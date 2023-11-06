RSG to launch its own luxury hotel brand Shebara in 2024

RIYADH: Saudi developer Red Sea Global will own and operate its own luxury hotel brand, Shebara, in the giga-project, it has revealed.

The announcement was made at the World Travel Market in London on Nov. 6, with the hotel – situated on Sheybarah Island within the Al Wajh Lagoon – scheduled to open its doors in the summer of 2024, according to a press release by the company.

Shebara joins a list of international hospitality brands already present at The Red Sea, including St. Regis, Ritz Carlton Reserve, and Six Senses, which began welcoming guests this month.

This announcement follows RSG’s plan to develop the Thuwal Private Retreat, an exclusive island destination, also entirely owned and operated by the company.

“It has long been our mission to extend our pioneering approach to regenerative tourism across a wider portfolio of brands and subsidiary companies, to create an ecosystem that will drive meaningful change in the global tourism industry,” Group CEO of RSG John Pagano said.

“Shebara is a beacon for all that RSG stands for, showcasing the very best in Saudi hospitality while setting new standards in responsible development and sustainable operations,” he added.

The resort is currently in the process of forming an operational team for its upcoming launch.

It will consist of 73 rooms, including overwater and beach villas, and can be reached by a 45-minute boat ride from the mainland or a 20-minute seaplane journey, the release added.

Its design, which will be developed by UAE’s architecture firm Killa Design, centers around reflections of nature.

Design Director and founder of Killa Design Shaun Killa said: “Shebara is a wonderful example of what is possible when creating beautiful yet meaningful design. It demonstrates how innovative architecture can gracefully flow into nature, with pods that reflect and refract light from the sun, the sky and the sea to naturally blend with the environment.”

He added: “From the eco-materials chosen to the lunar positioning of the villas, our priority has been to honor the natural beauty that exists here, while creating a resort that embodies modern luxury.”

In addition to this, the new resort will be completely powered by sunlight with its own dedicated solar farm, which includes more than 11,000 photovoltaic panels.

RSG has already constructed five solar farms to power the first phase of the destination.

The new hotel comes as the hospitality sector in the Kingdom is experiencing robust growth, with the 2030 target of 100 million visitors revised up to 150 million visitors, the minister of tourism disclosed last month.

In a session titled “What is the Vision for High-Growth Industry” on the first day of the Future Investment Forum which took place in October, Ahmed Al-Khateeb explained that the Kingdom expects to reach its original goal by the end of 2023.