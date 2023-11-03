Saudi Food and Drug Authority CEO attends opening of World Food India 2023 expo

NEW DELHI: The CEO of the Saudi Food and Drug Authority, Dr. Hisham bin Saad Al-Jadhaie, took part on Friday in the opening of the World Food India 2023 conference organized by the Indian Ministry of Food Processing Industries in partnership with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry.
Held in New Delhi between Nov. 3-5, the event was inaugurated by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Al-Jadhaie met regulatory, industry and investment authority officials on the sidelines of the exhibition. He also viewed prominent pavilions at the event, which brings together more than 1,000 companies. The expo offers investment and cooperation opportunities in food processing, technology, manufacturing, supply chains, logistics services and retail.
Final crescent installed on Grand Mosque’s minarets
Updated 11 sec ago
Tareq Al-Thaqafi
MAKKAH: The General Authority for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque recently completed the installation of the 13th and final crescent on the minarets of the Grand Mosque in Makkah.
The structure was hoisted into place on the minaret of Bab Al-Fath as part of a major building expansion program at the holy site.
More than 9 meters tall and with a base width of 2 meters, the crescents are made from carbon fiber and adorned with engraved glass, with iron internal structures for longevity and stability.
Specialized equipment was used to carry out the engineering works.
The building expansion project features architectural designs including high ceilings and spacious terraces covered with marble and engraved glass. Arabesque lines, inspired by Qur’anic texts and intricate patterns, complement the overall aesthetic of the Grand Mosque.
Geometric motifs embody a pure architectural style, emphasizing abstraction, and have been used extensively on walls, domes, and artifacts, including those made of copper, glass, ceramics, and marble.
1st contemporary art museum inaugurated in Riyadh with Argentinian Bienalsur show
This space ‘serves the idea that there are concrete roots and forms of innovation here’
Updated 8 min 53 sec ago
Nada Alturki
RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Culture on Tuesday inaugurated the Museum of Contemporary Art (SAMoCA), in Riyadh’s JAX district.
The museum in JAX, displaying a permanent art collection, is integrated with another in Diriyah which will present three temporary exhibitions every year along with cultural and artistic events.
Featured Saudi artist, Saeed Gebaan, told Arab News: “This is a great and essential step that we needed to take.
“We have older contemporary works by older generations of artists and this space serves the idea that there are concrete roots and forms of innovation here that visitors can experience from all over the world.”
The first collection on display is part of the traveling Bienalsur, the International Contemporary Art Biennial of South America, under the theme “Imagine: Dreams, Utopias, Fantasies,” which launched in July 2022, in the Argentine capital Buenos Aires.
It includes creative works by more than 400 artists from 27 countries, including 10 from Saudi Arabia.
Gebaan said: “When they told me the work was selected to showcase in Riyadh, I was ecstatic because we want to present works here in the country to get people excited to come and see the creativity in the region.”
In Gebaan’s kinetic installation “Soul,” audiences can see a slate of sand slowly bubbling up and almost freezing until it animates once again. Combining science and human nature, the work questions visual contradictions and dimensions of existence.
When experiencing the piece, Gebaan hoped audiences would “question the work and witness an element change completely and then come back to its original form. It’s an odd thing to witness.”
Saudi-Syrian artist Hatem Al-Ahmad channeled his multidisciplinary practice into, “To Speak in Synergy.” The video installation shows a filmed performance of 11 volunteer community members in Abha — where the artist lives — painting juniper trees with copper sulphate calcium, used for plant preservation and disease prevention.
The performance was an act of collective action to proactively acknowledge and address the ongoing destruction of the world’s ecosystems.
Al-Ahmad said: “It’s a hope for healing. We’re experiencing a field that’s growing so proficiently and with a high level of expertise, it feels that all the elements of this show, how it started and what it came to be, reflects the full picture of the art scene in such an optimistic and positive way.”
Shahd Youssef’s artwork “Great Smog” poses a possible solution to air pollution inspired by London’s weather conditions that left the English capital in a blanket of lethal fog, killing 12,000 people in 1952. It ultimately led the British government to pass the Clean Air Act in 1956.
Pieces of processed charcoal-like material coated with biochar are plastered on a section of the white walls of the exhibition space. The material actively reduces CO2 in the atmosphere.
With a psychology background, Youssef derived the ideas behind her work from human suffering, global issues, and the effects of human activity on the environment.
She said: “I also focus on the concept of finding solutions within the cause itself; here, the same material was hazardous, but it can also be used in alternative ways to combat that.”
The work is displayed for the first time in Riyadh. “I’m so grateful and happy for it to be here,” she added.
In a move to promote contemporary art and empower artists in the Kingdom, the SAMoCA will become a platform for promoting best contemporary artistic practices and works by local and international artists.
The exhibition will run until Dec. 31 in JAX and is part of the country’s ongoing initiatives to enhance quality of life and promote international cultural exchange. Tickets are available via the ministry’s Discover Culture page at https://dc.moc.gov.sa/home/event-tickets/51/bienalsur/
We can’t turn a blind eye to what happens in Gaza: Indonesian ambassador
Last month’s ASEAN-GCC Summit was a historic achievement, says Ahmad
Updated 17 min 8 sec ago
Rashid Hassan
RIYADH: The people of Palestine matter and the focus should be on civilians dying from Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, says Abdul Aziz Ahmad, the ambassador of Indonesia to Saudi Arabia.
Speaking at a reception at the Indonesian Embassy to commemorate the country’s 78th Independence Day, he said: “Although we are celebrating the progress and advancement of our nations’ bilateral relations, we could not turn a blind eye to what happens to our brothers and sisters in Gaza, Palestine.
“Indonesia has urged the cessation of violence in order to provide secure and open humanitarian access for international assistance to enter into Gaza.
“By the time this message is delivered, I wish to announce that Indonesia has prepared for a humanitarian assistance mission to deliver basic sustenance and medicine for those civilians in need in Gaza.”
The ambassador added: “Indonesia also remains vigilant to support the two-state solution based on the principle of international law and relevant United Nations resolution for everlasting peace in Palestine.”
Ahmad noted that the recent ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations)-GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) Summit marked a historic achievement.
He said: “On behalf of the government of Indonesia, I would like to convey utmost gratitude to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the prime minister, and the government of Saudi Arabia for the success and excellent arrangement of the ASEAN-GCC Summit on Oct. 20.
“There have been many positive outcomes from the bilateral meeting between Indonesia and Saudi Arabia on Oct. 19. Various topics ranging from trade and investment, tourism, culture, Hajj, halal products, sports, and foreign affairs were discussed during the meeting.”
Four memorandums of understanding to strengthen cooperation between the two countries were signed on the sidelines of the meeting: the establishment of the Supreme Coordination Council, one regarding halal products, another on sports and youth, and one relating to a technical cooperation program aimed at standardization of agencies within the two countries.
Ahmad added: “The Supreme Coordination Council will be the highest bilateral mechanism between the two countries and will be co-chaired by President Joko Widodo and the crown prince.
“The ASEAN-GCC Summit has indeed marked a historic achievement and has elevated the level of cooperation between the two regions (to a level) where all leaders of ASEAN and GCC agreed to hold the summit every two years.
“The next ASEAN-GCC summit is scheduled to be held in Malaysia in 2025. Positive outcomes were made during the summit, where the two sides agreed to strengthen cooperation under the ASEAN-GCC Framework of Cooperation (2024-2028) in the field of trade and investment, tourism, agriculture, connectivity, culture, information, and education.”
He added: “I would like to convey my utmost appreciation to King Salman and the crown prince for their wisdom so that the cordial and friendly relations between Indonesia and Saudi Arabia are well preserved.
“(I also) convey my heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to all government officials and people of Saudi Arabia for their assistance and support to all Indonesians living in Saudi Arabia.”
Prince Faisal bin Farhan, China’s FM Wang Yi discuss Gaza crisis
Prince Faisal bin Farhan thanked Wang Yi for China's support for the UN resolution issued last Friday
Updated 03 November 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: The Saudi foreign minister and his Chinese counterpart held talks over the phone on Friday, the Kingdom's foreign ministry said.
During their call, Prince Faisal bin Farhan thanked Wang Yi for China's support for the UN resolution issued last Friday, which called for an immediate cease-fire in the Gaza Strip and for an urgent humanitarian truce amid Israel's war with Hamas.
According to the foreign ministry, Prince Faisal and Wang discussed the ongoing situation in the Palestinian enclave and the increasing threat to life of civilians.
They also agreed on the need for the international community to fulfil its responsibility to bring an end to all military action in Gaza and return the two sides to a path of just and comprehensive peace, the ministry said.
Prince Faisal and Wang also discussed Saudi-Chinese relations, the ministry added.
Dhahran’s inspiring Tanween exhibition explores power of scale
Updated 03 November 2023
Dhai Al-Muatiri
DHAHRAN: The Routes to Roots exhibition at Tanween, Ithra’s famed creativity conference, is hosting leading designers from around the world in a bid to promote a sustainable future.
Under the theme “Scale,” Tanween is being held by Ithra at its Dhahran headquarters from Nov 1-4.
The Routes to Roots exhibition, which is held in partnership with Milan-based Isola, is the first curated digital platform dedicated to international emerging designers and independent design studios, with a focus on innovation, sustainability and biomaterials.
The event at Tanween displays a collection of forward-looking projects from Isola’s global design community.
The selected designers come from more than 16 countries, and their exhibited projects highlight an eco-conscious approach to design, integrating biomaterials, natural resources, household and industrial waste, and blending traditional methods with innovation to craft contemporary design pieces.
“As a design student myself, I dreamed about traveling the world to see contemporary art and design pieces, and to have the work of brilliant designers exhibited here in my hometown makes it emotional and happy,” said Noor Al-Hamed, a visitor at the exhibition.
She added: “Dhahran, as most Saudi art students believe, is becoming a global hub for young creative designers, with Ithra enabling young designers to showcase their innovation at Tanween.”
The exhibition includes art projects by emerging talents from Japan, Portugal, France, Italy, India, Estonia, South Korea, the US and more.
It also enables designers to hold live performances and share their techniques and crafts with visitors at Tanween.
On the second day of the exhibition, Portuguese designer Nicolau dos Santos and French-Italian art director Stephanie Blanchard, the designers of Iammi studio, held a live demo to teach visitors how to handcraft cloud seatings, an exhibited design that captured the attention of many at Tanween.
The cloud seatings were made by moulding entire blocks of Ecofoam sourced by Italian startup Re-mat, which gives new life to discarded mattresses.
Once completed, the seating is coated with water-based elastic varnish to make it durable, washable and biodegradable.
“In using this coating, we are increasing the longevity of the cloud seating, and still committing to an environmentally safe approach,” said dos Santos.
The Routes to Roots exhibition is one of four exhibitions held at Ithra as part of Tanween.
Since 2018, the event has brought together innovators and creatives with leading experts, encouraging knowledge exchange and redefining creativity in a changing world.