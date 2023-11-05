You are here

Foreign law firms to broaden Saudi Arabia’s legal landscape

MAKKAH: The Ministry of Justice’s recent announcement licensing 15 foreign law firms and reviewing 15 other applications for practicing law in the Kingdom has paved the way for a broad legal practice to ensure justice and uphold high standards.

The decisions follow an influx of international companies seeking to establish their headquarters in Saudi Arabia.

The ministry explained that licenses have been granted to several companies from the US and the UK with the aim of enhancing and developing the legal profession, raising the standard of its practitioners, and improving the business and investment environment in the Kingdom.

Majid Al-Khamis, general supervisor of media and institutional communications at the Ministry of Justice, told Arab News: “Saudi Arabia (has) paved solid ground for international law firms to take a foothold in the Saudi legal market, especially after major international companies in all sectors rushed to invest in Saudi Arabia given the great opportunities presented by Vision 2030.”

Al-Khamis added that new legislation enacted by the Kingdom, such as the Civil (Personal) Status Law, the Evidence Law, and the Civil Transactions Law, will provide a more distinguished legal climate protecting rights, stimulating investment, and supporting economic prosperity.

Lawyer Massad Al-Anazi said: “It is an important catalyst for knowledge development and exchange of experiences between Saudi law firms and foreign companies, especially since the licensing controls for foreign companies adopt high-quality standards in accordance with the regulations of foreign offices.”

He added that all of this reflects the Kingdom’s aim to develop a fully mature legal environment that recognizes the magnitude of the challenges facing the business and investment sectors.

Another lawyer, Hisham Al-Faraj, said that “the presence of experts from different backgrounds and legal schools is beneficial in terms of developing legal and judicial work, and international transactions require the assistance of experts from different countries because the experts from each country are capable, qualified, knowledgeable, and experienced in the laws of their respective nations.

“The establishment of international law firms in the Kingdom will serve and facilitate investors, opening doors for them to expand their investments,” he added.

Al-Faraj stated that this will serve society, especially in international cases and even in what seem fairly simple disputes.

For example, he explained, a check is considered a payment instrument in Saudi Arabia, and can be cashed as soon as it is written with no point in deferring its date; it is a crime for anyone to write a check without sufficient funds, and it is not accepted as a guarantee from a legal standpoint.

This standard differs from a neighboring Gulf country, where a check is also considered a credit instrument and not just a payment instrument, and in the event of writing a deferred check, it cannot be cashed before that date, he noted.

Al-Faraj pointed out that this is how commercial transactions differ and branch out due to differences in legal systems. It is necessary, he added, to consult a specialist in the law of the country in which the transaction is to be conducted to ensure compliance with the law.

 

Diriyah Season focuses on living heritage of Kingdom’s birthplace

Diriyah Season focuses on living heritage of Kingdom’s birthplace
RIYADH: Diriyah Season — which is presented by Diriyah Company in partnership with Diriyah Gate Development Authority — opens in December with a captivating array of events and experiences designed to bring to life the living heritage of the location, the birthplace of Saudi Arabia.

The season will provide visitors with an experience that combines arts and culture, live performances and experiences which showcase nearly 600 years of history and heritage in a compelling and entertaining way.

The event will take place across several areas of Diriyah, including parks, wadis, Bujairi Terrace, and the iconic UNESCO World Heritage Site At-Turaif.

The season offers a three-month schedule of events that caters to all tastes. 

Ahmed Al-Khateeb, Saudi tourism minister, board member and secretary-general of Diriyah Company

Attractions include immersive art installations and exhibitions, outstanding culinary events, live musical and theatrical performances, the much-awaited Diriyah ePrix Championship organized by the Ministry of Sport, an expanded return of Layali Diriyah, and outdoor pursuits like horseback riding, camping, and stargazing.

This year’s theme honors Diriyah’s story and celebrates Al-Awja in a rallying call for all Saudis to unite and celebrate their shared culture and identity.

While Diriyah is a vital element in Saudi Arabia’s cultural identity and national pride, it also stands at the forefront of the Kingdom’s plans for the future as a unique cultural capital.

The birthplace of the First Saudi State, it is a city built with people at its heart; a place where people from all walks of life come together and experience the unique Saudi way of life. 

Jerry Inzerillo, group CEO of Diriyah Company

The season offers a unique opportunity for tourists from across the region and the world to experience the warm hospitality, rich culture, heritage, and traditions of the Kingdom and its people, increasing cultural dialogue across the country and the world.

Ahmed Al-Khateeb, Saudi tourism minister, board member and secretary-general of Diriyah Company, said: “As Saudi Arabia expands its tourism offering, we are unlocking the enormous potential that the sector offers. Central to this is authenticity in tourism — people travel for real stories and to meet real people. Diriyah Season will create connections and dialogue, supporting experiential tourism that is highly meaningful and memorable.”

Jerry Inzerillo, group CEO of Diriyah Company, said: “Diriyah Season will unite the world in a celebration of culture and shared experiences. As we embark on this new annual season of events, we look forward to showcasing Diriyah, ‘The City of Earth,’ and its values as one of the most culturally significant locations in the Kingdom.”

Saudi projects help people in Yemen, Pakistan, Lebanon

Saudi projects help people in Yemen, Pakistan, Lebanon
RIYADH: The Saudi aid agency KSrelief is continuing to help people in Yemen, Lebanon and Pakistan, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

In the city of Al-Ghaydah in Yemen a kidney dialysis center supported by the agency served 130 patients in a single month, including 46 who received dialysis and 84 who had examinations.

KSrelief also helps to fund a project that provides primary healthcare and water services to displaced people in the Razih district of Yemen’s Saada governorate. In one week it served 152 people.

In the last week of October, a 42-truck convoy from KSrelief delivered 741 tons of food to Yemen’s Aden, Dhale and Abian governorates.

The agency has also provided support for 1,575 people affected by the floods in Pakistan in the form of “winter bags” and shelter.

In Lebanon, as part of the Al-Amal Charitable Bakery project, KSrelief distributed 150,000 bundles of bread to disadvantaged people, including local families and Syrian and Palestinian refugees.

Since its inception in 2015, KSrelief has implemented 2,587 projects worth more than $6.4 billion in 94 countries, in cooperation with 175 local, regional and international partners.

According to a report by the agency, the bulk of the support has gone to Yemen ($4.3 billion), Syria ($376 million), Palestine ($370 million) and Somalia ($222 million).

KSrelief’s programs cover food security, health, sanitation, shelter, nutrition, education, telecommunications and logistics.

 

Saudi family council, UNICEF to work on child online safety framework

Saudi family council, UNICEF to work on child online safety framework
RIYADH: The Kingdom’s Family Affairs Council will introduce the National Framework for Children’s Online Safety at the sixth Saudi Family Forum in Riyadh on Nov. 12-13 in collaboration with UNICEF.

The forum will be supported by Ahmed Al-Rajhi, the council’s chairman and the minister of human resources and social development, along with UNICEF, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.

The framework will align with the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, an international treaty safeguarding individuals under the age of 18.

UNICEF will contribute with two dialogue sessions: “Protecting Children in the Cyber World” by Amanda Third, a professor at Western Sydney University, and “The Digital World and Children” presented by UNICEF’s Gulf area representative, Al-Tayeb Adam.

Adam commended the Saudi government’s commitment to online child safety and lauded the initiatives of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The framework comprises 10 initiatives addressing critical areas, including regulations, data protection, and online support procedures for children.

The Saudi Family Forum aims to address key issues related to the digital revolution, empowering Saudi families by offering solutions from experts and officials in various family-related sectors.

 

Ithra’s Tanween Mega Challenge honors creative solutions for refugees

Ithra’s Tanween Mega Challenge honors creative solutions for refugees
DHAHRAN: The winners of the Tanween Mega Challenge to find ways to improve the lives of refugees around the world were announced at the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) on Saturday.

More than 60 people representing 14 different nationalities took part in the challenge, which was divided into three sections: education, food security and power.

The winners of the education challenge were the Creative Resilience team. With members from Canada, South Korea, Nigeria and Bangladesh, their idea was to create an educational incubator in Indonesia that would help refugees to establish a sustainable source of income.

“Our goal was to solve the problem in Indonesia, where they are extremely hard working and talented people,” a spokesperson for the team said.

“Our goal is to make refugees job creators, not job takers.”

The food security challenge was won by the Autm team, who devised a practical solution to providing food using fertilizers, while the Musul team took the power award with their idea for a solar-powered transport system for moving refugees from one place to another.

The awards were presented in front of an audience of representatives from international organizations and institutions.

“Tanween attracted experts from around the world to discuss and celebrate creative ideas so that they become a tangible reality,” Miznah Al-Zamil, head of innovation and creativity at Ithra, said.

“The presence of over 60 participants under the supervision of leading experts all in one place highlights the role of Ithra in supporting the development of creativity and its role in providing programs that highlight creative people and encourage them to think innovatively.”

The three winning projects will focus on refugee camps in Mauritania, Zimbabwe, Jordan, Indonesia, Ethiopia and Bangladesh.

Tanween also awarded a sustainable solution award to the Saudi women of the Ray of Light team for their globally approved positive behavior measurement method, while the Saudi members of the Sun Box team won the best innovative solution award for their cooking appliance.

$80,000 peregrine falcon steals the show in Riyadh auction

$80,000 peregrine falcon steals the show in Riyadh auction
RIYADH: The fourth Saudi Falcons Club auction featured the sale of the priciest peregrine falcon, known as a shaheen.

The event was launched on Oct. 1 and will continue until Nov. 15 at the club’s Malham headquarters near Riyadh.

With a starting bid of SR100,000 ($27,000), the falcon was eventually sold for SR300,000.

Another four falcons were sold on the same day for SR340,000, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The proceeds from the auction will go toward supporting investment in falcons, holding further auctions, and organizing the buying and selling processes.

Earlier, a peregrine falcon fetched a record sale price of SR250,000 at the auction.

The event aims to promote the Kingdom’s falconry heritage and support related cultural, civilizational and economic activities, organizers said, while offering opportunities to invest in a field that helps support the development of the national economy.

The Saudi Falcons Club offers accommodations and transportation for falcon owners. The auction is broadcast live on television channels and the club’s social media platforms.

During the club’s first edition, in 2020, 102 falcons were sold over the course of 20 days and the total value of sales exceeded SR10 million. At the second auction, 95 falcons were sold for a total of SR8.3 million, and during the third, 81 birds sold for more than SR7 million.

