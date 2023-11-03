Saudi PropTech Summit: A Global Real Estate Tech Showcase

RIYADH: The inaugural Saudi PropTech Summit is set to commence next Monday in Riyadh, the Saudi Press Agency has reported.
The event, taking place over two days, will be inaugurated by Majid bin Abdullah Al-Hogail, the minister of municipal and rural affairs and housing, who is also chairman of the Saudi Real Estate Authority.
Saudi PropTech is organized by the authority and is poised to serve as a platform for exhibiting cutting-edge technological advancements in the realm of real estate. The event promises valuable insights drawn from industry beneficiaries, engaging dialogues, and interactive workshops with the participation of over 25 speakers from 20 different countries. Additionally, a real estate tech exhibition featuring local and international real estate and technology companies will be a highlight of the event.
The authority underlined that the key goal of the conference is to advance knowledge in the domain of real estate technology within the Saudi market and bolster investments in this sector.
FASTFACTS
• The summit will bring together a diverse array of participants, including specialists, and experts in proptech, investors, and real estate service providers, with the participation of startups in the real estate and technology sectors.
• The event will serve as a platform for attracting the latest international technological practices and experiences in the real estate sector.
The summit will bring together a diverse array of participants, including specialists, and experts in proptech, investors, and real estate service providers, with the participation of startups in the real estate and technology sectors. Furthermore, the event will serve as a platform for attracting the latest international technological practices and experiences in the real estate sector. It will offer the opportunity to showcase and leverage these practices within the Saudi market through partnership agreements among stakeholders in the field.
The conference will delve into crucial topics, most notably the technological ecosystem of real estate, government entities responsible for regulating the real estate sector, support for startups, real estate developers, proptech platforms, pioneering investment companies, and business accelerators.
Important themes are set to be discussed during the event. These include the role of technology in shaping public policies, the digital transformation of the real estate sector in Saudi Arabia, the digital infrastructure of the Kingdom, and the future outlook for the real estate sector.
Moreover, the conference will explore urban environment innovations, the influence of smart city development on the real estate sector through information and decision-making mechanisms, and real estate technology solutions and their need in building the cities of the future.
To participate in the conference and gain access to the accompanying exhibition, interested entities and individuals can register via the dedicated PropTech Saudi website at https://l.linklyhq.com/l/1uHWI.