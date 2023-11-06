You are here

  AI driving transformation in Saudi logistics sectors, minister says

AI driving transformation in Saudi logistics sectors, minister says

AI driving transformation in Saudi logistics sectors, minister says
Saleh Al-Jasser, minister of Transport and Logistics, attended the Smart Transport, Infrastructure, and Logistics Exhibition and Conference for the Middle East and Africa in Cairo
AI driving transformation in Saudi logistics sectors, minister says

AI driving transformation in Saudi logistics sectors, minister says
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s transport and logistics sector is witnessing a significant global and regional transformation, thanks to the adoption of technology and artificial intelligence, according to a senior minister. 

Speaking during the fifth Smart Transport, Infrastructure, and Logistics Exhibition and Conference for the Middle East and Africa in Cairo, Saleh Al-Jasser, the minister of Transport and Logistics, noted that these changes aim to improve performance efficiency, contribute to sustainable development and promote national economies. 

Al-Jasser stated that keeping up with the rapid changes in this vital industry requires a significant package of structural reforms and institutional transformations. 

According to the minister, the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 looked to make it a worldwide logistics hub for economic diversification, as well as to improve the quality of life in Saudi cities, SPA reported. 

The minister also emphasized the National Transport and Logistics Strategy’s goal of doubling the sector’s contribution to the gross domestic product, making the Kingdom one of the top 10 countries in the Logistics Performance Index. 

Additionally, the strategy includes increasing the public transportation share to more than 15 percent of total trips and reducing carbon emissions from the sector by 2 percent per capita annually. 

Al-Jasser further explained that the strategy has set goals to increase airport capacity to more than 330 million passengers per year, enhance port capacity to reach 40 million containers annually, and enhance safety in transportation methods. 

He added that modern technology, alternative fuels, environmentally friendly vehicles and shared transportation were essential to achieve these aims. 

The Kingdom is in the early stages of incorporating autonomous mobility technology into its transportation landscape.  

Ambitious projects like the NEOM urban area and Red Sea Global have been conceived with sustainable transportation systems in mind, offering autonomous mobility choices such as air taxis, volocopters and autonomous pods for transporting people and goods. 

The Public Investment Fund-backed The Helicopter Co. has built an entire rotor ecosystem from the ground up and provides construction, filmography, surveying and private charters. 

Inaugurated by Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, the conference was attended by transport ministers from Arab countries and represented by 300 specialized transport companies from 50 nations. 

Topics: artificial intelligence (AI) Minister of Transport and Logistics Saleh Al-Jasser

Saudi Arabia to display AI-powered smart city technology in Spain 

Saudi Arabia to display AI-powered smart city technology in Spain 
Updated 50 min 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will be showcasing its advancements in building smart townships at a global event in Spain through the participation of its artificial intelligence authority. 

According to the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority, it will display its AI expertise at the Smart City Expo World Congress held in Barcelona from Nov. 7-9. 

Essam Al-Wagait, director of the National Information Center, will shed light on SDAIA’s contributions in deploying the latest technologies to enhance the quality of life of its residents. 

As a global event partner, SDAIA will also demonstrate its commitment to aligning with the UN’s sustainable development goals and achieving the objectives outlined in Saudi Vision 2030. 

Topics: Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA)

Saudi Arabia ranked higher than fellow G20 nations in Digital Regulatory Maturity Index 

Saudi Arabia ranked higher than fellow G20 nations in Digital Regulatory Maturity Index 
Updated 06 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia ranked higher than fellow G20 nations in Digital Regulatory Maturity Index 

Saudi Arabia ranked higher than fellow G20 nations in Digital Regulatory Maturity Index 
Updated 06 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has been ranked higher than the US, France, and Italy in a global digital regulatory environment list produce by the International Telecommunication Union.

The Kingdom has been recognised for its ability to keep pace with contemporary developments in the field, and was also placed higher than China, Japan, and Russia.

This announcement falls in line with Saudi Arabia’s endeavors to meet the goals of the Vision 2030 initiative, which focuses on creating an appealing and motivating regulatory environment for different sectors.

 

Those goals also revolve around promoting digital economy investment and harmonizing among regulators on common topics in an attempt to further elevate the digital regulatory environment across several major industries.

 

 

 

Topics: Digital Regulatory Maturity digital economy

Aramco keeps December Arab light crude prices to Asia unchanged

Aramco keeps December Arab light crude prices to Asia unchanged
Updated 06 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Aramco keeps December Arab light crude prices to Asia unchanged

Aramco keeps December Arab light crude prices to Asia unchanged
Updated 06 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Pausing a five-month price hike cycle, Saudi Arabia kept its December official selling prices for the flagship Arab light crude it sells to Asia unchanged from the previous month at $4 a barrel versus the Oman/Dubai average, the oil company announced on Monday.

The top oil exporter slashed its Arab Light OSP to Northwest Europe by $2.30 a barrel to $4.9 per barrel above ICE Brent and to the US at $7.45 versus ASCI. The OSP to the US also remain unchanged from November.

The price change for the Saudi flagship grade is in line with market expectations, as refiners weighed weak oil processing margins and supply uncertainties.

Saudi Arabia confirmed on Sunday it would continue with its additional voluntary cut of 1 million barrels per day in December to keep output at around 9 million bpd, a source at the ministry of energy said in a statement.

Russia also announced it would continue its additional voluntary supply cut of 300,000 bpd from its crude oil and petroleum product exports until the end of December.

This reduction is in addition to the voluntary cuts the Kingdom had previously announced in April, when Riyadh agreed to reduce output by 500,000 bpd until the end of December 2024.

Oil prices rose on Monday following the oil producers’ decision.

Oil rebounded on Monday after Brent and West Texas Intermediate futures each lost around 6 percent in the week to Nov. 3.

ING analysts said in a note that the oil market will be in surplus in the first quarter of next year, “which may be enough to convince the Saudis and Russians to continue with cuts.” But price gains could have been capped by an easing of crude oil throughputs at Chinese refineries.

 

Topics: Aramco

Oil Updates — crude ticks upwards after Saudi Arabia, Russia stick to output cuts

Oil Updates — crude ticks upwards after Saudi Arabia, Russia stick to output cuts
Updated 06 November 2023
Reuters
Follow

Oil Updates — crude ticks upwards after Saudi Arabia, Russia stick to output cuts

Oil Updates — crude ticks upwards after Saudi Arabia, Russia stick to output cuts
Updated 06 November 2023
Reuters

BEIJING: Oil prices edged up on Monday as top exporters Saudi Arabia and Russia said they would stick to extra voluntary oil output cuts until the end of the year, keeping supply tight, while investors watched out for tougher US sanctions on Iranian oil, according to Reuters.

Brent crude futures rose 55 cents, or 0.65 percent, to $85.44 a barrel by 10:00 a.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $81.14 a barrel, up 63 cents, or 0.78 percent.

Saudi Arabia confirmed it would continue with its additional voluntary cut of 1 million barrels per day in December to keep output at around 9 million bpd, a source at the ministry of energy said in a statement. The Saudi decision was in line with analysts’ expectations.

Russia also announced it would continue its additional voluntary supply cut of 300,000 bpd from its crude oil and petroleum product exports until the end of December.

ING analysts said in a note that the oil market will be in surplus in the first quarter of next year, “which may be enough to convince the Saudis and Russians to continue with cuts.”

Both Brent and WTI contracts notched their second straight weekly falls last week, losing about 6 percent as the geopolitical risk premium faded as US diplomats met regional leaders to limit the risk of the Israel-Hamas war causing a wider conflict in the Middle East.

“The market is not pricing in too much geopolitical risk at current levels, so that remains a key upside risk,” said Suvro Sarkar, a DBS analyst based in Singapore.

This week, investors are eyeing more economic data from China after the world’s second-largest oil consumer released disappointing October factory data last week.

Sydney-based IG analyst Tony Sycamore expects oil prices to be driven by headlines from the Middle East and technical charts this week.

He added that WTI needs to hold above support at $80 a barrel in the early part of this week, otherwise prices could drop to the $77.59 low seen in August.

Sarkar expects Brent to stay supported at $80-85 a barrel, citing the continued supply cuts, the end of rate hikes, and a falling US dollar, after weaker-than-expected US payroll data on Friday.

On Friday, the US House of Representatives passed a bill to bolster sanctions on Iranian oil that would impose measures on foreign ports and refineries that process petroleum exported from Iran if it is signed into law.

DBS’ Sarkar said analysts are still watching to see whether the potential law would affect Iran’s oil exports. Such sanctions often come with national security waivers, and China could still continue to import Iranian oil.

In the US, oil rigs fell by eight to 496 last week, their lowest since January 2022, energy services firm Baker Hughes said in its weekly report on Friday

Topics: Oil Updates  crude

stc Group, Red Sea Global in deal to propel digital transformation

stc Group, Red Sea Global in deal to propel digital transformation
Updated 05 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

stc Group, Red Sea Global in deal to propel digital transformation

stc Group, Red Sea Global in deal to propel digital transformation
Updated 05 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Digital transformation on the Red Sea coast is poised for growth thanks to a new strategic partnership between Saudi Arabia’s stc Group and Red Sea Global.

The recently signed agreement aims to empower tourist destinations along the coast by adopting modern communication technologies and digital services, according to a statement.

This deal aligns with RSG’s mission to act as an agent of change by collaborating with entities to spearhead innovations that reimagine the boundaries of the sector to create a more prosperous world.

“As a key player in the digital transformation of the Kingdom, we are pleased to continue our support by partnering with The Red Sea destination — one of the largest national initiatives,” stc Group CEO Olayan Mohammed Al-Wetaid said.

“We recognize the significance of this project for the country and are committed to leveraging our expertise to develop it further,” Al-Wetaid added.

Under the deal, stc Group is expected to offer leading-edge connectivity services to The Red Sea and AMAALA destinations by delivering tailored solutions with potential expansion into newly developed areas in the near future.

Those solutions include fixed and mobile services with 5G technologies and connectivity through the group’s data centers.

RSG Group CEO John Pagano highlighted: “From seamless and personalized services for our visitors to 24/7 monitoring of the environment, technology underpins our vision for The Red Sea and AMAALA.”

He also stated that stc’s technology ensures that the group cannot only meet but also exceed the high expectations of its discerning guests while achieving the ambitions to pioneer regenerative tourism.

In March, Saudi Arabia was ranked second among the G20 countries and fourth globally in its readiness for digital systems, the UN’s International Telecommunication Union revealed at the time.

At the time, the ranking came following the Kingdom’s success in building a sustainable regulatory framework and shifting toward digital collaborative regulation to empower the digital economy, according to a report by the ITU, a specialized agency responsible for all matters related to information and communication technologies.

Topics: rsg STC

