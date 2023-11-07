NEOM Green Hydrogen Co. receives first major delivery of wind turbines

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s $500-billion megacity NEOM has received its first major delivery of wind turbines to develop the world’s largest green hydrogen plant.

NEOM Green Hydrogen Co., responsible for designing the project, said that the devices were delivered to the Port of NEOM in Oxagon on Oct. 8.

The wind turbines are now being transported via road to the Wind Garden site near the Gulf of Aqaba, where they will be assembled and installed.

NGHC, a joint venture between ACWA Power, Air Products, and NEOM, noted that 250 wind turbines will be installed to power the facility, and more deliveries are expected to occur before the year’s end.

“This is the first of a series of major equipment deliveries arriving over the next year. We continue to make great progress since achieving financial close earlier this year and are on track to start exporting green hydrogen in 2026,” said David Edmondson, CEO of NGHC.

He added: “It is a major milestone in NGHC’s journey to becoming a leader in green hydrogen and a major step forward in Saudi Arabia and the wider region’s energy transition.”

The project, located in Oxagon, is expected to integrate as much as 4 gigawatts of solar and wind energy to produce up to 600 tons of carbon-free hydrogen daily.

Upon completion in 2026, NGHC aims to export green hydrogen in the form of green ammonia through a long-term agreement with Air Products.

Developing and exporting renewable and environmentally friendly energy is vital for Saudi Arabia, as the Kingdom is steadily diversifying its economy away from oil, aligned with the goals outlined in Vision 2030.

Vishal Wanchoo, CEO of Oxagon, said that the arrival of wind turbines for the green hydrogen project is a major achievement for the port as it continues to expand its operational capabilities.

“Across Oxagon, we are delighted to see production facilities of the future, such as NGHC, are rapidly advancing beyond the early groundworks phase of construction,” added Wanchoo.

NGHC reached financial closure for its green hydrogen plant in May.

It finalized backing agreements with 23 local, regional, and international banks and investment firms to construct the facility with a total investment value of $8.4 billion.