Saudi FM takes part in US-Arab Gaza meetings in Jordan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Saturday took part in a Arab-US meeting on Gaza held in the Jordanian capital, Amman, the Kingdom’s Foreign Ministry said.

The meeting discussed the Arab position, which calls for an “immediate cessation of military operations that have led to the loss of innocent lives, and urgent delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip,” the ministry said in a statement.

The meeting also discussed efforts to “create a stable environment and restore the path to peace, ensuring that the Palestinian people obtain their legitimate rights and the achievement of a just and lasting peace.”

Gaza health officials said on Saturday that more than 9,488 Palestinians have been killed, including more than 3,900 children, in Gaza so far since Israel began bombarding the besieged enclave with relentless attacks in response to a surprise attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.

The overall death toll is likely to rise dramatically as the assault on densely built Gaza City continues, disrupting life for millions of people and forcing almost 250,000 to evacuate.

Meanwhile, Prince Faisal also took part in an Arab coordination meeting in Amman, which aimed to unify efforts to stop the Israeli war on Gaza and a subsequent humanitarian crisis in the region.

“The meeting focused on the alarming situation in Gaza and its surrounding areas and the international community’s urgent role in putting an end to military operations in the region to prevent the killing of innocent civilians and pave the way for a fair and comprehensive solution that meets the aspirations of the Palestinian people,” the ministry said.