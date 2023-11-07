Riyadh Air and IBM forge tech partnership to elevate travel experience 

RIYADH: Passengers flying with Riyadh Air can anticipate an enhanced travel experience thanks to a new technological partnership with US firm IBM.

Expected to commence operations in early 2025, the Public Investment Fund-owned airline has entered into a strategic collaboration with the company, with the primary objective being to propel Riyadh Air’s technology foundation to new heights.

This strategic move aligns with Riyadh Air’s goal of becoming a world-class airline, with a focus on providing a more personalized and enhanced guest experience through the use of artificial intelligence and advanced digital technology.

Simultaneously, it positions the Kingdom’s newest carrier as a strategic player in the broader aviation landscape, enabling the airline to introduce digital innovations and enhanced experiences for travelers and guests.

In addition to this, the deal aligns well with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 to lead the aviation industry by transforming Saudi Arabia into a global aviation and trade hub.

“Our ambition is to launch our first flight in 2025 and put Riyadh Air at the cutting edge of digital technology and innovation within the aviation industry, adopting the best international sustainability and safety practices to deliver an exceptional travel experience for our guests locally and internationally,” Chief Financial Officer of Riyadh Air Adam Boukadida said.

Under this agreement, IBM Consulting will take the lead as the systems integrator responsible for creating, building, and orchestrating the technology foundation.

“IBM Consulting will be our principal partner driving us toward our vision with their deep expertise in managing large complex systems and integration programs as well as their expertise in the travel industry,” Boukadida added.

Furthermore, the professional services and consulting arm of IBM will be implementing and integrating more than 50 airline industry solutions and core technology capabilities.

These include security, infrastructure, and integration, as well as data platforms using a hybrid cloud approach.

“We’re proud to be Riyadh Air’s partner and help them bring this new era of the Kingdom’s aviation industry to life,” said Senior Vice President at IBM Consulting John Granger.

“A technology foundation built with an open, hybrid cloud approach can help them achieve the flexibility and agility needed to support their goal of delivering an exceptional travel experience for their guests,” Granger highlighted.

Earlier this week, the new flagship airline’s CEO announced that it will place a second major aircraft order “in weeks.”

The airline has already placed provisional orders for 72 Boeing 787 widebody jets, with narrowbodies being the next purchase, said Tony Douglas.

“We have concluded our narrowbody campaign,” he said at the time.

In March, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced the creation of the new national airline.

The airline seeks to enable Riyadh to become a gateway to the world and a global destination for transportation, trade, and tourism, the Saudi Press Agency said at the time.