Saudi Aramco's Q3 net profit increases 8.31% on rising oil prices 

Saudi Aramco’s Q3 net profit increases 8.31% on rising oil prices 
The net profit decreased to $32.6 billion for the quarter ending on Sept. 30, down from $42.4 billion in the same period the previous year. Photo/File
Updated 24 sec ago
Arab News
Saudi Aramco’s Q3 net profit increases 8.31% on rising oil prices 

Saudi Aramco’s Q3 net profit increases 8.31% on rising oil prices 
Updated 24 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Aramco has reported a 8.31 percent increase in net profit in the third quarter of 2023, reaching SR122.19 billion ($32.6 billion) compared to the previous three months.

This increase was primarily driven by higher crude oil prices and improved refining margins. 

Amin H. Nasser, president and CEO, of Aramco, said: “Our robust financial results reinforce Aramco’s ability to generate consistent value for our shareholders, and we continue to identify new opportunities to evolve our business and meet the needs of customers.” 

In a statement, Aramco disclosed that its operational profit for the third quarter of this year had risen by 10.3 percent compared to the previous three-month period to reach $62.50 billion.

On an annual basis, net profit was 23 percent down compared to the third quarter of 2022 as a result of lower crude oil prices and reduced sales volumes, although this did slightly exceed analysts’ expectations.

Additionally, Aramco’s net profit of $94.54 billion for the first nine months 2023 represented a 27.46 percent decrease compared to the same period of the previous year.

 Aramco noted that its operational and cash flow performance was primarily influenced by market prices and the sales volumes of hydrocarbons, refined products, and chemicals. Ongoing economic uncertainty led to reduced prices for hydrocarbons and narrower margins in refining and chemicals when compared to the same period in 2022.

Nasser stated that in the third quarter, the company had made its inaugural international investment in liquefied natural gas to capitalize on the increasing demand for LNG. Additionally, he mentioned the company’s plan to enter the South American retail market.

He added: “These planned investments demonstrate the scale of our ambition, the broad scope of our activities, and the disciplined execution of our strategy. I am excited by the progress we are making, which I believe will complement both our Upstream capacity expansion and our growing Downstream presence.” 

Nasser further highlighted that Aramco will continue investing across the hydrocarbon chain, along with advancing the development of emerging energy solutions.

“It is an approach rooted in our belief that a balanced and realistic energy transition plan should consider the needs of all geographies, in order to avoid disparities between global energy consumers,” he said. 

Driven by the stable results, Saudi Aramco declared a dividend payout of $29.38 billion for the third quarter of this year. This payout comprises a base dividend of $19.5 billion and a performance-linked dividend of $9.87 billion.

Topics: Aramco Oil

China’s trade slump likely eased further in October: Reuters poll

China’s trade slump likely eased further in October: Reuters poll
Updated 57 min 52 sec ago
Reuters
China’s trade slump likely eased further in October: Reuters poll

China’s trade slump likely eased further in October: Reuters poll
Updated 57 min 52 sec ago
Reuters

BEIJING: China’s exports likely fell more slowly for a third consecutive month in October, a Reuters poll showed, adding to signs that the economy is stabilizing even if the trade performance remains weaker than it was before Beijing removed anti-COVID curbs.

Exports are expected to show a 3.3 percent fall in October from a year earlier, following a 6.2 percent drop in September, according to the median forecast of 34 economists polled.

Recent economic indicators suggest the policy support measures introduced since June to shore up economic growth are beginning to take effect, although China’s manufacturing activity unexpectedly contracted again last month.

Policymakers are contending with a domestic property crisis, high youth unemployment, depressed private sector confidence, a slowdown in global growth and Sino-US tensions over trade technology and geopolitics.

As a result, analysts anticipate policymakers will have to introduce further stimulus measures to ensure the economy hits Beijing’s annual growth target of around 5 percent, not least because trade remains weaker than during the pandemic when the government deployed strict curbs on the movement of people and goods. Those curbs were finally removed in December 2022.

Economists at BNP Paribas projected that exports fell by just 1 percent last month, while Barclays returned the most pessimistic forecast that outbound shipments fell by 5.5 percent in October compared with the same period a year earlier.

Both new export and import orders shrank for an eighth consecutive month in October, a sub-index in the official purchasing managers’ index survey showed, suggesting that manufacturers are still struggling for buyers overseas and ordering fewer components used in finished goods for re-export.

Global trade activities, represented by the Baltic Dry Index, reported falling demand in October as it dropped to its lowest rate since December 2020, owing to congestion in North American and European ports.

But South Korean exports to China, a leading indicator of China’s imports, fell at their slowest pace in 13 months in October, dropping 9.5 percent compared with the same period last year.

China’s imports are expected to have shrunk by 4.8 percent after dropping 6.2 percent in September, reflecting improving domestic demand.

The median estimate in the poll indicated that China’s trade surplus would increase, with analysts predicting it will come in at $82.00 billion, compared with $77.71 billion in September.

Topics: China exports

Oil Updates – crude falls 1% as mixed China trade data offset supply cuts

Oil Updates – crude falls 1% as mixed China trade data offset supply cuts
Updated 07 November 2023
Reuters
Oil Updates – crude falls 1% as mixed China trade data offset supply cuts

Oil Updates – crude falls 1% as mixed China trade data offset supply cuts
Updated 07 November 2023
Reuters

SINGAPORE/TOKYO: Oil prices slipped by 1 percent on Tuesday, erasing most of Monday’s gains, as mixed economic data from the world’s second largest oil consumer China and winter demand worries offset the impact of Saudi Arabia and Russia extending output cuts, according to Reuters.

Brent crude futures slipped 92 cents, or 1.08 percent, to $84.26 a barrel by 10:14 a.m. Saudi time, recovering slightly after a $1 drop earlier, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $79.95 a barrel, down 87 cents, or 1.08 percent.

Both benchmarks gained about 30 cents on Monday after top exporters Saudi Arabia and Russia reaffirmed their commitment to extra voluntary oil supply cuts until the end of the year.

While China’s crude oil imports showed robust growth both year on year and month on month in October, the country’s total exports still contracted at a quicker pace than expected, reflecting weak global demand.

“China’s export data could be seen to be worse than expected, but domestic demand may be picking up,” said CMC Markets’ Shanghai-based analyst Leon Li.

Expectations of crude run reductions by China-based refiners between November and December may limit oil demand and exacerbate price declines.

Concerns that a warmer-than-expected winter could curb energy and fuel demand weighed on prices as well.

“This year’s winter in the northern hemisphere is relatively warm, which has reduced fuel consumption to a certain extent,” said CMC Markets’ Li.

Looking ahead on the supply side, markets are waiting to see how long Saudi Arabia and Russia are ready to rein in production.

Taking into account the weak global demand, OPEC+ is unlikely to be in a hurry to reverse oil production cuts when is joint ministerial monitoring committee meets on Nov. 26, OANDA’s senior market analyst Kelvin Wong said.

“What will be of more interest to the market is whether they will extend these cuts into early 2024 or start to bring this output back. We should get clarity on this sometime in early December,” ING analysts added.

Saudi Arabia confirmed on Sunday it would continue with its additional voluntary cut of 1 million barrels per day, translating into production of about 9 million bpd for December, a source at the ministry of energy said in a statement.

Moscow also announced it would continue its additional voluntary supply cut of 300,000 bpd from its crude oil and petroleum product exports until the end of December.
 

Topics: crude oil updates

Riyadh Air to place second major aircraft order ‘in weeks,’ says CEO

Riyadh Air to place second major aircraft order ‘in weeks,’ says CEO
Updated 07 November 2023
Arab News
Riyadh Air to place second major aircraft order ‘in weeks,’ says CEO

Riyadh Air to place second major aircraft order ‘in weeks,’ says CEO
  • Kingdom’s new flagship airline to begin flights by June 2025, chief executive says
Updated 07 November 2023
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s new flagship airline Riyadh Air will place a second major aircraft order “in weeks,” its chief executive said on Monday.

The airline has already provisionally ordered 72 Boeing 787 widebody jets and narrowbodies were next, Tony Douglas said. “We have concluded our narrowbody campaign,” he said. Industry analysts believe the order could be made public at the Dubai Air Show, which begins next week.

Former Etihad Airways boss Douglas was hired in March to lead Riyadh Air, owned by the Public Investment Fund. He declined to say how many jets the new airline would buy, but called the order “sizeable” and said the deal would be “a very, very clear signal of intent.”
“This is the biggest startup since Qatar Airways,” he said.
The creation of a second Saudi national airline alongside existing flag carrier Saudia is part of the Kingdom’s plan to diversify its economy, and Douglas said he was confident demand for travel would be there.
“We’re not well enough connected. It’s as simple as that,” he said. The new airline would benefit from Saudi Arabia’s fast-growing economy and the attraction of more tourists to the Kingdom.
Riyadh Air will not look for mergers and acquisitions to help it grow. “No, it's organic,” Douglas said. The first destinations will be the major cities of Europe, the US east coast and Canada, and the inaugural flight will take off by June 2025.
By then Riyadh Air will have secured slots at major airports, Douglas said, although hubs such as London Heathrow are already operating close to capacity.
“It won’t be easy ... but we have no reason to be anything other than confident that we’ll resolve all of that,” he said.

Topics: Riyadh Air

Kuwait to introduce new corporate tax initiative 

Kuwait to introduce new corporate tax initiative 
Updated 06 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Kuwait to introduce new corporate tax initiative 

Kuwait to introduce new corporate tax initiative 
Updated 06 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Kuwait is poised to reform its tax system in its efforts to join the OECD/G20 Inclusive Framework on base erosion and profit shifting, as it is the only Gulf Cooperation Council state that has yet to become a member.

BEPS refers to tax planning strategies used by multinational enterprises that exploit gaps and mismatches in tax rules to avoid paying tax, according to the official website of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.

The Kuwaiti government is set to introduce a new corporate tax initiative, known as the “Business Profits Tax Law,” as part of a complete plan to revamp the existing tax framework. This reform will be implemented in two stages and is expected to be fully phased out as early as 2025.

The BPT would impose a 15 percent tax on the profits of a wide range of operating structures, including corporate entities, partnerships, and businesses with separate legal existence, all established, incorporated, or operating in Kuwait. However, individuals, micro and small enterprises will be exempt.

Currently, only foreign companies exercising business or trade in Kuwait are subject to tax on their profits and capital gains income.

Effective Jan.1, 2025, Kuwaiti multinational companies including government entities operating in overseas markets, with annual revenues exceeding €750 million ($806 million) will be subject to the proposed BPT.

It is also proposed that the BPT will be implemented as an amendment to the existing tax laws. This is in line with the Pillar Two framework being implemented globally.

The existing Kuwait corporate income tax law imposes a tax on the income of any body corporate, wherever incorporated, earning income from Kuwait source.

In practice, no income tax is currently imposed on companies incorporated in the GCC and entirely owned by citizens of the GCC. Corporate income tax is currently only imposed on income earned by non-GCC (foreign) companies.

Due to globalization and the digitalization of businesses, tax authorities observed that multinational corporations were shifting their profits from countries with a high corporate tax rate to countries with a low tax rate, in order to reduce their global effective tax rate.

Topics: Kuwait taxation

Saudi Arabia’s space sector records $400m in revenue in 2022

Saudi Arabia’s space sector records $400m in revenue in 2022
Updated 06 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia’s space sector records $400m in revenue in 2022

Saudi Arabia’s space sector records $400m in revenue in 2022
Updated 06 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s space industry holds great potential for growth after recording $400 million in revenue in 2022, according to a recent report.

The sector, expected to reach an average annual value of $2.2 billion from 2023 to 2030, holds significant opportunities, as highlighted by a document from the Saudi Communications, Space and Technology Commission.

The development of distinct sovereign capabilities for spacecraft is expected to become a pivotal subsector within the Kingdom.

The report highlighted the small satellite manufacturing market is projected to reach $68 billion in the region by 2030.

Furthermore, around 148 satellites are set to be launched in the Middle East by 2030, presenting a largely untapped market opportunity.

The report also presented the challenges accompanied by such ventures. It stated that a highly competitive global market, in addition to heightened supporting costs, could hinder growth.

However, key enablers such as a space sectoral fund for local players, incentivization programs, and upskilling initiatives can offset these challenges and reduce barriers, the report stated.

Launch services will also play a prominent role in the sector. The report stated that developing and operating a national spaceport, as well as localizing small launcher operations, are amongst the best opportunities in this subsector.

Partnering with ground networks for capability building and hosting ground stations are amongst the opportunities in the ground segment, which is set to reach a value of $5 billion worldwide by 2030.

Furthermore, satellite-based communication connectivity services will also play a crucial role in the sector’s overall growth, coupled with Earth observation and space exploration.

Another promising subsector highlighted is sixth-generation technology, which is anticipated to generate $45.5 billion in value if applied in the Kingdom.

The report also underscored that the space tourism market is expected to reach $600 million by 2030.

On a global level, government investment in space in 2022 reached $100 billion among 86 countries. In the Middle East, the amount invested was $1.2 billion in 9 countries.

The report further highlights that the global space economy is set to reach $738 billion in 2030 from $464 billion in 2022.

Topics: space space industry Saudi Communications Space and Technology Commission

