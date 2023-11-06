You are here

Saudi development fund provides $9m backing for Vietnam college expansion project

Saudi development fund provides $9m backing for Vietnam college expansion project
CEO of the Saudi Fund for Development Sultan Al-Marshad inaugurates Ha Nam Vocational College. (X: @SaudiFund_Dev)
Arab News
  • Scheme will see construction, equipping of 10 educational buildings serving 3,000 students
  • Since 2011, Vietnam has received SFD loans of more than $164 million toward 12 development programs
Arab News
RIYADH: The CEO of the Saudi Fund for Development Sultan Al-Marshad on Monday inaugurated a vocational college expansion project in Vietnam.

The scheme in the Asian country’s northern province of Ha Nam has received more than $9 million in SFD funding toward the construction and equipping of 10 educational buildings serving around 3,000 students per year, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The college project will include lecture training halls housing the latest technology, staff and student residential facilities, as well as upgrades to road, water, and sanitation services.

Responding to increased demand for vocational training in Ha Nam and neighboring provinces, the initiative aims to help students find jobs or start their own businesses, while contributing to achieving sustainable development goals in relation to tackling poverty and equality issues, providing quality education, and meeting economic growth targets.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Al-Marshad said: “Education is key to unleashing human potential and driving economic growth, as vocational training is a vital part of education paths, to train young men and women and develop their skills.

“We are proud to support the expansion of the vocational college, which will help to ensure that more young men and women receive high-quality training to support them build a prosperous future.”

The Saudi fund has to date supported more than 80 educational projects, worth $2.6 billion, around the world.

The Saudi Embassy in Vietnam on Monday also organized an event highlighting the fund’s work in Vietnam.

Praising the Kingdom’s contributions, through the SFD, to Vietnamese infrastructure projects, Vietnam’s Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Tran Quoc Phuong said: “This aims to enhance cooperation of common interest toward a prosperous and sustainable development.”

An SFD pavilion at the event, showcased the fund’s activities in Vietnam and around the world. More than 800 development projects valued at nearly $20 billion have been implemented in excess of 100 developing countries since the fund was established in 1974.

Since 2011, Vietnam has received SFD loans of more than $164 million toward 12 development programs in areas such as transport, communications, and social infrastructure.

5 Saudis arrested for construction site heists

5 Saudis arrested for construction site heists
Arab News
5 Saudis arrested for construction site heists

5 Saudis arrested for construction site heists
  • Group stole valuable equipment, cut electrical cables from construction sites and established secret storage facilities in which to hide the goods
  • Security patrols in the Jazan region have arrested two people for trying to distribute 5 kg of hashish
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Public Prosecutor’s office has completed its investigation into a series of robberies carried out by five Saudi citizens, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

The group stole valuable equipment, cut electrical cables from construction sites and established secret storage facilities in which to hide the goods.

The suspects have been apprehended and are currently facing court proceedings. The severity of the penalties issued varies, with potential prison sentences of up to 25 years in some cases.

Meanwhile, security patrols in the Jazan region have arrested two people for trying to distribute 5 kg of hashish, while Border Guard land patrols in the same area foiled an attempt to smuggle 90 kg of qat.

Preliminary legal procedures against all suspects have been completed and their cases referred to public prosecutors.

Members of the public can report suspected smuggling and other criminal activity in confidence by emailing [email protected]. Alternatively, telephone 1910 from within Saudi Arabia or +966-114-208-417 if overseas. Information that leads to a crime being discovered could result in a financial reward.

OIC to hold summit on Gaza in Riyadh next Sunday

OIC to hold summit on Gaza in Riyadh next Sunday
Arab News
OIC to hold summit on Gaza in Riyadh next Sunday

OIC to hold summit on Gaza in Riyadh next Sunday
Updated 06 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation said it will hold an exceptional summit on the situation in Palestinian territories in the Saudi capital Riyadh next Sunday, Al Arabiya TV reported.  

The meeting will be held at the invitation of Saudi Arabia, the channel said. 

Saudi DJ captures Kingdom's picturesque beauty

From Al-Wahba Crater to the Fayfa Mountains, DJ BQR is eager to highlight Saudi Arabia’s diverse culture, people, and geography.
From Al-Wahba Crater to the Fayfa Mountains, DJ BQR is eager to highlight Saudi Arabia’s diverse culture, people, and geography.
Rahaf Jambi
Saudi DJ captures Kingdom’s picturesque beauty

From Al-Wahba Crater to the Fayfa Mountains, DJ BQR is eager to highlight Saudi Arabia’s diverse culture, people, and geography.
  • DJ BRQ's videos combine music and visuals for a truly electric, uniquely Saudi experience
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: A Saudi DJ with a passion for music and the Kingdom’s awe-inspiring landscape hopes to unite these worlds and bring them to new, bigger audiences.

Saudi Arabia’s breathtaking scenery is often captured in DJ BRQ’s music videos, and he is always looking for opportunities to make more. From Al-Wahba Crater to the Fayfa Mountains, the DJ is eager to highlight the variety of the region’s culture, people, and geography.

Ruminating on what inspires his approach to music production, he told Arab News: “The combination of music and nature is truly magical. When I’m out there DJing and playing my tunes, it’s as if the environment comes alive. The melodies blend seamlessly with the rustling leaves and the rhythm syncs with the heartbeat of the mountains. It’s an experience that words can’t quite capture.”

After finishing a summer tour around the southern region, he is now gearing up for the winter tour around the north, starting with AlUla, a place he describes as “close to my heart.”  

HIGHLIGHTS

• DJ BQR’s summer tour included Al-Soudah, Al-Namas, Tanomah, and Abha.

• His music videos have garnered an impressive 2 million views on his YouTube channel.

• His winter tour  will encompass the northern regions of Saudi Arabia.

• After AlUla, he will move on to Bajdah, Taima, Haql, NEOM, Jeddah, and Diriyah in Riyadh.

He said: “I had the incredible opportunity to explore the mesmerizing landscapes of southern Saudi Arabia. It was an unforgettable journey where I not only immersed myself in the breathtaking beauty of the region but also had the chance to create and share five music videos.”

From Al-Wahba Crater to the Fayfa Mountains, DJ BQR is eager to highlight Saudi Arabia’s diverse culture, people, and geography. (Supplied)

During his summer tour, he explored Al-Soudah, Al-Namas, Tanomah, and Abha, making videos that went viral and garnered an impressive 2 million views on his YouTube channel.

The combination of music and nature is truly magical. When I’m out there DJing and playing my tunes, it’s as if the environment comes alive.

BRQ Saudi DJ

His winter tour  will encompass the northern regions of Saudi Arabia. After AlUla, he will move on to Bajdah, Taima, Haql, NEOM, Jeddah, and Diriyah in Riyadh.

“I’m excited to embark on a new adventure … I can’t wait to witness the captivating landscapes, delve into the rich cultural heritage, and discover hidden treasures that lie in the north. I’m eager to bring my music to these new locations, capturing the essence of the region and sharing it with my ever-growing audience.”

DJ BRQ is a full-time musician who frequently travels to find the perfect backdrop for videos. He typically visits 10 different places before settling on the one that best fulfils his vision.

Speaking about what drives his creativity, he added: “With a love for creating unique and unforgettable music experiences, with a background in electronic dance music, house, and techno, I’m on a mission to blend mindfulness, music, and nature like never before.”

The DJ took a risk in 2022 by breaking into the house music scene after starting out as a fan in 2017.

Along the way, he received encouragement from friends and family who recognized his talent and love of music. Their unwavering belief in him has spurred his ambition and motivated him to pursue new chances.

He believes the Kingdom’s diverse cultural and natural beauty is underrepresented and under-appreciated: “My goal is to capture the essence of these hidden locations, from the mysterious desert oases to the awe-inspiring mountain ranges. I want to use music as a vehicle to bring these places to life.”

The Ministry of Culture’s Music Commission, he added, has done extensive work to support and promote local musicians and DJs, including developing programs to help them grow, practice their artistry, and be heard.

To keep up with the DJ, check out his Instagram @brq.house.

 

Slice of luck: 200,000-year-old ax found in AlUla

Slice of luck: 200,000-year-old ax found in AlUla
Arab News
Slice of luck: 200,000-year-old ax found in AlUla

Slice of luck: 200,000-year-old ax found in AlUla
  • Archaeologists unearth ancient hand tool during dig in Qarah
  • Item is thought to date back to Paleolithic Age
Arab News

RIYADH: Architects working at a site to the south of AlUla governorate have excavated a 200,000-year-old hand ax, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.

The discovery, announced by the Royal Commission for AlUla, was made as a team of archaeologists, led by Dr. Can and Gizem Aksoy from TEOS Heritage, were exploring the site at Qarah for evidence of ancient human life in the area.

Qarah was one of the most important residential areas in the Arabian Peninsula during the first centuries of Islam and is dotted with sites of historical and archaeological interest.

The 51-cm-long ax is made of soft basalt with a sharpened edge on each side. It is thought to date back to the Paleolithic Age, which ended about 10,000 years ago.

The TEOS team have discovered more than a dozen similar stone tools in the area and research is ongoing to find out more about how they were made and used.

The Royal Commission, which appointed TEOS, is supervising 11 other archaeological projects across AlUla and Khaybar. The work is part of a broader plan to develop the region as a cultural heritage site.

Foreign law firms to broaden Saudi Arabia's legal landscape

Saudi Ministry of Justice. (SPA)
Saudi Ministry of Justice. (SPA)
Tareq Al-Thaqafi
Foreign law firms to broaden Saudi Arabia’s legal landscape

Saudi Ministry of Justice. (SPA)
  • "The establishment of international law firms in the Kingdom will serve and facilitate investors, opening doors for them to expand their investments"
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: The Ministry of Justice’s recent announcement licensing 15 foreign law firms and reviewing 15 other applications for practicing law in the Kingdom has paved the way for a broad legal practice to ensure justice and uphold high standards.

The decisions follow an influx of international companies seeking to establish their headquarters in Saudi Arabia.

The ministry explained that licenses have been granted to several companies from the US and the UK with the aim of enhancing and developing the legal profession, raising the standard of its practitioners, and improving the business and investment environment in the Kingdom.

SPEEDREAD

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Justice has licensed 15 foreign law firms and is reviewing 15 more, welcoming international legal practices. This initiative seeks to enhance the legal profession, elevate standards, and boost the business and investment landscape as global companies increasingly set up shop in the Kingdom. Foreign law firms will aid knowledge exchange, spur economic growth, and address legal complexities in international transactions, in line with Vision 2030’s goals and Saudi Arabia’s quest for a mature legal environment.

Majid Al-Khamis, general supervisor of media and institutional communications at the Ministry of Justice, told Arab News: “Saudi Arabia (has) paved solid ground for international law firms to take a foothold in the Saudi legal market, especially after major international companies in all sectors rushed to invest in Saudi Arabia given the great opportunities presented by Vision 2030.”

Al-Khamis added that new legislation enacted by the Kingdom, such as the Civil (Personal) Status Law, the Evidence Law, and the Civil Transactions Law, will provide a more distinguished legal climate protecting rights, stimulating investment, and supporting economic prosperity.

Lawyer Massad Al-Anazi said: “It is an important catalyst for knowledge development and exchange of experiences between Saudi law firms and foreign companies, especially since the licensing controls for foreign companies adopt high-quality standards in accordance with the regulations of foreign offices.”

He added that all of this reflects the Kingdom’s aim to develop a fully mature legal environment that recognizes the magnitude of the challenges facing the business and investment sectors.

Another lawyer, Hisham Al-Faraj, said that “the presence of experts from different backgrounds and legal schools is beneficial in terms of developing legal and judicial work, and international transactions require the assistance of experts from different countries because the experts from each country are capable, qualified, knowledgeable, and experienced in the laws of their respective nations.

“The establishment of international law firms in the Kingdom will serve and facilitate investors, opening doors for them to expand their investments,” he added.

Al-Faraj stated that this will serve society, especially in international cases and even in what seem fairly simple disputes.

For example, he explained, a check is considered a payment instrument in Saudi Arabia, and can be cashed as soon as it is written with no point in deferring its date; it is a crime for anyone to write a check without sufficient funds, and it is not accepted as a guarantee from a legal standpoint.

This standard differs from a neighboring Gulf country, where a check is also considered a credit instrument and not just a payment instrument, and in the event of writing a deferred check, it cannot be cashed before that date, he noted.

Al-Faraj pointed out that this is how commercial transactions differ and branch out due to differences in legal systems. It is necessary, he added, to consult a specialist in the law of the country in which the transaction is to be conducted to ensure compliance with the law.

 

