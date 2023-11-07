You are here

Oil Updates – crude falls 1% as mixed China trade data offset supply cuts

Oil Updates – crude falls 1% as mixed China trade data offset supply cuts
Brent crude futures slipped 92 cents, or 1.08 percent, to $84.26 a barrel by 10:14 a.m. Saudi time. Shutterstock.
Updated 07 November 2023
Reuters
Oil Updates – crude falls 1% as mixed China trade data offset supply cuts

Oil Updates – crude falls 1% as mixed China trade data offset supply cuts
Updated 07 November 2023
Reuters
SINGAPORE/TOKYO: Oil prices slipped by 1 percent on Tuesday, erasing most of Monday’s gains, as mixed economic data from the world’s second largest oil consumer China and winter demand worries offset the impact of Saudi Arabia and Russia extending output cuts, according to Reuters.

Brent crude futures slipped 92 cents, or 1.08 percent, to $84.26 a barrel by 10:14 a.m. Saudi time, recovering slightly after a $1 drop earlier, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $79.95 a barrel, down 87 cents, or 1.08 percent.

Both benchmarks gained about 30 cents on Monday after top exporters Saudi Arabia and Russia reaffirmed their commitment to extra voluntary oil supply cuts until the end of the year.

While China’s crude oil imports showed robust growth both year on year and month on month in October, the country’s total exports still contracted at a quicker pace than expected, reflecting weak global demand.

“China’s export data could be seen to be worse than expected, but domestic demand may be picking up,” said CMC Markets’ Shanghai-based analyst Leon Li.

Expectations of crude run reductions by China-based refiners between November and December may limit oil demand and exacerbate price declines.

Concerns that a warmer-than-expected winter could curb energy and fuel demand weighed on prices as well.

“This year’s winter in the northern hemisphere is relatively warm, which has reduced fuel consumption to a certain extent,” said CMC Markets’ Li.

Looking ahead on the supply side, markets are waiting to see how long Saudi Arabia and Russia are ready to rein in production.

Taking into account the weak global demand, OPEC+ is unlikely to be in a hurry to reverse oil production cuts when is joint ministerial monitoring committee meets on Nov. 26, OANDA’s senior market analyst Kelvin Wong said.

“What will be of more interest to the market is whether they will extend these cuts into early 2024 or start to bring this output back. We should get clarity on this sometime in early December,” ING analysts added.

Saudi Arabia confirmed on Sunday it would continue with its additional voluntary cut of 1 million barrels per day, translating into production of about 9 million bpd for December, a source at the ministry of energy said in a statement.

Moscow also announced it would continue its additional voluntary supply cut of 300,000 bpd from its crude oil and petroleum product exports until the end of December.
 

Topics: crude oil updates

SPPC signs two purchase agreements for solar PV projects 

SPPC signs two purchase agreements for solar PV projects 
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News
SPPC signs two purchase agreements for solar PV projects 

SPPC signs two purchase agreements for solar PV projects 
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Two major solar photovoltaic projects with a total capacity to power 265,000 homes a year have been announced by Saudi Power Procurement Co.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, SPPC declared that it had finalized a deal for the Tabarjal solar PV independent power plant, which boasts a capacity of 400 MW. 

This project is a collaborative venture involving a consortium of leading energy firms, which include China’s Jinko Power, Sun-Glare, and New York-based Sunlight Energy Group. 

The competitive levelized cost of energy bid submitted for the Tabarjal project stands at 6.40482 halalas (1.68420 cents) per kilowatt-hour. 

The project will also power 75,000 residential units annually, with an agreement duration of 25 years. 

Additionally, SPPC has inked an agreement for the Al-Henakiyah solar PV project, which will generate 1,100 MW.  

This initiative will supply power to around 190,000 residential units annually, with an agreement duration of 25 years. 

tasked with the responsibility of securing power and renewable energy in the Kingdom.

Furthermore, the project is undertaken by various renewable energy companies, including UAE-based Masdar, global energy company Electricite de France, and regional conglomerate Nesma & Partners.  

The submitted LCOE for this endeavor is 6.31575 halalas per kWh. 

These agreements are integral components of the Kingdom’s National Renewable Energy program, forming the fourth round of bidding in its solar project implementations.  

Supervised by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Energy, the program is part of the comprehensive strategy to meet Vision 2030 goals, which aims to optimize the energy mix and reduce reliance on liquid fuels within the Kingdom’s power sector. 

The program also seeks to capitalize on the region’s land to tap into renewable resources, aiming to boost the proportion of renewables in the energy mix to approximately 50 percent by 2030. 

In October, SPPC announced its approval for Saudi Electricity Co. to commence the execution of the Rabigh Power Plant expansion by adding 1.2 gigawatts combined-cycle units. 

This also comes as part of SPPC’s mandate to continuously evaluate expansions and upgrade opportunities of existing projects to enhance generation capacity, meet electrical system needs, and ensure reliability of power supply. 

Topics: Saudi Power Procurement Co solar panels

GAMI reaches deal to support mergers in defense sector

GAMI reaches deal to support mergers in defense sector
Updated 23 min 8 sec ago
Arab News
GAMI reaches deal to support mergers in defense sector

GAMI reaches deal to support mergers in defense sector
Updated 23 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Localization in Saudia Arabia’s defense manufacturing industry has received a boost after the General Authority for Military Industries signed an agreement to help mergers with private firms in the sector.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, GAMI reached a deal with the General Authority for Competition which will also increase the attractiveness of the investment environment, and achieve the maximum benefit from its promising opportunities. 

“The memorandum aims to enable fair competition in the military industries sector between companies operating and associated with them in the same field,” said the SPA report.  

GAMI Gov. Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al-Ohali and GAC Chairman Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Zoom signed the MoU. 

Topics: General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI) General Authority for Competition

Oman sees hotel revenue rise by 26.4% thanks to European-led tourist surge

Oman sees hotel revenue rise by 26.4% thanks to European-led tourist surge
Updated 07 November 2023
ARAB NEWS 
Oman sees hotel revenue rise by 26.4% thanks to European-led tourist surge

Oman sees hotel revenue rise by 26.4% thanks to European-led tourist surge
Updated 07 November 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: European travelers to Oman helped fuel a 26.4 percent rise in hotel revenue in the first nine months of 2023, official data has revealed.

Figures from the National Centre for Statistics and Information show that three- to five-star facilities in the country pulled in over 153 million Omani rials ($397.47 million) over the period.

The revenue growth was fueled by a surge in the total number of hotel guests, with 295,155 visitors from Europe – a 43.4 percent increase on the first nine months of 2022.

By September 2023, the country hosted 1.43 million visitors, marking an uptick of 27.3 percent from the 1.13 million guests recorded during the same period in 2022. 

Simultaneously, the hotel occupancy rate rose by 10.1 percent.  

The NCSI report provides a detailed breakdown of the nationalities among these hotel guests. 

Among them, 567,447 were Omani citizens, reflecting a substantial local turnout. 

The number of Gulf Cooperation Council citizens visiting the Sultanate also witnessed an increase, reaching 156,703 guests, a surge of 27.6 percent from the same period in 2022.

American tourists also contributed to the growth, with 41,079 travelers, marking a modest but positive 1.8 percent increase.  

Citizens from African countries demonstrated a strong interest, with an increase of 41.2 percent, resulting in 8,361 visitors. Asian countries also significantly contributed to the tourism growth, with the number of guests surging by 43.6 percent to reach 213,980.  

Additionally, guests from Oceania countries experienced an increase, with numbers surging by 204.5 percent, totaling 30,898 visitors.  

In addition, Oman has witnessed a 51 percent rise in the total number of airport arrivals by the end of August 2023 when compared to August 2022.  

The total number of passengers, including arrivals, departures, and transits, reached 9.38 million at Muscat, Salalah, Sohar, and Duqm airports by the end of August 2023. 

Topics: Oman tourism oman tourism

NEOM Green Hydrogen Co. receives first major delivery of wind turbines

NEOM Green Hydrogen Co. receives first major delivery of wind turbines
Updated 07 November 2023
Arab News
NEOM Green Hydrogen Co. receives first major delivery of wind turbines

NEOM Green Hydrogen Co. receives first major delivery of wind turbines
Updated 07 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s $500-billion megacity NEOM has received its first major delivery of wind turbines to develop the world’s largest green hydrogen plant. 

NEOM Green Hydrogen Co., responsible for designing the project, said that the devices were delivered to the Port of NEOM in Oxagon on Oct. 8.

The wind turbines are now being transported via road to the Wind Garden site near the Gulf of Aqaba, where they will be assembled and installed.

NGHC, a joint venture between ACWA Power, Air Products, and NEOM, noted that 250 wind turbines will be installed to power the facility, and more deliveries are expected to occur before the year’s end. 

“This is the first of a series of major equipment deliveries arriving over the next year. We continue to make great progress since achieving financial close earlier this year and are on track to start exporting green hydrogen in 2026,” said David Edmondson, CEO of NGHC.

He added: “It is a major milestone in NGHC’s journey to becoming a leader in green hydrogen and a major step forward in Saudi Arabia and the wider region’s energy transition.”

The project, located in Oxagon, is expected to integrate as much as 4 gigawatts of solar and wind energy to produce up to 600 tons of carbon-free hydrogen daily.

Upon completion in 2026, NGHC aims to export green hydrogen in the form of green ammonia through a long-term agreement with Air Products.

Developing and exporting renewable and environmentally friendly energy is vital for Saudi Arabia, as the Kingdom is steadily diversifying its economy away from oil, aligned with the goals outlined in Vision 2030. 

Vishal Wanchoo, CEO of Oxagon, said that the arrival of wind turbines for the green hydrogen project is a major achievement for the port as it continues to expand its operational capabilities.

“Across Oxagon, we are delighted to see production facilities of the future, such as NGHC, are rapidly advancing beyond the early groundworks phase of construction,” added Wanchoo.

NGHC reached financial closure for its green hydrogen plant in May.

It finalized backing agreements with 23 local, regional, and international banks and investment firms to construct the facility with a total investment value of $8.4 billion.

Topics: NEOM Green Hydrogen Company wind turbines

Saudia expands connectivity to AlUla, promotes its ascent as a tourist hot spot 

Saudia expands connectivity to AlUla, promotes its ascent as a tourist hot spot 
Updated 49 min 6 sec ago
Arab News
Saudia expands connectivity to AlUla, promotes its ascent as a tourist hot spot 

Saudia expands connectivity to AlUla, promotes its ascent as a tourist hot spot 
Updated 49 min 6 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: AlUla’s rise as a tourist destination has been boosted with national flag carrier Saudia increasing its connectivity to the ancient city from Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam to eight flights a week.    

Saudia Vice President of Passenger Sales Manal Al-Shehri and RCU Vice President of the Marketing and Management Office Rami Al-Moallim signed the agreement on Nov. 6 at the World Travel Market event in London.   

Commenting on the deal, Al-Shehri said that her company is a strategic partner of the RCU in supporting efforts to attract tourists to the Kingdom, both locally and internationally.   

She added that the agreement marks a progressive stride in strategic cooperation, especially following the launch of the airline’s new brand focused on embedding Saudi culture and identity into its products and services.   

Al-Moallim also said that the collaboration represents a continuation of several significant partnerships established by the RCU with the airline over recent years.  

He stressed Saudia’s pivotal role in advancing AlUla’s reputation as a tourist destination and its continuous efforts to support the city’s tourism sector by facilitating travel for visitors from important domestic and international locations.  

Al-Moallim further highlighted the airline’s active promotion of AlUla’s rich cultural and historical heritage, positioning it as a unique global destination. 

“Furthermore, it has played an integral role in various promotional campaigns launched by the RCU to increase the number of visitors to this tourist destination, aiming to receive 250,000 visitors by the end of 2023 and 292,000 visitors by the end of 2024,” he added.  

As part of its strategic partnership with the RCU, Saudia launched its first polo team comprising three players who participated in the Richard Mille AlUla Desert Polo Tournament held in February 2022.  

“This endeavor served as a testament to Saudia’s commitment to advancing the tourism and sports sectors in the Kingdom,” the company said. 

AlUla, a town divided by its geography, spans a 10 km stretch in a narrow valley surrounded by mountains, situated just 20 km south of Hegra. In 2008, Hegra was recognized as Saudi Arabia’s first UNESCO World Heritage site, celebrating the rich history of the Nabataean civilization. 

Topics: Saudia AlUla

