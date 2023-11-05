You are here

Afghans fleeing Pakistan lack basic necessities once they cross the border

Afghans fleeing Pakistan lack basic necessities once they cross the border
Afghan refugees settle in a camp near the Torkham Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Torkham, Afghanistan, on Saturday. (AFP)
Updated 05 November 2023
AP
Afghans fleeing Pakistan lack basic necessities once they cross the border

Afghans fleeing Pakistan lack basic necessities once they cross the border
  • People entering Afghanistan with just the clothes on their back
Updated 05 November 2023
AP
ISLAMABAD: Afghans fleeing Pakistan to avoid arrest and deportation are sleeping in the open, without proper shelter, food, drinking water and toilets once they cross the border to their homeland, aid agencies said Sunday.

Hundreds of thousands of Afghans have left Pakistan in recent weeks as authorities pursue foreigners they say are in the country illegally, going door-to-door to check migrants’ documentation. Pakistan set Oct.31 as a deadline to leave the country or else they’d be arrested as part of a new anti-migrant crackdown.

Afghans leave Pakistan from two main border crossings, Torkham and Chaman. The Taliban have set up camps on the other side for people to stay in while they wait to be moved to their place of origin in Afghanistan.

Aid agencies said Torkham has no proper shelter. There is limited access to drinking water, no heating source other than open fires, no lighting, and no toilets. There is open defecation and poor hygiene. UN agencies and aid groups are setting up facilities with thousands of people entering Afghanistan every day.

Kayal Mohammad lived in the northwest Pakistani city of Peshawar for 17 years. He has five children and was deported to the Afghan border almost a week ago. He told The Associated Press he wasn’t allowed to take any household belongings with him. Everything he and his family own remains in Pakistan.

His seven-year-old daughter Hawa weeps because she is cold. She drinks tea for breakfast from a cut-up plastic bottle and sleeps without a blanket.

Her father urged the international community for help. “We cannot ask the Taliban government,” he said. “They have nothing because they are yet to be recognized as a government. There are families who have nothing here, no land, no home. They are just living under the open sky. No one is helping.”

Thamindri Da Silva, from the relief and development organization World Vision International, said most people are moved to a dry riverbed once they have gone through their initial registration and processing at a transit center.

People enter Afghanistan with just the clothes on their back because their watches, jewelery and cash were taken at the Pakistani border, she added.

Arshad Malik, country director for Save the Children, said many of those returning are coming back without education documents, making it difficult for them to continue their learning, as well as lacking the local Afghan languages of Dari and Pashto because they studied Urdu and English in Pakistan.

Topics: Pakistan Afghanistan

Updated 05 November 2023
AFP
Smog-ridden New Delhi extends schools shutdown

Smog-ridden New Delhi extends schools shutdown
Updated 05 November 2023
AFP

NEW DELHI: Authorities in India’s smog-ridden capital New Delhi on Sunday extended an emergency schools closure by a week, with no signs of improvement in the megacity’s choking levels of pollution.

New Delhi is blanketed in acrid smog every autumn, primarily blamed on stubble burning by farmers in the neighboring agrarian states.

The city is regularly ranked as one of the most polluted on the planet, with its annual smog blamed for hundreds of thousands of premature deaths each year.

“As pollution levels continue to remain high, primary schools in Delhi will stay closed till 10th November,” Delhi state’s Education Minister Atishi posted on X.

Secondary schools “are being given the option of shifting to online classes,” added Atishi, who uses only one name, after days of high pollution levels.

The Indian capital — which has a population of 30 million — once again ranked as the world’s most polluted city Sunday, according to monitoring firm IQAir.

Delhi state annually imposes restrictions on construction activities and orders some vehicles off roads when pollution reaches severe levels.

But critics say that governments willfully ignore the agricultural primary source of the public health crisis.

The farmers in neighboring states are a powerful electoral lobby and leaders have long resisted calls to impose strict fines and other punitive measures on them for their actions.

New Delhi is set to host a cricket World Cup match on Monday between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

But both teams canceled their scheduled pre-match training sessions in recent days over health risks from the smog.

Bangladesh coach Chandika Hathurusingha admitted on Sunday that they have “no choice” but to play.

“We were concerned. We are trying to minimize our exposure to the outdoors as much as possible,” he told reporters.

“The air quality is affecting both teams. It’s not ideal, but we have no choice. We have to play in the conditions in front of us.”

Some asthmatic players had not attended training, he added.

Severe smog levels are expected to persist in the city for several more weeks.

Topics: India

Pope Francis calls for ceasefire in Hamas-Israel conflict

Pope Francis calls for ceasefire in Hamas-Israel conflict
Updated 05 November 2023
AFP
Pope Francis calls for ceasefire in Hamas-Israel conflict

Pope Francis calls for ceasefire in Hamas-Israel conflict
Updated 05 November 2023
AFP

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis on Sunday renewed his call for an end to the Hamas-Israel conflict, urging the release of hostages and humanitarian aid for Gaza, describing the situation as “very serious.”

“I continue to think about the serious situation in Palestine and in Israel where many people have lost their lives,” he said after the traditional Angelus prayer at Saint Peter’s Square in Rome.

“I beg you in the name of God to stop, cease fire,” he said.

“I hope all the possibilities are being explored so that a widening of the conflict is absolutely avoided, that the wounded can be helped, and that aid can reach Gaza, where the humanitarian situation is very serious, and that the hostages be immediately released.”

The pope has previously pleaded for an end to the conflict and for humanitarian aid to be allowed into the Gaza Strip. He spoke to US President Joe Biden last month about “conflict situations in the world and the need to identify paths to peace,” according to the Vatican.

Also on Sunday, the European Commission condemned the jump in anti-Semitism across the EU since the outbreak of conflict in the Middle East, saying “European Jews today are again living in fear.”

“The spike of antisemitic incidents across Europe has reached extraordinary levels in the last few days, reminiscent of some of the darkest times in history,” the commission said in a statement.

“We condemn these despicable acts in the strongest possible terms. They go against everything that Europe stands for,” it said.

Topics: Pope Francis Israel Palestine Gaza Hamas

UK plans to expand extremism definition amid pro-Palestine protests: Report

UK plans to expand extremism definition amid pro-Palestine protests: Report
Updated 05 November 2023
Arab News
UK plans to expand extremism definition amid pro-Palestine protests: Report

UK plans to expand extremism definition amid pro-Palestine protests: Report
  • Govt moves to increase powers to punish anyone deemed to have undermined British institutions, values
  • New rules could see bodies including Muslim Council of Britain labeled extremists, ban legitimate criticism of state, experts warn
Updated 05 November 2023
Arab News

London: The UK government is planning to widen extremism laws to punish people who “undermine” the country’s values and institutions amid massive pro-Palestinian protests across Britain, The Observer reported on Sunday.

The newspaper said it had seen official documents that could label several Muslim and pro-Palestinian groups — including the Muslim Council of Britain, Palestine Action and Muslim Engagement and Development — as extremist organizations. 

It also reported that government insiders said the new definition of extremism could ban legitimate criticism of the state, with one saying: “The concern is that this is a crackdown on freedom of speech. The definition is too broad and will capture legitimate organisations and individuals.”

The news comes at a difficult moment for the government, which has backed Israel in its assault on Gaza, as mass pro-Palestinian protests continue for a fourth week on the streets of London and other major British cities.

Last week, Home Secretary Suella Braverman caused controversy when she referred to the protests, which have repeatedly drawn hundreds of thousands of demonstrators, as “hate marches.”

The proposals, being finalized by civil servants working for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Minister Michael Gove, come after a review of non-violent extremism in the UK was launched earlier in 2023.

The documents, marked “official — sensitive,” state: “Extremism is the promotion or advancement of any ideology which aims to overturn or undermine the UK’s system of parliamentary democracy, its institutions and values; or threaten the rights of individuals or create a permissive environment for radicalisation, hate crime and terrorism.”

Also included is the suggestion that “sustained support for, or continued uncritical association with organisations or individuals who are exhibiting extremist behaviours” would fall under the new definition, which should be supported with public guidance that enables “consistent use and application.”

The documents state that “stakeholders have thus far agreed this sets a clear threshold for identifying extremism.” So far, there has been no public consultation on the proposed definition.

Akiko Hart, interim director of human rights group Liberty, called the proposals “reckless and cynical.”

She told The Observer: “Expanding the definition so far beyond the current guidance risks further discouraging individuals and groups from legitimately exercising their right to free speech, while allowing the government to crack down on community groups, charities or faith groups they disagree with.”

She was echoed by Martin Bright, editor-at-large of the Index on Censorship, who said: “This is an unwarranted attack on freedom of expression and would potentially criminalise every student radical and revolutionary dissident. It has never been the British way to arrest people for thought crime.”

Ilyas Nagdee, Amnesty International’s racial justice director for the UK, told The Observer: “This definition must not be accepted or implemented. The definition of extremism and its usage in counter-terrorism policies … is already being applied so broadly it seeks to effectively hinder people from organising and mobilising. The proposed definition takes this even further and could criminalise any dissent.”

The Prevent strategy, introduced in 2011, defines extremism as “active opposition to fundamental British values, including democracy, the rule of law, individual liberty and the mutual respect and tolerance of different faiths and beliefs.”

The MCB told The Observer that the government “needs to challenge its own extremists who are intent on dividing our communities.” 

Palestine Action told the newspaper: “This new definition is clearly an attempt to undermine and intimidate our movement. We refuse to be deterred.”

A government spokesperson said: “We are clear there is no place for extremism, and over the last few years we have taken action to tackle hatred and those who seek to divide us.

“As you would expect, we keep our approach to tackling extremism under review to ensure it meets the evolving challenge it poses.”

Topics: War on Gaza UK Palestinians

‘Solidarity for humanity’: Hundreds of thousands rally in Jakarta to support Palestine

‘Solidarity for humanity’: Hundreds of thousands rally in Jakarta to support Palestine
Updated 05 November 2023
‘Solidarity for humanity’: Hundreds of thousands rally in Jakarta to support Palestine

‘Solidarity for humanity’: Hundreds of thousands rally in Jakarta to support Palestine
  • Indonesia has been a staunch supporter of Palestine for decades, has no diplomatic relations with Israel 
  • Attendees wore traditional Palestinian scarves, waved Palestinian flags at National Monument square 
Updated 05 November 2023
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARATA: Hundreds of thousands of protesters gathered in central Jakarta on Sunday in Indonesia’s biggest display of solidarity with Palestinians since the beginning of Israel’s deadly onslaught on Gaza.

Indonesia has been a staunch supporter of Palestine for decades, with its people and authorities seeing Palestinian statehood as mandated by their own constitution, which calls for the abolition of colonialism. 

Since the beginning of Israeli operations in Gaza following the Hamas attack on Oct. 7, Indonesians have been taking to the streets in small-scale protests to show their support, with activists declaring November as Palestine Solidarity Month.

On Sunday morning, Indonesians dressed in white and wore traditional Palestinian scarves as they crowded the National Monument square, waving Palestinian flags, carrying posters, and chanting slogans calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and a free Palestine, making it the biggest pro-Palestine demonstration the country has seen so far. 

The interfaith rally was organized by the Indonesian Ulema Council with the support of other main religious organizations, including Christians and Buddhists. It was attended by government officials and prominent public figures, including Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi. 

“Every 10 minutes, a child is killed in Gaza. Thousands of parents have lost their children, while thousands of children have lost their parents,” Marsudi said as she addressed the crowd.  

“My Indonesia and I will never back down from helping. My Indonesia and I will always be with you until the colonizers leave your home. Palestine, you are my brother. And I, and my Indonesia, will always be with you.” 

The Southeast Asian nation has no diplomatic relations with Israel, and the Indonesian government has repeatedly called for an end to the occupation of Palestinian territories and for a two-state solution based on pre-1967 borders.

“On behalf of the Indonesian government, we want to reaffirm Indonesia’s support for the struggle of the Palestinian nation. Ladies and gentlemen, we gather here today in diversity to show our solidarity for humanity,” Marsudi said. 

More than 9,400 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since Oct. 7, when Israel began its daily bombardment of the densely populated enclave in retaliation for the attack by the Gaza-based militant group Hamas, which left more than 1,400 people dead.

Tel Aviv has cut off food, fuel, water and power supplies to the enclave while airstrikes have hit hospitals, ambulances, schools and refugee camps. 

Some Indonesians who attended the rally said it was important for them to show up for Palestine, including 40-year-old Isyana Artharini, who told Arab News that she was driven by her conscience. 

“I think I’m actually powerless as a person, and showing up is the least that I can do,” Artharini said. 

“When we read history books and wondered how the Holocaust happened, how did people then ‘allowed’ it?” she said. “At least for your conscience, don’t be on the side that allows this genocide to happen.” 

Berlian Idriansyah Idris, a 46-year-old cardiologist, said the images of wounded Palestinian children and the devastation caused by Israel’s bombing in Gaza have brought him to tears. 

“We are still humans with conscience. We condemn Israel’s atrocities, we support Palestine, and we demand immediate ceasefire,” Idris, who was at the rally with his family on Sunday, told Arab News. 

For 22-year-old Syifa, taking part in the demonstration was about standing up for humanity. 

“I wanted to take part in this march so that I can show to the public that here in Indonesia we have a huge number of people who care about Palestine,” Syifa told Arab News. 

“I think it’s important, while you are able, to give out your voice for humanity. Especially because this Palestine issue is clearly not a conflict, it’s genocide.”

Poppy growth down 95% in Afghanistan since Taliban ban — UN

Poppy growth down 95% in Afghanistan since Taliban ban — UN
Updated 05 November 2023
AFP
Poppy growth down 95% in Afghanistan since Taliban ban — UN

Poppy growth down 95% in Afghanistan since Taliban ban — UN
  • Since returning to power in 2021, Taliban authorities have vowed to end illegal drug production in Afghanistan 
  • In April last year, the Taliban banned the cultivation of the poppy plant, from which opium and heroin are made 
Updated 05 November 2023
AFP

KABUL: Poppy cultivation and opium production have plunged 95 percent in Afghanistan since Taliban authorities banned the crop, according to a UN report published Sunday.
Since returning to power in 2021, Taliban authorities have vowed to end illegal drug production in Afghanistan and in April 2022 banned the cultivation of the poppy plant, from which opium and heroin are made.
The report by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) found that poppy cultivation has collapsed by an estimated 95 percent — from 233,000 hectares (575,755 acres) at the end of 2022 to 10,800 in 2023.
Opium production has followed suit, plummeting from 6,200 tons to 333 tons in 2023.
This year’s estimated harvest amounts to 24-38 tons of exportable heroin, compared with 350-580 tons last year.
The UNODC warned of potential “humanitarian consequences for many vulnerable rural communities” due to the sudden contraction of Afghanistan’s opium economy, as growers have had to turn to far less lucrative alternative crops.
Farmers’ incomes, estimated at $1.36 billion in 2022, have fallen by 92 percent to $110 million this year, according to the UNODC, with the loss expected to impact the country’s already struggling economy more broadly.
Last year, poppy crops accounted for almost a third by value of total agricultural production in Afghanistan, the world’s leading producer.
“Today, Afghanistan’s people need urgent humanitarian assistance... to absorb the shock of lost income and save lives,” said UNODC Executive Director Ghada Waly in a statement.
“For all the other production — cotton, wheat — they need much more water,” she said at a briefing on the report, while the country was experiencing “three years of consecutive draught.”
The Afghan interior ministry’s narcotics department said it agrees “to a certain extent” with the UNODC report’s estimates of the area under poppy cultivation.
But it dismissed other elements of the report, such as those regarding opium production and socio-economic data, because they were not based on field-based surveys, relying instead on satellite images and previous years’ data.

Topics: Afghanistan

