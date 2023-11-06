You are here

  • Home
  • Oil Updates — crude ticks upwards after Saudi Arabia, Russia stick to output cuts

Oil Updates — crude ticks upwards after Saudi Arabia, Russia stick to output cuts

Oil Updates — crude ticks upwards after Saudi Arabia, Russia stick to output cuts
Brent crude futures rose 55 cents, or 0.65 percent, to $85.44 a barrel by 10:00 a.m. Saudi time. Shutterstock.
Short Url

https://arab.news/bs6tm

Updated 06 November 2023
Reuters
Follow

Oil Updates — crude ticks upwards after Saudi Arabia, Russia stick to output cuts

Oil Updates — crude ticks upwards after Saudi Arabia, Russia stick to output cuts
Updated 06 November 2023
Reuters
Follow

BEIJING: Oil prices edged up on Monday as top exporters Saudi Arabia and Russia said they would stick to extra voluntary oil output cuts until the end of the year, keeping supply tight, while investors watched out for tougher US sanctions on Iranian oil, according to Reuters.

Brent crude futures rose 55 cents, or 0.65 percent, to $85.44 a barrel by 10:00 a.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $81.14 a barrel, up 63 cents, or 0.78 percent.

Saudi Arabia confirmed it would continue with its additional voluntary cut of 1 million barrels per day in December to keep output at around 9 million bpd, a source at the ministry of energy said in a statement. The Saudi decision was in line with analysts’ expectations.

Russia also announced it would continue its additional voluntary supply cut of 300,000 bpd from its crude oil and petroleum product exports until the end of December.

ING analysts said in a note that the oil market will be in surplus in the first quarter of next year, “which may be enough to convince the Saudis and Russians to continue with cuts.”

Both Brent and WTI contracts notched their second straight weekly falls last week, losing about 6 percent as the geopolitical risk premium faded as US diplomats met regional leaders to limit the risk of the Israel-Hamas war causing a wider conflict in the Middle East.

“The market is not pricing in too much geopolitical risk at current levels, so that remains a key upside risk,” said Suvro Sarkar, a DBS analyst based in Singapore.

This week, investors are eyeing more economic data from China after the world’s second-largest oil consumer released disappointing October factory data last week.

Sydney-based IG analyst Tony Sycamore expects oil prices to be driven by headlines from the Middle East and technical charts this week.

He added that WTI needs to hold above support at $80 a barrel in the early part of this week, otherwise prices could drop to the $77.59 low seen in August.

Sarkar expects Brent to stay supported at $80-85 a barrel, citing the continued supply cuts, the end of rate hikes, and a falling US dollar, after weaker-than-expected US payroll data on Friday.

On Friday, the US House of Representatives passed a bill to bolster sanctions on Iranian oil that would impose measures on foreign ports and refineries that process petroleum exported from Iran if it is signed into law.

DBS’ Sarkar said analysts are still watching to see whether the potential law would affect Iran’s oil exports. Such sanctions often come with national security waivers, and China could still continue to import Iranian oil.

In the US, oil rigs fell by eight to 496 last week, their lowest since January 2022, energy services firm Baker Hughes said in its weekly report on Friday

Topics: Oil Updates  crude

Related

Update Oil Updates – prices head for weekly loss as geopolitical risk premium wanes
Business & Economy
Oil Updates – prices head for weekly loss as geopolitical risk premium wanes

RSG to launch its own luxury hotel brand Shebara in 2024

RSG to launch its own luxury hotel brand Shebara in 2024
Updated 28 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

RSG to launch its own luxury hotel brand Shebara in 2024

RSG to launch its own luxury hotel brand Shebara in 2024
Updated 28 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi developer Red Sea Global will own and operate its own luxury hotel brand, Shebara, in the giga-project, it has revealed.

The announcement was made at the World Travel Market in London on Nov. 6, with the hotel – situated on Sheybarah Island within the Al Wajh Lagoon – scheduled to open its doors in the summer of 2024, according to a press release by the company. 

Shebara joins a list of international hospitality brands already present at The Red Sea, including St. Regis, Ritz Carlton Reserve, and Six Senses, which began welcoming guests this month. 

This announcement follows RSG’s plan to develop the Thuwal Private Retreat, an exclusive island destination, also entirely owned and operated by the company.

“It has long been our mission to extend our pioneering approach to regenerative tourism across a wider portfolio of brands and subsidiary companies, to create an ecosystem that will drive meaningful change in the global tourism industry,” Group CEO of RSG John Pagano said.

“Shebara is a beacon for all that RSG stands for, showcasing the very best in Saudi hospitality while setting new standards in responsible development and sustainable operations,” he added.

The resort is currently in the process of forming an operational team for its upcoming launch.

It will consist of 73 rooms, including overwater and beach villas, and can be reached by a 45-minute boat ride from the mainland or a 20-minute seaplane journey, the release added. 

Its design, which will be developed by UAE’s architecture firm Killa Design, centers around reflections of nature.

Design Director and founder of Killa Design Shaun Killa said: “Shebara is a wonderful example of what is possible when creating beautiful yet meaningful design. It demonstrates how innovative architecture can gracefully flow into nature, with pods that reflect and refract light from the sun, the sky and the sea to naturally blend with the environment.”

He added: “From the eco-materials chosen to the lunar positioning of the villas, our priority has been to honor the natural beauty that exists here, while creating a resort that embodies modern luxury.” 

In addition to this, the new resort will be completely powered by sunlight with its own dedicated solar farm, which includes more than 11,000 photovoltaic panels.

RSG has already constructed five solar farms to power the first phase of the destination.

The new hotel comes as the hospitality sector in the Kingdom is experiencing robust growth, with the 2030 target of 100 million visitors revised up to 150 million visitors, the minister of tourism disclosed last month.

In a session titled “What is the Vision for High-Growth Industry” on the first day of the Future Investment Forum which took place in October, Ahmed Al-Khateeb explained that the Kingdom expects to reach its original goal by the end of 2023.

Topics: Red Sea Global Shebara

Related

RSG signs $533m deal with KHC to develop Four Seasons Resort Red Sea, unveils new private island destination
Business & Economy
RSG signs $533m deal with KHC to develop Four Seasons Resort Red Sea, unveils new private island destination

Closing Bell: TASI closes in green as earnings season begins 

Closing Bell: TASI closes in green as earnings season begins 
Updated 3 min 6 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Closing Bell: TASI closes in green as earnings season begins 

Closing Bell: TASI closes in green as earnings season begins 
Updated 3 min 6 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index concluded its Monday trading at 10,948.86 points, recording an increase of 9.91 points or 0.09 percent.   

Meanwhile, the parallel market Nomu concluded at 22,616.54 points, reflecting a gain of 32.16 points or 0.14 percent. The MSCI Index also registered a rise of 5.99 points, closing at 1,423.39, indicating a growth of 0.35 percent. 

By the end of the trading day, the primary index recorded a total trade value of SR6.1 billion ($1.6 billion) with 74 stocks advancing and 147 declining. In contrast, Nomu reported a trading volume of SR10.2 million. 

On the corporate front, Dallah Healthcare Co. released its financial results for the first nine months of 2023, reporting a net profit of SR246 million, representing a 25.74 percent growth compared to the same period last year.  

This increase in profit can be attributed to a 19.11 percent surge in the company’s revenue, rising from SR1.79 billion to SR2.13 billion during the corresponding timeframe, according to a bourse filing.  

The positive performance is linked to an increase in patient visits across the company’s hospital network and higher occupancy levels in both inpatient and outpatient services, stemming from the expanded operational capabilities of the company’s medical facilities.  

As a result, the company’s stock price closed with a 5.59 percent increase, reaching SR158.80. 

Saudi Aramco’s base oil company Luberef also disclosed its financial results for the same period, reporting a net profit of SR1.24 billion, reflecting a growth of 2.15 percent.  

This boost in net income can be primarily attributed to a reduction in zakat and income tax expenses, as Luberef has transitioned to being subject to zakat only following its listing. On Monday, the company’s stock price closed at SR136.80, a 3.01 percent increase.

In addition, Saudi Reinsurance Co. reported a 55.09 percent growth in its net profit during the first nine months of the year, reaching SR121 million, compared to SR78 million in the previous year. 

The company attributed this increase to a reduction in reinsurance service expenses and a rise in net investment income. However, the company’s stock price experienced a 1.32 percent decline at the close of the day, ending at SR17.94. 

On the downside, Abdullah Al Othaim Markets Co. witnessed a substantial drop in its net profit during the same period, declining by 64.5 percent to close at SR321.8 million, despite an 8.26 percent growth in revenue.  

The company stated that the loss was primarily due to SR798.1 million in investments during the period, and without this allocation, profits would have recorded an 8.3 percent growth.  

Following this significant decrease, the company’s stock price saw a 2.11 percent fall on Monday, closing at SR12.98. 

In other developments, the National Agricultural Development Co. received approval from its general assembly to raise capital by SR2 billion through a rights issue.  

Tadawul will adjust NADEC’s share fluctuation limit based on an SR22.54 baseline on Nov. 6, with rights shares allocated on Nov. 8. 

Topics: TASI NOMU stocks

Related

Closing Bell: TASI up for fourth consecutive day, SAL Logistics makes strong debut
Business & Economy
Closing Bell: TASI up for fourth consecutive day, SAL Logistics makes strong debut

Riyadh launches special economic zones center to boost international business presence 

Riyadh launches special economic zones center to boost international business presence 
Updated 11 min 48 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  
Follow

Riyadh launches special economic zones center to boost international business presence 

Riyadh launches special economic zones center to boost international business presence 
Updated 11 min 48 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: Riyadh is on the path to becoming a major regional hub for international companies with the launch of a new special economic zones center.  

Established by the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, this strategic move is aimed at elevating the Saudi capital’s stature as one of the world's largest city economies. 

The initiative aligns with national transformation goals for economic diversification.

The center will empower the Royal Commission to oversee the special economic zones within Riyadh City, creating a competitive environment that promotes economic growth.

Topics: Riyadh Royal Commission for Riyadh City

Related

APICORP relocates headquarters to Riyadh
Business & Economy
APICORP relocates headquarters to Riyadh

PIF adopts global investment performance standards for enhanced transparency 

PIF adopts global investment performance standards for enhanced transparency 
Updated 17 min 32 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 
Follow

PIF adopts global investment performance standards for enhanced transparency 

PIF adopts global investment performance standards for enhanced transparency 
Updated 17 min 32 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund has announced its voluntary compliance with the Chartered Financial Analyst Institute’s Global Investment Performance Standards, an important metric that ensures transparency of investment activities. 

In a press statement, the Public Investment Fund said this demonstrates its commitment to global best practices, making it one of the few sovereign wealth entities globally to adhere to the GIPS standards. 

Launched in 1999, GIPS are global voluntary rules that advocate full disclosure and fair representation of investment performance. 

These standards are administered globally by the CFA Institute and have been adopted by more than 1,700 firms and asset owners in 48 markets worldwide. 

“The GIPS standards allow sovereign wealth funds to demonstrate their investment performance reporting meets globally accepted best practices,” said Yasir Al-Salman, chief financial officer at PIF, in a statement. 

Al-Salman further noted that compliance with GIPS is an integral part of PIF’s future journey, as the fund spearheads Saudi Arabia’s economic diversification journey, aligned with the goals outlined in Vision 2030. 

He added: “Adopting the GIPS standards demonstrates PIF’s commitment to not only working with compliant investment management firms but ensures we continue to operate with integrity and transparency and maintain the highest standards in our reporting.” 

The announcement of PIF’s compliance with GIPS follows the publication of its recent annual reports and bond prospectus. 

According to the annual report, the fund currently holds assets under management worth SR2.23 trillion ($595 billion). The fund has already established 70 companies, and 25 of them, including Saudi Coffee Co. and Halal Products Development Co., were founded in 2022. 

Karyn Vincent, senior head of global industry standards for CFA Institute, lauded the fund for meeting the GIPS standards and urged other sovereign wealth funds to follow Saudi Arabia’s path in ensuring transparency and fairness in investments. 

Vincent added: “While many asset managers around the world have adopted the GIPS standards as a way to strengthen reporting and boost transparency, PIF is an example of a leader that is truly advancing the investment profession by employing a higher standard.” 

Topics: Public Investment Fund (PIF) chartered financial analyst Global Investment Performance Standards

Related

PIF-owned Nupco signs 14 deals at Global Health Exhibition
Corporate News
PIF-owned Nupco signs 14 deals at Global Health Exhibition

Net-zero corporate commitments on the rise but lacking credibility, says report 

Net-zero corporate commitments on the rise but lacking credibility, says report 
Updated 12 min 23 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Net-zero corporate commitments on the rise but lacking credibility, says report 

Net-zero corporate commitments on the rise but lacking credibility, says report 
Updated 12 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Net-zero targets have been set by almost half of all major listed companies, but just 4 percent meet UN guidelines, a new report has revealed. 

Research released by independent data consortium Net Zero Tracker showed that 1,003 relevant firms – more than 40 percent – have made the environmental commitment, up from 702 in June 2022.

The report, which included participation from Oxford University, the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit, and the Data-Driven EnviroLab, underscored the urgent need for these firms to enhance the credibility of their mitigation targets to align with the objectives outlined in the Paris Agreement. 

This international treaty on climate change, established in 2015, calls on signatories to work toward limiting the global temperature increase to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. 

John Lang, project lead at Net Zero Tracker, said: “A clear line in the sand on net zero has surfaced. Countless net zero targets are credibility light, but now we can say for certain that most of the world’s largest listed companies are on the right side of the line on net zero intent.”    

He added: “With credible net zero target-setting a proxy for forward-thinking, future-proofing companies, it begs a simple question: are the firms we’re investing in, working for, and buying from on the right or wrong side of the line?” 

A closer look at the companies that have set net zero targets reveals that only 37 percent of them include Scope 3 emissions, which are tied to a corporation’s value chain.

The report further added that an even smaller fraction, just 13 percent, establish quality standards for the utilization of carbon offsets. 

Earlier in October, the International Energy Agency warned that stronger energy policies are required to limit global warming and to ensure a greener future.  

The IEA also added that the global temperature could rise by 2.4 degrees Celsius this century without substantive policy changes worldwide.  

According to the agency, the share of fossil fuels in the global energy supply is expected to decline to 73 percent by 2030 from 80 percent now.

Topics: Net-zero Net Zero Tracker

Related

Honeywell summit helps advance Kingdom’s net-zero goals
Corporate News
Honeywell summit helps advance Kingdom’s net-zero goals

Latest updates

RSG to launch its own luxury hotel brand Shebara in 2024
RSG to launch its own luxury hotel brand Shebara in 2024
Closing Bell: TASI closes in green as earnings season begins 
Closing Bell: TASI closes in green as earnings season begins 
Masam project clears 835 Houthi mines in Yemen
Masam project clears 835 Houthi mines in Yemen
Riyadh launches special economic zones center to boost international business presence 
Riyadh launches special economic zones center to boost international business presence 
PIF adopts global investment performance standards for enhanced transparency 
PIF adopts global investment performance standards for enhanced transparency 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.