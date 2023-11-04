KSrelief official meets UN representative Virginia Gamba

Hits from iconic musicals light up Riyadh’s opera festival
'The opportunity of a lifetime I’ve been waiting for,’ says British singer Eurielle
Updated 04 November 2023
Sulafa Alkhunaizi
RIYADH: The second International Opera Festival concluded with visitors captivated by the three-day musical performances held on Nov. 2-4 at the Red Theatre at Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University in Riyadh.
Hosted by the Music Commission, the festival featured the British National Symphony Orchestra and a series of nightly performances by international musicians.
During the festival’s second night, singer-songwriter Eurielle enchanted the audience with a complete set of music inspired by fantasy and love.
She told Arab News that performing her entire set of music for the first time was “the opportunity of a lifetime I’ve been waiting for.
“I’m feeling absolutely amazing. I’m on Cloud Nine. Considering that was my first-ever performance of a whole set of my own music and obviously some soundtrack music as well. I’ve never done that before. So that went really well. And I think the audience responded really well.”
Eurielle treated the audience to an exclusive performance of her new song, “At the End of the World,” scheduled for release next year as part of her fourth album.
For the second part of the show, Alfie Boe and Michael Ball delivered an upbeat musical performance including popular songs from “Hamilton,” “The Greatest Showman,” “The Lion King” and “The Phantom of the Opera.”
The festival featured a gallery dedicated to the Italian stage and film director Franco Zeffirelli, renowned for directing “Romeo and Juliet,” “Hamlet” and many other productions.
The gallery showcased a vintage collection of costumes from Zeffirelli’s opera films, miniature displays of opera stages, and photographs of some of the most significant opera houses in the world.
Concertgoer Olga Iurchenko said that she “dedicated the evening to an opera night” with her friend Julia Budnik, who was visiting Riyadh.
She said: “We have the honor actually to enjoy opera here in Riyadh, and this is kind of an achievement of progress. And people like it, and I see that they are all dressed, well-prepared, and they listen to the music here, in their city, in their place, and they enjoy it.”
The pair said that it was their first time attending an opera event in the Kingdom.
Budnik said: “It was actually very beautiful. I really liked the orchestra, the performance, the atmosphere … the performance of opera is like the unique language of art which unites people all together and doesn’t need special translation because everybody is going to understand this.”
The International Opera Festival is a part of the Music Commission’s efforts to enhance the music industry in Saudi Arabia, promote its growth, and enrich the local community with international music.
Saudi PropTech Summit: A Global Real Estate Tech Showcase
The authority underlined that the key goal of the conference is to advance knowledge in the domain of real estate technology within the Saudi market and bolster investments in this sector
Updated 03 November 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: The inaugural Saudi PropTech Summit is set to commence next Monday in Riyadh, the Saudi Press Agency has reported.
The event, taking place over two days, will be inaugurated by Majid bin Abdullah Al-Hogail, the minister of municipal and rural affairs and housing, who is also chairman of the Saudi Real Estate Authority.
Saudi PropTech is organized by the authority and is poised to serve as a platform for exhibiting cutting-edge technological advancements in the realm of real estate. The event promises valuable insights drawn from industry beneficiaries, engaging dialogues, and interactive workshops with the participation of over 25 speakers from 20 different countries. Additionally, a real estate tech exhibition featuring local and international real estate and technology companies will be a highlight of the event.
The authority underlined that the key goal of the conference is to advance knowledge in the domain of real estate technology within the Saudi market and bolster investments in this sector.
The summit will bring together a diverse array of participants, including specialists, and experts in proptech, investors, and real estate service providers, with the participation of startups in the real estate and technology sectors. Furthermore, the event will serve as a platform for attracting the latest international technological practices and experiences in the real estate sector. It will offer the opportunity to showcase and leverage these practices within the Saudi market through partnership agreements among stakeholders in the field.
The conference will delve into crucial topics, most notably the technological ecosystem of real estate, government entities responsible for regulating the real estate sector, support for startups, real estate developers, proptech platforms, pioneering investment companies, and business accelerators.
Important themes are set to be discussed during the event. These include the role of technology in shaping public policies, the digital transformation of the real estate sector in Saudi Arabia, the digital infrastructure of the Kingdom, and the future outlook for the real estate sector.
Moreover, the conference will explore urban environment innovations, the influence of smart city development on the real estate sector through information and decision-making mechanisms, and real estate technology solutions and their need in building the cities of the future.
To participate in the conference and gain access to the accompanying exhibition, interested entities and individuals can register via the dedicated PropTech Saudi website at https://l.linklyhq.com/l/1uHWI.
Final crescent installed on Grand Mosque’s minarets
Updated 03 November 2023
Tareq Al-Thaqafi
MAKKAH: The General Authority for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque recently completed the installation of the 13th and final crescent on the minarets of the Grand Mosque in Makkah.
The structure was hoisted into place on the minaret of Bab Al-Fath as part of a major building expansion program at the holy site.
More than 9 meters tall and with a base width of 2 meters, the crescents are made from carbon fiber and adorned with engraved glass, with iron internal structures for longevity and stability.
Specialized equipment was used to carry out the engineering works.
The building expansion project features architectural designs including high ceilings and spacious terraces covered with marble and engraved glass. Arabesque lines, inspired by Qur’anic texts and intricate patterns, complement the overall aesthetic of the Grand Mosque.
Geometric motifs embody a pure architectural style, emphasizing abstraction, and have been used extensively on walls, domes, and artifacts, including those made of copper, glass, ceramics, and marble.
1st contemporary art museum inaugurated in Riyadh with Argentinian Bienalsur show
This space ‘serves the idea that there are concrete roots and forms of innovation here’
Updated 03 November 2023
Nada Alturki
RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Culture on Tuesday inaugurated the Museum of Contemporary Art (SAMoCA), in Riyadh’s JAX district.
The museum in JAX, displaying a permanent art collection, is integrated with another in Diriyah which will present three temporary exhibitions every year along with cultural and artistic events.
Featured Saudi artist, Saeed Gebaan, told Arab News: “This is a great and essential step that we needed to take.
“We have older contemporary works by older generations of artists and this space serves the idea that there are concrete roots and forms of innovation here that visitors can experience from all over the world.”
The first collection on display is part of the traveling Bienalsur, the International Contemporary Art Biennial of South America, under the theme “Imagine: Dreams, Utopias, Fantasies,” which launched in July 2022, in the Argentine capital Buenos Aires.
Saeed Gebaan, Saudi artist
Saeed Gebaan, Saudi artist
It includes creative works by more than 400 artists from 27 countries, including 10 from Saudi Arabia.
Gebaan said: “When they told me the work was selected to showcase in Riyadh, I was ecstatic because we want to present works here in the country to get people excited to come and see the creativity in the region.”
In Gebaan’s kinetic installation “Soul,” audiences can see a slate of sand slowly bubbling up and almost freezing until it animates once again. Combining science and human nature, the work questions visual contradictions and dimensions of existence.
When experiencing the piece, Gebaan hoped audiences would “question the work and witness an element change completely and then come back to its original form. It’s an odd thing to witness.”
Hatem Al-Ahmad, Saudi-Syrian artist
Hatem Al-Ahmad, Saudi-Syrian artist
Saudi-Syrian artist Hatem Al-Ahmad channeled his multidisciplinary practice into, “To Speak in Synergy.” The video installation shows a filmed performance of 11 volunteer community members in Abha — where the artist lives — painting juniper trees with copper sulphate calcium, used for plant preservation and disease prevention.
The performance was an act of collective action to proactively acknowledge and address the ongoing destruction of the world’s ecosystems.
Al-Ahmad said: “It’s a hope for healing. We’re experiencing a field that’s growing so proficiently and with a high level of expertise, it feels that all the elements of this show, how it started and what it came to be, reflects the full picture of the art scene in such an optimistic and positive way.”
Shahd Youssef’s artwork “Great Smog” poses a possible solution to air pollution inspired by London’s weather conditions that left the English capital in a blanket of lethal fog, killing 12,000 people in 1952. It ultimately led the British government to pass the Clean Air Act in 1956.
Pieces of processed charcoal-like material coated with biochar are plastered on a section of the white walls of the exhibition space. The material actively reduces CO2 in the atmosphere.
With a psychology background, Youssef derived the ideas behind her work from human suffering, global issues, and the effects of human activity on the environment.
She said: “I also focus on the concept of finding solutions within the cause itself; here, the same material was hazardous, but it can also be used in alternative ways to combat that.”
The work is displayed for the first time in Riyadh. “I’m so grateful and happy for it to be here,” she added.
In a move to promote contemporary art and empower artists in the Kingdom, the SAMoCA will become a platform for promoting best contemporary artistic practices and works by local and international artists.
The exhibition will run until Dec. 31 in JAX and is part of the country’s ongoing initiatives to enhance quality of life and promote international cultural exchange. Tickets are available via the ministry’s Discover Culture page at https://dc.moc.gov.sa/home/event-tickets/51/bienalsur/
We can’t turn a blind eye to what happens in Gaza: Indonesian ambassador
Last month’s ASEAN-GCC Summit was a historic achievement, says Ahmad
Updated 03 November 2023
Rashid Hassan
RIYADH: The people of Palestine matter and the focus should be on civilians dying from Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, says Abdul Aziz Ahmad, the ambassador of Indonesia to Saudi Arabia.
Speaking at a reception at the Indonesian Embassy to commemorate the country’s 78th Independence Day, he said: “Although we are celebrating the progress and advancement of our nations’ bilateral relations, we could not turn a blind eye to what happens to our brothers and sisters in Gaza, Palestine.
“Indonesia has urged the cessation of violence in order to provide secure and open humanitarian access for international assistance to enter into Gaza.
“By the time this message is delivered, I wish to announce that Indonesia has prepared for a humanitarian assistance mission to deliver basic sustenance and medicine for those civilians in need in Gaza.”
The ambassador added: “Indonesia also remains vigilant to support the two-state solution based on the principle of international law and relevant United Nations resolution for everlasting peace in Palestine.”
Ahmad noted that the recent ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations)-GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) Summit marked a historic achievement.
He said: “On behalf of the government of Indonesia, I would like to convey utmost gratitude to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the prime minister, and the government of Saudi Arabia for the success and excellent arrangement of the ASEAN-GCC Summit on Oct. 20.
“There have been many positive outcomes from the bilateral meeting between Indonesia and Saudi Arabia on Oct. 19. Various topics ranging from trade and investment, tourism, culture, Hajj, halal products, sports, and foreign affairs were discussed during the meeting.”
Four memorandums of understanding to strengthen cooperation between the two countries were signed on the sidelines of the meeting: the establishment of the Supreme Coordination Council, one regarding halal products, another on sports and youth, and one relating to a technical cooperation program aimed at standardization of agencies within the two countries.
Ahmad added: “The Supreme Coordination Council will be the highest bilateral mechanism between the two countries and will be co-chaired by President Joko Widodo and the crown prince.
“The ASEAN-GCC Summit has indeed marked a historic achievement and has elevated the level of cooperation between the two regions (to a level) where all leaders of ASEAN and GCC agreed to hold the summit every two years.
“The next ASEAN-GCC summit is scheduled to be held in Malaysia in 2025. Positive outcomes were made during the summit, where the two sides agreed to strengthen cooperation under the ASEAN-GCC Framework of Cooperation (2024-2028) in the field of trade and investment, tourism, agriculture, connectivity, culture, information, and education.”
He added: “I would like to convey my utmost appreciation to King Salman and the crown prince for their wisdom so that the cordial and friendly relations between Indonesia and Saudi Arabia are well preserved.
“(I also) convey my heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to all government officials and people of Saudi Arabia for their assistance and support to all Indonesians living in Saudi Arabia.”