Saudi, UK military officials discuss cooperation 

History and culture of Diriyah brought to life in UK at immersive, free exhibition

LONDON: An immersive, free exhibition at one of the UK’s newest and most-visited attractions invited visitors to explore Diriyah, one of the most culturally significant places in Saudi Arabia.

“Diriyah taps into Saudi pride and the narrative of Saudis in the world,” the Diriyah Company’s chief marketing officer, Kiran Jay Haslam, told Arab News. He also reiterated the words of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who said during a recent interview with Fox News that the Kingdom is the biggest success story of the 21st century.

The installation, at entertainment, arts and culture district Outernet London on Nov. 4 and 5, showcased Diriyah’s dual identity as not only the historical birthplace of Saudi Arabia, but also the location of one of the nation’s major modern-day development projects being backed by the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund.

Vistors at the Diriyah exhibition being offered a complimentary traditional Saudi gahwa. (AN Photo/Arab News)

The walls of the exhibition space were covered in warm tones reminiscent of the mud-brick buildings of the desert city, complemented by majlis-style seating and decor. This reflected the tradition of Saudi hospitality, as visitors were served traditional gahwa, or Arabic coffee, and dates as they chatted with Saudis who work for the Diriyah Company.

“What we’ve done is taken something that is hundreds of years old, to create this warmth that is Diriyah in reality, but to fuse it with technology and deliver it in this compelling way,” Haslam said.

Visitors had a chance to learn about the history of Diriyah, from the early members of the ancient Banu Hanifa tribe who first inhabited the city, to the legacy of Imam Mohammed ibn Saud, who established the First Saudi State, and beyond.

“The kids and I were on our way to do some weekend shopping when we came across this open exhibition,” one visitor, 39-year-old Claudia, told Arab News. “We’ve been here for nearly two hours gazing at the ceiling and reading.”

A visitor is briefed about the Diriyah giga-project development by a Diriyah Company employer. (X/@VisitDiriyah)

Fabio, a 21-year-old tourist from Switzerland, said the event had given him an opportunity to experience firsthand things about Saudi Arabia he had only heard about in the media.

“I’m a big sports fan, which was what first sparked my interest in Saudi Arabia, he said. “I watched (boxer) Tyson Fury the other day talk about how welcoming the Saudi people were. And today, I really saw this and felt this.

“The space here is open for anyone to come in and everyone is offered a cup of coffee for free. This would never happen in Europe.”

Another part of the exhibition space turned the spotlight on upcoming developments as part of the Diriyah development project, including the emphasis that is being placed on preserving the region’s traditional Najdi architectural style.

Haslam said: “Being under the PIF is incredible because the gravity of what the Public Investment Fund is, globally, really helps people to understand that the ambition of what is there is also matched with the commitment, conviction, expertise and finances to deliver.”

