LONDON: The Saudi Pro League season is getting into its stride after five games, with champions Al -Nassr’s 100 percent record over following a 2-1 loss against Al-Ittihad, while Al-Hilal kept their perfect run going to go top.

Here are five things we learned from the latest round of action.

One comeback too far for Ange Postecoglou

Al-Nassr have shown this season that they do not know when they are beaten. That is the mark of champions, but it did not happen this time as they lost 2-1 at Al-Ittihad.

After starting the season with four straight wins, it was a strange feeling. Even when Al-Ittihad took a two-goal lead, there was never a sense that the game was over, especially as both were scored in the first quarter. When Angelo pulled one back before the break, the visiting supporters started to get excited.

There were chances in the second half as Al-Nassr played well. Cristiano Ronaldo came close and then, in the final moments, Sadio Mane had the best opportunity of all, running through on goal only for the Senegalese star to see his shot bounce back off Predrag Rajkovic.

So, the comeback never came and now it is time for coach Postecoglou to show that his team can bounce back from defeat and, with Al-Hilal looking so good, there may not be room for many more slips.

Al-Ahli win but all is not well

Al-Ahli thrashed Al-Riyadh 5-0 to get back to winning ways but all is not well by the Red Sea.

You do not often hear players and coach come out after such a big win to criticize the fans but the supporters are not happy. Successive defeats at the hands of Al-Kholood and Al-Hilal did not help but the dissatisfaction goes back further.

Preparations for the new season were not helped by the sudden departure of successful head coach Matthias Jaissle to Newcastle. His successor, Marino Pusic, was not seen as being of the same quality or stature.

Something similar can be said for the players too. Former Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessie left to be replaced by the little-known Artem Bondarenko and the Ukrainian was booed by fans in the win, prompting pushback from teammates and coach.

WIth Al-Hilal spending big in the transfer market and Al-Ahli not doing so, the mood is not what you would expect at a club that successfully defended its Asian title just a few months ago.

Al-Hilal look ominous

Just days after defeating Al-Ahli 3-0, Al-Hilal dispatched Al-Shabab 2-0 to make it five wins out of five. It was not a game that will live too long in the memory but the kind of routine win that all potential champions need to be able to deliver.

Many eyes were on the recently recruited stars from the English Premier League: Gabriel Martinelli, who was making his debut, and Ollie Watkins, playing in only his second game. Neither managed to get on the scoresheet or make a huge difference but when there is such strength in depth, it does not really matter.

After five games, Al-Hilal have 15 points and have scored 17 goals. What is perhaps most ominous for the rest of the league is that this really could have been a much bigger win as the Blues wasted chance after chance. If they do find their shooting boots then Al-Hilal are going to take some stopping.

Al-Ittihad have a star in Ilenikhena

After Al-Ittihad defeated Al-Nassr 2-1, Ange Postecoglou, the coach of the losing team, said that the hosts only played for 15 minutes. That was a bit mean-spirited but, even if true, that is all you need when there is a striker like George Ilenikhena.

The Nigerian, signed from AS Monaco earlier this year, is just 20 and has all the attributes to become a star in the league. Fast, powerful and athletic, he certainly knows where the goal is, as he demonstrated with both the goals he scored early in the game. He is a handful for any defence.

This season, he has already scored five goals in the league and cup. Al-Ittihad do not look to have quite settled under new coach Jens Wissing yet but have already defeated Al-Qadsiah and now Al-Nassr. This season is already looking better than the last.

Al-Qadsiah clinical as title race takes shape

Al-Qadsiah will be very happy to have won 2-0 at Diriyah, the newly promoted team that had adapted well to life in the top flight. It was a tight clash that could have gone either way. In the end, Qadsiah were just a little more clinical in front of goal with Julian Quinones and Mateo Retegui making the difference.

The title race is already taking on some shape. It would not be a surprise if the top five from last season ended up as the top five this time around. Other teams are looking solid, such as Neom, Ettifaq and Al-Kholood, but breaking into the top five is going to be tough.