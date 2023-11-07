You are here

  • Home
  • California Jewish man dies after altercation at protests

California Jewish man dies after altercation at protests

California Jewish man dies after altercation at protests
Paul Kessler, 69, died of blunt force head trauma a day after the altercation on Sunday, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/y8rbm

Updated 07 November 2023
Reuters
Follow

California Jewish man dies after altercation at protests

California Jewish man dies after altercation at protests
Updated 07 November 2023
Reuters
Follow

LOS ANGELES: A Jewish man who fell to the ground in an altercation amid pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian street protests in California died on Monday, and his death was determined to be a homicide, law enforcement and a Jewish organization said.

Paul Kessler, 69, died of blunt force head trauma a day after the altercation on Sunday, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said, adding that witnesses described the incident as battery.

As of Monday night, no suspect was in custody in what the sheriff’s office said “appears to be isolated and not part of a large effort,” though it had not ruled out a hate crime.

The incident took place as emotions have run high in the US over the war between Israel and Hamas, with US officials and civil rights groups warning of increased threats against Jews, Muslims and Arab Americans since fighting broke out on Oct. 7.

Last month an Illinois man was charged with hate crimes for stabbing a six-year-old Muslim boy to death and wounding his mother in an attack that officials said targeted them for their religion in a response to the war.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles identified the victim as a Jewish man and labeled the incident as the fourth act of antisemitic violence in the Los Angeles area this year and the second since Oct. 7.

Separate pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian demonstrations occurred simultaneously on Sunday in the city of Thousand Oaks, about 65 km west of Los Angeles, the sheriff’s office said.

Kessler was involved in a physical altercation between counter-protesters, the sheriff’s office said, citing witness accounts. It did not specify which side instigated the altercation.

“During the altercation, Kessler fell backwards and struck his head on the ground. Kessler was transported to an area hospital for advanced medical treatment. On Nov. 6, 2023, Kessler succumbed to his injuries,” the statement said.

The leader of the Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles, citing conversations with local government officials, said a pro-Palestinian protester had struck the victim on the head with a megaphone.

The Los Angeles chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations also expressed grief over what it called a “tragic and shocking loss,” while also asking people to “refrain from jumping to conclusions” or “sensationalizing such a tragedy for political gains.”

Topics: California US

Related

Activists from Jewish Voice for Peace occupy the pedestal of the Statue of Liberty on November 6, 2023 in New York City. (AFP)
Middle-East
Jewish-led peace activists protest at Statue of Liberty to demand Gaza ceasefire
900,000 Palestinians face Israeli onslaught, those fleeing recount terrifying journey
Middle-East
900,000 Palestinians face Israeli onslaught, those fleeing recount terrifying journey

Poet Rupi Kaur declines White House invite over Biden administration’s stance on war in Gaza

Poet Rupi Kaur declines White House invite over Biden administration’s stance on war in Gaza
Updated 08 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Poet Rupi Kaur declines White House invite over Biden administration’s stance on war in Gaza

Poet Rupi Kaur declines White House invite over Biden administration’s stance on war in Gaza
  • The Indian-born Canadian writer says she will not accept ‘any invitation from an institution that supports the collective punishment’ of civilians
  • She had been invited to attend a White House Diwali event on Nov. 8 hosted by Vice President Kamala Harris
Updated 08 November 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Canadian poet Rupi Kaur has declined an invitation to attend a Diwali celebration at the White House, in protest against the Biden administration’s response to Israel’s war on occupied Gaza.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by rupi kaur (@rupikaur_)

 

In a message posted on Instagram, Kaur said she would not accept “any invitation from an institution that supports the collective punishment” of civilians.

The Indian-born poet added: “This administration is not just funding the bombardment of Gaza — they continue to justify this genocide against Palestinians (and) they want us to celebrate Diwali with them? When their support of the current atrocities against Palestinians represent the exact opposite of what this holiday means to so many of us.”

Kaur, the bestselling author of “Milk and Honey,” said she was “surprised this administration finds it acceptable to celebrate Diwali,” the Hindu festival of lights, as it is “a celebration of righteousness over falsehood and knowledge over ignorance.” She urged other South Asians to hold the Biden administration accountable for its actions.

The White House Diwali event on Nov. 8 will be hosted by Vice President Kamala Harris, who has yet to comment on Kaur’s statement.

More than 10,300 Palestinians have been killed by Israel’s relentless attacks on Gaza in the past 31 days, including more than 4,100 children, according to the Gazan Health Ministry. The Israeli siege of the territory has denied its 2.2 million residents access to basic items such as food, water, fuel and electricity.

In her message, Kaur condemned President Joe Biden for his refusal to support a UN-backed humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza.

“As a Sikh woman, I will not allow my likeness to be used in whitewashing this administration’s actions,” she said.

Biden reiterated his support for Israel on Monday during a call with the country’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, the BBC reported. According to a White House transcript, during the conversation the president also emphasized “the imperative to protect Palestinian civilians and reduce civilian harm in the course of military operations.”

The Biden administration is lobbying Congress to provide more than $14 billion in assistance for Israel, and has announced $100 million of funding for humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank.

Topics: War on Gaza Poet Rupi Kaur Gaza war Biden administration

Related

900,000 Palestinians face Israeli onslaught, those fleeing recount terrifying journey
Middle-East
900,000 Palestinians face Israeli onslaught, those fleeing recount terrifying journey
Israel fights Hamas deep in Gaza City and foresees control of enclave’s security after war
Middle-East
Israel fights Hamas deep in Gaza City and foresees control of enclave’s security after war

White House urges caution on polls showing Biden in trouble

US President Joe Biden. (AFP file photo)
US President Joe Biden. (AFP file photo)
Updated 08 November 2023
Reuters
Follow

White House urges caution on polls showing Biden in trouble

US President Joe Biden. (AFP file photo)
  • The Times poll showed Biden behind Trump in Nevada, Georgia, Arizona, Michigan and Pennsylvania and Biden ahead of Trump in Wisconsin
Updated 08 November 2023
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The White House urged caution on Tuesday regarding opinion polls showing Democratic President Joe Biden lagging behind leading Republican candidate Donald Trump.
A New York Times/Siena poll on Sunday showed Biden trailing Trump in five of six battleground states, with a year to go until the November 2024 presidential election.
“There’s going to be a lot of polls out there,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters when asked about them.
She said they should be taken with a grain of salt and harked back to polls showing Republican Mitt Romney leading Democratic then-President Barack Obama ahead of the 2012 election, which Obama won handily.
She also recalled how Republicans were expecting to win big in 2022 midterm congressional elections, only to register a more modest showing, with Democrats holding on to power in the Senate and Republicans gaining only a small majority in the House of Representatives.
The Times poll showed Biden behind Trump in Nevada, Georgia, Arizona, Michigan and Pennsylvania and Biden ahead of Trump in Wisconsin. The outcome in all six states will help determine who wins the presidential election.

 

Topics: Joe Biden Donald Trump 2024 US Elections

Related

US defense secretary, Egyptian defense minister discuss Middle East security during call
Middle-East
US defense secretary, Egyptian defense minister discuss Middle East security during call
Israeli artillerymen facing ‘harder war’ in Gaza
Middle-East
Israeli artillerymen facing ‘harder war’ in Gaza

‘No legal mechanism’ to ban pro-Palestine march on Armistice Day, say London police

‘No legal mechanism’ to ban pro-Palestine march on Armistice Day, say London police
Updated 08 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

‘No legal mechanism’ to ban pro-Palestine march on Armistice Day, say London police

‘No legal mechanism’ to ban pro-Palestine march on Armistice Day, say London police
  • Metropolitan Police chief Sir Mark Rowley says officers will keep protesters away from annual remembrance service at the Cenotaph in Whitehall on Nov. 11
  • Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Home Secretary Suella Braverman had urged Rowley to prevent any protests from taking place on that day
Updated 08 November 2023
Arab News

LONDON: A pro-Palestinian protest march planned for Armistice Day in the UK will go ahead, the head of London’s Metropolitan Police confirmed on Tuesday.

Sir Mark Rowley said there was no “legal mechanism” to ban such a gathering or static protest but his officers would keep protesters away from the Cenotaph in Whitehall, Central London, where remembrance and armistice events will also take place on the morning of Saturday, Nov. 11. However, the approach of officers will change if the demonstrators attempt to move toward that part of the city, he added.

“If, over the next few days, the intelligence evolves further and we get to such a high threshold — it’s only been done once in a decade — where we need to say to the home secretary we need to ban the march element, then of course we will do,” Rowley said. “But that’s a last resort we haven’t reached.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Home Secretary Suella Braverman had urged Rowley to prevent any protest from taking place on Saturday.

Sunak said the “provocative and disrespectful” march should not go ahead on the day when many Britons pause at 11:00 a.m. for a two-minute silence to remember those who gave their lives in conflicts. Braverman said it was “entirely unacceptable to desecrate Armistice Day with a hate march through London.”

Rowley said he has spoken to organizers of the protest, who gave assurances that it would remain “well away” from the Cenotaph in Whitehall. They said the march will wait until after the traditional two-minute silence at 11 a.m. before setting off from Hyde Park and moving toward the US embassy.

Topics: War on Gaza UK Israel Palestine Gaza

Related

UK plans to expand extremism definition amid pro-Palestine protests: Report
World
UK plans to expand extremism definition amid pro-Palestine protests: Report
Thousands march in London, other cities in pro-Palestinian rallies
World
Thousands march in London, other cities in pro-Palestinian rallies

Media watchdog asks Pakistan not to deport 200 Afghan journalists

Media watchdog asks Pakistan not to deport 200 Afghan journalists
Updated 07 November 2023
AP
Follow

Media watchdog asks Pakistan not to deport 200 Afghan journalists

Media watchdog asks Pakistan not to deport 200 Afghan journalists
Updated 07 November 2023
AP

ISLAMABAD: An international media watchdog is urging Pakistan not to deport more than 200 Afghan journalists who fled their homeland after the Taliban regained control in August 2021 as US and NATO forces withdrew following more than two decades of war.

The plea by Reporters Without Borders comes a week after Pakistan launched a crackdown on undocumented foreigners, mostly an estimated 1.7 million Afghans.

The crackdown began Nov. 1 after the expiration of a monthlong grace period for unregistered foreigners to leave voluntarily. Nearly 270,000 Afghans have returned home to avoid arrest and forced expulsion. They included some people who had lived in Pakistan for up to four decades.

Some said they never registered with the UN refugee agency because Pakistani authorities were hospitable, and they didn’t imagine that they would be told to leave at short notice.

The Afghans who are still in Pakistan include about 200 journalists as well as about 25,000 Afghans waiting for relocation to the United States under a special refugee program. Under US rules, applicants must first relocate to a third country — in this case Pakistan — for their cases to be processed.

The US Embassy in Islamabad has issued letters to such applicants to protect them from deportation, but Pakistani authorities say they have no legal value.

Reporters Without Borders said in a statement Monday that some Afghan journalists in Pakistan “have been subjected to harassment and extortion by Pakistani police officers, arbitrary arrest, pressure on landlords to expel Afghan tenants, and never-ending visa application procedures.”

It said some had published sensitive information in Afghanistan and sought refuge in Pakistan for safety.

“Deporting them back to Afghanistan would clearly expose them to great danger. We call on the Pakistani government to refrain from arresting any of them and to guarantee their protection and security in Pakistan,” Reporters Without Borders said.

Pakistani authorities said they would not expel any Afghan journalists facing threats at home, but that they would only consider the cases of “genuine working journalists.”

Many Afghan journalists lost their jobs after the Taliban takeover. Female journalists face additional hardships at home because of work prohibitions and travel restrictions imposed by the Taliban.

Topics: Pakistan Afghanistan

Related

Double-ton Maxwell downs Afghanistan as Australia reach World Cup semis
Sport
Double-ton Maxwell downs Afghanistan as Australia reach World Cup semis
Exclusive Pakistan says working on ‘arrangement’ for Afghans awaiting US and other visas, at-risk individuals video
Pakistan
Pakistan says working on ‘arrangement’ for Afghans awaiting US and other visas, at-risk individuals

Top court asks states to stop crop burning as New Delhi’s air turns hazardous

Top court asks states to stop crop burning as New Delhi’s air turns hazardous
Updated 07 November 2023
Reuters
Follow

Top court asks states to stop crop burning as New Delhi’s air turns hazardous

Top court asks states to stop crop burning as New Delhi’s air turns hazardous
  • Subsidies on harvesting machines, stubble decomposers offered to farmers
Updated 07 November 2023
Reuters

NEW DELHI: India’s Supreme Court ordered authorities in the states surrounding New Delhi on Tuesday to stop farmers burning crop residue, as the air quality from smog engulfing the world’s most polluted capital during the past week reached hazardous levels.

Air quality dips every year ahead of winter, when calm and cold winds trap pollutants from sources including vehicles, industries, construction dust, and agricultural waste burning.

The court has issued similar orders in past years, with limited effect as state authorities report inability to control the burning despite fines and sometimes due to farmers’ hostility towards officials.

Delhi has stopped local construction, closed primary schools till Nov. 10 and will impose restrictions on use of vehicles next week to fight pollution, but it wants its neighboring states to control crop residue burning.

At 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, the real time air quality index stood at 306, a level categorized as “hazardous” by Swiss group IQAir.

“We direct the state government of Punjab and adjacent states to Delhi — Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh — to ensure that crop (residue) burning is stopped forthwith,” Supreme Court judge Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul said.

Farmers in Punjab and Haryana usually burn crop stubble left behind after rice is harvested in late October or early November to quickly clear their fields before planting wheat crops.

The practice has been followed for years and the resultant smoke has typically accounted for 30 to 40 percent of Delhi’s October-November pollution, according to federal government’s air-quality monitoring agency SAFAR.

The federal and state governments have been offering subsidies on better harvesting machines and stubble decomposers to support farmers and make them realize the dangers of the practice which has reduced over the years but is still a major issue.

Topics: India

Related

Bangladesh bowl against Sri Lanka in pollution-hit New Delhi 
Sport
Bangladesh bowl against Sri Lanka in pollution-hit New Delhi 
Smog-ridden New Delhi extends schools shutdown
World
Smog-ridden New Delhi extends schools shutdown

Latest updates

Israel targets Hamas tunnels after encircling Gaza City
Israel targets Hamas tunnels after encircling Gaza City
Poet Rupi Kaur declines White House invite over Biden administration’s stance on war in Gaza
Poet Rupi Kaur declines White House invite over Biden administration’s stance on war in Gaza
White House urges caution on polls showing Biden in trouble
US President Joe Biden. (AFP file photo)
Eddie Howe accepts Newcastle United need to do the near impossible for Champions League progress after Dortmund loss
Eddie Howe accepts Newcastle United need to do the near impossible for Champions League progress after Dortmund loss
‘No legal mechanism’ to ban pro-Palestine march on Armistice Day, say London police
‘No legal mechanism’ to ban pro-Palestine march on Armistice Day, say London police

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.