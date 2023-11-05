You are here

Closing bell: Saudi main index rises 85 points to close at 10,938

Closing bell: Saudi main index rises 85 points to close at 10,938
The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR4.86 billion ($1.29 billion) as 165 stocks advanced, while 55 retreated. Shutterstock
Updated 05 November 2023
Arab News
Closing bell: Saudi main index rises 85 points to close at 10,938

Closing bell: Saudi main index rises 85 points to close at 10,938
Updated 05 November 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index rose on Sunday, gaining 85.59 points, or 0.79 percent, to close at 10,938.95.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR4.86 billion ($1.29 billion) as 165 stocks advanced, while 55 retreated.

The Kingdom’s parallel market, Nomu, also rose 214.75 points, or 0.96 percent, to close at 22,584.38. This jump came as 19 stocks progressed while 27 retreated.

As for the MSCI Tadawul 30 Index, it gained 9.96 points, or 0.71 percent, to close at 1,418.40.

The best-performing stock of the day was National Medical Care Co. The company’s share price surged 12.40 percent to SR136.40.

Other top performers included Al-Baha Investment and Development Co. and United Wire Factories Co., whose share prices soared 7.69 percent and 7.64 percent to SR0.14 and SR36.50, respectively.

The worst performer was Al-Etihad Cooperative Insurance Co. The firm’s share price dropped 8.03 percent to SR18.56.

Other worst performers included Gulf Insurance Group and Thimar Development Holding Co., whose share prices dropped 5.51 percent and 4.98 percent to SR28.30 and SR12.98, respectively.

On the announcements front, the Saudi Stock Exchange announced trading in shares of Osool and Bakheet Investment Co. on Nomu from Nov. 7.

Moreover, Tanmiah Food Co. announced its interim financial results for the period ending Sept. 30.

According to a Tadawul statement, the firm’s net profits reached SR49.6 million in the first nine months of 2023, reflecting a 21.89 percent drop compared to the corresponding period a year earlier.

The decline in net profits is mainly attributed to lower subsidies, increasing pricing pressure in the market, as well as the continued expansion of fresh poultry and Popeyes stores.

Arabian Drilling also announced its interim financial results for the first nine months of the year.

A bourse filing revealed that the company’s net profits edged up 0.24 percent year-on-year to hit SR422 million on Sept.30.

Net profits remained steady as the contribution from higher rig activity with the startup of three new offshore rigs was offset by higher finance costs.

Similarly, Dar Alarkan Real Estate Development Co. announced its financial results for the nine months ending Sept. 30.

According to a Tadawul statement, the entity’s net profits stood at SR416.01 million in the first nine months of 2023, up 5.85 percent from the same period last year.

The jump in net profit is primarily linked to a decrease in operating expenses, an increase in lease revenue, and an increase in share of income from associates.

Another company that disclosed its financial results for the first nine months of the year was Saudi Chemical Co.

A bourse filing showed that the company’s net profits reached SR93.88 million on Sept. 30, reflecting a 65.19 percent climb compared to the first nine months in 2022.

The soar in net profits came as a result of an increase in operating profit due to the rise in sales volume, an increase in sales prices for some products, and a decrease in foreign currency revaluation loss.

Meanwhile, Mulkia Investment Co.’s initial public offering on Nomu has garnered strong investor interest, with a subscription rate of 240 percent, as reported in a statement by Tadawul.

In the statement, AlJazira Capital, which is acting as Mulkia Investment’s financial adviser, said that the offering has been completed and that the trading date of the company’s shares will be announced later by the exchange.

Topics: Closing Bell MSCI Tadawul 30 Index Tadawul All Share Index TASI nomu-parallel

stc Group, Red Sea Global in deal to propel digital transformation

stc Group, Red Sea Global in deal to propel digital transformation
Updated 05 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

stc Group, Red Sea Global in deal to propel digital transformation

stc Group, Red Sea Global in deal to propel digital transformation
Updated 05 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Digital transformation on the Red Sea coast is poised for growth thanks to a new strategic partnership between Saudi Arabia’s stc Group and Red Sea Global.

The recently signed agreement aims to empower tourist destinations along the coast by adopting modern communication technologies and digital services, according to a statement.

This deal aligns with RSG’s mission to act as an agent of change by collaborating with entities to spearhead innovations that reimagine the boundaries of the sector to create a more prosperous world.

“As a key player in the digital transformation of the Kingdom, we are pleased to continue our support by partnering with The Red Sea destination — one of the largest national initiatives,” stc Group CEO Olayan Mohammed Al-Wetaid said.

“We recognize the significance of this project for the country and are committed to leveraging our expertise to develop it further,” Al-Wetaid added.

Under the deal, stc Group is expected to offer leading-edge connectivity services to The Red Sea and AMAALA destinations by delivering tailored solutions with potential expansion into newly developed areas in the near future.

Those solutions include fixed and mobile services with 5G technologies and connectivity through the group’s data centers.

RSG Group CEO John Pagano highlighted: “From seamless and personalized services for our visitors to 24/7 monitoring of the environment, technology underpins our vision for The Red Sea and AMAALA.”

He also stated that stc’s technology ensures that the group cannot only meet but also exceed the high expectations of its discerning guests while achieving the ambitions to pioneer regenerative tourism.

In March, Saudi Arabia was ranked second among the G20 countries and fourth globally in its readiness for digital systems, the UN’s International Telecommunication Union revealed at the time.

At the time, the ranking came following the Kingdom’s success in building a sustainable regulatory framework and shifting toward digital collaborative regulation to empower the digital economy, according to a report by the ITU, a specialized agency responsible for all matters related to information and communication technologies.

Topics: rsg STC

Taif business forum attracts $2.9bn in investment agreements 

Taif business forum attracts $2.9bn in investment agreements 
Updated 05 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Taif business forum attracts $2.9bn in investment agreements 

Taif business forum attracts $2.9bn in investment agreements 
Updated 05 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Investment agreements exceeding SR11 billion ($2.9 billion) were announced on the first day of the Taif Investment Forum, according to the Saudi Press Agency. 

Under the theme “Invest in Taif,” the three-day forum began on Nov. 5 and has seen active participation from leaders in the UK, Chinese, and South Korean industries. Several high-ranking officials from Saudi government agencies and the private sector have also attended. 

Among the agreements, Fakieh Group signed a deal worth SR400 million with a South Korean company. 

The primary objective of the forum is to showcase Taif, a southwestern city in Saudi Arabia, as a promising economic destination and a fertile ground for investment projects spanning various sectors. 

The event, held under the patronage of Taif Gov. Prince Saud bin Nahar, will feature dialogue sessions addressing a range of topics. These topics include clean energy projects, the future of mining in Taif, and food security sustainability. Moreover, the sessions will explore the quality of life in cities and delve into investment in sports, entertainment, and technology. Additionally, they will discuss Taif’s significance in accommodating pilgrims and Umrah performers. 

Speaking on the forum’s sidelines, Deputy Energy Minister for Electricity Affairs, Nasser Al-Qahtani, said that some 40 percent of Saudi Arabia’s gross domestic product is produced from various energy activities.  

“These energy activities include discovery, drilling, treatment, and electricity production and distribution. This is a vital sector, in fact. The energy sector normally affects and gets affected. It mainly fulfills the demand of economy and energy activities, in general,” he said. 

Al-Qahtani also noted an almost 8 percent surge in electricity consumption, stating: “This represents an extraordinary escalation that we haven't witnessed previously, underscoring the country's economic growth driven by the initiatives of the Saudi Vision, particularly those associated with tourism, industry, and trade.” 

Sultan Al-Saadoun, the general supervisor of the forum, emphasized that the investment agreements, exceeding SR11 billion, are the result of agreements between the public and private sectors in over 27 projects.

“These projects will create more than 10,000 job opportunities for the people of Taif of both genders,” Al-Saadoun added.   

Ghazi Al-Quthami, president of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Taif, underscored the city’s potential for investments in various sectors, such as tourism, agriculture, industry, and healthcare. He also mentioned that the Chamber is actively collaborating with relevant entities to expand investment opportunities in the city. 

Media advisor Mohammed Al-Zahrani emphasized the significance of the forum as a platform to attract promising investment opportunities and stated that Taif is a city that offers investment potential in diverse sectors, including health, agriculture, and tourism. 

“Taif is a city that beckons investments across diverse sectors, including health, agriculture, and tourism. We are optimistic that this forum will yield the investment agreements that Taif truly deserves.” Al-Zahrani said, noting that the forum is being held in a strategic partnership with the TCCI and other entities.     

The forum is set to feature workshops focusing on women’s participation as development partners, the impact of scientific research on technology, and vocational education in alignment with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030. 

Topics: Investment Saudi

Saudi private sector employment touches 10.7m in Oct

Saudi private sector employment touches 10.7m in Oct
Updated 05 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi private sector employment touches 10.7m in Oct

Saudi private sector employment touches 10.7m in Oct
Updated 05 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s total number of employees in the private sector reached 10.7 million workers in October, according to the Saudi National Labor Observatory.

The NLO revealed that out of 10.7 million workers, 2.3 million were Saudi nationals.

This data represents a positive trend in the employment sector as the private sector continues to expand its workforce, creating opportunities for Saudi citizens.

In October alone, the net growth in jobs for Saudi nationals was 17,830, indicating a steady increase in employment within the private sector.

Additionally, 49,320 Saudi citizens joined the private sector for the first time in October.

The observatory, in its report on the Saudi labor market in the private sector for October, clarified that the number of Saudi males in the private sector reached 1.36 million employees, while the number of Saudi females in the private sector reached 936,800 employees.

Saudi Arabia’s economic diversification path has turned the Kingdom into a hub for employment opportunities thanks to its bold giga-projects, including NEOM, attracting fresh talent into the construction sector.

The massive developments align with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, which aims to reduce Saudi Arabia’s dependence on oil and enhance the strength of the private sector.

According to the General Authority for Statistics, the overall unemployment rate in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, for both Saudis and non-Saudis, was 4.9 percent in the second quarter, a 0.2 percentage point dip opposed to the first quarter.

It also marked a 0.9 percentage point decrease from the second quarter of 2022.

In the second quarter, the Saudi unemployment rate dropped to 8.3 percent.

The employment-to-population ratio for Saudi nationals also fell slightly, reaching 47.4 percent compared to the previous quarter.

Moreover, the labor force participation rate for Saudis dropped by 0.7 percent points to 51.7 percent.

In terms of year-on-year changes in key labor market indicators for Saudis, the unemployment rate decreased by 1.4 percentage points. While the employment-to-population ratio increased by 0.6 percentage points, the labor force participation rate fell by 0.1 percentage points.

Topics: National Labor Observatory private sector Employment

Egypt initiates privatization of logistics, transportation sectors

Egypt initiates privatization of logistics, transportation sectors
Updated 05 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Egypt initiates privatization of logistics, transportation sectors

Egypt initiates privatization of logistics, transportation sectors
Updated 05 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt is set to transition the management and operations of critical logistics and transportation entities to the private sector, starting with the aviation industry. 

In a roundtable discussion on Sunday, Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly declared that seaports, dry ports and airports would be offered to private sector management in the near future. 

Madbouly highlighted a strong commitment to fostering partnerships with private entities in the stewardship and operational aspects of mass transit systems, a statement from the Egyptian Council of Ministers posted on Facebook noted. 

An integrated strategy is being formulated by the Egyptian Transport Ministry, in collaboration with global corporations, to begin localization of the industry. 

During the meeting, Transport Minister Kamel El-Wazir emphasized that this strategy intends not only to attract foreign companies to the Egyptian market but also to consolidate the position of those already established. 

Reiterating this sentiment, Madbouly expressed appreciation for the collaborations between Egypt and leading international firms in transportation and logistics. 

He further indicated that the purpose of the meeting was to pinpoint potential candidate projects for privatization within Egypt’s logistical localization efforts. 

Madbouly also remarked on the substantial infrastructure endeavors Egypt is undertaking, which he believes should motivate these firms to intensify their localization efforts within the country.   

He underscored Egypt’s strategic location as a central hub in the Middle East and a gateway to Africa, bolstered by numerous free trade accords. 

Focusing on projects that feature green transportation, the premiere noted their substantial financial requirements and advocated for securing a significant portion of these investments under favorable terms. 

Representatives from a diverse array of international companies were present, hailing from Germany, China, Russia, Hungary and the UAE. 

The meeting also included delegates from France, the US, Denmark, Austria and Spain. 

Additionally, Madbouly touched upon government actions to entice companies to establish transportation industries locally.   

These measures include a new suite of investment incentives, such as considerable tax breaks to spur further investment into the Egyptian economy. 

Topics: Egypt Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly privatization

Saudi healthcare set for technological boost as ministry signs MoU

Saudi healthcare set for technological boost as ministry signs MoU
Updated 05 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi healthcare set for technological boost as ministry signs MoU

Saudi healthcare set for technological boost as ministry signs MoU
Updated 05 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Health has inked a memorandum of understanding with the medical technology giant Becton, Dickinson and Co., with the aim of advancing digital transformation through modern technology. 

This partnership is set to bolster the healthcare infrastructure in the region and establish high-quality medical services while reducing the load on healthcare professionals. 

The company’s research technologies will support the ministry’s efforts to advance the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 national transformation program. This program prioritizes the automation and digitalization of the medical sector and emphasizes patient and healthcare worker safety. 

One of the key initiatives under this collaboration is the deployment of kiosks at ministry-affiliated hospitals. 

This venture, among others, is part of the “BDAIAH” initiative jointly launched by the two organizations, which is intended to be implemented in all ministry hospitals. The aim is to enhance medical practices and technology in the Kingdom, particularly in the area of medication management. 

These measures, undertaken within this MoU, are crucial as the Kingdom aims to digitize 70 percent of patient activities by 2030.

The company’s innovative techniques, including advanced automation services and technology-integrated Connected Medication Management solutions that enhance medication management through data-driven systems, will cater to the evolving healthcare demands in the Kingdom and the broader region. 

These innovations encompass electronic health records and mobile applications to reduce medication errors and enhance the overall quality of the sector.

Saudi Arabia has committed to invest in the medical technology sector, with the 2023 budget allocating over SR180 billion ($50.3 billion) to healthcare and social development, reflecting the government's dedication to this endeavor. A significant portion of this budget is earmarked for digital health to improve accessibility, efficiency, and transparency within the field.

The Kingdom aims to transform the sector by enhancing its capabilities as an effective, integrated, value-based ecosystem with a strong focus on patient well-being.

Topics: Saudi Healthcare

