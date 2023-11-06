China, Australia can become ‘trusting’ partners, Xi says

BEIJING: Chinese leader Xi Jinping told Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese Monday that their countries could become “trusting partners,” pledging to work with Canberra on everything from regional security to climate change as the two leaders eased years of tensions that cut billions of dollars in trade.
Beijing is Canberra’s biggest trading partner, but relations plummeted in 2020 after Australia’s then-conservative government barred Chinese tech giant Huawei from 5G contracts and called for an inquest into the origins of COVID-19, which was first detected in China.
A furious Beijing then slapped punitive tariffs on a slew of Australian commodities including coal and barley the relationship descended into a deep freeze.
But China has reversed course since Albanese took power in May last year, lifting most of its restrictions on Australian goods and saying it wants “healthy andstable” ties.
Meeting Albanese in Beijing on Monday, Xi said the two countries had “no fundamental conflict of interests.”
China and Australia, Xi said, could “become mutually trusting and mutually successful partners,” according to a readout of the meeting by state broadcaster CCTV.
“In the face of major changes in the world, the two sides should grasp the correct development direction for China-Australia relations,” he said.
This included cooperation on everything from “the peace and stability of the Asia Pacific region” to climate change, the Chinese leader said.
And in opening remarks shown by Australia’s public broadcaster ABC, Albanese — the first Australian leader to visit China in more than seven years — hailed the “unquestionably very positive” progress in ties.
Since the two leaders met in Indonesia last year, Albanese told Xi, “trade is flowing more freely to the benefit of both our countries.”
“We can of course today take up the opportunity to explore how we can have further cooperation between our two countries,” he said.
Albanese has previously acknowledged the need to remain “clear-eyed” about the differences between the two countries.
“We need to cooperate with China where we can, disagree where we must, and engage in our national interest,” he told reporters Monday.
And China has bristled at Australia’s security pact with the United States and Britain, and rebuked its decision to purchase nuclear-powered submarines — widely seen as an effort to parry Chinese military might in the Asia-Pacific.
Arab American candidates set to challenge member of Congress Ilhan Omar in Minnesota
Egyptian American Sarah Gad, who overcame drug addition after a serious car accident to graduate with a law degree, plans to challenge Omar in the Democratic primary next year
Iraqi American Dalia Al-Aqidi, 55, a pro-Israel Muslim and former journalist will once again seek the Republican nomination, despite winning only 4.7 percent of the primary vote in 2020
Updated 07 November 2023
RAY HANANIA
At least two Arab Americans candidates intend to challenge Ilhan Omar, the three-time US representative for Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District, at next year’s elections.
One of them is fellow Democrat Sarah Gad, 36, who plans to make a formal announcement of her candidacy this week. She recovered from a serious road accident that left her addicted to painkilling drugs, and subsequent run-ins with the law that resulted in jail terms for drug abuse, to turn her life around and graduate from the University of Chicago with a law degree and a vow to help those who face overwhelming challenges in life.
The daughter of Muslim immigrants from Egypt and a former resident of Illinois who recently moved to Minnesota, where she practices law, Gad was involved in a severe car accident in 2012, while she was a medical student. She was subsequently charged and convicted of felony abuse of opioid drugs, which she had been using to counter severe pain resulting from the accident. It took two years for her to break free from addiction and start to put her life back together.
“My story, my history, really resonates with people,” Gad told the Minnesota Star Tribune newspaper recently. “It allows me to connect with them on a deeper level and understand the day-to-day issues that everyday constituents are facing.”
Gad served time in Cook County Jail, Illinois, for drug convictions, an institution that is notorious for reports of abuse and other controversies. She sued the prison, accusing guards of abuse, won the case and, after overcoming addiction, used the settlement she received to fund her studies at law school, from which she graduated in 2020.
Her story, combined with her political ambitions, has attracted national attention and praise. Last month, she appeared on Tamron Hall, a nationally syndicated US television talk show, and described her battle to lift herself up and her desire to use her experiences to help others.
She has already filed papers with the Federal Election Commission as a prospective candidate for the Democratic primary on Aug. 13, 2024, in the 5th District.
Standing again on the Republican ticket will be Iraqi American Dalia Al-Aqidi, 55, a pro-Israel Muslim and former journalist. If successful in the Republican primary, she would face off against the chosen Democratic candidate in the congressional election on Nov. 5 next year.
However, she faces an uphill battle. She previously sought the Republican nomination for the 5th District in 2020 but received only 4.7 percent of the primary vote, losing to Lacy Johnson who won 76.6 percent of the 11,992 ballots cast.
On her website, Al-Aqidi, who fled Saddam Hussein’s Iraq in 1988, has slammed Omar, who has often been the target of pro-Israel activists, for supporting Arab, Muslim and Palestinian rights.
She wrote: “In Congress, she (Omar) constantly forwards or sponsors legislation that attacks our allies while remaining silent about America’s adversaries.
“The fact that she was removed from the House Foreign Affairs Committee is further evidence of how untethered she is from the center of American thinking. Her hateful rhetoric and noxious antisemitism is toxic and serves only to gain attention for herself and position her as a celebrity — she is not fighting for us, she is fighting for herself.”
Omar comfortably defeated Johnson in the congressional election on Nov. 3, 2020, winning 64.3 percent of the 398,263 votes cast. First elected in November 2018, she was the first Somali American in the US Congress and the first woman of color to represent Minnesota, and one of the first two Muslim women, with Michigan’s Rashida Tlaib, elected to Congress. The 5th District has a large Somali population and is overwhelmingly Democratic.
In the November 2022 elections, Omar defeated Republican Cicely Davis, who had strong backing from the pro-Israel lobby, in a landslide victory with 74.3 percent of the 288,206 votes cast. However she remains vulnerable in the Democratic primary contest. In the August 2022 primary she defeated rival Don Samuels by a razor-slim margin of just 2,466 votes, receiving 50.3 percent of the 114,567 votes cast.
She has been a consistent and vocal critic of the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the war on Gaza in the aftermath of the Hamas attacks on Oct. 7, which she also criticized.
In a message posted on social media platform X shortly after the attacks, she wrote: “I condemn the horrific acts we are seeing unfold today in Israel against children, women, the elderly, and the unarmed people who are being slaughtered and taken hostage by Hamas. Such senseless violence will only repeat the back-and-forth cycle we’ve seen, which we cannot allow to continue.
“We need to call for deescalation and ceasefire. I will keep advocating for peace and justice throughout the Middle East.”
Protesters calling for Gaza cease-fire block road at Tacoma port while military cargo ship docks
The Cape Orlando drew similar protests in Oakland, California, where it docked on Friday before it sailed to Tacoma
Updated 07 November 2023
AP
TACOMA, Washington: Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters calling for a cease-fire in Gaza blocked traffic Monday at the Port of Tacoma, where a military supply ship had recently arrived.
Organizers said they opposed the Israel-Hamas war and targeted the vessel — the Cape Orlando — based on confidential information that it was to be loaded with weapons bound for Israel.
Those claims could not immediately be corroborated. In an emailed statement, Air Force Lt. Col. Bryon J. McGarry, a spokesperson for the Department of Defense, confirmed that the vessel is under the control of the US Navy’s Military Sealift Command and is supporting the movement of US military cargo.
“Due to operations security, DoD does not provide transit or movement details or information regarding the cargo embarked on vessels of this kind,” McGarry said.
The Cape Orlando drew similar protests in Oakland, California, where it docked on Friday before it sailed to Tacoma. About 300 protesters delayed its departure, and the US Coast Guard detained three people who climbed onto the ship.
The three were released on a pier in San Francisco, Petty Officer Hunter Schnabel said Monday. He said investigations are ongoing against the three and others who had breached the federal maritime area.
By midmorning Monday, about 200 protesters remained at the Port of Tacoma, some carrying signs reading “No Aid For Israel” and “Free All Palestinian Prisoners,” emblazoned with watermelons, a symbol of Palestinian freedom. No arrests had been made, said officer Shelbie Boyd, a spokesperson for the Tacoma Police Department.
The protesters’ goal was to block the Cape Orlando from being loaded, said Wassim Hage, with the San Francisco-based Arab Resource and Organizing Center.
“It speaks to the historic moment where people are coming out to say, ‘No. No funding for genocide, no US bombs for bombing hospitals and killing children in Gaza,’” he said Monday.
The International Longshore and Warehouse Union Local 23, which represents workers at the Port of Tacoma, did not immediately returned phone messages from the Associated Press on Monday.
Gaza’s Hamas-run Health Ministry said more than 10,000 Palestinians have been killed in nearly a month of war in Gaza, and more than 4,000 of those killed are children and minors. That toll likely will rise as Israeli troops advance into dense, urban neighborhoods.
Rashida Tlaib defends pro-Palestinian video as rift among Michigan Democrats widens over war
It’s the latest example of a public rift dividing Democrats in Michigan, which is home to one of the nation’s largest Arab American communities
Updated 07 November 2023
AP
LANSING, Michigan: US Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan has received widespread criticism for a video she posted over the weekend that was deemed offensive to the Jewish community by some, but she said her critics should focus less on the words she used than on saving civilian lives in the Middle East.
“My colleagues are much more focused on silencing me — the only Palestinian American voice in Congress — than they are on ending the horrific attacks on civilians in Gaza and the occupied West Bank right now,” Tlaib said in a statement sent Monday to The Associated Press. “Instead of attacking me and distorting my words, they should listen to their constituents and call for a cease-fire to save innocent lives.”
She was responding to calls from national and Michigan Democrats asking her to take down a video posted Friday, which includes a clip of demonstrators chanting “from the river to the sea.” Tlaib also said in the video “we will remember in 2024” before text appears stating: “Joe Biden supported the genocide of the Palestinian people.”
It’s the latest example of a public rift dividing Democrats in Michigan, which is home to one of the nation’s largest Arab American communities.
The Anti-Defamation League and other Jewish groups have criticized the “from the river to the sea,” chant as a call to dismantle the state of Israel. Many Palestinian activists say they are not calling for the destruction of Israel, but for freedom of movement and equal rights and protections for Palestinians throughout the land.
Democrat Elissa Slotkin, the lone Jewish member of Michigan’s congressional delegation, said on social media that the phrase promotes “division and violence,” and is “counterproductive to promoting peace.”
“If I knew that a phrase I’d used had hurt any of my constituents, I would apologize and retract it, no matter its origin,” Slotkin said. “I’d ask the same from you.”
Other Michigan Democrats, including Attorney General Dana Nessel and Michigan Senate President Pro Tempore Jeremy Moss, joined in criticizing Tlaib and calling for her to apologize. Nessel said that while she has defended Tlaib in the past, her use of the phrase “is so hurtful to so many.”
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders said during a Sunday appearance on CNN that while he considers Tlaib a friend, “slogans like ‘the river to the sea,’ if that means the destruction of Israel, that’s not going to work.”
Tlaib said on social media late Friday that the “from the river to the sea” phrase is “an aspirational call for freedom, human rights, and peaceful coexistence, not death, destruction, or hate.”
The back and forth between Democrats in Michigan is the most recent example of a widening divide over the Israel-Hamas war. Michigan is home to one of the largest Arab American communities in the nation, which Tlaib partially represents, but her Detroit-area district also includes a thriving Jewish community.
Tlaib, whose grandmother currently lives in the West Bank, has been called out since the war began by some who say she didn’t do enough to condemn the Hamas attack. An effort to censure Tlaib was dismissed with broad bipartisan support last week as both parties raised concerns about violating First Amendment rights.
Two US House Republicans, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, introduced another motion to censure Tlaib on Monday.
US calls to avoid 'hateful rhetoric' after Israeli suggested nuclear 'option'
Eliyahu in an interview with Israel’s Kol Barama radio had said he was not entirely satisfied with the scale of Israel’s retaliation
Updated 07 November 2023
AFP
WASHINGTON: The United States on Monday called a suggestion by an Israeli junior minister of dropping an atomic bomb on Gaza “unacceptable” and urged all sides to avoid “hateful rhetoric.”
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office on Sunday suspended Heritage Minister Amichay Eliyahu from government meetings until further notice, saying that Israel wanted to spare non-combatants in its bombardment of Gaza in response to Hamas attacks.
“Prime Minister Netanyahu and the Israeli government have repudiated those comments which we also found as wholly unacceptable,” State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters.
“We continue to believe that it is important for all sides of this conflict to refrain from hateful rhetoric that is going to further incite tensions,” he said.
Eliyahu in an interview with Israel’s Kol Barama radio had said he was not entirely satisfied with the scale of Israel’s retaliation.
When the interviewer asked whether he advocated dropping “some kind of atomic bomb” on Gaza “to kill everyone,” Eliyahu replied: “That’s one option.”
Eliyahu later said his statement was “metaphorical.” Israel is widely known to have nuclear weapons but has never admitted so.
The remarks prompted outrage in the Arab world with Saudi Arabia — which before the crisis had been in preliminary talks to recognize Israel — criticizing the Netanyahu government for not dismissing Eliyahu.
Militants from Palestinian group Hamas stormed into Israel on October 7, killing some 1,400 people, mostly civilians, including through targeting homes and revelers at a music festival.
The Hamas-run health ministry says that more than 10,000 people have died since Israel launched retaliatory strikes, with more than 4,000 of them children.
Are Latin American countries forming a pro-Palestinian bloc?
In quick succession, Bolivia has severed ties with Israel; Chile, Colombia and Honduras have recalled their ambassadors
Argentina and Mexico have expressed condemnation of Israeli military action in Gaza and the deaths of Palestinian civilians
Updated 07 November 2023
Eduardo Campos Lima
SAO PAULO, Brazil: With the intensification of the war in Gaza, analysts in Latin America have told Arab News that a regional pro-Palestinian bloc may be starting to emerge, which would be an unprecedented development.
The process was triggered on Oct. 31 when Bolivia announced that it would sever diplomatic relations with Israel because of its attacks on Gaza.
Palestinian-born Sheikh Isa Amer Quevedo, a political scientist who leads an Islamic center in the Bolivian city of Santa Cruz de la Sierra, told Arab News that the government’s decision was received with great joy by Muslims in the country.
“When countries commit crimes against humanity, they must be pressured. Those indiscriminate strikes must stop,” Amer said, celebrating the fact that Bolivia is sending 73 tons of food to Gazans and expressing hope that other nations will follow suit.
Shortly after Bolivia’s announcement, both the Chilean and Colombian presidents recalled their ambassadors to Israel for consultations.
On his X account on Oct. 31, Chile’s President Gabriel Boric cited Israel’s “unacceptable violations of humanitarian international law” in Gaza.
“Chile energetically condemns and sees with great concern that such military operations — which at this point (are) collective punishment of the civilian Palestinian population in Gaza — do not respect fundamental norms of international law, as the more than 8,000 civilian victims, most of them women and children, demonstrate.”
Chile has the world’s largest Palestinian population outside the Middle East, with as many as 600,000 people. It is a well-organized and influential community.
But Prof. Pablo Alvarez Cabello, an expert in Middle Eastern-Latin American relations at Diego Portales University in Santiago, told Arab News that Chile will most probably not cut ties because “its relations with Israel and the US are very important.”
In an interview after meeting with US President Joe Biden at the White House, Boric said he expressed to him his concern about developments in Gaza, and affirmed that Israel’s response to the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas has been disproportionate.
FASTFACT
Chile has the world’s largest Palestinian population outside the Middle East, with as many as 600,000 people.
Similarly, a Colombian government statement on Oct. 31 said Bogota “expresses its strongest rejection of the actions of the Israeli security forces in Gaza in areas densely populated by civilians.”
Since Oct. 7, President Gustavo Petro has posted dozens of comments on X strongly criticizing Israel’s Gaza assault. At one point, he even compared Israel to the Nazis.
Israel subsequently suspended exports of military equipment to Colombia, but Petro said he is ready to sever relations with Tel Aviv if needed.
Palestinian-born Ali Nofal, a community leader in Colombia, told Arab News: “We received President Petro’s measures with great joy. For decades, the Colombian right wing strengthened ties with Israel and served its interests. Now we have a dramatic change.”
He added: “There’s a general shift in the way people see the Palestinian issue. That’s why more and more Latin American countries have been manifesting a more balanced view now.”
Indeed, on Nov. 1 Argentina and Mexico criticized Israel’s bombing of the Jabalya refugee camp and other locations in Gaza, something that is seen as an important step for countries that have been close to Israel.
“There’s a kind of trend among the progressive administrations in the region,” Argentinian-born Rafael Masry, president of the Palestinian Confederation of Latin America and the Caribbean — known by the Spanish acronym COPLAC — told Arab News. “At this moment, we can say the countries that should’ve expressed a pro-Palestinian attitude have done so.”
He said Argentina’s Nov. 1 statement criticizing Israel has “gigantic significance” given the South American country’s strong Zionist lobby and large Jewish community.
“Of course, the government’s actions can still evolve. There are economic pressures that can be applied,” Masry added.
On Nov. 3, Jewish leaders in Argentina met with President Alberto Fernandez and handed him a petition with more than 58,000 signatures, demanding that the government do all it can to release hostages of Argentinian origin held by Hamas (estimated at more than 20).
On the same day, Honduras announced that it would recall its ambassador to Israel for consultations.
Honduran Foreign Minister Eduardo Enrique Reina cited “the serious humanitarian situation affecting the Palestinian civilian population in the Gaza Strip.”
In an interview with Honduran newspaper La Prensa, Vice Foreign Minister Antonio Garcia said the decision is part of a set of potential diplomatic actions, and reflects the government’s “concerns over the indiscriminate killing of the Palestinian civilian population.”
The Foreign Ministry described the indiscriminate killing as “genocide” in a statement, but the term was later removed.
Masry said Brazil is the most important nation in the region, and if President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva could assume a more critical stance on Israel, more countries would be drawn to this emerging pro-Palestinian bloc.
“Lula has been giving interviews about Israel’s actions and has been critical of them. Maybe under the pressure of Chile, Colombia and so on, he will decide to join the bloc,” Masry added.
Brazilian-born Emir Mourad, COPLAC’s secretary-general, told Arab News that Lula has played a relevant role in trying to pass UN Security Council resolutions that include the need for an immediate ceasefire (the US vetoed one of them), but that Brazil can do more.
“There are many diplomatic instruments that can be used, beginning with recalling the ambassador for consultations and concluding the process by severing relations,” Mourad said, adding that Lula was the first Latin American leader to recognize Palestine’s statehood in 2010, and this led many other nations to do the same.
“Probably something similar would happen this time too,” Mourad said.
But some analysts are pessimistic about Lula’s handling of the situation. “It’s becoming more and more embarrassing for Lula that important Latin American nations are manifesting support for Palestine and he isn’t,” historian Tufy Kairuz, an expert in relations between Brazil and the Arab world, told Arab News, adding that Lula “now seems to be avoiding following other leaders.”
Kairuz said it is “disturbing” that Brazil continues to import Israeli military equipment and technology under Lula’s administration.
However, Alvarez said Lula seems to be assuming the role of a “non-aligned leader,” and may head a group of countries seeking a diplomatic shift on the Palestinian issue, which “could lead to more pressure at the UN and a more balanced distribution of power.”