You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia unveils World Expo 2030 candidature plans in Paris

Saudi Arabia unveils World Expo 2030 candidature plans in Paris

Saudi Arabia unveils World Expo 2030 candidature plans in Paris
Short Url

https://arab.news/ngsy2

Updated 26 sec ago
Maedeh Sharifi
Follow

Saudi Arabia unveils World Expo 2030 candidature plans in Paris

Saudi Arabia unveils World Expo 2030 candidature plans in Paris
  • ‘Choosing Saudi, choosing Riyadh, is choosing the world,’ says Princess Haifa Al-Saud, deputy minister of tourism
  • New infrastructure in capital city includes metro, airport and 70,000 additional hotel rooms
Updated 26 sec ago
Maedeh Sharifi
Follow

Paris: Saudi Arabia’s capital city is the ideal location for World Expo 2030 because of its growing international stature, strong economy and new infrastructure, according to several government and private sector officials who spoke at a seminar in Paris on Monday night.

The Royal Commission for Riyadh City hosted delegates from the Bureau International des Expositions, or BIE, at the event that was live-streamed to an international audience.

The BIE will decide on Nov. 28, at its 173rd General Assembly, which city will host World Expo 2030. Saudi Arabia is competing against Italy and South Korea to host the global gathering.

The participants included the BIE’s Secretary-General Dimitri Kerkentzes, who opened the seminar.

Keynote speaker Adel Al-Jubeir, Saudi Arabia’s minister of state for foreign affairs and climate envoy, said the Kingdom has the people to host the event.

“Seventy percent of our population is under the age of 30,” he said. “You feel the excitement, you feel the energy, you feel the enthusiasm that is going to be driving the country to greater and greater heights.”

“We have sent hundreds of thousands of men and women to study (at) universities across the world … so that they can come back with the knowledge and experience and integrate the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia into the global community,” said Al-Jubeir.

Jerry Inzerillo, Group CEO of the Diriyah Development Co., in his speech, said Riyadh has the infrastructure in place for the event, including 70,000 new hotel rooms.

All the hotels will be accessible, via the newly developed metro, to King Salman Airport that is currently under construction. At 57 million square meters it is going to be one of the biggest airports in the world. The country’s new airline, Riyadh Air, will have flights to 100 countries by 2025, said Inzerillo.

The royal commission’s directors of landscape architecture — Lamia Al-Muhanna and Nouf Al-Moneef — unveiled a color-coded map with planned pavilions, performance venues, support facilities, and an exhibition village.

A total of $343 million has been allocated to assist those countries that will participate in the exhibition.

Princess Haifa Al-Saud, Saudi Arabia’s deputy minister of tourism, said the Kingdom was finalizing its Riyadh Academy for Tourism project, which would have a capacity for over 28,000 students. Over 60 percent of the seats will be allocated for international students.

“Choosing Saudi, choosing Riyadh, is choosing the world,” she said.

The seminar was held at Hangar Y, the location of Paris’ World Expo 1878.

Guests at the event later enjoyed an evening of folk dances, and a performance by Loulwa Al-Sharif, a jazz singer from Saudi Arabia.

Topics: Riyadh Expo 2030

Related

Paris seminar highlights Riyadh Expo 2030’s goals
Saudi Arabia
Paris seminar highlights Riyadh Expo 2030’s goals
2030 Expo bid puts the making of a green Riyadh in the limelight photos
Saudi Arabia
2030 Expo bid puts the making of a green Riyadh in the limelight

Saudi cabinet announces launch of fundraising campaign for Gaza

Saudi cabinet announces launch of fundraising campaign for Gaza
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi cabinet announces launch of fundraising campaign for Gaza

Saudi cabinet announces launch of fundraising campaign for Gaza
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

New technology industry training courses offered

New technology industry training courses offered
Updated 3 min 8 sec ago
SPA
Follow

New technology industry training courses offered

New technology industry training courses offered
Updated 3 min 8 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: Tuwaiq Academy in Riyadh has partnered with PeopleCert, a global leader in professional skills assessment and certification, to offer courses that would prepare citizens for the rapidly evolving technology sector, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.

PeopleCert provides more than 700 professional certifications. The courses will provide training in software engineering, data science, business analysis, IT, and project management. 

PeopleCert offers more than 700 professional certifications in information technology, digital transformation, business, and project management. (SPA)

Tuwaiq Academy is one of the first regional organizations to provide training in the technology sector, covering cybersecurity, emerging technologies, programming and drones.

It has formed partnerships with several companies including Google, Amazon, IBM, Cisco, Apple, Alibaba Cloud, Oracle, Microsoft, Trend Micro and Offensive Security.

For the latest Tuwaiq Academy programs and camps, visit tuwaiq.edu.sa.

Topics: Saudi Arabi Education

Related

Coursera’s online platform breaks education barriers with nearly 1m registered learners in KSA
Business & Economy
Coursera’s online platform breaks education barriers with nearly 1m registered learners in KSA
AI to play a part in future of education: minister
Business & Economy
AI to play a part in future of education: minister

Saudi, Austrian foreign ministers discuss escalation of violence in Gaza

Saudi, Austrian foreign ministers discuss escalation of violence in Gaza
Updated 18 min 9 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi, Austrian foreign ministers discuss escalation of violence in Gaza

Saudi, Austrian foreign ministers discuss escalation of violence in Gaza
  • Their discussions revolved around finding a solution that would prevent the further loss of civilian lives
Updated 18 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan held a phone call on Tuesday with Austria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Alexander Schallenberg to address the situation in Gaza.

The two spoke about a number of issues during the call, including the need for the international community to fulfill its obligations to stop military escalation in the enclave. Their discussions revolved around finding a solution that would prevent the further loss of civilian lives and address the long-standing aspirations of the Palestinian people.

They also reviewed bilateral relations between the Saudi Arabia and Austria, and emphasized the importance of enhancing friendly ties to the mutual benefit of both countries and their citizens.

Topics: War on Gaza

Saudi Falcons Club auction sales soar to $1.6m

Saudi Falcons Club auction sales soar to $1.6m
Updated 07 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Falcons Club auction sales soar to $1.6m

Saudi Falcons Club auction sales soar to $1.6m
Updated 07 November 2023
Arab News

Riyadh: Sales at the fourth Saudi Falcons Club auction exceeded SR6 million ($1.6 million), the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The auction was launched at the club’s Malham headquarters near Riyadh on Oct. 1 and will continue until Nov. 15.

Four falcons were sold for SR319,000, bringing the sales total so far to SR6,004,000, the SPA said on Monday.

The proceeds from the auction will go toward supporting investment in falcons, holding further auctions, and organizing the buying and selling processes.

Organizers said that the event aims to promote the country’s falconry heritage and support related cultural and economic activities, while also offering opportunities to invest in a field that has helped support the development of the national economy.

Earlier, two peregrine falcons stole the show at auction, fetching record sale prices of SR300,000 and SR250,000.

During the club’s first auction in 2020, 102 falcons were sold over 20 days, with total sales exceeding SR10 million. At the second auction, 95 falcons were sold for a combined SR8.3 million, and during the third, 81 birds sold for more than SR7 million.

Topics: Falcon

Related

$80,000 peregrine falcon steals the show in Riyadh auction
Saudi Arabia
$80,000 peregrine falcon steals the show in Riyadh auction
Two falcons sold for $41,000 at Saudi Falcons Club auction
Saudi Arabia
Two falcons sold for $41,000 at Saudi Falcons Club auction

Saudi, UK military officials discuss cooperation 

Saudi, UK military officials discuss cooperation 
Updated 07 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi, UK military officials discuss cooperation 

Saudi, UK military officials discuss cooperation 
Updated 07 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Lt. Gen. Fayyadh Al-Ruwaili, the Saudi chief of the general staff, was received in London by the UK’s Chief of the Defense Staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, the Saudi defense ministry said on Monday.

The officials discussed bilateral strategic relations, military cooperation, and common challenges, in addition to topics of common interest.

Lt. Gen. Al-Ruwaili headed to the UK in an official visit to chair the third meeting of the bilateral military cooperation committee.

Topics: Saudi Arabia UK

Related

Saudi defense minister meets with Secretary Blinken in Washington
Saudi Arabia
Saudi defense minister meets with Secretary Blinken in Washington
Saudi military chief of staff visits Pakistan’s naval headquarters, discusses regional security
Pakistan
Saudi military chief of staff visits Pakistan’s naval headquarters, discusses regional security

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia unveils World Expo 2030 candidature plans in Paris
Saudi Arabia unveils World Expo 2030 candidature plans in Paris
Saudi cabinet announces launch of fundraising campaign for Gaza
Saudi cabinet announces launch of fundraising campaign for Gaza
New technology industry training courses offered
New technology industry training courses offered
GAMI reaches deal to support mergers in defense sector
GAMI reaches deal to support mergers in defense sector
Abdalla Almulla creates palm installation for Dubai Design Week 
Abdalla Almulla creates palm installation for Dubai Design Week 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.