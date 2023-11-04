You are here

Saudi FM takes part in US-Arab Gaza meetings in Jordan

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan attends Arab-US meetings on Gaza in the Jordanian capital, Amman. (SPA)
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan attends Arab-US meetings on Gaza in the Jordanian capital, Amman. (SPA)
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan attends Arab-US meetings on Gaza in the Jordanian capital, Amman. (SPA)
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan attends Arab-US meetings on Gaza in the Jordanian capital, Amman. (SPA)
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News
  Prince Faisal also took part in an Arab coordination meeting in Amman, which aimed to unify efforts to stop the Israeli war on Gaza
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Saturday took part in a Arab-US meeting on Gaza held in the Jordanian capital, Amman, the Kingdom’s Foreign Ministry said.

The meeting discussed the Arab position, which calls for an “immediate cessation of military operations that have led to the loss of innocent lives, and urgent delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip,” the ministry said in a statement.

The meeting also discussed efforts to “create a stable environment and restore the path to peace, ensuring that the Palestinian people obtain their legitimate rights and the achievement of a just and lasting peace.”

Gaza health officials said on Saturday that more than 9,488 Palestinians have been killed, including more than 3,900 children, in Gaza so far since Israel began bombarding the besieged enclave with relentless attacks in response to a surprise attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.

The overall death toll is likely to rise dramatically as the assault on densely built Gaza City continues, disrupting life for millions of people and forcing almost 250,000 to evacuate.

Meanwhile, Prince Faisal also took part in an Arab coordination meeting in Amman, which aimed to unify efforts to stop the Israeli war on Gaza and a subsequent humanitarian crisis in the region.

“The meeting focused on the alarming situation in Gaza and its surrounding areas and the international community’s urgent role in putting an end to military operations in the region to prevent the killing of innocent civilians and pave the way for a fair and comprehensive solution that meets the aspirations of the Palestinian people,” the ministry said.

Riyadh translation forum promotes cross-cultural exchange

Riyadh translation forum promotes cross-cultural exchange
Arab News
  The forum's first day focused on translation issues and professional experiences. On the second day, a panel discussed the sharing of the Saudi narrative with the world
Arab News

RIYADH: The Literature, Publishing, and Translation Commission on Saturday concluded the third International Translation Forum 2023, focusing on the theme “Fostering Cross-Cultural Exchange.”

The forum promoted global cultural communication by highlighting the significance of the translation profession and its role in bridging cultures, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The two-day event took place at King Saud University and included 10 panel sessions on critical topics in the field of translation.

The third International Translation Forum organized by the Literature, Publishing, and Translation Commission kicked off on Tuesday under the theme "Transcultural Content". (Supplied)

There were also 10 workshops designed to enhance the translation skills of attendees.

The forum’s first day focused on translation issues and professional experiences. On the second day, a panel discussed the sharing of the Saudi narrative with the world.

Furthermore, the forum included on-stage individual meetings where guest speakers shared their expertise on various translation industry topics, fostering knowledge and experience exchange.

Visitors engaged in discussions with both local and international translation experts through the “Talk with Experts” event. Experts shared their knowledge and guidance with visitors working in the industry.

The forum offered engagement with editorial translation, interpretation and audiovisual translation, all under the guidance of field experts.

An accompanying exhibition was also held to showcase prominent local and international translation institutions.

The forum concluded with a ceremony to honor the winners of the translation challenge, which the commission launched in October. Translators and visual content creators translated Arabic poems into a range of languages as part of the competition.

The commission aims to advance the Saudi translation sector, foster competition, improve communications and raise awareness of the role of the industry in bridging cultures.

 

Hits from iconic musicals light up Riyadh's opera festival

Hits from iconic musicals light up Riyadh’s opera festival
Sulafa Alkhunaizi
  'The opportunity of a lifetime I've been waiting for,' says British singer Eurielle
Sulafa Alkhunaizi

RIYADH: The second International Opera Festival concluded with visitors captivated by the three-day musical performances held on Nov. 2-4 at the Red Theatre at Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University in Riyadh.

Hosted by the Music Commission, the festival featured the British National Symphony Orchestra and a series of nightly performances by international musicians.

During the festival’s second night, singer-songwriter Eurielle enchanted the audience with a complete set of music inspired by fantasy and love.

She told Arab News that performing her entire set of music for the first time was “the opportunity of a lifetime I’ve been waiting for.

“I’m feeling absolutely amazing. I’m on Cloud Nine. Considering that was my first-ever performance of a whole set of my own music and obviously some soundtrack music as well. I’ve never done that before. So that went really well. And I think the audience responded really well.”

Eurielle treated the audience to an exclusive performance of her new song, “At the End of the World,” scheduled for release next year as part of her fourth album.

For the second part of the show, Alfie Boe and Michael Ball delivered an upbeat musical performance including popular songs from “Hamilton,” “The Greatest Showman,” “The Lion King” and “The Phantom of the Opera.”

The festival featured a gallery dedicated to the Italian stage and film director Franco Zeffirelli, renowned for directing “Romeo and Juliet,” “Hamlet” and many other productions.

The gallery showcased a vintage collection of costumes from Zeffirelli’s opera films, miniature displays of opera stages, and photographs of some of the most significant opera houses in the world.

Concertgoer Olga Iurchenko said that she “dedicated the evening to an opera night” with her friend Julia Budnik, who was visiting Riyadh.

She said: “We have the honor actually to enjoy opera here in Riyadh, and this is kind of an achievement of progress. And people like it, and I see that they are all dressed, well-prepared, and they listen to the music here, in their city, in their place, and they enjoy it.”

The pair said that it was their first time attending an opera event in the Kingdom.

Budnik said: “It was actually very beautiful. I really liked the orchestra, the performance, the atmosphere … the performance of opera is like the unique language of art which unites people all together and doesn’t need special translation because everybody is going to understand this.”

The International Opera Festival is a part of the Music Commission’s efforts to enhance the music industry in Saudi Arabia, promote its growth, and enrich the local community with international music.

KSrelief official meets UN representative Virginia Gamba

KSrelief official meets UN representative Virginia Gamba
Arab News
  The two discussed humanitarian and relief for children affected by armed conflicts
Arab News

RIYADH: KSrelief Assistant General Supervisor Ahmed bin Ali Al-Baiz met UN Secretary-General Special Representative for Children and Armed Conflict Virginia Gamba in Riyadh on Friday.

The two discussed humanitarian and relief for children affected by armed conflicts.

Gamba praised the agency’s relief and humanitarian efforts, noting the strategic relationship between the center and UN organizations.

Meanwhile, the agency continues to work on projects in Lebanon, Pakistan and Mauritania.

KSrelief implemented a volunteer medical project for obstetrics and gynecology surgery in Mauritania that ran from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3.

Additionally, the aid agency distributed 460 winter bags to flood-affected people in Pakistan, benefiting 3,220 individuals.

KSrelief also funded an ambulance service in Lebanon, which performed 67 missions last week.

Saudi PropTech Summit: A Global Real Estate Tech Showcase

Majid bin Abdullah Al-Hogail. (SPA)
Majid bin Abdullah Al-Hogail. (SPA)
Arab News
Majid bin Abdullah Al-Hogail. (SPA)
  The authority underlined that the key goal of the conference is to advance knowledge in the domain of real estate technology within the Saudi market and bolster investments in this sector
Arab News

RIYADH: The inaugural Saudi PropTech Summit is set to commence next Monday in Riyadh, the Saudi Press Agency has reported.

The event, taking place over two days, will be inaugurated by Majid bin Abdullah Al-Hogail, the minister of municipal and rural affairs and housing, who is also chairman of the Saudi Real Estate Authority.

Saudi PropTech is organized by the authority and is poised to serve as a platform for exhibiting cutting-edge technological advancements in the realm of real estate. The event promises valuable insights drawn from industry beneficiaries, engaging dialogues, and interactive workshops with the participation of over 25 speakers from 20 different countries. Additionally, a real estate tech exhibition featuring local and international real estate and technology companies will be a highlight of the event.

The authority underlined that the key goal of the conference is to advance knowledge in the domain of real estate technology within the Saudi market and bolster investments in this sector.

FASTFACTS

• The summit will bring together a diverse array of participants, including specialists, and experts in proptech, investors, and real estate service providers, with the participation of startups in the real estate and technology sectors.

• The event will serve as a platform for attracting the latest international technological practices and experiences in the real estate sector.

The summit will bring together a diverse array of participants, including specialists, and experts in proptech, investors, and real estate service providers, with the participation of startups in the real estate and technology sectors. Furthermore, the event will serve as a platform for attracting the latest international technological practices and experiences in the real estate sector. It will offer the opportunity to showcase and leverage these practices within the Saudi market through partnership agreements among stakeholders in the field.

The conference will delve into crucial topics, most notably the technological ecosystem of real estate, government entities responsible for regulating the real estate sector, support for startups, real estate developers, proptech platforms, pioneering investment companies, and business accelerators.

Important themes are set to be discussed during the event. These include the role of technology in shaping public policies, the digital transformation of the real estate sector in Saudi Arabia, the digital infrastructure of the Kingdom, and the future outlook for the real estate sector.

Moreover, the conference will explore urban environment innovations, the influence of smart city development on the real estate sector through information and decision-making mechanisms, and real estate technology solutions and their need in building the cities of the future.

To participate in the conference and gain access to the accompanying exhibition, interested entities and individuals can register via the dedicated PropTech Saudi website at https://l.linklyhq.com/l/1uHWI.

 

Final crescent installed on Grand Mosque's minarets

Final crescent installed on Grand Mosque’s minarets
Tareq Al-Thaqafi
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: The General Authority for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque recently completed the installation of the 13th and final crescent on the minarets of the Grand Mosque in Makkah.

The structure was hoisted into place on the minaret of Bab Al-Fath as part of a major building expansion program at the holy site.

More than 9 meters tall and with a base width of 2 meters, the crescents are made from carbon fiber and adorned with engraved glass, with iron internal structures for longevity and stability.

The structure was hoisted into place on the minaret of Bab Al-Fath as part of a major building expansion program at the holy site. (Supplied)

Specialized equipment was used to carry out the engineering works.

The building expansion project features architectural designs including high ceilings and spacious terraces covered with marble and engraved glass. Arabesque lines, inspired by Qur’anic texts and intricate patterns, complement the overall aesthetic of the Grand Mosque.

Geometric motifs embody a pure architectural style, emphasizing abstraction, and have been used extensively on walls, domes, and artifacts, including those made of copper, glass, ceramics, and marble.

 

