that cross-club support was an important part of football culture in parts of England at various times,” continues Taylor. “Before the First World War, it wasn’t unusual for Liverpudlians to watch both Everton and Liverpool on a regular basis; the same was true of the Manchester clubs during the 1950s. This sense of regional solidarity does seem to have declined since the 1960s, with one-club affiliations becoming much more common. But I think it is wrong to assume this has been, and is, always the case.”

Can modern football fans kill club community?

While modern day football has undoubtedly seen a rise in fans that follow the name on the back of the shirt as opposed to the badge on the front, it is unlikely that this will have a major impact on clubs in their role as traditional community heartbeat.

“I think the rootedness of most clubs in the communities out of which they emerged decades ago is more robust than we may think,” says Taylor. “Supporting a player is fine, but the research on transnational football support indicates that most fans from other places identify most of all with the ‘real’ supporters and the ‘real’ place. Many visit when they can, to soak up the ‘authentic’ atmosphere of the club with which they have attached themselves. I think that’s unlikely to disappear easily, even in our modern increasingly globalized and transnational world.”

Away from a club that is connected to you via geography or parental influence, is it so strange for a football fan to simply want to watch their favorite player and enjoy the magic they bring? In that respect, the younger generation of supporters perhaps have a far healthier relationship with the game than many die-hard fans.

“I love Ronaldo because of his dedication, skill and the hard work that he puts into his career and game,” says 11-year-old Shahzain Hussain from Dubai. “I try to learn all his skills and apply them whenever I play a football match for my school … Because of Ronaldo, I still admire Real Madrid but now I follow Al-Nassr Club.”

And, maybe, this is the key. Find what you love and follow it. That might seem like a simplified version of football fandom, but the reality is that that the modern football gatekeepers on social media have made things far more difficult than they perhaps need to be.

When Pele was single-handedly dragging the New York Cosmos through a turgid NASL season, he was asked by the journalist David Hirshey how, even though he was regularly feted by the high and mighty, he never lost his sense of boyish wonder. What was his key to longevity in football?

“I simply stay as a child,” he said. “A child who loves the game.”

Topics: football Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi

Updated 03 November 2023
AFP 
  • Noor Ahmad, 18, is playing his second match of World Cup having shone with 3-49 in win over Pakistan
  • The Dutch, who have beaten South Africa and Bangladesh, bring in Roelof van der Merwe and Saqib Zulfiqar
Updated 03 November 2023
AFP 

LUCKNOW: Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards won the toss and chose to bat first on Friday in a key World Cup clash in Lucknow against Afghanistan, who recalled teenage spinner Noor Ahmad. 

Wrist spinner Ahmad, 18, is playing just his second match of the World Cup having shone with 3-49 in the win over Pakistan. 

He forms part of a four-pronged spin attack alongside Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb Ur Rahman. 

The Dutch, who have beaten South Africa and Bangladesh at the tournament, brought in Roelof van der Merwe and Saqib Zulfiqar for Shariz Ahmad and Vikramjit Singh. 

Afghanistan have three wins so far, over defending champions England, Sri Lanka and Pakistan. 

Victory over the Dutch would take them to eight points, the same as Australia and New Zealand, who currently occupy the semifinal places. 

The Dutch need to win to have any chance of keeping their campaign alive after two victories in six games. 

Afghanistan hold a 7-2 winning advantage over the Dutch in a rivalry which started in 2009. 

Back then, Afghanistan were still a non-Test-playing nation and games with the Netherlands were played in Amsterdam and Rotterdam. 

They didn’t face each other at all for 10 years between 2012 and 2022 as both countries’ cricketing journeys went in dramatically different directions. 

When they resumed matches in Doha last year Afghanistan swept to a 3-0 series victory. 

Teams 

Netherlands: Max O’Dowd, Wesley Barresi, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards (capt/wkt), Bas de Leede, Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren 

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil (wkt) Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi 

Topics: World Cup 2023 Cricket World Cup 2023

