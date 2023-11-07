Saudi, Austrian foreign ministers discuss escalation of violence in Gaza

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan held a phone call on Tuesday with Austria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Alexander Schallenberg to address the situation in Gaza.
The two spoke about a number of issues during the call, including the need for the international community to fulfill its obligations to stop military escalation in the enclave. Their discussions revolved around finding a solution that would prevent the further loss of civilian lives and address the long-standing aspirations of the Palestinian people.
They also reviewed bilateral relations between the Saudi Arabia and Austria, and emphasized the importance of enhancing friendly ties to the mutual benefit of both countries and their citizens.
Riyadh: Sales at the fourth Saudi Falcons Club auction exceeded SR6 million ($1.6 million), the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The auction was launched at the club’s Malham headquarters near Riyadh on Oct. 1 and will continue until Nov. 15.
Four falcons were sold for SR319,000, bringing the sales total so far to SR6,004,000, the SPA said on Monday.
The proceeds from the auction will go toward supporting investment in falcons, holding further auctions, and organizing the buying and selling processes.
Organizers said that the event aims to promote the country’s falconry heritage and support related cultural and economic activities, while also offering opportunities to invest in a field that has helped support the development of the national economy.
Earlier, two peregrine falcons stole the show at auction, fetching record sale prices of SR300,000 and SR250,000.
During the club’s first auction in 2020, 102 falcons were sold over 20 days, with total sales exceeding SR10 million. At the second auction, 95 falcons were sold for a combined SR8.3 million, and during the third, 81 birds sold for more than SR7 million.
RIYADH: Lt. Gen. Fayyadh Al-Ruwaili, the Saudi chief of the general staff, was received in London by the UK’s Chief of the Defense Staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, the Saudi defense ministry said on Monday.
The officials discussed bilateral strategic relations, military cooperation, and common challenges, in addition to topics of common interest.
Lt. Gen. Al-Ruwaili headed to the UK in an official visit to chair the third meeting of the bilateral military cooperation committee.
History and culture of Diriyah brought to life in UK at immersive, free exhibition
London event showcased Diriyah’s as historical birthplace of Saudi Arabia and location of major development projects
‘Diriyah taps into Saudi pride and the narrative of Saudis in the world,” Haslam says
Updated 07 November 2023
Tamara Turki
LONDON: An immersive, free exhibition at one of the UK’s newest and most-visited attractions invited visitors to explore Diriyah, one of the most culturally significant places in Saudi Arabia.
“Diriyah taps into Saudi pride and the narrative of Saudis in the world,” the Diriyah Company’s chief marketing officer, Kiran Jay Haslam, told Arab News. He also reiterated the words of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who said during a recent interview with Fox News that the Kingdom is the biggest success story of the 21st century.
The installation, at entertainment, arts and culture district Outernet London on Nov. 4 and 5, showcased Diriyah’s dual identity as not only the historical birthplace of Saudi Arabia, but also the location of one of the nation’s major modern-day development projects being backed by the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund.
The walls of the exhibition space were covered in warm tones reminiscent of the mud-brick buildings of the desert city, complemented by majlis-style seating and decor. This reflected the tradition of Saudi hospitality, as visitors were served traditional gahwa, or Arabic coffee, and dates as they chatted with Saudis who work for the Diriyah Company.
“What we’ve done is taken something that is hundreds of years old, to create this warmth that is Diriyah in reality, but to fuse it with technology and deliver it in this compelling way,” Haslam said.
Visitors had a chance to learn about the history of Diriyah, from the early members of the ancient Banu Hanifa tribe who first inhabited the city, to the legacy of Imam Mohammed ibn Saud, who established the First Saudi State, and beyond.
“The kids and I were on our way to do some weekend shopping when we came across this open exhibition,” one visitor, 39-year-old Claudia, told Arab News. “We’ve been here for nearly two hours gazing at the ceiling and reading.”
Fabio, a 21-year-old tourist from Switzerland, said the event had given him an opportunity to experience firsthand things about Saudi Arabia he had only heard about in the media.
“I’m a big sports fan, which was what first sparked my interest in Saudi Arabia, he said. “I watched (boxer) Tyson Fury the other day talk about how welcoming the Saudi people were. And today, I really saw this and felt this.
“The space here is open for anyone to come in and everyone is offered a cup of coffee for free. This would never happen in Europe.”
Another part of the exhibition space turned the spotlight on upcoming developments as part of the Diriyah development project, including the emphasis that is being placed on preserving the region’s traditional Najdi architectural style.
Haslam said: “Being under the PIF is incredible because the gravity of what the Public Investment Fund is, globally, really helps people to understand that the ambition of what is there is also matched with the commitment, conviction, expertise and finances to deliver.”
New Saudi graduates aim to revive Historic Jeddah’s architectural heritage
Al-Balad exhibition showcases work of first diploma holders in Traditional Building Arts & Crafts
Students had to demonstrate proficiency in woodwork, gypsum carving, architectural drawing, decorative painting
Updated 07 November 2023
Nada Hameed
JEDDAH: The Royal Institute of Traditional Arts and the Prince’s Foundation School of Traditional Arts have announced the first graduates of their inaugural diploma course, aimed at producing experts that can help protect and revive Jeddah’s cultural heritage.
The diploma in Traditional Building Arts & Crafts was completed by 11 students — 10 female and one male — from diverse backgrounds. Their names were announced at a ceremony in Al-Balad, Jeddah recently.
Their work is on display at the Traditional Building Arts Exhibition in Bayt Naseef, the museum and cultural center; and highlights the inspiration they drew from the architecture of Historic Jeddah, which is a UNESCO World Heritage site.
Suzan Al-Yahya, CEO of the institute, said during the ceremony: “Our aim at the Royal Institute for Traditional Arts is to foster a creative and inspirational setting that nurtures and highlights the national talents within the realm of Saudi traditional arts. These arts hold a significant place in our cultural identity and heritage, and we endeavor to engage individuals in preserving them and recognizing their economic, historical, scientific and social significance.”
Khaled Azzam, director of the Prince’s Foundation School of Traditional Arts, said: “The Building Arts & Crafts Diploma program in Al-Balad, delivered by the foundation in partnership with the royal institute, engages future generations with their historic heritage as a living tradition.”
The graduates had to demonstrate proficiency in a variety of traditional techniques, encompassing woodwork, gypsum carving, architectural drawing, nabati designs, color harmony, and decorative painting with natural pigments. They had to also participate in local heritage projects in Al-Balad, and offer perspectives on preserving tradition in modern times.
Graduate Mustafa Hassan told Arab News: “We grew up in the enchantment of the historical city, and now it’s our turn to discover the secret behind its astonishing architectural charm.
“I am a huge fan of Historic Jeddah and its architecture. The program has been fantastic (in) providing us with an opportunity to delve into the world and intricacies of the architectural design unique to Historic Jeddah, starting from the smallest architectural components.”
Historic Jeddah’s architecture relies on three primary raw materials: wood for a wide array of crafts and arts, gypsum for intricate sculpting and carving, and natural pigments for vibrant coloring.
Suzan Al-Yahya, Royal Institute of Traditional Arts CEO
Suzan Al-Yahya, Royal Institute of Traditional Arts CEO
“Our education delved deep into the intricacies of Historic Jeddah’s architectural heritage. We meticulously studied, designed, and executed every facet of it, guided by our esteemed professors, who took great care to ensure the precision of the conveyed knowledge,” added Hassan.
One of the standout exhibits is a meticulously handcrafted wooden door created by several students. This showcases the art of “Tashiq” which includes woodwork, bone inlay, and brass work. “The endeavor was a month-and-a-half-long project that speaks to our dedication and craftsmanship,” Hassan explained.
Another graduate Hanan Bucklain, an architect, said: “During these two years at the royal institute, our horizons expanded as we discovered new crafts we were previously unaware of and acquired remarkable skills.
“Before embarking on the grand projects we have showcased, we learned to apply every existing craft by visiting the actual historical site through field trips. These excursions allowed us to witness the precision of execution in detail, and from there, we proceeded with drawing and application.”
The qualification equips designers and craftspeople with the knowledge and professional skills needed to deliver high-quality traditional work relevant to contemporary life.
Another highlight of the exhibition is the creation of a “Roshan” wooden architectural feature crafted by the students. It serves to filter light and air, and can be used to maintain privacy.
Students also showcased an intricate form of wood-carved screens, known as “Mangour,” that can be used to replace walls.
The exhibition also features traditional painting techniques using natural pigments sourced from plants, insects and stones.
The exhibition is open to the public until Nov. 18.
For more information about the royal institute’s courses, visit trita.edu.sa.
The Kingdom has seen a surge of over 135 percent in foreign investment licenses, reaching 2,192 permits during the third quarter of 2023 as part of a push to attract global businesses to set up operations in Saudi Arabia
Updated 06 November 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: International investors no longer have to visit a Saudi embassy to get a visa to travel to the Kingdom after the process for applying for the permit was moved online.
The government has introduced the second phase of the “Investor Visitor” e-visa service, expanding its coverage from nearly 60 nations to include all countries worldwide, as reported by the Saudi Press Agency.
This e-visa can be used for multiple entries and has a validity period of up to one year. Some beneficiaries may receive access immediately, enabling them to explore investment opportunities in the Kingdom directly.
This service is part of the Kingdom’s ongoing efforts to align with the Vision 2030 initiative, with a focus on improving the investment environment and facilitating the start of business activities.
Mohammed Abahussain, deputy of integrated investors services at the Ministry of Investment, explained that the visa is designed to provide international prospects and employees of foreign entities the opportunity to apply for an electronic visitor visa through the ministry’s platform.
It will manage the application process and digitally issue the authorization through the unified national visa platform of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, eliminating the need for physical visits to Saudi missions abroad for biometric data collection.
This expansion includes individuals from countries listed on the “Invest in Saudi Arabia” platform, those holding valid tourist or business visas from the US, the UK, or Schengen countries, and those with permanent residency in the US, the UK, or EU countries.
Additionally, individuals holding valid residency for a minimum of three months in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and entities licensed by the Ministry of Investment for three immediate visas per year can also benefit.
According to the Ministry of Investment, this is an increase of 1,261 visas compared to the same period in 2022, excluding permits issued under the “Tasattur” anti-concealment campaign.
In the second quarter of 2023, the direct foreign investment balance in the Kingdom increased by 0.6 percent compared to the previous quarter, as shown in the ministry’s report for November 2023.
Total fixed capital formation experienced a 7 percent increase in the second quarter of 2023 annually, attributed to growth in both government and non-government sectors by 3.5 percent and 7.6 percent, respectively, during the same period.
The report also revealed that the capital of newly licensed factories in 2023 grew by 215 percent in the second quarter due to efforts to enhance industrial competitiveness, boost local content value, and support locally manufactured products.
Meanwhile, foreign trade experienced a 3.1 percent decline in the third quarter of 2023 annually, leading to a 55.4 percent decrease in the trade balance during the same period. This was mainly a result of a 31.8 percent decrease in total exports.
The data also indicated that government revenues reached approximately SR258.5 billion ($68.93 billion) in the third quarter of 2023, marking a 14.4 percent decrease on an annual basis, while government expenses totaled around SR294.3 billion in the third quarter, representing a 2.3 percent increase on an annual basis.