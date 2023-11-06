AI driving transformation in Saudi logistics sectors, minister says

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s transport and logistics sector is witnessing a significant global and regional transformation, thanks to the adoption of technology and artificial intelligence, according to a senior minister.

Speaking during the fifth Smart Transport, Infrastructure, and Logistics Exhibition and Conference for the Middle East and Africa in Cairo, Saleh Al-Jasser, the minister of Transport and Logistics, noted that these changes aim to improve performance efficiency, contribute to sustainable development and promote national economies.

Al-Jasser stated that keeping up with the rapid changes in this vital industry requires a significant package of structural reforms and institutional transformations.

According to the minister, the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 looked to make it a worldwide logistics hub for economic diversification, as well as to improve the quality of life in Saudi cities, SPA reported.

The minister also emphasized the National Transport and Logistics Strategy’s goal of doubling the sector’s contribution to the gross domestic product, making the Kingdom one of the top 10 countries in the Logistics Performance Index.

Additionally, the strategy includes increasing the public transportation share to more than 15 percent of total trips and reducing carbon emissions from the sector by 2 percent per capita annually.

Al-Jasser further explained that the strategy has set goals to increase airport capacity to more than 330 million passengers per year, enhance port capacity to reach 40 million containers annually, and enhance safety in transportation methods.

He added that modern technology, alternative fuels, environmentally friendly vehicles and shared transportation were essential to achieve these aims.

The Kingdom is in the early stages of incorporating autonomous mobility technology into its transportation landscape.

Ambitious projects like the NEOM urban area and Red Sea Global have been conceived with sustainable transportation systems in mind, offering autonomous mobility choices such as air taxis, volocopters and autonomous pods for transporting people and goods.

The Public Investment Fund-backed The Helicopter Co. has built an entire rotor ecosystem from the ground up and provides construction, filmography, surveying and private charters.

Inaugurated by Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, the conference was attended by transport ministers from Arab countries and represented by 300 specialized transport companies from 50 nations.