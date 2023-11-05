stc Group, Red Sea Global in deal to propel digital transformation

RIYADH: Digital transformation on the Red Sea coast is poised for growth thanks to a new strategic partnership between Saudi Arabia’s stc Group and Red Sea Global.

The recently signed agreement aims to empower tourist destinations along the coast by adopting modern communication technologies and digital services, according to a statement.

This deal aligns with RSG’s mission to act as an agent of change by collaborating with entities to spearhead innovations that reimagine the boundaries of the sector to create a more prosperous world.

“As a key player in the digital transformation of the Kingdom, we are pleased to continue our support by partnering with The Red Sea destination — one of the largest national initiatives,” stc Group CEO Olayan Mohammed Al-Wetaid said.

“We recognize the significance of this project for the country and are committed to leveraging our expertise to develop it further,” Al-Wetaid added.

Under the deal, stc Group is expected to offer leading-edge connectivity services to The Red Sea and AMAALA destinations by delivering tailored solutions with potential expansion into newly developed areas in the near future.

Those solutions include fixed and mobile services with 5G technologies and connectivity through the group’s data centers.

RSG Group CEO John Pagano highlighted: “From seamless and personalized services for our visitors to 24/7 monitoring of the environment, technology underpins our vision for The Red Sea and AMAALA.”

He also stated that stc’s technology ensures that the group cannot only meet but also exceed the high expectations of its discerning guests while achieving the ambitions to pioneer regenerative tourism.

In March, Saudi Arabia was ranked second among the G20 countries and fourth globally in its readiness for digital systems, the UN’s International Telecommunication Union revealed at the time.

At the time, the ranking came following the Kingdom’s success in building a sustainable regulatory framework and shifting toward digital collaborative regulation to empower the digital economy, according to a report by the ITU, a specialized agency responsible for all matters related to information and communication technologies.