Saudia expands connectivity to AlUla, promotes its ascent as a tourist hot spot 

Saudia expands connectivity to AlUla, promotes its ascent as a tourist hot spot 
The agreement was signed during the World Travel Market event in London. Saudia.
Updated 33 sec ago
Arab News
Saudia expands connectivity to AlUla, promotes its ascent as a tourist hot spot 

Saudia expands connectivity to AlUla, promotes its ascent as a tourist hot spot 
Updated 33 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: AlUla’s rise as a tourist destination has been boosted with national flag carrier Saudia increasing its connectivity to the ancient city from Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam to eight flights a week.    

Saudia Vice President of Passenger Sales Manal Al-Shehri and RCU Vice President of the Marketing and Management Office Rami Al-Moallim signed the agreement on Nov. 6 at the World Travel Market event in London.   

Commenting on the deal, Al-Shehri said that her company is a strategic partner of the RCU in supporting efforts to attract tourists to the Kingdom, both locally and internationally.   

She added that the agreement marks a progressive stride in strategic cooperation, especially following the launch of the airline’s new brand focused on embedding Saudi culture and identity into its products and services.   

Al-Moallim also said that the collaboration represents a continuation of several significant partnerships established by the RCU with the airline over recent years.  

He stressed Saudia’s pivotal role in advancing AlUla’s reputation as a tourist destination and its continuous efforts to support the city’s tourism sector by facilitating travel for visitors from important domestic and international locations.  

Al-Moallim further highlighted the airline’s active promotion of AlUla’s rich cultural and historical heritage, positioning it as a unique global destination. 

“Furthermore, it has played an integral role in various promotional campaigns launched by the RCU to increase the number of visitors to this tourist destination, aiming to receive 250,000 visitors by the end of 2023 and 292,000 visitors by the end of 2024,” he added.  

As part of its strategic partnership with the RCU, Saudia launched its first polo team comprising three players who participated in the Richard Mille AlUla Desert Polo Tournament held in February 2022.  

“This endeavor served as a testament to Saudia’s commitment to advancing the tourism and sports sectors in the Kingdom,” the company said. 

AlUla, a town divided by its geography, spans a 10 km stretch in a narrow valley surrounded by mountains, situated just 20 km south of Hegra. In 2008, Hegra was recognized as Saudi Arabia’s first UNESCO World Heritage site, celebrating the rich history of the Nabataean civilization. 

Topics: Saudia AlUla

Oman sees hotel revenue rise by 26.4% thanks to European-led tourist surge

Oman sees hotel revenue rise by 26.4% thanks to European-led tourist surge
Updated 9 min 3 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 
Oman sees hotel revenue rise by 26.4% thanks to European-led tourist surge

Oman sees hotel revenue rise by 26.4% thanks to European-led tourist surge
Updated 9 min 3 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: European travelers to Oman helped fuel a 26.4 percent rise in hotel revenue in the first nine months of 2023, official data has revealed.

Figures from the National Centre for Statistics and Information show that three- to five-star facilities in the country pulled in over 153 million Omani rials ($397.47 million) over the period.

The revenue growth was fueled by a surge in the total number of hotel guests, with 295,155 visitors from Europe – a 43.4 percent increase on the first nine months of 2022.

By September 2023, the country hosted 1.43 million visitors, marking an uptick of 27.3 percent from the 1.13 million guests recorded during the same period in 2022. 

Simultaneously, the hotel occupancy rate rose by 10.1 percent.  

The NCSI report provides a detailed breakdown of the nationalities among these hotel guests. 

Among them, 567,447 were Omani citizens, reflecting a substantial local turnout. 

The number of Gulf Cooperation Council citizens visiting the Sultanate also witnessed an increase, reaching 156,703 guests, a surge of 27.6 percent from the same period in 2022.

American tourists also contributed to the growth, with 41,079 travelers, marking a modest but positive 1.8 percent increase.  

Citizens from African countries demonstrated a strong interest, with an increase of 41.2 percent, resulting in 8,361 visitors. Asian countries also significantly contributed to the tourism growth, with the number of guests surging by 43.6 percent to reach 213,980.  

Additionally, guests from Oceania countries experienced an increase, with numbers surging by 204.5 percent, totaling 30,898 visitors.  

In addition, Oman has witnessed a 51 percent rise in the total number of airport arrivals by the end of August 2023 when compared to August 2022.  

The total number of passengers, including arrivals, departures, and transits, reached 9.38 million at Muscat, Salalah, Sohar, and Duqm airports by the end of August 2023. 

Topics: Oman tourism oman tourism

NEOM Green Hydrogen Co. receives first major delivery of wind turbines

NEOM Green Hydrogen Co. receives first major delivery of wind turbines
Updated 59 min 26 sec ago
Arab News
NEOM Green Hydrogen Co. receives first major delivery of wind turbines

NEOM Green Hydrogen Co. receives first major delivery of wind turbines
Updated 59 min 26 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s $500-billion megacity NEOM has received its first major delivery of wind turbines to develop the world’s largest green hydrogen plant. 

NEOM Green Hydrogen Co., responsible for designing the project, said that the devices were delivered to the Port of NEOM in Oxagon on Oct. 8.

The wind turbines are now being transported via road to the Wind Garden site near the Gulf of Aqaba, where they will be assembled and installed.

NGHC, a joint venture between ACWA Power, Air Products, and NEOM, noted that 250 wind turbines will be installed to power the facility, and more deliveries are expected to occur before the year’s end. 

“This is the first of a series of major equipment deliveries arriving over the next year. We continue to make great progress since achieving financial close earlier this year and are on track to start exporting green hydrogen in 2026,” said David Edmondson, CEO of NGHC.

He added: “It is a major milestone in NGHC’s journey to becoming a leader in green hydrogen and a major step forward in Saudi Arabia and the wider region’s energy transition.”

The project, located in Oxagon, is expected to integrate as much as 4 gigawatts of solar and wind energy to produce up to 600 tons of carbon-free hydrogen daily.

Upon completion in 2026, NGHC aims to export green hydrogen in the form of green ammonia through a long-term agreement with Air Products.

Developing and exporting renewable and environmentally friendly energy is vital for Saudi Arabia, as the Kingdom is steadily diversifying its economy away from oil, aligned with the goals outlined in Vision 2030. 

Vishal Wanchoo, CEO of Oxagon, said that the arrival of wind turbines for the green hydrogen project is a major achievement for the port as it continues to expand its operational capabilities.

“Across Oxagon, we are delighted to see production facilities of the future, such as NGHC, are rapidly advancing beyond the early groundworks phase of construction,” added Wanchoo.

NGHC reached financial closure for its green hydrogen plant in May.

It finalized backing agreements with 23 local, regional, and international banks and investment firms to construct the facility with a total investment value of $8.4 billion.

Topics: NEOM Green Hydrogen Company wind turbines

Riyadh Air and IBM forge tech partnership to elevate travel experience 

Riyadh Air and IBM forge tech partnership to elevate travel experience 
Updated 07 November 2023
ARAB NEWS 
Riyadh Air and IBM forge tech partnership to elevate travel experience 

Riyadh Air and IBM forge tech partnership to elevate travel experience 
Updated 07 November 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Passengers flying with Riyadh Air can anticipate an enhanced travel experience thanks to a new technological partnership with US firm IBM.

Expected to commence operations in early 2025, the Public Investment Fund-owned airline has entered into a strategic collaboration with the company, with the primary objective being to propel Riyadh Air’s technology foundation to new heights. 

Under this agreement, IBM Consulting will take the lead as the systems integrator, responsible for creating, building, and orchestrating the technology foundation. 

This strategic move aligns with Riyadh Air’s goal of becoming a world-class airline, with a focus on providing a more personalized and enhanced guest experience through the use of artificial intelligence and advanced digital technology. 

Simultaneously, it positions the Kingdom’s newest carrier as a strategic player in the broader aviation landscape, enabling the airline to introduce digital innovations and enhanced experiences for travelers and guests. 

Topics: Riyadh Air IBM Consulting

Egypt's Suez Canal signs $15.6bn deal for green hydrogen manufacturing

Egypt’s Suez Canal signs $15.6bn deal for green hydrogen manufacturing
Updated 07 November 2023
Arab News
Egypt’s Suez Canal signs $15.6bn deal for green hydrogen manufacturing

Egypt’s Suez Canal signs $15.6bn deal for green hydrogen manufacturing
Updated 07 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt’s Suez Canal Economic Zone has signed a $15.6 billion agreement with prominent Chinese companies to boost green fuel manufacturing initiatives.

The agreements are set to produce around 9,000 job opportunities and encompass the establishment of 11 projects, according to the SCZONE Chairman Walid Gamal El-Din.

This deal is reflective of a continual effort in recent months by Egypt to partner with international entities to produce green hydrogen and its derivatives in the Suez Canal Zone.

For the fiscal years 2022 and 2023, the ports affiliated with the division signed seven agreements with a value of $1.34 billion, the Central Bank of Egypt reported.

Egypt’s total foreign trade revenue amounted to $111.402 billion in the 2022 and 2023 fiscal years, with the UAE, US, China, and Saudi Arabia as the country’s top trading partners.

According to a report by the CBE, this permitted $70.783 billion in imports and $39.642 billion in exports.

China, as the country’s third largest trading partner, saw $7.50 billion in trading volume, with $6.60 billion in imports and $904.8 million in exports.

Trade with Saudi Arabia amounted to $6.555 billion, with $4.94 billion in imports and $1.61 billion in exports.

Egypt aims to see an increase in its US dollar liquidity to $191 billion by 2026, $17 billion of which is set to be from the Suez Canal.

The zone’s revenues hit a record of $196 million in the 2022 and 2023 fiscal years.

Foreign direct investments and Suez Canal activities increased 12.8 percent in the last fiscal year, amounting to $10 billion during that period, according to the report by the CBE.

Topics: Suez Canal Economic Zone Green hydrogen

Abu Dhabi Ports bolsters offshore fleet with $200m vessel acquisitions

Abu Dhabi Ports bolsters offshore fleet with $200m vessel acquisitions
Updated 07 November 2023
Arab News
Abu Dhabi Ports bolsters offshore fleet with $200m vessel acquisitions

Abu Dhabi Ports bolsters offshore fleet with $200m vessel acquisitions
Updated 07 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Terminals operator Abu Dhabi Ports Group will boost its offshore and subsea capabilities by around 20 percent after acquiring 10 vessels for $200 million.

The group acquired these ships, which include multi-purpose supply, platform supply and diving support vessels, from E-NAV, the international offshore vessel operator.

In a statement, the group said the investment encompasses a neat and diversified fleet with an average age of around nine years, notably younger than the industry average.   

Expected to be delivered in the fourth quarter, the financial consolidation of these vessels could commence from the first quarter of 2024, the statement said. 

“The expansion of our offshore fleet is a significant move in our strategic objective to fortify and enhance our Middle East and Southeast Asia footprint,” said AD Ports Group CEO Mohamed Juma Al-Shamisi. 

He added: “We recognize the increasing demand in the energy sector; thereby, through bolstering our fleet, our group is better positioned to demonstrate our role as a premier offshore service provider within these regions.” 

This move comes in response to projections of a positive trend in the offshore oil and gas market over the medium to long term. 

The acquisition also entails the transfer of well-established contracts with national and international oil companies in Southeast Asia and the Middle East. 

The group anticipates a utilization rate of around 95 percent for these existing contracts in the foreseeable future. 

The investment is projected to generate more than $70 million in annual revenue over the next three to five years, with the transaction reflecting a ratio of enterprise value and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of five times over the next 12 months. 

With the offshore oil and gas market showing positive performance and projected growth with healthy margins, the group is actively reinforcing its presence in this segment. 

The goal is to capitalize on favorable industry developments, optimize operational synergies and provide enhanced services to its customers. 

Topics: Abu Dhabi Ports group

