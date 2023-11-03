You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi PropTech Summit: A Global Real Estate Tech Showcase

Saudi PropTech Summit: A Global Real Estate Tech Showcase

Majid bin Abdullah Al-Hogail. (SPA)
Majid bin Abdullah Al-Hogail. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pxasy

Updated 37 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi PropTech Summit: A Global Real Estate Tech Showcase

Majid bin Abdullah Al-Hogail. (SPA)
  • The authority underlined that the key goal of the conference is to advance knowledge in the domain of real estate technology within the Saudi market and bolster investments in this sector
Updated 37 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

RIYADH: The inaugural Saudi PropTech Summit is set to commence next Monday in Riyadh, the Saudi Press Agency has reported.

The event, taking place over two days, will be inaugurated by Majid bin Abdullah Al-Hogail, the minister of municipal and rural affairs and housing, who is also chairman of the Saudi Real Estate Authority.

Saudi PropTech is organized by the authority and is poised to serve as a platform for exhibiting cutting-edge technological advancements in the realm of real estate. The event promises valuable insights drawn from industry beneficiaries, engaging dialogues, and interactive workshops with the participation of over 25 speakers from 20 different countries. Additionally, a real estate tech exhibition featuring local and international real estate and technology companies will be a highlight of the event.

The authority underlined that the key goal of the conference is to advance knowledge in the domain of real estate technology within the Saudi market and bolster investments in this sector.

FASTFACTS

• The summit will bring together a diverse array of participants, including specialists, and experts in proptech, investors, and real estate service providers, with the participation of startups in the real estate and technology sectors.

• The event will serve as a platform for attracting the latest international technological practices and experiences in the real estate sector.

The summit will bring together a diverse array of participants, including specialists, and experts in proptech, investors, and real estate service providers, with the participation of startups in the real estate and technology sectors. Furthermore, the event will serve as a platform for attracting the latest international technological practices and experiences in the real estate sector. It will offer the opportunity to showcase and leverage these practices within the Saudi market through partnership agreements among stakeholders in the field.

The conference will delve into crucial topics, most notably the technological ecosystem of real estate, government entities responsible for regulating the real estate sector, support for startups, real estate developers, proptech platforms, pioneering investment companies, and business accelerators.

Important themes are set to be discussed during the event. These include the role of technology in shaping public policies, the digital transformation of the real estate sector in Saudi Arabia, the digital infrastructure of the Kingdom, and the future outlook for the real estate sector.

Moreover, the conference will explore urban environment innovations, the influence of smart city development on the real estate sector through information and decision-making mechanisms, and real estate technology solutions and their need in building the cities of the future.

To participate in the conference and gain access to the accompanying exhibition, interested entities and individuals can register via the dedicated PropTech Saudi website at https://l.linklyhq.com/l/1uHWI.

 

Topics: Saudi PropTech Summit Saudi Real Estate Authority

Related

Saudi real estate price index up 0.7% in Q3: GASTAT report 
Business & Economy
Saudi real estate price index up 0.7% in Q3: GASTAT report 
Saudi Real Estate Development Fund inks deal with Al-Rajhi Bank to spur homeownership
Business & Economy
Saudi Real Estate Development Fund inks deal with Al-Rajhi Bank to spur homeownership

Final crescent installed on Grand Mosque’s minarets

Final crescent installed on Grand Mosque’s minarets
Updated 38 min 57 sec ago
Tareq Al-Thaqafi
Follow

Final crescent installed on Grand Mosque’s minarets

Final crescent installed on Grand Mosque’s minarets
Updated 38 min 57 sec ago
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: The General Authority for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque recently completed the installation of the 13th and final crescent on the minarets of the Grand Mosque in Makkah.

The structure was hoisted into place on the minaret of Bab Al-Fath as part of a major building expansion program at the holy site.

More than 9 meters tall and with a base width of 2 meters, the crescents are made from carbon fiber and adorned with engraved glass, with iron internal structures for longevity and stability.

The structure was hoisted into place on the minaret of Bab Al-Fath as part of a major building expansion program at the holy site. (Supplied)

Specialized equipment was used to carry out the engineering works.

The building expansion project features architectural designs including high ceilings and spacious terraces covered with marble and engraved glass. Arabesque lines, inspired by Qur’anic texts and intricate patterns, complement the overall aesthetic of the Grand Mosque.

Geometric motifs embody a pure architectural style, emphasizing abstraction, and have been used extensively on walls, domes, and artifacts, including those made of copper, glass, ceramics, and marble.

 

Topics: MAKKAH GRAND MOSQUE General Authority for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque

Related

A “guidance robot” has been developed to assist pilgrims and Umrah performers in understanding rituals and fatwas. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia
Grand Mosque employs ‘guidance robot’ for fatwa inquiries
First day of Umrah season welcomes worshippers to Grand Mosque
Saudi Arabia
First day of Umrah season welcomes worshippers to Grand Mosque

1st contemporary art museum inaugurated in Riyadh with Argentinian Bienalsur show

1st contemporary art museum inaugurated in Riyadh with Argentinian Bienalsur show
Updated 30 min 18 sec ago
Nada Alturki
Follow

1st contemporary art museum inaugurated in Riyadh with Argentinian Bienalsur show

1st contemporary art museum inaugurated in Riyadh with Argentinian Bienalsur show
  • This space ‘serves the idea that there are concrete roots and forms of innovation here’
Updated 30 min 18 sec ago
Nada Alturki

RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Culture on Tuesday inaugurated the Museum of Contemporary Art (SAMoCA), in Riyadh’s JAX district.

The museum in JAX, displaying a permanent art collection, is integrated with another in Diriyah which will present three temporary exhibitions every year along with cultural and artistic events.

Featured Saudi artist, Saeed Gebaan, told Arab News: “This is a great and essential step that we needed to take.

In a move to promote contemporary art and empower artists in the Kingdom, the SAMoCA will become a platform for promoting best contemporary artistic practices and works by local and international artists. (Supplied)

“We have older contemporary works by older generations of artists and this space serves the idea that there are concrete roots and forms of innovation here that visitors can experience from all over the world.”

The first collection on display is part of the traveling Bienalsur, the International Contemporary Art Biennial of South America, under the theme “Imagine: Dreams, Utopias, Fantasies,” which launched in July 2022, in the Argentine capital Buenos Aires.

We have older contemporary works by older generations of artists and this space serves the idea that there are concrete roots and forms of innovation here that visitors can experience from all over the world.

Saeed Gebaan, Saudi artist

It includes creative works by more than 400 artists from 27 countries, including 10 from Saudi Arabia.

Gebaan said: “When they told me the work was selected to showcase in Riyadh, I was ecstatic because we want to present works here in the country to get people excited to come and see the creativity in the region.”

In a move to promote contemporary art and empower artists in the Kingdom, the SAMoCA will become a platform for promoting best contemporary artistic practices and works by local and international artists. (Supplied)

In Gebaan’s kinetic installation “Soul,” audiences can see a slate of sand slowly bubbling up and almost freezing until it animates once again. Combining science and human nature, the work questions visual contradictions and dimensions of existence.

When experiencing the piece, Gebaan hoped audiences would “question the work and witness an element change completely and then come back to its original form. It’s an odd thing to witness.”

We’re experiencing a field that’s growing so proficiently and with a high level of expertise, it feels that all the elements of this show, how it started and what it came to be, reflects the full picture of the art scene in such an optimistic and positive way.

Hatem Al-Ahmad, Saudi-Syrian artist

Saudi-Syrian artist Hatem Al-Ahmad channeled his multidisciplinary practice into, “To Speak in Synergy.” The video installation shows a filmed performance of 11 volunteer community members in Abha — where the artist lives — painting juniper trees with copper sulphate calcium, used for plant preservation and disease prevention.

The performance was an act of collective action to proactively acknowledge and address the ongoing destruction of the world’s ecosystems.

In a move to promote contemporary art and empower artists in the Kingdom, the SAMoCA will become a platform for promoting best contemporary artistic practices and works by local and international artists. (Supplied)

Al-Ahmad said: “It’s a hope for healing. We’re experiencing a field that’s growing so proficiently and with a high level of expertise, it feels that all the elements of this show, how it started and what it came to be, reflects the full picture of the art scene in such an optimistic and positive way.”

Shahd Youssef’s artwork “Great Smog” poses a possible solution to air pollution inspired by London’s weather conditions that left the English capital in a blanket of lethal fog, killing 12,000 people in 1952. It ultimately led the British government to pass the Clean Air Act in 1956.

In a move to promote contemporary art and empower artists in the Kingdom, the SAMoCA will become a platform for promoting best contemporary artistic practices and works by local and international artists. (Supplied)

Pieces of processed charcoal-like material coated with biochar are plastered on a section of the white walls of the exhibition space. The material actively reduces CO2 in the atmosphere.

With a psychology background, Youssef derived the ideas behind her work from human suffering, global issues, and the effects of human activity on the environment.

She said: “I also focus on the concept of finding solutions within the cause itself; here, the same material was hazardous, but it can also be used in alternative ways to combat that.”

The work is displayed for the first time in Riyadh. “I’m so grateful and happy for it to be here,” she added.

In a move to promote contemporary art and empower artists in the Kingdom, the SAMoCA will become a platform for promoting best contemporary artistic practices and works by local and international artists.

The exhibition will run until Dec. 31 in JAX and is part of the country’s ongoing initiatives to enhance quality of life and promote international cultural exchange. Tickets are available via the ministry’s Discover Culture page at https://dc.moc.gov.sa/home/event-tickets/51/bienalsur/

 

 

Topics: Argentinian Bienalsur

Related

Deal signed for contemporary art museum in AlUla after Saudi and French culture ministers meet
Saudi Arabia
Deal signed for contemporary art museum in AlUla after Saudi and French culture ministers meet
Designer Kawthar Al-Horaish’s contemporary Saudi label goes on show in New York 
Lifestyle
Designer Kawthar Al-Horaish’s contemporary Saudi label goes on show in New York 

We can’t turn a blind eye to what happens in Gaza: Indonesian ambassador

We can’t turn a blind eye to what happens in Gaza: Indonesian ambassador
Updated 55 min 54 sec ago
Rashid Hassan
Follow

We can’t turn a blind eye to what happens in Gaza: Indonesian ambassador

We can’t turn a blind eye to what happens in Gaza: Indonesian ambassador
  • Last month’s ASEAN-GCC Summit was a historic achievement, says Ahmad
Updated 55 min 54 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: The people of Palestine matter and the focus should be on civilians dying from Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, says Abdul Aziz Ahmad, the ambassador of Indonesia to Saudi Arabia.

Speaking at a reception at the Indonesian Embassy to commemorate the country’s 78th Independence Day, he said: “Although we are celebrating the progress and advancement of our nations’ bilateral relations, we could not turn a blind eye to what happens to our brothers and sisters in Gaza, Palestine.

“Indonesia has urged the cessation of violence in order to provide secure and open humanitarian access for international assistance to enter into Gaza.

“By the time this message is delivered, I wish to announce that Indonesia has prepared for a humanitarian assistance mission to deliver basic sustenance and medicine for those civilians in need in Gaza.”

The ambassador added: “Indonesia also remains vigilant to support the two-state solution based on the principle of international law and relevant United Nations resolution for everlasting peace in Palestine.”

Ahmad noted that the recent ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations)-GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) Summit marked a historic achievement.

He said: “On behalf of the government of Indonesia, I would like to convey utmost gratitude to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the prime minister, and the government of Saudi Arabia for the success and excellent arrangement of the ASEAN-GCC Summit on Oct. 20.

“There have been many positive outcomes from the bilateral meeting between Indonesia and Saudi Arabia on Oct. 19. Various topics ranging from trade and investment, tourism, culture, Hajj, halal products, sports, and foreign affairs were discussed during the meeting.”

Four memorandums of understanding to strengthen cooperation between the two countries were signed on the sidelines of the meeting: the establishment of the Supreme Coordination Council, one regarding halal products, another on sports and youth, and one relating to a technical cooperation program aimed at standardization of agencies within the two countries.

Ahmad added: “The Supreme Coordination Council will be the highest bilateral mechanism between the two countries and will be co-chaired by President Joko Widodo and the crown prince.

“The ASEAN-GCC Summit has indeed marked a historic achievement and has elevated the level of cooperation between the two regions (to a level) where all leaders of ASEAN and GCC agreed to hold the summit every two years.

“The next ASEAN-GCC summit is scheduled to be held in Malaysia in 2025. Positive outcomes were made during the summit, where the two sides agreed to strengthen cooperation under the ASEAN-GCC Framework of Cooperation (2024-2028) in the field of trade and investment, tourism, agriculture, connectivity, culture, information, and education.”

He added: “I would like to convey my utmost appreciation to King Salman and the crown prince for their wisdom so that the cordial and friendly relations between Indonesia and Saudi Arabia are well preserved.

“(I also) convey my heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to all government officials and people of Saudi Arabia for their assistance and support to all Indonesians living in Saudi Arabia.”

Topics: War on Gaza Palestine Israel Hamas Gaza Indonesia

Related

First Indonesians leave Gaza after difficulties to ensure safe passage
World
First Indonesians leave Gaza after difficulties to ensure safe passage
Indonesians observe November as Palestine Solidarity Month
World
Indonesians observe November as Palestine Solidarity Month

Saudi Food and Drug Authority CEO attends opening of World Food India 2023 expo

Dr. Hisham bin Saad Al-Jadhaie met regulatory, industry and investment authority officials on the sidelines of the exhibition. (
Dr. Hisham bin Saad Al-Jadhaie met regulatory, industry and investment authority officials on the sidelines of the exhibition. (
Updated 4 min 46 sec ago
SPA
Follow

Saudi Food and Drug Authority CEO attends opening of World Food India 2023 expo

Dr. Hisham bin Saad Al-Jadhaie met regulatory, industry and investment authority officials on the sidelines of the exhibition. (
  • The expo offers investment and cooperation opportunities in food processing, technology, manufacturing, supply chains, logistics services and retail
Updated 4 min 46 sec ago
SPA

NEW DELHI: The CEO of the Saudi Food and Drug Authority, Dr. Hisham bin Saad Al-Jadhaie, took part on Friday in the opening of the World Food India 2023 conference organized by the Indian Ministry of Food Processing Industries in partnership with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry.

Held in New Delhi between Nov. 3-5, the event was inaugurated by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Al-Jadhaie met regulatory, industry and investment authority officials on the sidelines of the exhibition. He also viewed prominent pavilions at the event, which brings together more than 1,000 companies. The expo offers investment and cooperation opportunities in food processing, technology, manufacturing, supply chains, logistics services and retail.

 

Topics: Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) World Food India 2023

Related

Saudi Food and Drug Authority chief meets with Polish trade delegation
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Food and Drug Authority chief meets with Polish trade delegation
Saudi Food Industries Polytechnic signs deal with Leha group to raise localization rate 
Business & Economy
Saudi Food Industries Polytechnic signs deal with Leha group to raise localization rate 

Jazan University holds exhibition of graduation projects

Graduation Projects Exhibition at Jazan University's College of Engineering featured 35 student projects. (SPA)
Graduation Projects Exhibition at Jazan University's College of Engineering featured 35 student projects. (SPA)
Updated 18 sec ago
SPA
Follow

Jazan University holds exhibition of graduation projects

Graduation Projects Exhibition at Jazan University's College of Engineering featured 35 student projects. (SPA)
  • Dr. Abdul Ilah bin Mamdouh said the projects covered six departments and fields — mechanical, electrical, industrial, chemical, civil engineering, and architecture
Updated 18 sec ago
SPA

JAZAN: The Graduation Projects Exhibition at Jazan University’s College of Engineering boasted 35 student initiatives which aimed to find innovative solutions for tough challenges.

Dr. Abdul Ilah bin Mamdouh, vice dean of the engineering college, said the event had seen significant competition between students to exhibit their ideas, showcase their achievements, and practice the knowledge and skills they had acquired through their studies.

He added that the projects covered six departments and fields — mechanical, electrical, industrial, chemical, civil engineering, and architecture.

Outstanding projects were recognized and they covered the application of the lean manufacturing method; the production of cardboard boxes; the use of engineering principles; the design and implementation of a smart energy meter using the Global System for Mobile Communications; and the implementation of a smart irrigation system based on the internet of things, among other ideas.

 

Topics: Jazan University

Related

Jazan University plays key role in developing region
Saudi Arabia
Jazan University plays key role in developing region
Jazan University undergoes SR3bn expansion
Saudi Arabia
Jazan University undergoes SR3bn expansion

Latest updates

Saudi PropTech Summit: A Global Real Estate Tech Showcase
Majid bin Abdullah Al-Hogail. (SPA)
STC is most valuable Saudi and Emirati brand, Kantar report finds
STC is most valuable Saudi and Emirati brand, Kantar report finds
Final crescent installed on Grand Mosque’s minarets
Final crescent installed on Grand Mosque’s minarets
1st contemporary art museum inaugurated in Riyadh with Argentinian Bienalsur show
1st contemporary art museum inaugurated in Riyadh with Argentinian Bienalsur show
We can’t turn a blind eye to what happens in Gaza: Indonesian ambassador
We can’t turn a blind eye to what happens in Gaza: Indonesian ambassador

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.