UAE warns against regional spillover from Gaza war

DUBAI: The UAE warned on Friday against the risk of a regional spillover from the Israel-Hamas fighting in Gaza, highlighting its efforts to secure an “immediate and full” humanitarian ceasefire to facilitate aid.
Speaking at the World Policy Conference in Abu Dhabi, Noura Al-Kaabi, the UAE minister of state at the ministry of foreign affairs, said it was important to look at the war within the broader context of the rising geopolitical challenges and the underlying issue of terrorism.
“As we continue working to stop this war, we cannot ignore the wider context and the necessity to turn down the regional temperature that is approaching a boiling point.”
She warned, “The risk of regional spillover and further escalation is real, as is the risk that extremist groups will take advantage of the situation to advance ideologies that will keep us locked in cycles of violence.”
Al-Kaabi urged the international community to use “all available tools and wisdom acquired through the often-painful lessons” as a drive to overcome extremism.
She called for “strong diplomacy and cooperation” amid the rising geopolitical tensions, stressing that the war in Palestine was a result of “decades-long failure to make progress toward a political horizon that ends the occupation and brings peace for the Palestinians and Israeli alike.”
The UAE normalized ties with Israel under the 2020 Abraham Accords.
On the country’s humanitarian efforts in Gaza, Al-Kaabi said the country was “working relentlessly to reach an immediate and full humanitarian ceasefire so lifesaving aid could be delivered to the Gaza Strip.”
On Thursday, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed ordered the treatment of 1,000 injured Palestinians children in the country’s hospitals.
Al-Kaabi called for the protection of civilians, adding that “every effort must be made to protect civilians and immediately put an end to this conflict.”
She pointed to the increased polarization that the United Nations Security Council has been lately witnessing.
“To overcome this issue, reform and renewal are needed for the UN. Still, there is no viable alternative to the UN for achieving cooperation though our shared values that define our shared humanity,” said Al Kaabi.
Israel has relentlessly bombed Gaza following an attack by Hamas militants on Oct. 7, killing at least 9,601 people, including 3,760 children, in the besieged enclave that houses 2.3 million people.
The bloody war has sparked outrage among Arab states, prompting Bahrain and Jordan to recall their ambassadors from Israel.
UAE warns against regional spillover from Gaza war
https://arab.news/gzhgq
UAE warns against regional spillover from Gaza war
- Noura Al-Kaabi called for ‘strong diplomacy and cooperation’ amid the rising geopolitical tensions
- UAE working to reach immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza
DUBAI: The UAE warned on Friday against the risk of a regional spillover from the Israel-Hamas fighting in Gaza, highlighting its efforts to secure an “immediate and full” humanitarian ceasefire to facilitate aid.