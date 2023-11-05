Saudi Arabia to showcase tourism strengths at World Travel Market 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is poised to make a significant impact at the forthcoming World Travel Market in London, with a high-powered delegation of over 75 key stakeholders set to highlight the Kingdom’s growing tourism sector.

The Saudi Tourism Authority will lead the delegation to the influential global travel and tourism event, which runs from Nov. 6 to 8.

The panel will include industry leaders representing destination management organizations and hotels. It will also encompass tour operators, airlines, and cruise companies.

Some of the prominent participants include Riyadh Air, Almosafer, and the Tourism Development Fund. Additionally, Red Sea Global, Diriyah Co., Royal Commission for AlUla, and NEOM will also represent the country.

WTM London is known for connecting the global leisure travel community, with around 4,000 exhibitors expected to gather at ExCeL London during this year’s show.

This participation underscores Saudi Arabia’s commitment to showcasing its diverse tourism offerings, with the STA exhibition stand highlighting the sights and sounds of the world’s fastest-growing tourism destination with various activities and immersive experiences. Establishing partnership agreements to enhance opportunities, as well as networking with leading global travel and tourism organizations, will be a focus during the event.

Fahd Hamidaddin, CEO and Board Member of the Saudi Tourism Authority, said: “Saudi’s expanded and record-breaking participation this year mirrors our expanded targets and accelerated growth, 150 million visits by 2030. I look forward to being in London once again to continue strengthening existing partnerships and cultivating new ones to reach this goal.”

He added: “We believe the best way to share Saudi with the world is by inviting the world to come see it for themselves and there is no better time than now. Trade shows are a very close second where we make new connections and agree new business opportunities across the tourism value chain, making it more competitive than ever for our trade partners to introduce visitors to the wonders of Arabia.”

The WTM serves as a significant platform for engaging in discussions on tourism development and will include the participation of various decision-makers and experts in the travel industry.

Participating has been a key part of Saudi Arabia’s tourism strategy since opening its doors to international visitors in 2019. The Kingdom has been instrumental in securing agreements with vital international trade partners as part of its commitment to boosting the global tourism ecosystem.