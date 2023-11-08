You are here

Oil Updates – prices sputter near 3-month lows as demand concerns mount
Brent crude futures advanced by 15 cents to $81.76 a barrel by 9:36 a.m. Saudi time. Shutterstock.
Arab News
Oil Updates – prices sputter near 3-month lows as demand concerns mount
Arab News
LONDON: Oil prices struggled on Wednesday after sliding to their lowest levels in over three months in the previous session, weighed down by concerns over waning demand in the world’s top oil consumers, the US and China.

Brent crude futures advanced by 15 cents to $81.76 a barrel by 9:36 a.m. Saudi time, while US crude futures dipped 2 cents to $77.35 a barrel. Both declined to the lowest since July 24 on Tuesday.

“The market is clearly less concerned about the potential for Middle Eastern supply disruptions and is instead focused on an easing in the balance,” said Warren Patterson and Ewa Manthey, analysts from ING bank, in a note to clients, referring to an easing in tight oil supply conditions.

US crude oil stocks rose by almost 12 million barrels last week, market sources said late on Tuesday, citing American Petroleum Institute figures.

The US Energy Information Administration will delay the release of weekly inventory data until the week of Nov. 13.

Crude oil production in the US this year will rise by slightly less than previously expected while demand will fall, the EIA said on Tuesday.

The EIA now expects total petroleum consumption in the country to fall by 300,000 barrels per day this year, reversing its earlier forecast of a 100,000 bpd increase.

The agency also forecast Venezuela’s crude oil production will increase by less than 200,000 bpd to an average of 900,000 bpd by the end of 2024 under easing of US sanctions.

Further tempering supply tightness concerns, analysts from Goldman Sachs estimated seaborne net oil exports by six members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, which announced cumulative production cuts worth 2 million bpd since April 2023, remain at only 0.6 million bpd below April levels.

Data in China, the world’s biggest crude oil importer, has also raised doubts about the demand outlook.

Crude oil imports by the world’s second-biggest economy in October showed robust growth but China’s total exports of goods and services contracted at a quicker pace than expected, adding to fears of weakening global demand.

Adding to pressure on oil prices was a modest recovery in the US dollar from recent lows, which makes oil more expensive for holders of other currencies.

On the brighter side, OPEC expects the global economy to grow and drive fuel demand, despite economic challenges, including high inflation and interest rates.

Meanwhile, China is expected to hit its annual gross domestic product growth target this year, the country’s central bank governor said on Wednesday. Beijing has set an economic growth target of around 5 percent for this year. 

Saudi Arabia explores real estate technologies to diversify national income 

Saudi Arabia explores real estate technologies to diversify national income 
Updated 07 November 2023
Arab News
Saudi Arabia explores real estate technologies to diversify national income 

Saudi Arabia explores real estate technologies to diversify national income 
Updated 07 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is looking at opening new markets that diversify national income through real estate technologies, said a top government official. 

Speaking at the Saudi Proptech Summit that concluded on Tuesday, Real Estate General Authority CEO Saud Al-Hammad said integrating technology with real estate is a global trend expected to help create an investment-friendly environment. 

Moreover, it also has the potential to serve the Kingdom, which is diversifying its economy away from oil, he added.

The authority is also working toward creating legislation to attract more investors into Saudi Arabia and further contribute to the Kingdom’s economic diversification journey. 

According to a US-based research firm Tracxn, the Kingdom has about 38 real estate tech startups, including Wasalt, Vibes, Aqaraz and Nuzul. 

While Wasalt is an online platform for buying, selling and renting properties, Vibes offers a virtual reality experience for property viewing.   

Nuzul, on the other hand, provides property management solutions for residential and commercial assets. 

The summit aimed at encouraging the real estate technology sector in the Kingdom. Majid bin Abdullah Al-Hogail, the minister of municipal and rural affairs and housing, who is also chairman of the Saudi Real Estate Authority, inaugurated the event. 

During the event, Al-Hogail launched the Real Estate Registry Platform, which combines digital services such as registering mortgages and adding real estate rights and obligations, among other services, under one platform. 

The two-day event featured dialogue sessions and interactive workshops with the participation of over 25 speakers from 20 different countries. 

The primary goal of the summit was to advance knowledge in the domain of real estate technology within the Saudi market and bolster investments in this sector. 

A real estate tech exhibition featuring local and international real estate and technology companies was also organized as a part of the summit. 

AWPT secures $580m contract from National Water Co. 

AWPT secures $580m contract from National Water Co. 
Updated 07 November 2023
Arab News
AWPT secures $580m contract from National Water Co. 

AWPT secures $580m contract from National Water Co. 
Updated 07 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Co. has been granted a 15-year contract worth SR2.2 billion ($580 billion) by the National Water Co. to operate and maintain sewage plants in Riyadh’s Heet and Al-Hayer.

AWPT revealed that the project’s financial impacts will be reflected in the second quarter of 2024, according to a Tadawul statement. 

Under the deal, the company will design, rehabilitate, test, and maintain four sewage plants in Heet and Al-Hayer, with a combined treatment capacity of 780,000 cubic meters daily, the statement added. 

The company further noted that rehabilitation of these plants will occur in two phases over 36 months, while operation and maintenance will start from the contract’s inception. 

Earlier this month, AWPT revealed that its net profit for the first nine months of this year climbed by 38 percent to SR110.3 million, compared to the same period in 2022.

On the other hand, the company’s profit for the third quarter also surged by 49 percent to SR42 million, compared to the year-ago period.

Saudi exports set to surge as certificates of origin rise by 12% in October 

Saudi exports set to surge as certificates of origin rise by 12% in October 
Updated 07 November 2023
ARAB NEWS 
Saudi exports set to surge as certificates of origin rise by 12% in October 

Saudi exports set to surge as certificates of origin rise by 12% in October 
Updated 07 November 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi exports are expected to gain momentum with a 12 percent increase in certificates of origin issued in October, indicating that more businesses will now contribute to international trade. 

According to the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, it processed 38,988 certificates of origin in October compared to 34,745 recorded in September. 

The CO certifies that the products exported abroad have a national origin and includes information on the exporter and importer, a description of the goods and the signature and stamp of the issuing authority. 

These certificates support the national industry by offering preferential tariffs under free trade agreements and complying with customs regulations in importing countries. 

The document includes four distinct modes: one for national products intended for the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, another for Arab nations, a preferential origin certificate, and a bilingual version for countries that do not grant preferential treatment. 

According to the ministry, the issuance has risen since it delivered 36,293 COs in August, up from 34,926 in July. 

The latest data reveals this service is not limited to large corporations or industrial conglomerates but encompasses a broad array of economic actors, including but not limited to farmers, fishermen, individual entrepreneurs and local artisans. 

The CO service is also an electronic service that enables businesses to avail of the certification without the need to visit the ministry to save time and effort. 

The ministry started issuing these COs on Jan. 1, following the Cabinet’s decision to transfer the issuance of these documents for all national products from the Ministry of Commerce to the Ministry of Industry.  

The Industry and Mineral Resource Ministry has also witnessed a notable increase in issuing industrial licenses.  

In September, it awarded 174 industrial permits compared to 136 in August, bringing the total number issued in the first nine months of the year to 969. 

This issuance also aligned with the ministry’s aim to promote the industrial and mining sectors and contribute to achieving sustainable development. 

The statement also revealed the volume of investments linked to the licenses during September amounted to SR5.3 billion ($1.41 billion). 

Small enterprises accounted for up to 88.51 percent of the funding, followed by medium companies at 10.92 percent and micro-sized firms at 0.57 percent. 

Closing Bell: Saudi main index steady at 10,946; Nomu slips

Closing Bell: Saudi main index steady at 10,946; Nomu slips
Updated 07 November 2023
Arab News
Closing Bell: Saudi main index steady at 10,946; Nomu slips

Closing Bell: Saudi main index steady at 10,946; Nomu slips
Updated 07 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index held steady on Tuesday, shedding just 2.89 points, or 0.03 percent, to close at 10,945.97. 

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index amounted to SR5.40 billion ($1.44 billion) as 84 of the listed stocks advanced, while 128 declined.

While Saudi Arabia’s parallel market Nomu shed 309.74 points to close at 22,306.80, the MSCI Tadawul Index went up by 0.03 percent to 1,423.76.

The best-performing stock of the day was Alkhaleej Training and Education Co. The company’s share price edged up by 7.41 percent to SR20.88. 

Among other top performers were Mouwasat Medical Services Co. and Dur Hospitality Co., whose share prices surged by 6.38 percent and 5.48 percent, respectively.

The worst performer of the day was Malath Cooperative Insurance Co., as its share price dipped by 9.99 percent to SR16.58.

Meanwhile, the share price of Osool and Bakheet Investment Co. which started its trading on Nomu today slipped by 15.56 percent to SR38. 

On the announcements front, Jamjoom Pharmaceuticals Factory Co. reported an increase in its net profit for the first nine months of 2023, soaring by 77.58 percent to SR247.9 million compared to the same period in the previous year. 

The firm attributed the rise in profit to higher sales volume and new product launches.

Abdulmohsen Alhokair Group for Tourism and Development also revealed its financial results on Tuesday. The company reported that it trimmed its losses to SR22.25 million in the first nine months of this year, compared to the loss of SR56.43 million it incurred in the year-ago period. 

Moreover, Saudi Arabia’s Capital Market Authority approved the public offer of Al Rajhi Real Estate Monthly Distributions Fund, emphasizing that this approval is based on compliance with legal requirements rather than as a recommendation to subscribe to the fund. 

Madinah governor inaugurates sugar refinery in Yanbu   

Madinah governor inaugurates sugar refinery in Yanbu   
Updated 07 November 2023
Arab News
Madinah governor inaugurates sugar refinery in Yanbu   

Madinah governor inaugurates sugar refinery in Yanbu   
Updated 07 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: A sugar manufacturing facility has been inaugurated at the King Fahd Industrial Port in Yanbu in keeping with the Kingdom’s drive to enhance national food security and diversify non-oil exports. 

Madinah Gov. Prince Faisal bin Salman formally opened the Durrah Sugar Factory, a subsidiary of Durrah Advanced Development Co. The event was also attended by Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef, along with several businesspeople and government officials.

The factory covers an area of 150.000 sq. meters and has an annual production capacity of 900,000 tons. 

This plant is the result of a strategic partnership between national development companies and global leaders in refined sugar manufacturing, all sharing a vision to establish a top company in the food and beverage industry in the Kingdom.  

Abdulmajeed Al-Sultan, chairman of the board, delivered a speech at the inauguration ceremony, emphasizing that the assets of sugar refineries in the Kingdom have surpassed SR1.5 billion ($400 million) and are considered among the most efficient sugar refineries globally.  

Al-Sultan expressed his gratitude to the Saudi government for its continued support and highlighted the strategic location of the project within the port’s infrastructure. 

According to a statement by the Saudi Ports Authority, commonly known as Mawani, Al-Sultan clarified that the pivotal contributions of the project’s strategic partners and financiers, which include the Industrial Development Fund, local banks, and regional and foreign partners, have significantly helped them achieve their goals. 

He also acknowledged the invaluable support from the Ministry of Energy, which was crucial in ensuring that the plant met and exceeded production capacity while adhering to the highest quality standards. 

He further noted that his company is determined to expand in the food industry sector by implementing a vegetable oil factory and a rice processing plant, as well as doubling the production capacity of sugar. 

DADC is one of the largest producers of refined sugar in the Kingdom. With the expertise of COSUMAR and Wilmar, the global leaders in sugar production and manufacturing, the company has the strategic advantage of being located in a region with a sound and growing demand for white sugar. 

In its statement, Mawani affirmed that the inauguration of the Durra Sugar Refinery underscores the port’s advanced infrastructure, adding that it spans an expansive area of 6.8 sq. meters and boasts 34 berths and 10 terminals, with a remarkable capacity exceeding 210 million tons. It was further highlighted that the port can accommodate ships of up to 500,000 tons. 

