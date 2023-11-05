You are here

Will Israel-Hamas conflict trigger new Middle East and global rearmament race?

Will Israel-Hamas conflict trigger new Middle East and global rearmament race?
Earlier there was dependency on American military power, but increasingly, experts say, there will be defense cooperation, with Arab countries less beholden to a single superpower for their protection and armament needs. (AFP/file)
Alex Whiteman
  • With one conflict stretching world’s resources thin, a second hot war is compounding security concerns
  • Defense spending for Washington’s allies surge while its role as security guarantor faces mounting scrutiny
Alex Whiteman
LONDON: Military planners are reappraising their arsenals and procurement policies in the wake of the Israel-Hamas conflict, as experts warn that the old world order is finished, leaving the shape of future global security threats far more amorphous and armament needs far less certain.

Following the Hamas attacks on southern Israel on Oct. 7, the Israeli government was swift in launching retaliatory strikes against the Palestinian militant group’s strongholds in the Gaza Strip, with talk of an all-out ground offensive from the off.

Israeli military spokespersons suggested early on that Hamas would be quickly routed and the fighting would be over within three months. This initial confidence proved short-lived, however, as the reality of the conflict began to sink in.




Jordanian battle tanks taking part in a tactical military exercise on September 11, 2023. (Jordanian Royal Palace handout photo/AFP)

Each day that passes indicates the Israeli military is digging in for the long haul — a situation that is generating anxiety in the corridors of power among Israel’s Western allies, mindful of the potential for regional escalation.

Adding to that concern is the reality that the Israel-Hamas conflict is not taking place in a vacuum. European and US munitions have for more than 18 months been flooding into Ukraine in support of its fight against Russia.

Jens Stoltenberg, the NATO secretary general, told the NATO-Industry Forum in Stockholm at the end of October that many of those involved in supporting Ukraine had “significantly depleted” their stocks.

“Now we need to ramp up production to meet Ukraine’s needs, but also to strengthen our own deterrence and defense,” he said.

With one conflict already stretching NATO’s own defense posture, the eruption of a second hot war elsewhere in the world is further compounding security concerns.




Arab militaries are planning for threats, left, from man-portable anti-tank guided missiles and locally produced anti-tank rockets. (AFP)

For Julia Roknifard, assistant professor at the University of Nottingham’s School of Politics, History and International Relations, defense procurement is increasingly influenced by how states perceive themselves in relation to the post-Second World War order that resulted in the formation of the UN.

“I think before getting to the point of discussing weaponry and ideas of nuclear proliferation and arms races, it is vital to recognize how the context is changing all of this,” Roknifard told Arab News.

“To understand this, we have to start with the restructuring and refining of the international system since Feb. 24, 2022,” the day Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.




The primary concern of Middle East countries is more related to sourcing armaments efficiently and that may mean buying less from US suppliers and more from Europe or from China or even from Russia. AFP

“If the invasion of Ukraine showed the international order was not working, the Western response to Israel’s retaliation after the Hamas attacks showed that the order could also no longer be believed.

“What it showed was that not only was the international system divided on values, but that it was also no longer unified on the rules in which they engaged one another in the manner that they had been, or at least had been seen to be, before.”




A handout picture provided by the Iranian Army media office on October 28, 2023 shows missiles being launched during a military drill in the Isfahan province in central Iran. (AFP)

Amid the perceived breakdown of this US-led international order, Washington’s role as the global security guarantor has faced mounting scrutiny. This has resulted in marked upswings in defense spending among states that were previously willing to rely on their alliances with the US.

This is evident from the rise in the defense spending of Middle Eastern states and Turkiye.

Figures from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute show that the global average outlay on defense against gross domestic product was 2.2 percent last year. Those same figures showed that Middle Eastern defense spending topped 3.9 percent of GDP — well above the global average.

MENA Military Expenditure

World - $2.21 trillion

Israel - $23.41billion

Turkiye -$10.64 billion

Iran - $6.8 billion

Lebanon - $4.74 billion

Iraq - $4.68 billion

Egypt - $4.65 billion

Syria - $2.49 billion

Jordan - $2.32 billion

Source: World Bank, SIPRI Yearbook: Armaments, Disarmament and International Security

“I think part of this is tied to the notion that world powers are not trusted,” said Roknifard. “What you see is one of them siding with one camp, and this won’t be done discreetly, and then another will do the same.

“This illustrates what observers will recognize not as a moral decision, but one based on pure interest and balance of power. It is hard to have trust in Washington while it stands as this very biased party.

“Look at the rest of the world, not just the Muslim world. Look at the non-Muslim world. It sees the struggle in Palestine as a nationalist cause against oppression.”

MENA militaries by number of personnel

Iran - 575,000

Egypt - 450,000

Morocco - 200,000

Iraq - 200,000

Israel - 173,000 (and 360,000 reservists)

Algeria - 130,000

Syria - 100,000

Jordan - 90,000

Lebanon - 80,000

Source: Statista, Reuters

Amer Al-Sabaileh, a non-resident fellow at the Stimson Center, a Washington-based security think tank, believes that the shift away from reliance on superpowers has been prompted in part by the changing nature of conflict.

Where the old model of defense procurement was structured around notions of state-on-state hostilities, Al-Sabaileh says this has shifted to more asymmetric models of warfare, particularly in the Middle East.

“The style of conflict in the Middle East is not traditional — it is all by proxy,” he said. “Even Iran. They don’t care about an open conflict. They care about the proxy conflict that stops them from getting to the point of open conflict.




Lebanese Hezbollah fighters parade in the southern Lebanese village of Aaramta on May 21, 2023, ahead of the anniversary of the Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon. (AFP/File)

“Fighting these asymmetric wars is not easy. Daesh pushed many armies to start rethinking how they engage with these nonstate actors — setting hostages free, fighting in these tight areas. The evolution of the capacities of nonstate actors and the growth of proxy conflicts have forced traditional armies to rethink their roles and their resources.”

A recent report in The Wall Street Journal on the Israel-Hamas war shed light on the daunting challenges that countries in politically fractious neighborhoods might face from hostile militias and nonstate actors in the coming days.

“Back in 2014, Hamas mostly relied on Soviet-era projectiles with no guidance system that dated as far back as 1969 ... In this war Hamas has published videos of targeting Israeli troops with munitions dropped from drones, a Ukraine-style battlefield innovation, damaging two tanks and several military vehicles,” the report said.

“Israeli forces have also faced attackers equipped with North Korea-made F7 High-Explosive Fragmentation rockets; Kornet man-portable anti-tank guided missiles, a model developed in Russia but often copied by Iran; and locally produced Al-Yassin Tandem anti-tank rockets.”




This photo taken on October 26, 2023 shows armaments recovered by Israeli troops from areas hit by Hamas militants during their October 7 attack on communities across southern Israel. Israel's military said some of the weapons used by Hamas were made in Iran and North Korea. (AFP)

Among the countries rushing to adapt their defense posture in the wake of the Oct. 7 attack in Israel is India.

Having itself been caught out in the past by assaults by nonstate actors — notably the 2008 Mumbai attack that left more than 160 dead — India is setting up a drone-based surveillance system along its border to ward off surprises, according to a recent Bloomberg report.

Talks are on to deploy “high-altitude pseudo satellites” even as the Indian army plans deployment of AI surveillance systems along its borders in order to detect intrusions and classify targets.




Amer Al-Sabaileh

Al-Sabaileh said it was unsurprising that many militaries feel threatened. “These nonstate actors appear with unknown identity, and they are exceeding the capacities that they are expected to have — it has been a wake-up call for many,” he added.

“It is not simply a case of fighting militias but well-trained groups with technologies that they know how to use. And they mix these with traditional and nontraditional modes. For instance, coming in via parachute — it was done before against Israel in southern Lebanon in the 1980s, but it was a regenerated idea. Then there are drones. Militaries have to expect a lot now.”

Asked what he thought the biggest change would be, Al-Sabaileh said that “where before there was dependency, there will be cooperation,” with countries less beholden to a single superpower for their protection and armament needs.

This, he said, could be seen in the trend toward diversification in the sourcing of weapons.




This photo taken on October 28, 2019, shows UAE-made aircraft bombs on display during the Bahrain International Defense Exhibition and Conference in Manama. The evolution of the capacities of non-state actors and the growth of proxy conflicts have forced traditional armies of the Middle East to rethink their roles and their resources. (AFP)

“Looking at the Arab Gulf countries, there is less dependency. But also what you are seeing is governments trying to diversify their sourcing of weaponry,” said Al-Sabaileh.

“This means their primary concern is more related to sourcing armaments efficiently and that may mean buying less from US suppliers and more from Europe or from China, or even from Russia. It is about looking for what is necessary for your particular needs and making supply meet demand — even trying to supply from the domestic markets.”

Both Al-Sabaileh and Roknifard may set little store by suggestions that the fighting between Hamas and Israel could spill over and encompass the globe. But for NATO, concerns are sufficiently high that even Stoltenberg himself has been pushing the defense industry to ramp up production.

 

Over 30 killed in Israeli bombing on Al-Maghazi camp in Gaza: Hamas-run health ministry

Over 30 killed in Israeli bombing on Al-Maghazi camp in Gaza: Hamas-run health ministry
AFP
  • Hamas said Israel had “directly” bombed citizens’ homes, adding that most of the dead were women and children
  • Israeli military said they were looking into whether their forces had been operating in the area at the time of the bombing
GAZA STRIP, Palestinian Territories: More than 30 people were killed in an Israeli bombing on a refugee camp in central Gaza late Saturday, the Hamas-run health ministry there said, amid ongoing fighting between Israel and Hamas militants.
“More than 30 (dead) arrived at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir Al-Balah in the massacre committed by the occupation in Al-Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip,” health ministry spokesperson Ashraf Al-Qudra said in a statement.
Hamas said in a statement posted on Telegram that Israel had “directly” bombed citizens’ homes, adding that most of the dead were women and children.
“An Israeli air strike targeted my neighbors’ house in Al-Maghazi camp, my house next door partially collapsed,” said Mohammed Alaloul, 37, a journalist working for the Turkish Anadolu Agency.
Alaloul told AFP his 13-year-old son, Ahmed, and his 4-year-old son, Qais, were killed in the attack, along with his brother. His wife, mother, and two other children were injured.
An Israeli military spokesperson said they were looking into whether the Israel Defense Forces had been operating in the area at the time of the bombing.
Israel has vowed to destroy Hamas in punishment for its brutal October 7 attack on communities and military outposts near the Gaza border, which it says killed more than 1,400 people, mainly civilians. More than 240 Israeli and foreign hostages were also abducted during the attack.
The health ministry in Gaza, which is controlled by Hamas, says more than 9,480 Gazans, mostly women and children, have been killed in Israeli strikes and the intensifying ground campaign.
Israeli chief of staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi visited troops inside Gaza on Saturday after they completed an encirclement of Gaza City, which lies to the north of Al-Maghazi.
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Israeli forces were fighting “hard” in Gaza. He said they were “operating from south and north (of Gaza City) and have entered populated areas.”
 

 

Women abducted as situation in Darfur worsens: UN

Women abducted as situation in Darfur worsens: UN
AFP
Women abducted as situation in Darfur worsens: UN

Women abducted as situation in Darfur worsens: UN
  • UN's Joint Human Rights Office in Sudan says it had received credible reports of more than 50 incidents of sexual violence linked to the conflict
  • At least 105 victims, including 86 women, one man and 18 children, had been impacted
GENEVA: The UN warned Friday that the situation in Sudan’s western Darfur region was getting worse by the day, while women and girls were being kidnapped and held in slave-like conditions.

The war between troops loyal to Sudanese army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo has left more than 9,000 dead across Sudan since April, according to a UN report.
“We are deeply alarmed by reports that women and girls are being abducted and held in inhuman, degrading slave-like conditions in areas controlled by the RSF in Darfur, where they are allegedly forcibly married and held for ransom,” UN human rights office spokeswoman Elizabeth Throssell told a media briefing.
“Credible information from survivors, witnesses and other sources suggests more than 20 women and girls have been taken, but the number could be higher,” she said.
“Some sources have reported seeing women and girls in chains on pick-up trucks and in cars,” she added.
She said that the Joint Human Rights Office in Sudan had received credible reports of more than 50 incidents of sexual violence linked to the conflict, impacting at least 105 victims: 86 women, one man and 18 children.
Twenty-three of the incidents involved rape, 26 were of gang rape and three were of attempted rape, the spokeswoman said.
At least 70 percent of the confirmed incidents of sexual violence recorded were attributed to men in RSF uniforms.
UN human rights chief Volker Turk has called on senior officials on both sides of the conflict to issue urgent clear instructions to their forces demanding zero tolerance of sexual violence.
The UN humanitarian agency OCHA meanwhile said the situation for civilians in Darfur was “getting worse by the day” and becoming increasingly violent.
The two sides returned to talks last week in Jeddah brokered by the United States and Saudi Arabia.
“While much hope is being placed on the Jeddah talks to achieve a sustainable cease-fire and facilitate humanitarian access, we call on all parties to refrain from escalating and expanding the conflict,” OCHA spokesman Jens Laerke told reporters.
“Darfurians have suffered enough, not least women — in the past, and in the current conflict,” he added.
He said that overall in Sudan, more than 5.7 million people have been forced from their homes and 25 million — more than half the population — now need humanitarian assistance.
 

Sudan shelling kills 15, paramilitary RSF claims gains in Darfur

Sudan shelling kills 15, paramilitary RSF claims gains in Darfur
AFP
Sudan shelling kills 15, paramilitary RSF claims gains in Darfur

Sudan shelling kills 15, paramilitary RSF claims gains in Darfur
  • In nearly seven months of war, more than 10,400 people have been killed, according to a conservative estimate from the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project
WAD MADANI, Sudan: At least 15 civilians in Khartoum were killed on Saturday “when shells fell on their homes,” a medical source said, as paramilitary fighters battling Sudan’s army claimed gains in Darfur.
The victims’ bodies were taken to Al-Nau hospital in Omdurman, a district of greater Khartoum, the medical source told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Fighting since April between the forces of army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), has raged in heavily populated areas.
The struggle between the rival generals has crippled essential services in Sudan and razed entire neighborhoods of the capital and the vast western region of Darfur.
In nearly seven months of war, more than 10,400 people have been killed, according to a conservative estimate from the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project.
The United Nations says the violence has forced more than 6 million people to flee, both within and outside Sudan.
Representatives of the warring sides are currently in the Saudi city of Jeddah for negotiations mediated by Saudi Arabia and the United States, but the fighting back home has raged unabated.

For weeks, the RSF has been advancing on army bases in Darfur, a region already scarred by decades of conflict and atrocities committed against civilians by armed groups including the RSF’s predecessor, the Janjaweed militia.
On Saturday, the paramilitary force announced it had “liberated” an army base in El Geneina, the capital of West Darfur state where a communications blackout has raised fears of fresh horrors.
According to Clementine Nkweta-Salami, the UN’s most senior representative in the country, reports of “civilians being caught in the ongoing fighting” in Darfur recall “the events in El Geneina” in June, when rights groups and witnesses reported massacres, rampant sexual violence and mass graves.
More than half a million people have fled the violence in Darfur to neighboring Chad, which is just 30 kilometers (18 miles) from El Geneina.
The events in West Darfur and other reports of ethnically motivated killings by the RSF and allied militias have triggered a new investigation by the International Criminal Court into alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity.
The army base in El Geneina is the third the RSF has claimed to have captured in a week, after Zalingei, the capital of Central Darfur, and Nyala, the South Darfur state capital and the second largest city in Sudan.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken issued an unusually strong statement on Monday, warning against signs of an “imminent large-scale attack” in El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur state.
The attack “would subject civilians, including hundreds of thousands of displaced persons — many of whom only recently fled to El Fasher from other areas — to extreme danger,” Blinken said.
Darfur is a region the size of France, and home to a quarter of Sudan’s 48 million people.

As Sudan’s civilians face what UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths has called “one of the worst humanitarian nightmares in recent history,” both sides have positioned themselves as peacemakers in the resumed negotiations in Saudi Arabia.
US officials say the goals for now are limited to allowing in humanitarian assistance and pushing for a sustainable cease-fire.
In previous negotiations, every agreed truce was almost immediately violated by both sides, and have both also been accused of obstructing, attacking or looting aid.
The RSF on Monday published a video of its commander, Daglo, who has kept mostly out of sight throughout the conflict, in which he blamed Burhan for the war and congratulated his forces for their “victory” in Darfur.
Daglo said the RSF “has no problem with peace,” but it will not agree to “a cease-fire that allows the army” to regroup.
 

Fierce fighting in Gaza as US envoy faces Arab anger

People take part in a "Palestine Solidarity" march in San Francisco, California, on November 4, 2023. (AFP)
Fierce fighting in Gaza as US envoy faces Arab anger

People take part in a "Palestine Solidarity" march in San Francisco, California, on November 4, 2023. (AFP)
  • In his talks with Blinken, King Abdullah II of Jordan underlined that "the only way to end the Palestinian-Israeli conflict is to work toward a political horizon to achieve a just and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution"
GAZA STRIP, Palestinian Territories: Israel battled into the fifth week Saturday of its war to crush Hamas, showing no signs of letting up even as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken faced a rising tide of anger in meetings with Arab foreign ministers.
Blinken reaffirmed US support for “humanitarian pauses” in the fighting in Gaza to ensure desperate civilians get help a day after Israel’s hawkish Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave the idea short shrift.
However, US President Joe Biden said progress had been made on securing a so-called “humanitarian pause,” without elaborating.
At a news conference in Amman about sparing civilians and speeding up aid deliveries, Blinken said: “The United States believes that all of these efforts will be facilitated by humanitarian pauses.”
Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, whose country has been acting as the sole conduit for foreigners to escape the Gaza Strip and for aid to get in, called for an “immediate and comprehensive cease-fire.”
Hamas said late Saturday the evacuation of dual nationals and foreigners from Gaza was being suspended until Israel lets some wounded Palestinians reach Rafah so they can cross the border for hospital treatment in Egypt.
Israeli chief of staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi visited troops inside Gaza on Saturday after they completed encirclement of its largest city.
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Israeli forces were fighting “hard” inside Gaza. He said they were “operating from south and north (of Gaza City) and have entered populated areas.”
Israel has vowed to destroy Hamas in punishment for its brutal October 7 attack on communities and military outposts near the Gaza border, which killed more than 1,400 people, mainly civilians.

The health ministry in Gaza, which is run by Hamas, says more than 9,480 Gazans, mostly women and children, have been killed in Israeli strikes and the intensifying ground campaign.
The ministry said at least 12 people had been killed when Israel struck a United Nations school where thousands of displaced Palestinians were sheltering.
“Bombs were falling on us, people got cut into pieces,” said Sajda Maarouf, a Palestinian woman sheltering in the school. “We want a truce, please, we are exhausted.”
The fighting has provoked anti-Israeli protests around the world, and political opposition from key regional powers, including influential Turkiye, which on Saturday recalled its ambassador from Israel.
Palestinian ally Turkiye had been mending torn relations with Israel until last month’s start of the Israel-Hamas war.
But Ankara’s tone hardened against both Israel and its Western supporters — particularly the United States — as the fighting escalated and the death toll among Palestinian civilians soared.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters he held Netanyahu personally responsible for the growing civilian death toll in Gaza.
“Netanyahu is no longer someone we can talk to. We have written him off,” Turkish media quoted Erdogan as saying.
Israeli foreign ministry spokesman Lior Haiat said the move was “another step by the Turkish president that sides with the Hamas terrorist organization.”
Hamas hailed the move and urged Ankara to “put pressure on President (Joe) Biden and his administration” so that “humanitarian and medical help can reach our besieged people in the Gaza Strip.”
Blinken is to begin a two-day visit to Turkiye on Sunday, the US State Department said. Thousands demonstrated in Istanbul on Saturday against his visit.

The Israeli military describes Gaza City as “the center of the Hamas terror organization,” but the US special envoy for aid assistance, David Satterfield, said between 350,000 and 400,000 civilians remained in the city and adjacent areas.
Overnight, Israeli ground forces launched “a targeted raid” to map tunnels and clear explosive traps in southern Gaza, where it has struck before but rarely sent in troops, the military said.
“The troops encountered a terrorist cell exiting a tunnel shaft. In response, the troops fired shells toward the terrorists and killed them,” it said.
Israel says it has struck 12,000 targets across the Palestinian territory since October 7, one of the fiercest bombing campaigns in recent memory.
A key focus of Blinken’s visit to Israel on Friday was to convince Netanyahu to enact “humanitarian pauses.”
Netanyahu rebuffed the proposal, saying he would not agree to a “temporary truce” until Hamas releases more than 240 Israeli and foreign hostages it abducted during its October 7 attack.
Inside Israel, thousands of people protested on Saturday as pressure mounts on Netanyahu over his government’s lack of preparedness for the October 7 attacks and its handling of the hostage crisis.

In Gaza City, an Israeli strike on Friday hit an ambulance convoy near the territory’s largest hospital Al-Shifa, killing 15 people, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent and the Hamas-run health ministry.
Israel’s military said it had targeted an ambulance used by a “Hamas terrorist cell” and had “neutralized” those inside.
An AFP journalist saw multiple bodies beside the blood-splattered Palestinian Red Crescent vehicle.
The Red Crescent said a convoy of five vehicles had been destined for the Rafah border crossing with Egypt, when they were struck multiple times.
One vehicle had been transporting a 35-year-old woman with shrapnel wounds.
A senior White House official said Hamas had tried to use a US-brokered deal opening the Egyptian border crossing to get its cadres out.
“That was just unacceptable to Egypt, to us, to Israel,” the official said.

Blinken on Saturday held talks in Amman with his counterparts from Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, all key players in the crisis.
In his talks with Blinken, King Abdullah II of Jordan underlined that “the only way to end the Palestinian-Israeli conflict is to work toward a political horizon to achieve a just and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution.”
The US administration has said that it too backs a Palestinian state alongside Israel, but Netanyahu’s hard-right government is implacably opposed.
The Amman talks came amid mounting Arab anger over the civilian death toll in the war.
Jordan, which in 1994 became only the second Arab country after Egypt to make peace with Israel, recalled its ambassador from Israel on Wednesday for the first time since 2019.
 

 

How conflict-torn Sudan has become a magnet for fighters from the troubled Sahel

How conflict-torn Sudan has become a magnet for fighters from the troubled Sahel
ROBERT BOCIAGA
How conflict-torn Sudan has become a magnet for fighters from the troubled Sahel

How conflict-torn Sudan has become a magnet for fighters from the troubled Sahel
  • Fighters from Chad, the Central African Republic, and Libya have flocked to join the Sudan conflict
  • Battlefield gains for the RSF and setbacks for the SAF could change the calculus of peace talks
TUNIS: With fighting in Gaza between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas sending shockwaves through the region, wars elsewhere in the world — particularly in Sudan — are in danger of being overlooked altogether.

For more than six months, the conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces, or SAF, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, or RSF, has raged across Sudan, leading to mass displacement, shortages of food and medicine, and even cases of ethnic cleansing.

Saudi Arabia and the US have resumed joint efforts in Jeddah to get the feuding parties to reach a settlement after several ceasefires collapsed in recent months. However, the conflict is complicated by the porous borders and instability that characterize the wider region.

Experts say that Sudan has become a magnet for fighters from across Africa’s Sahel — a belt of territory between the Sahara Desert to the north and the savannas and tropical forests to the south, spanning 12 African nations, from Mali in the west to Sudan in the east.

Sudan's conflict has displaced about 6 million people have been forcibly displaced both internally and across international borders, according to the UN refugee agency UNHCR. (AFP/File)

The result of this influx of young men, many driven to desperation by other conflicts and lost livelihoods in their own countries, has potentially significant implications for the security dynamics of the wider African continent, the Middle East, and beyond.

“These forces are not fighting for a cause, but simply for a paycheck, which means they have no regard for civilian life or property,” Cameron Hudson, a senior associate of the Africa Program at the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies, told Arab News.

The Sahel, home to about 135 million people, has a semi-arid climate and is characterized by seasonal rainfall and drought-prone conditions. Though rich in minerals, it grapples with extreme poverty, primarily because of poor leadership, corruption and geopolitical factors.

A rash of military coups in Mali, Burkina Faso and more recently Niger, combined with long-running insurgencies orchestrated by Islamist militant groups affiliated with Daesh and Al-Qaeda, have led to further destabilization.

Sudan has become a magnet for fighters from across Africa’s Sahel, say experts. (AFP/file photo)

With the regional economies in no shape to create jobs for a booming youth population, the Sahel is increasingly a source of recruits — both willing and unwilling — to cater for a multitude of conflicts, to say nothing of endemic violence, small-arms proliferation and violent extremism.

Anecdotal evidence suggests that many fighters from Chad, the Central African Republic, Libya and Sudan’s Darfur region have converged on the devastated Sudanese capital, Khartoum, to join the RSF’s ranks.

On Saturday the RSF claimed to have taken control of the army headquarters in West Darfur’s capital, El-Geneina. The group now wields significant influence in Darfur, where it seized control of Nyala, Sudan’s second largest city, on Oct. 26 and an army base in Zalingei on Oct. 30.

In this still image from a video posted on social media by Sudan's RSF, fighters of the paramilitary group celebrate their supposed liberation of El Geneina in West Darfur state. (X: @RSFSudan)

Around the same time, the RSF seized control of the airport of Balila oilfield in the state of West Kordofan. It also has influence in Al-Jazirah, a state south of Khartoum, and in the far southeastern state of Blue Nile.

The capture of territory, resources and spaces to train new recruits stands to strengthen the RSF. But in order to further extend its grip across the country, it will require additional manpower.

“The paramilitary is clearly trying to expand the scope of this conflict into areas not under its control and the fighting has not yet occurred,” Hudson said. “To do that, they need added forces and an influx of weapons.”

Sudan has been in the throes of internal strife since April 15 when fighting broke out between the SAF, led by the country’s de-facto military ruler, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, and his deputy-turned-rival Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo’s RSF.

To date, the conflict has claimed more than 9,000 lives, according to the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project, or ACLED, a nonprofit.

Civilians are bearing the brunt of the crisis, with many caught in the crossfire, targeted for their ethnicity, robbed, raped or dying as a result of food shortages and lack of access to medical assistance. Both sides accuse the other of abuses and of blocking humanitarian access. 

According to UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, about 6 million people have been forcibly displaced both internally and across international borders into neighboring Egypt, Chad, South Sudan and Ethiopia since the conflict began.

The RSF is a complex coalition of state-sponsored militias, local armed groups and foreign mercenaries. Its core consists of nomadic Arabs from Sudan’s west, supplemented by Chadian Arab and non-Arab auxiliaries from the Sahel and Sahara regions.

Groups from Sudan’s far west, such as the RSF-aligned Tamazuj, or Third Front, have joined the fray. The stated aim of the Tamazui, which consists primarily of Arabs from Darfur and Kordofan, is to end their perceived marginalization.

However, this rough tribal coalition is far from united as, throughout the ages, local Arab tribes have often been at loggerheads over power and ownership of resources.

Ideologically, “the RSF lacks a clear, unifying political program,” Reem Abbas, a Sudanese author and political analyst, told Arab News. 

“Motivations range from ethnic grievances to a desire for regime change, and some fighters are drawn by the charismatic leadership of Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo. Others fight out of sheer necessity, seeing no alternative livelihoods other than as soldiers for hire.”

Sudan's RSF paramilitary commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo addresses his fighters at an undisclosed location in this still image from a handout video posted on social media. (X; @RSFSudan)

While the flow of fighters currently travels from west to east into Sudan’s urban core, this could change if the RSF’s military efforts stall in central Sudan. In one possible scenario, fighters may return to their villages, leading to more inter-tribal conflicts and radicalization.

“Sudan will be faced with the prospect of thousands of unemployed mercenaries left in the country, preying on populations to sustain themselves,” Hudson said. “This return to warlordism could well keep Sudan’s peripheral regions mired in conflicts for years to come.”

Such a denouement seems increasingly likely as the RSF burns through its resources.

“The RSF appears to have already suffered significant losses in this protracted conflict, including the loss of arms, weapons, armored vehicles, high-ranking officers and well-trained soldiers,” Osama Ahmed Idrous Ahmed, a security studies professor at Omdurman Islamic University of Sudan, told Arab News.

“While recruiting efforts may be gaining momentum, it’s doubtful that the RSF can regain the momentum it once had. Instead, the war has transformed into a prolonged cycle of destruction for Sudan, with no clear outcome favoring the RSF.

“It is imperative to halt the RSF’s actions, prevent further damage, and put an end to the commission of new war crimes.”

The surge in the number of foreign recruits driven by monetary incentives could sow the seeds of the RSF’s own destruction. A disparate cohort lacking ideological unity and with dwindling dividends could easily break apart.

Ahmed believes foreign actors will likely exploit these divisions to advance their own interests, “contributing to factionalism and infighting within the RSF.”

According to a recent Wall Street Journal report, Turkish Bayraktar TB2 drones have been delivered by a neighboring country to the SAF, while its soldiers are undergoing training abroad to improve their handling of the unmanned aerial vehicles.

Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 drones are reportedly being used by the Sudan Armed Forces as they battle the paramilitary RSF. (AFP/File)

It quoted ACLED as saying that military airstrikes have inflicted significant damage on RSF facilities and weapon warehouses around Khartoum since late August.

The SAF, meanwhile, faces recruitment problems of its own. Its commander, Al-Burhan, has called on the Sudanese youth to join the army “to counter internal and external threats” in a bid to turn the tide of war.

On the international stage, he has undertaken visits to Egypt, South Sudan, Qatar, Eritrea, Turkiye and Uganda, as well as the UN General Assembly in New York in September, to rally support.

Sudan’s recent announcement of the renewal of diplomatic ties with Iran underscores Al-Burhan’s pursuit of resources and weapons amid persistent concerns about his legitimacy to rule.

But as long as the war and the attendant humanitarian crisis in Gaza rivet international attention, appeals to stem the flow of funding, weapons and fighters to Sudan’s warring factions will likely go unheard, with potentially serious consequences down the line.

