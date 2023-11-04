Saudi Hajj minister concludes visit to Bahrain

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah welcomed Bahraini citizens wishing to visit the Two Holy Mosques and other historical sites in the Kingdom, calling on them to use Saudi schemes that have eased Umrah procedures for pilgrims.

During a two-day visit to Bahrain, Al-Rabiah and his delegation were warmly received by Bahraini Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.

The minister expressed his gratitude to the crown prince for his commitment to strengthening bilateral relations between the two kingdoms.

During his visit, Al-Rabiah inaugurated the Nusuk platform for Hajj and Umrah in the presence of Bahraini ministers.

Nusuk is the Kingdom’s first-ever official integrated digital platform enabling pilgrims to plan their journeys. It is a one-stop platform for securing visas, booking packages, and obtaining necessary guidance and visitation permits for travel to Makkah and Madinah.

Since the digital platform’s launch in September 2022, 1.1 million applications have been received, and more than 800,000 visas issued.

The Saudi minister also met Bahrain’s Minister of Justice, Islamic Affairs and Waqf Nawaf bin Mohammed Al-Maawda. They held a comprehensive meeting to discuss cooperation and coordination for Hajj and Umrah, as well as to enhance joint work for the upcoming Hajj season.

Al-Maawda thanked King Salman’s government for their support to Bahraini and other Islamic world pilgrims. He praised initiatives and services that benefit pilgrims, including the Nusuk platform.